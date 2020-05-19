MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Italian Stock Exchange > Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. SFER IT0004712375 SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. (SFER) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/19 03:59:52 pm 10.79 EUR -1.55% 08:08p SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A : Consolidated Interim Report as of 31 March 2020 PU 05/13 GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber sets its sight on GrubHub, Tesla victorious in California 05/08 SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A : 2020.05.08 Press Release - Shareholders Meeting PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Salvatore Ferragamo S p A : Consolidated Interim Report as of 31 March 2020 0 05/19/2020 | 08:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Salvatore Ferragamo Group Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. Florence Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group CONTENTS General information ............................................................................................................................ 3 Corporate boards ................................................................................................................................ 4 Group structure ................................................................................................................................... 5 Group description................................................................................................................................ 6 Interim Directors' report on operations.............................................................................................. 7 Main Stock Market indicators - Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.............................................................. 7 Income and financial highlights for the first three months of 2020..................................................... 8 Introduction ......................................................................................................................................... 9 The Salvatore Ferragamo Group's Activities....................................................................................... 9 Operating performance...................................................................................................................... 10 Significant events occurred during the first three months of 2020 .................................................... 16 Other information .............................................................................................................................. 18 Basis of presentation.......................................................................................................................... 19 Significant events occurred after 31 March 2020.............................................................................. 20 Outlook.............................................................................................................................................. 21 Financial Statements ......................................................................................................................... 22 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Assets .................................................................... 22 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity .................... 23 Consolidated Income Statement ........................................................................................................ 24 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income........................................................................... 25 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................................. 26 Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity .............................................................. 27 Statement pursuant to paragraph 2, article 154 bis of Leg. Decree no. 58/98 (Consolidated Law on Finance)............................................................................................................................................. 28 This document has been translated into English solely for the convenience of international readers. 2 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group General information Registered office of the Parent company Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. Via Tornabuoni, 2 50123 Florence Legal information about the Parent company Authorized share capital 16,939,000 Euro Subscribed and paid-up share capital 16,879,000 Euro Tax code and Florence Company Register no.: 02175200480 Registered with the Florence Chamber of Commerce under REA (Economic and Administrative Register) no. 464724 Corporate website www.ferragamo.com 3 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Corporate boards Board of Directors (1) Ferruccio Ferragamo (7) Chairman Micaela le Divelec Lemmi (7)(11) Managing Director Giacomo Ferragamo (8) Deputy Chairman Giovanna Ferragamo (9) Leonardo Ferragamo (9) Diego Paternò Castello di San Giuliano (9) Angelica Visconti (8) Francesco Caretti (9) Peter Woo Kwong Ching (9) Umberto Tombari (9)(10) Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà (9)(10) Chiara Ambrosetti (9)(10) Lidia Fiori (9)(10) Executive Committee (2) Ferruccio Ferragamo Chairman Micaela le Divelec Lemmi Diego Paternò Castello di San Giuliano Francesco Caretti Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà Control and Risk Committee Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà Chairman Umberto Tombari Chiara Ambrosetti Lidia Fiori (12) Nomination and Remuneration Umberto Tombari Chairman Committee Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà Lidia Fiori Chiara Ambrosetti (12) Product and Brand Strategy Committee Ferruccio Ferragamo Chairman Micaela le Divelec Lemmi Giacomo Ferragamo Diego Paternò Castello di San Giuliano Angelica Visconti Board of Statutory Auditors (3) Andrea Balelli (3) Chairman Fulvio Favini (4) Acting Statutory Auditor Paola Caramella (3) Acting Statutory Auditor Giovanni Crostarosa Guicciardi (3) Acting Statutory Auditor Roberto Coccia (3) Substitute Statutory Auditor Antonietta Donato (4) Substitute Statutory Auditor Antonella Andrei (3) Substitute Statutory Auditor Independent Auditors (5) KPMG S.p.A. Manager charged with preparing Company's Financial Reports (6) Alessandro Corsi Appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 20 April 2018 and serving for the 2018-2020 period Set up by the Board of Directors on 6 April 2020 Appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 8 May 2020 and serving for the 2020-2022 period Serving until the approval of the separate financial statements as at 31 December 2019 Appointed for the 2020-2028 period. EY S.p.A. serving until the approval of the separate financial statements as at 31 December 2019 Appointed by the Board of Directors on 10 March 2020 effective as from 1 April 2020 Executive director Executive director pursuant to article 2 of the Corporate Governance Code as a manager of the Company Non-executive director Independent director pursuant to article 147-ter, paragraph 4 and article 148, paragraph 3 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("Testo Unico della Finanza" or "T.U.F.", Consolidated Law on Finance) and article 3 of the Corporate Governance Code. Appointed as Director by the Shareholders' Meeting on 18 April 2019 and appointed as Managing Director by the Board of Directors on the same date. In office until approval of the 31 December 2020 separate financial statements Appointed by the Board of Directors on 18 June 2019 effective immediately 4 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Group structure Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. 100% Ferragamo Parfums S.p.A. 100% Ferragamo Austria GmbH 100% Ferragamo USA Inc. Ferragamo Japan K.K. 71% 100% 100% 100% Ferragamo France S.A.S. S-Fer International Inc. Ferragamo Korea Ltd. 100% 100% Ferragamo U.K. Limited Sator Realty Inc. Ferragamo 100% (Singapore) Pte Ltd 100% 100% Ferragamo Ferragamo Canada Inc. Ferragamo 100% (Suisse) SA (Thailand) Limited 100% Ferragamo 99.73% Ferragamo Mexico 0.27% Ferragamo 100% Monte-Carlo S.A.M. S.de R.L.deC.V. (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. 100% Ferragamo 99% Ferragamo Chile S.A. 1% Ferragamo Moda 75% Retail Nederland B.V. (Shanghai) Co.Ltd. 100% Ferragamo Belgique SA 95% Ferragamo Argentina S.A. 5% Ferragamo Retail 100% India Private Limited* 100% Ferragamo 99% Ferragamo Brasil Roupas e 1% Ferragamo 100% Deutschland GmbH Acessorios Ltda. Australia Pty Ltd. 100% Ferragamo España S.L. Ferragamo Retail 75.2% Macau Limited 100% Ferragamo Hong Kong Ltd. 75% Ferrimag Limited 100% Ferragamo Retail HK Ltd. 100% Ferragamo Retail 100% Taiwan Limited Ferragamo Fashion Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Notes European companies North America companies Centre and South America companies Asia Pacific companies Japanese companies * Non-operating company 5 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Group description As at 31 March 2020, the Salvatore Ferragamo Group consists of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (Parent company) and the following subsidiaries - consolidated on a line by line basis - in which the Parent company holds majority stakes, both directly or indirectly, and which it controls. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. Europe Ferragamo Retail Nederland B.V. Ferragamo France S.A.S. Ferragamo Deutschland GmbH Ferragamo Austria GmbH Ferragamo U.K. Limited Ferragamo (Suisse) SA Ferragamo Belgique SA Ferragamo Monte-Carlo S.A.M. Ferragamo Espana S.L. Ferragamo Parfums S.p.A. North America Ferragamo USA Inc. Ferragamo Canada Inc. S-Fer International Inc. Sator Realty Inc. Central and South America Ferragamo Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. Ferragamo Chile S.A. Ferragamo Argentina S.A. Ferragamo Brasil Roupas e Acessorios Ltda. Asia Pacific Ferragamo Hong Kong Ltd. Ferragamo Australia Pty Ltd. Ferrimag Limited Ferragamo Fashion Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Ferragamo Moda (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Ferragamo Retail HK Limited Ferragamo Retail Taiwan Limited Ferragamo Retail Macau Limited Ferragamo Retail India Private Limited Ferragamo Korea Ltd. Ferragamo (Singapore) Pte Ltd. Ferragamo (Thailand) Limited Ferragamo (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Japan Ferragamo Japan K.K. Parent company, owner of the Ferragamo and Salvatore Ferragamo brands, as well as of numerous other figurative and shape-based trademarks; it undertakes production activities and manages the retail distribution channel in Italy as well as the wholesale channel in Italy and abroad, and acts as a holding company. It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Holland It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in France It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Germany It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Austria It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in the United Kingdom It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Switzerland It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Belgium It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in the Principality of Monaco It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Spain Licensee of the Ferragamo and Ungaro brands for the production and distribution of the fragrances product category It distributes and promotes products in the USA and acts as a sub- holding for North America (USA and Canada) It manages directly operated stores (DOS) and the wholesale channel in Canada It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in the USA It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in the USA and real estate assets It manages directly operated stores (DOS) and the wholesale channel in Mexico It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Chile It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Argentina It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Brazil It distributes and promotes products in Asia and acts as a sub-holding for the Chinese area (Hong Kong, Taiwan, PRC) It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Australia Sub-holding company for the Chinese area (Hong Kong, Taiwan, PRC) It manages directly operated stores (DOS) and the wholesale channel in the People's Republic of China It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in the People's Republic of China It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Hong Kong It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Taiwan It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Macau Non-operating company It manages directly operated stores (DOS) and the wholesale channel in South Korea It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Singapore It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Thailand It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Malaysia It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Japan 6 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Interim Directors' report on operations Main Stock Market indicators - Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. Official price as at 31 March 2020 in Euro 12.1 Stock Market capitalization as at 31 March 2020 in Euro 2,042,359,000 Number of shares making up the share capital as at 31 March 2020 168,790,000 Number of outstanding shares net of treasury shares (free float) 48,979,090 Here below is the trend in Salvatore Ferragamo's share price during the first three months of 2020. Alternative performance measures In order to better assess its performance, the Salvatore Ferragamo Group makes use of some alternative performance measures which are not identified as accounting measures under IFRS. Therefore, the measurement basis applied by the Group may differ from that adopted by other groups, and the balance may not be comparable. These alternative performance measures are derived exclusively from historical financial data and are determined in accordance with the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by ESMA/2015/1415 and adopted by CONSOB with communication no. 92543 of 3 December 2015. They refer exclusively to the performance for the reporting period of this Interim report as well as the comparative periods, and not to the Group's expected performance and are not to be considered as substitutes for IFRS measures. The definitions of the alternative performance measures adopted in the Interim report are provided below: EBITDA: it is Operating Profit before Amortization and Depreciation and Write-downs of tangible/intangible assets and Right-of-use assets. Operating profit: it is the difference between revenues, cost of goods sold, and operating costs net of other income. Net working capital: it is Inventories plus Right of return assets and Trade receivables net of Trade payables and Refund Liabilities. Net invested capital: it is the total amount of Non current assets, Current assets and Assets held for sale, excluding financial assets (Other current financial assets and Cash and cash equivalents) net of Non current liabilities, Current liabilities and Liabilities held for sale, excluding financial liabilities (Current and non current interest-bearing loans & borrowings, Other current and non current financial liabilities, and Current and non current lease liabilities). Net financial debt/(surplus): it is calculated as Current and non current interest-bearing loans & borrowings plus Current and non current lease liabilities and Other current and non current financial liabilities including the negative fair value of derivatives (non-hedgecomponent), net of Cash and cash equivalents and Other current financial assets, including the positive fair value of derivatives (non-hedgecomponent). Adjusted net financial debt/ (surplus): it is Net financial debt/(surplus) net of Current and non current lease liabilities. Adjusted cash flow generated from operating activities: it is Net cash from (used in) operating activities net of Repayment of lease liabilities (classified as Cash flow from financing activities). 7 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Income and financial highlights for the first three months of 2020 Quarterly period ended 31 March % change 2020 2019 2020 vs (In millions of Euro) 2019 Revenues 221.7 317.1 (30.1%) Gross profit 130.2 200.6 (35.1%) Gross profit % 58.7% 63.3% EBITDA 11.6 65.1 (82.2%) EBITDA % 5.2% 20.5% Operating profit/(loss) (36.3) 21.2 na Operating profit/(loss) % (16.4%) 6.7% Net profit/(loss) for the period (41.4) 11.0 na Net profit/(loss) - Group (39.1) 10.2 na Net profit/(loss) - minority interests (2.4) 0.9 (In millions of Euro) 31 March 2020 31 December 2019 31 March 2019 Investments in tangible/intangible assets 5.0 59.6 9.7 Net working capital 334.1 334.6 300.9 Shareholders' equity 737.1 785.3 774.5 Adjusted net financial debt/(surplus) (123.4) (171.9) (178.7) Adjusted cash flow generated from operating activities (46.5) 135.6 21.9 31 March 2020 31 December 2019 31 March 2019 Staff as at the reporting date 4,125 4,277 4,141 Number of DOS 391 393 398 Number of TPOS 261 261 264 8 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements, in particular in the sections headed "Outlook" and "Significant events occurred after 31 March 2020" relating to future events and the operating, income and financial results of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group. These statements are based on the Group's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events and, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties, since they refer to events and depend on circumstances which may, or may not, happen or occur in the future. As such, they must not be unduly relied upon. The actual results could differ significantly from those contained in these statements due to a variety of factors, including the volatility and deterioration in the performance of securities and financial markets, changes in raw material prices, changes in macroeconomic conditions and in economic growth, and other changes in business conditions, in the legal and institutional framework (both in Italy and abroad), and many other factors, most of which are beyond the Group's control. Introduction In order to promote open and continuous dialog with the financial community and in light of the sector's best practices followed by the main companies included in the FTSE MIB 30 - where Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is listed - the Salvatore Ferragamo Group has decided, as from 14 November 2017, to publish its interim reports on a voluntary basis, although Leg. Decree no. 25 of 15 February 2016 has abolished the obligation to publish them. This Interim report was not audited nor prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as the Group applies said standard to half-year reports and not also quarterly reports. The market in which the Salvatore Ferragamo Group operates is characterized by seasonal events that are typical of the retail and wholesale sales and which result in an uneven monthly breakdown in the sales flow and in operating costs. Therefore, it is important to remember that income statement results for the first three months of the year cannot be considered as proportional to the year as a whole. The figures are affected by seasonal events also in terms of equity and financial position as well as in terms of taxation. The Interim report, in addition to the indicators required for financial statements, in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), also includes some alternative performance measures used by management to monitor and assess the Group's performance, as detailed in a specific section. This Interim report must be read together with the Annual Report as at 31 December 2019, which provides full details on the issues addressed. The Salvatore Ferragamo Group's Activities The Salvatore Ferragamo Group is active in the creation, production and sale of luxury goods for men and women: footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, other accessories, jewels and fragrances. The product range also includes eyewear and watches manufactured under license by third parties. The product range stands out for its uniqueness, which is the result of the combination of creative and innovative style with the quality and craftsmanship that are the hallmark of luxury goods made in Italy. The Salvatore Ferragamo Group carries out product sales mainly through a network of Salvatore Ferragamo monobrand stores, managed both directly (DOS) or by third parties, and, alongside this network, also through a significant and well-established presence in department stores and multibrand specialty stores as well as the e-commerce channel. As for the fragrances product category, which involves the creation, development and production (completely outsourced) of fragrances and related products under the Salvatore Ferragamo brand and, under license, the Ungaro brand, sales are managed by distributors of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group as well as third party distributors which serve a network of selected multibrand stores belonging to the specific fragrances channel. The Salvatore Ferragamo Group is also active in the licensing of the Salvatore Ferragamo brand and in real estate management. Effect of exchange rate changes on operations The Ferragamo Group has a strong presence in international markets, including through commercial companies located in countries with currencies other than the Euro, mainly the US dollar, the Chinese renminbi, the Japanese yen, the South Korean won, and the Mexican peso. Therefore, the Group is exposed to both settlement and translation risk. Overall, in the first three months of 2020 currency markets saw significant volatility as a direct result of the measures taken by governments and central banks to address the emergency associated with the Covid19 outbreak. Overall, the EUR/USD exchange rate depreciated in the first quarter (1.12 at the end of 2019 compared to 1.10 at 31 March 2020) despite a sudden appreciation in early March, when it spiked to nearly 1.15. China was the first country hit by the emergency but also the first to take extraordinary steps to support the economy, and saw its currency fluctuate during the period: while the USD/CNY exchange rate appreciated slightly but steadily, EUR/CNY began the year at around 7.80 and initially fell down to 7.55 in early February before climbing back up to a high of 7.96 in early March and eventually settle at 7.78 at the end of the quarter. Considering its status as a safe haven, the Japanese yen performed well during the period, shifting from 122 at the start of the year to 118 at the end of March relative to the euro. Emerging market currencies were especially affected by the challenging market conditions and the resulting risk aversion. Specifically, the EUR/KRW pair shifted from approximately 1,300 at the start of the year to 1,350 at the end of the quarter after peaking at around 9 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group 1,380. The EUR/MXN exchange rate suffered also from the record decline in oil prices and appreciated by approximately 30% in the second half of the quarter from around 20 to over 26. Another hard-hit currency was the Brazilian Real, which shifted from 4.4 at the beginning of the year to 5.7 at the end of the quarter. For an analysis of the main impacts caused by the above exchange rate movements, please refer to the subsequent comments in this Interim Directors' Report. Operating performance The results for the first three months of 2020 were significantly influenced by the outbreak of the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, known as Covid-19, which began in earnest in January 2020 in China and Asia and subsequently spread to Europe, America, and the rest of the world throughout February and March 2020. This situation has led the Governments of all the countries affected to restrict and suspend business operations, the movement of people, and international traffic (so-called lockdown), . This had an especially negative impact on tourist flows across the globe, causing most of the Group's distribution network to shut down and the remaining part to suffer from significantly diminished traffic. Against this backdrop, the Group saw revenues decline by 30.1% at constant exchange rates (-31.5% at current exchange rates), which caused margins and profits to contract. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 58.7% as a percentage of revenues, compared to 63.3% in the first quarter of 2019. The Group reported a 36.3 million Euro operating loss in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a 21.2 million Euro operating profit in the first quarter of 2019. The net loss for the period amounted to 41.4 million Euro, compared to 11.0 million Euro in net profit in the prior-year period. The Group's financial situation remains robust and positive: the adjusted net financial position amounted to a positive 123.4 million Euro, down from 178.7 million Euro as at 31 March 2019 and 171.9 million Euro as at 31 December 2019, as the adjusted operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2020 was a negative 46.5 million Euro. The following table shows the main income statement data. Quarterly period ended 31 March (In thousands of Euro) 2020 % of 2019 % of % change Revenues Revenues Revenues 221,734 100.0% 317,075 100.0% (30.1%) Gross profit 130,239 58.7% 200,556 63.3% (35.1%) Style, product development and logistics costs (10,300) (4.6%) (12,354) (3.9%) (16.6%) Sales & distribution costs (106,924) (48.2%) (113,421) (35.8%) (5.7%) Marketing & communication costs (17,227) (7.8%) (20,428) (6.4%) (15.7%) General and administrative costs (31,653) (14.3%) (33,294) (10.5%) (4.9%) Other operating costs (5,666) (2.6%) (5,649) (1.8%) 0.3% Other income 5,202 2.3% 5,759 1.8% (9.7%) Total operating costs (net of other income) (166,568) (75.1%) (179,387) (56.6%) (7.1%) Operating profit/(loss) (36,329) (16.4%) 21,169 6.7% (271.6%) Net financial income and charges (11,603) (5.2%) (5,861) (1.8%) 98.0% of which Net interest expense on lease liabilities (4,315) (1.9%) (4,310) (1.4%) 0.1% Profit/(loss) before taxes (47,932) (21.6%) 15,308 4.8% (413.1%) Income Taxes 6,486 2.9% (4,262) (1.3%) (252.2%) Net profit/(loss) for the period (41,446) (18.7%) 11,046 3.5% (475.2%) Net profit/(loss) - Group (39,076) (17.6%) 10,163 3.2% (484.5%) Net profit/(loss) - minority interests (2,370) (1.1%) 883 0.3% (368.4%) Amortization, depreciation and write-downs 47,890 21.6% 43,890 13.8% 9.1% EBITDA 11,561 5.2% 65,059 20.5% (82.2%) Revenues in the first three months of 2020 totaled 221,734 thousand Euro, down 30.1% from 317,075 thousand Euro in the first three months of 2019. The three main currencies other than the Euro in which the Group generates most of its revenues, i.e. the US Dollar, the Chinese Renminbi, and the Japanese Yen, performed as follows in the first three months of 2020 compared to the same period last year: the US Dollar appreciated by 10 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group 2.9%(1), the Japanese Yen appreciated by 4.0% (2) and the Chinese Renminbi slightly depreciated by 0.4% (3) against the Euro, the currency in which the amounts in the consolidated financial statements are expressed. Revenues were down 31.5% at constant exchange rates (applying to the revenues - not inclusive of the hedging effect - of the first three months of 2019 the average exchange rate of the first three months of 2020); in particular, they decreased by 26.3% in Europe, 24.7% in North America, 21.3% in Japan, 43.8% in Asia Pacific, and 13.8% in Central and South America. Asia Pacific contributed the most to Group revenues with 31.3%, followed by Europe (26.8%), North America (24.0%), Japan (11.0%), and Central and South America (6.9%). Gross profit for the period ended 31 March 2020 totaled 130,239 thousand Euro (accounting for 58.7% of revenues), down by 35.1% compared to the prior-year period, when it amounted to 200,556 thousand Euro (accounting for 63.3% of revenues), as a result of shrinking sales across all distribution channels. Total operating costs (net of other income) amounted to 166,568 thousand Euro for the first three months of 2020. Although they declined by 7.1% year-on-year, they amounted to 75.1% as a proportion of revenues, up from 56.6% in the first three months of 2019, due to the sharp contraction in revenues caused by the restrictions put in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The decrease in operating costs was driven by the fall in costs directly associated with sales and, in part, by the steps that the Group's management is taking to mitigate the negative impact of the crisis triggered by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The reduction in revenues and the fact that operating costs did not fall proportionately caused EBITDA to decline by 82.2% from 65,059 thousand Euro to 11,561 thousand Euro. The ratio to revenues amounted to 5.2%, down from 20.5% in the first three months of 2019. The Group reported a 36,329 thousand Euro operating loss for the period ended 31 March 2020, compared to a 21,169 thousand Euro profit in the period ended 31 March 2019. Net financial income and charges totaled 11,603 thousand Euro in charges in the first three months of 2020, compared to charges of 5,861 thousand Euro in the first three months of 2019. (In thousands of Euro) Quarterly period ended 31 March 2020 2019 % change Net interest 172 175 (1.7%) Other net income/(charges) (323) (443) (27.1%) Net interest expense on lease liabilities (4,315) (4,310) 0.1% Net gains/(losses) on exchange rate differences (6,300) 4,675 (234.8%) Net financial income/(charges) for fair value adjustment of derivatives (837) (5,958) (86.0%) Total (11,603) (5,861) 98.0% Net gains and losses on exchange rate differences mainly reflected the impact of commercial transactions in foreign currency. They shifted from 4,675 thousand Euro in net gains in the first three months of 2019 to 6,300 thousand Euro in net losses in the first three months of 2020 due to the depreciation in certain currencies especially affected by the challenging market conditions. Changes in net gains and losses should be correlated with the item "Net financial income/(charges) for fair value adjustment of derivatives", which refers to the premium or discount on transactions to hedge the exchange rate risk undertaken by the Parent company and the changes in the fair value of non-hedging derivatives. This item shifted from 5,958 thousand Euro in net charges in the first three months of 2019 to 837 thousand Euro in net charges in the first three months of 2020. 1 With reference to the average Euro/USD exchange rate in the first three months of 2020 1.103; 2019: 1.136 2 With reference to the average Euro/Yen exchange rate in the first three months of 2020 120.1; 2019: 125.08 3 With reference to the average Euro/Cny exchange rate in the first three months of 2020 7.696; 2019 7.663 11 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Income Taxes (In thousands of Euro) Quarterly period ended 31 March 2020 2019 % change Profit/(loss) before taxes (47,932) 15,308 (413.1%) Current and deferred taxes 6,486 (4,262) (252.2%) Tax rate na 27.8% The 47,932 thousand Euro loss before taxes gave rise to a positive 6,486 thousand Euro in current and deferred taxes, mainly because of the positive impact of deferred tax assets, while the Group's tax rate had been 27.8% in the first quarter of 2019. The Parent Company Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. benefited from a reduction in its direct tax expense as a result of the benefit known as "Patent Box" amounting to 0.6 million Euro in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 2.5 million Euro in the prior-year period. This reduction was attributable to the decline in the Parent Company's earnings and to the fact, starting from 2020, the so-called "Patent Box" will no longer apply to trademarks-which represented the main component of such benefit-but rather only to designs and models. For further details on the "Patent Box", please refer to the Annual Report as at 31 December 2019. In the first three months of 2020, the Salvatore Ferragamo Group posted a 41,446 thousand Euro net loss, compared to 11,046 thousand Euro in net profit in the prior-year period. The Group share of net loss amounted to 39,076 thousand Euro, compared to a 10,163 thousand Euro profit in the prior-year period. Revenues The following table shows revenues by geographic area for the periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019, and the relevant percentage changes: at constant (In thousands of Euro) Quarterly period ended 31 March exchange % of % of rates 2020 2019 % change % change Revenues Revenues Europe 59,488 26.8% 80,409 25.4% (26.0%) (26.3%) North America 53,243 24.0% 65,359 20.6% (18.5%) (24.7%) Japan 24,353 11.0% 30,332 9.6% (19.7%) (21.3%) Asia Pacific 69,438 31.3% 122,790 38.7% (43.4%) (43.8%) Central and South America 15,212 6.9% 18,185 5.7% (16.3%) (13.8%) Total 221,734 100.0% 317,075 100.0% (30.1%) (31.5%) In Europe revenues declined by 26.0% at current exchange rates and 26.3% at constant exchange rates, weighed down in both sales channels by the restrictions on business operations and international traffic (so-called lockdown) enacted in most European countries. In North America revenues fell by 18.5% at current exchange rates and 24.7% at constant exchange rates because of both the restrictions on business operations and international traffic (so-called lockdown) as well as the decline in revenues from rental income investment properties, which were still present in the first quarter of 2019. Japan saw revenues fall by 19.7% at current exchange rates (-21.3% at constant exchange rates), largely because of the dramatic slowdown in international traffic. In Asia Pacific revenues were down 43.4% at current exchange rates and 43.8% at constant exchange rates, as this was the first region affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing social distancing restrictions. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific contributed once again the most to Group revenues, accounting for 31.3% of the total compared to 38.7% as at 31 March 2019. The Central and South American market saw revenues fall by 16.3% at current exchange rates (-13.8% at constant exchange rates), rising to 6.9% as a percentage of total revenues compared to 5.7% in the prior-year period. It should be noted that the revenues reported as at 31 March 2020 by Ferragamo Argentina S.A. (operating in a country considered to be a hyperinflationary economy) were adjusted, pursuant to IAS 29 (see note 2 Basis of presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019) with a positive residual effect of 8 thousand Euro in the first quarter of 2020. 12 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group The breakdown of revenues by distribution channel was as follows: at (In thousands of Euro) Quarterly period ended 31 March constant exchange % of % of rates 2020 2019 % change % change Revenues Revenues Retail 142,257 64.1% 199,280 62.8% (28.6%) (29.4%) Wholesale 76,411 34.5% 112,800 35.6% (32.3%) (34.8%) Licenses and services 2,213 1.0% 2,851 0.9% (22.4%) (22.4%) Rental income investment properties 853 0.4% 2,144 0.7% (60.2%) (61.4%) Total 221,734 100.0% 317,075 100.0% (30.1%) (31.5%) Retail sales refer to revenues generated by sales in directly operated stores (DOS) as well as through the direct e- commerce channel. Wholesale sales are targeted mainly at retailers and, to a lesser extent, distributors. Wholesale customers consist of: franchisees, which ensure the presence in markets that are still not sufficiently large or developed to justify a direct retail presence, for example in some areas of the People's Republic of China;

stores opened inside airports (travel retail/duty free);

specific operators of the fragrances sector;

department stores and luxury specialist retailers, in order to strengthen the presence in countries where the Salvatore Ferragamo Group has its own network of directly operated stores; the business in the United States is of particular importance. In the first quarter of 2020, and especially in February and March, retail sales were severely affected by the gradual closure of most of the Group's distribution network and the significant lack of traffic in the remaining part (so-called lockdown), resulting in a decline of 28.6% and 29.4% at current and constant exchange rates, respectively-mainly in Europe (-27.5% at current exchange rates) and Asia Pacific (-39.6% at current exchange rates). In the first three months of 2020, the retail channel accounted for 64.1% of total revenues compared to 62.8% in the prior-year period. As at 31 March 2020, the number of directly operated stores (DOS) decreased by 2 units compared to the situation as at 31 December 2019 and by 7 units compared to 31 March 2019. The wholesale channel was down 32.3% at current exchange rates and 34.8% at constant exchange rates, also because of order cancellations: specifically, at current exchange rates Asia Pacific, Europe, and Japan declined by 52.5%, 25.1%, and 36.9%, respectively. In the first three months of 2020, revenues from licenses and services fell by 22.4% at current and constant exchange rates; this item mainly consists of royalties for the licensing of the Salvatore Ferragamo brand to the Marchon group in the eyewear industry and the Timex group in the watch industry. Revenues from rental income investment properties refer solely to property located in the United States and leased/sub-leased to third parties; they decreased by 60.2% at current exchange rates (-61.4% at constant exchange rates) compared to the prior-year period following the end of a major lease contract for real estate management in February 2019. The following table shows revenues by product category for the periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019, indicating the relevant percentage of total revenues. at constant (In thousands of Euro) Quarterly period ended 31 March exchange % of % of % rates 2020 2019 % change Revenues Revenues change Footwear 91,860 41.4% 132,194 41.7% (30.5%) (32.4%) Leather goods 90,356 40.8% 125,925 39.7% (28.2%) (29.4%) Apparel 12,934 5.8% 17,681 5.6% (26.8%) (28.5%) Accessories 13,565 6.1% 18,861 5.9% (28.1%) (29.1%) Fragrances 9,953 4.5% 17,419 5.5% (42.9%) (43.4%) Licenses and services 2,213 1.0% 2,851 0.9% (22.4%) (22.4%) Rental income investment properties 853 0.4% 2,144 0.7% (60.2%) (61.4%) Total 221,734 100.0% 317,075 100.0% (30.1%) (31.5%) All product categories were down for the reasons already discussed in the previous two sections. 13 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Statement of financial position and Investments Below is the statement of financial position as at 31 March 2020, reclassified by sources and uses compared to the position as at 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2019: (In thousands of Euro) 31 March 31 December 31 March % change % change 2020 2019 2019 03.20 vs. 03.20 vs. 12.19 03.19 Property, plant and equipment, investment property, 320,552 333,380 340,773 (3.8%) (5.9%) intangible assets with a finite useful life Right-of-use assets 551,752 576,455 565,070 (4.3%) (2.4%) Net working capital 334,066 334,552 300,862 (0.1%) 11.0% Other non current assets/(liabilities), net 80,808 73,032 59,725 10.6% 35.3% Other current assets/(liabilities), net (18,663) (27,721) (6,304) (32.7%) 196.1% Net invested capital 1,268,515 1,289,698 1,260,126 (1.6%) 0.7% Group shareholders' equity 716,858 763,647 745,979 (6.1%) (3.9%) Minority interests 20,221 21,618 28,556 (6.5%) (29.2%) Shareholders' equity (A) 737,079 785,265 774,535 (6.1%) (4.8%) Net financial debt/(surplus) (B) 531,436 504,433 485,591 5.4% 9.4% Total sources of financing (A+B) 1,268,515 1,289,698 1,260,126 (1.6%) 0.7% Net financial debt/(surplus) (B) 531,436 504,433 485,591 5.4% 9.4% Lease liabilities (C) 654,798 676,329 664,284 (3.2%) (1.4%) Adjusted net financial debt/(surplus) (B-C) (123,362) (171,896) (178,693) (28.2%) (31.0%) Adjusted net financial debt(surplus)/ (16.7%) (21.9%) (23.1%) Shareholders' equity Investments in fixed assets During the period ended 31 March 2020, the Salvatore Ferragamo Group made investments in tangible and intangible assets for a total amount of 4,990 thousand Euro, of which 3,906 thousand Euro in tangible assets and 1,084 thousand Euro in intangible assets, compared to a total of 9,706 thousand Euro in the first three months of 2019. The reduction in investments in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the prior-year period was closely associated with the Group's decision to postpone non-essential projects in order to mitigate future economic- financial impacts and protect the financial soundness of the Group. The most important investments in tangible assets were made in the opening and refurbishment of stores (3.3 million Euro, approximately 84% of total investments in tangible assets). The main investments in intangible assets referred to the "Project Life Cycle Management-PLM" (for the integrated management of the product's life cycle, which involves all production categories: as part of this initiative, product development - a high value- added process within the luxury industry - is optimized in terms of time and synergies with the Merchandising and Production functions, integrating and enhancing all in-house activities such as design, research, costing, and industrialization), which was completed in the first quarter of 2020; the development of the e-commerce platform; and the purchase of software licenses (totaling 0.4 million Euro, i.e. 40% of investments in intangible assets in the first three months of 2020). Investments in tangible assets under construction, amounting to 4.2 million Euro, mainly concerned the investments made for the refurbishment and opening of new stores which were not yet operational as at the reporting date. Investments in intangible assets under development totaled 4.2 million Euro and largely consisted of investments in the development of software to support business processes, chief among them the e-commerce project, the Enterprise Business Intelligence project-aimed at rationalizing corporate reporting and analytics systems by establishing a single shared "Data Warehouse"-and a new distribution model by the Parent Company Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.. Amortization and depreciation (excluding depreciation of Right-of-use assets) amounted to 16,890 thousand Euro in the first three months of 2020, essentially in line with 16,919 thousand Euro in the prior-year period. During the first three months of 2020, the Group did not make any investments in financial assets. Right-of-use assets This line item, amounting to 551,752 thousand Euro as at 31 March 2020, refers to the recognition of "Right-of- use assets" against "Lease liabilities" following the application of IFRS 16 as from 1 January 2019 and was down 24,703 thousand Euro from 576,455 as at 31 December 2019, largely because of 29,985 thousand Euro in depreciation expense recognized during the period. 14 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Right-of-use assets relating to lease contracts for property leased in the United States are included under Investment property and amounted to 33,043 thousand Euro as at 31 March 2020 (33,222 thousand Euro as at 31 December 2019). Net working capital Below is the breakdown of, and changes in, net working capital as at 31 March 2020 compared with 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2019. (In thousands of Euro) 31 March 31 December 31 March % % change change 2020 2019 2019 03.20 03.20 vs. vs. 12.19 03.19 Inventories and Right of return assets 392,328 395,004 383,602 (0.7%) 2.3% Trade receivables 93,651 147,202 127,955 (36.4%) (26.8%) Trade payables and Refund Liabilities (151,913) (207,654) (210,695) (26.8%) (27.9%) Total 334,066 334,552 300,862 (0.1%) 11.0% Net working capital was in line with 31 December 2019 and up 11.0% from 31 March 2019. Compared to 31 December 2019, the decline in Trade receivables (-36.4%), which was directly attributable to the reduction in revenues for the first quarter of 2020, was offset by the fall in Trade payables and Refund Liabilities (-26.8%), while Inventories and Right of return assets were essentially stable (-0.7%). The change relative to 31 March 2019 was attributable to the decrease in Trade payables and Refund Liabilities (-27.9%) as well as, to a lesser extent, the increase in Inventories and Right of return assets (+2.3%), offset by the decline in Trade receivables (-26.8%). Specifically, inventories of finished products were down 11,837 thousand Euro from 31 December 2019 (-3.5%) and up 13,701 thousand Euro from 31 March 2019 (+4.4%). Raw materials for production were up 18.6% from 31 December 2019 and down 9.5% compared to 31 March 2019. Trade receivables largely referred to wholesale sales. Trade payables mainly refer to purchases of production materials, finished products, and costs relating to outsourced manufacturing. The item Trade payables was down 27.3% compared to 31 December 2019 and 29.8% compared to 31 March 2019. Net financial debt/(surplus) The following table shows net financial debt as at 31 March 2020, 31 December 2019, and 31 March 2019: (In thousands of Euro) 31 March 31 December 31 March Change Change 03.20 vs 03.20 vs 2020 2019 2019 12.19 03.19 A. Cash 399 1,152 1,079 (753) (680) B. Other cash equivalents 190,338 221,180 214,688 (30,842) (24,350) C. Cash and cash equivalents (A)+(B) 190,737 222,332 215,767 (31,595) (25,030) Derivatives - non-hedging component 679 101 286 578 393 Other financial assets - - 1,109 - (1,109) D. Current financial receivables 679 101 1,395 578 (716) E. Current bank payables 65,088 48,060 19,882 17,028 45,206 F. Derivatives - non-hedging component 670 238 319 432 351 G. Other current financial payables 116,946 119,301 115,401 (2,355) 1,545 H. Current financial debt (E)+(F)+(G) 182,704 167,599 135,602 15,105 47,102 I. Current financial debt, net (H)-(C)-(D) (8,712) (54,834) (81,560) 46,122 72,848 J. Non current bank payables - - 16,071 - (16,071) K. Derivatives - non-hedging component - - 4 - (4) M. Other non current payables 540,148 559,267 551,076 (19,119) (10,928) N. Non current financial debt (J)+(K)+(M) 540,148 559,267 567,151 (19,119) (27,003) O. Net financial debt (I)+(N) 531,436 504,433 485,591 27,003 45,845 Net financial debt as at 31 March 2020, including lease liabilities, amounted to 531,436 thousand Euro, of which 654,798 thousand Euro in current and non-current lease liabilities. The main income and financial indicators were strongly impacted by the application of IFRS 16 starting from 1 January 2019 and are not comparable to the data from previous periods. With reference to the financial data, the recognition of Right-of-use assets mainly against lease liabilities caused a sharp increase in net financial debt. 15 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Therefore, in order to make the financial figures in 2020 and 2019 comparable to the data of the previous years, the Group restated net financial debt as at 31 March 2020, 31 December 2019, and 31 March 2019 as follows: (In thousands of Euro) 31 March 31 December 31 March Change Change 03.20 vs 03.20 vs 2020 2019 2019 12.19 03.19 Net financial debt/(surplus) (a) 531,436 504,433 485,591 27,003 45,845 Non current lease liabilities 540,148 559,267 551,076 (19,119) (10,928) Current lease liabilities 114,650 117,062 113,208 (2,412) 1,442 Lease liabilities (b) 654,798 676,329 664,284 (21,531) (9,486) Adjusted net financial debt/(surplus) (a-b) (123,362) (171,896) (178,693) 48,534 55,331 In the period ended 31 March 2020, the adjusted net financial position amounted to a positive 123,362 thousand Euro, down 48,534 thousand Euro from 171,896 thousand Euro as 31 December 2019. This was largely due to the adjusted cash flows used in operating activities (negative 46,539 thousand Euro and strongly affected by the decline in revenues caused by the closure of part of the Group's distribution network as well as international traffic restrictions, so-called lockdown), and 5,432 in cash flows used for investment purposes during the period. Compared to 31 March 2019, the Group's adjusted net financial position was down 55,331 thousand Euro from a positive 178,693 thousand Euro to a positive 123,362 thousand Euro. Significant events occurred during the first three months of 2020 Below are the main events occurred during the first quarter of 2020. Board of Directors At the meeting held on 10 March 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved, (i) the draft separate financial statements for 2019, the Directors' report on operations for 2019 and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019, (ii) the Report on corporate governance and ownership structure, (iii) the Report on remuneration policy and fees paid, (iv) the consolidated Non-Financial Statement for 2019, containing non-financial information pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254 of 30 December 2016, as a separate document from the Directors' report on operations, and convened the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for 21 April 2020. At the same meeting on 10 March 2020, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.'s Board of Directors also: resolved to propose that the Shareholders' Meeting convened for 21 April 2020 distribute a dividend of 0.34 Euro per ordinary share; this proposal was subsequently withdrawn with the resolution of the Board of Directors dated 6 April 2020;

appointed the CFO Alessandro Corsi as Manager charged with preparing Company's Financial Reports, after consulting with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as the Board of Statutory Auditors, pursuant to art. 154 bis of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998. The appointment is effective as from 1 April 2020;

approved the conclusion of an agreement to acquire 100% of Arts S.r.l.-a company that has been collaborating with Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. since its inception in 1984, helping with the prototyping, industrialization, and quality control of products as well as the monitoring of the Group's network of suppliers with respect to men's footwear. With this deal, which closed on 27 April 2020, the Group seeks to strengthen its control over its supply chain and acquire strategic capabilities in one of its key product categories. Based on the agreed economic conditions, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. paid a total of 11.3 million Euro, on top of which it shall pay an amount equal to the acquiree's net cash on hand as at 31 March 2020 (estimated at around 3.5 - 4.0 million Euro) by 28 February 2021. On 6 April 2020, considering the epidemiological emergency caused by the COVID-19 virus and the restrictions enacted by the Italian Government, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to postpone the Shareholders' Meeting originally convened for 21 April 2020 at 9:00 am in single call to 8 May 2020 at 11:00 am, once again in single call, at the office of Notary Francesco Steidl, Via Giambologna no. 4, 50132 Florence, without any changes to the agenda. In addition, the Board of Directors resolved to use its authority as per article 106, paragraph 4 of Italian Law Decree no. 18/2020 to have shareholders participate in the Meeting exclusively through the designated representative as per article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, i.e. Spafid S.p.A.. At the same meeting on 6 April 2020 the Board of Directors, having confirmed all the powers previously granted to the Chairman and Managing Director upon their appointment, established an Executive Committee within the Board, vesting it with the powers to monitor, oversee and support the implementation of the initiatives launched by the Company to address the emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Executive Committee, which shall remain in office until the end of the extraordinary situation as per the resolution passed by the Board of Directors, was not granted any powers over the Company's day-to-day business operations. The Executive Committee is comprised of the Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo, the Managing Director Micaela le Divelec Lemmi, and the Directors Francesco Caretti, Diego di San Giuliano, and Marzio Saà. 16 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Covid - 19 Update At the end of 2019, a new coronavirus, known as Covid-19, was found in Wuhan, China. The Covid-19 Coronavirus has spread from China into South Korea, Italy, Spain, the United States, and then the rest of the world-to the point that on 11 March 2020 the World Health Organization declared a pandemic due to the speed and extent of the epidemic. In order to contain the outbreak and protect public health, several Governments around the world, starting with the Chinese one, have gradually put in place containment and social distancing measures, shutting down non-essential retail and manufacturing operations as well as limiting international and domestic travel. These events significantly affected traffic and sales throughout the first quarter of 2020 for the Salvatore Ferragamo Group across the various distribution channels starting from late January. In the Retail channel, sales were affected by the mandatory closure of directly operated stores. During each month, the Group's stores that were ordered to close accounted for 5.8% of the total in January, 11.8% in February, and 49.1% in March, respectively. Overall, in March 187 stores were closed. Third-party operated stores (TPOS) were also ordered to close, resulting in a significant impact also in wholesale sales channel. As you know, closure orders were extended or introduced also throughout April across several markets. In terms of logistics, the Group was forced to shut down the Sesto Fiorentino hub, which supplies markets all around the world and ships e-commerce orders in Europe. As for production operations, there were problems attributable to the mandatory closure of the plants of suppliers of raw materials and finished products as well as contract manufacturers in Italy. Executive Committee On 6 April 2020 the Board of Directors, having confirmed all the powers previously granted to the Chairman and Managing Director upon their appointment, established an Executive Committee within the Board, vesting it with the powers to monitor, oversee and support the implementation of the initiatives launched by the Company to address the emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Executive Committee will remain in office until the end of this extraordinary situation. Costs and investments The Group continues investing in the e-commerce channel and launched the new website at the end of April. The projects and investments considered non-essential or deferrable have been postponed. Investments in communication have also been scaled back-especially in the markets most affected by closure orders. Finally, the Group immediately took action to negotiate temporary or permanent rent reductions for its directly operated stores. Personnel Starting from February, Salvatore Ferragamo has extended the use of smart-working, introduced as an experiment during 2019, to the Italian and international offices of the Group in order to protect the health of employees, allowing operations to continue where possible and in line with regulatory requirements. To this end, it has provided training to optimize the use of remote work tools and bolstered internal communication by leveraging the Ferragamo Together platform and creating accounts dedicated to answering all health- and business-related questions of the Group's employees. It has defined specific safety protocols that include stringent safety measures and, finally, put in place a supplemental health insurance policy for Italian employees covering symptoms associated with Covid-19. During this period, Salvatore Ferragamo Group began the process to apply for state aid. Dividend In order to support the financial soundness of the Group and mitigate future economic-financial impacts, on 6 April 2020 the Board of Directors resolved to withdraw the proposal for the distribution of dividends out of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.'s profits for the year 2019 and to propose that the Shareholders' Meeting allocate it to the extraordinary reserve. Tax and customs disputes and audits (update) Tax disputes settled during the year As for the tax audit of Ferragamo Parfums S.p.A. started on 14 March 2018 by the Florence Economic-Financial Department of the Italian Tax Police concerning direct income taxes, VAT and other taxes for the 2015 tax year and costs incurred with entities resident in blacklisted countries for the years 2013-2014, already reported on in the 2019 Annual Report, please note that on 28 February 2020 the Company finalized the settlement of the tax audits concerning the 2016 and 2017 IRAP taxes, paying a total of 35 thousand Euro in IRAP, interest, and penalties. Moreover, the company will request a refund of approximately 21 thousand Euro's worth of excess taxes from the Inland Revenue Office as agreed under the settlement of the audit. 17 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Updates on ongoing audits With reference to the tax audit carried out on Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (Company) relating to the pass- through mechanism for CFCs for the years 2012, 2013, and 2014, as already disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report, to which reference should be made, we report the following. As for the year 2013, please note that in May 2019 the Company had appealed against the notice assessing an additional 65 thousand Euro corporate income tax liability plus nearly 30 thousand Euro in interest and penalties. Florence's Provincial Tax Commission rejected the Company's appeal and reimbursed the legal fees in a ruling filed on 14 January 2020, which the Company has not challenged as this would have been uneconomic. The dispute was settled in April 2020 with the Company paying all amounts due. With reference to the tax dispute in which Ferragamo France S.A.S. is involved and which is now pending before the Council of State for the final stage of proceedings, as well as regarding the tax audit started in September 2018 relating to the years from 2015 to 2017, reference should be made to the 2019 Annual Report, as there were no new developments during the first quarter of 2020. As for the ongoing tax audit of Ferragamo Deutschland GmbH relating to the tax years 2011-2014 and which started in 2016, reference should be made to the 2019 Annual Report, as there were no new developments during the first quarter of 2020. With reference to the request submitted on 23 March 2017 by the Regional Unit of the Tuscany Inland Revenue Office to Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. related to the filing of documents concerning 4 separate export transactions that were canceled, reference should be made to the 2019 Annual Report, as there were no new developments during the first quarter of 2020. Patent Box and Research and Development Tax Credit (update) As for the tax benefits (Patent Box and R&D Tax Credit), reference should be made to the 2019 Annual Report, as there were no new developments during the first quarter of 2020. International standard ruling on transfer pricing As for the international standard ruling between Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. and the Inland Revenue Office - Central Assessment Department - International Ruling Office, concerning the determination of the transfer pricing policy Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. applies to its foreign subsidiaries that perform distribution operations, there were no new developments during the first quarter of 2020. The Company is waiting for the Inland Revenue Office to clarify how the Advance Pricing Agreement ("APA") is to be implemented for the year 2020 in light of the economic impact of the epidemiological emergency caused by Covid-19 on international markets. Other information Dividends On 10 March 2020, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to propose that the Shareholders' Meeting convened for 21 April 2020 distribute a dividend of 0.34 Euro per ordinary share. On 6 April 2020, acknowledging that the global economic outlook has changed significantly since the Board met on 10 March 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors, after resolving to postpone the Shareholders' Meeting to 8 May 2020, in order to support the financial soundness of the Group and mitigate future economic-financial impacts, also resolved to withdraw the proposal for the distribution of dividends out of the Company's profits for the year 2019, already approved on 10 March 2020 and disclosed to the market on the same date, and to propose that the Shareholders' Meeting allocate Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.'s 124,211,203 Euro profit for the year 2019 to the extraordinary reserve. In this regard, it has clarified that the Group will potentially reconsider paying a dividend out of the profits for the year 2019 when there will be more certainty about the economic outlook. Pursuant to the resolution passed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 8 May 2020, the Parent Company Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. will allocate the 124,211,203 Euro profit for the year to 2019 to the extraordinary reserve. Other Group companies with third-party minority shareholders did not pay or authorize any dividends during the first three months of 2020. Financial reporting and Investor relations Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., in order to maintain a constant dialogue with its Shareholders, potential investors and financial analysts, and in compliance with the recommendation of CONSOB (Italy's stock market watchdog), has set up the Investor Relator function, which ensures a continuous exchange of information between the Group and financial market participants. Financial data, corporate presentations, interim reports, official press releases, and real-time share price information are available on the Group's website http://group.ferragamo.com. 18 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Stakes in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. As at 31 March 2020, Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A. held a majority stake in the share capital of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., i.e. 54.276% as per the disclosure of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A. pursuant to form 120/A in Attachment 4 to the Consob Issuers' Regulation. Treasury shares and shares or stakes in parent companies As at 31 March 2020, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. held 150,000 treasury shares, equal to 0.09% of the share capital. On the same date, its subsidiaries did not hold any of its shares. The Group does not hold directly or indirectly shares in parent companies, and during the period it did not buy or sell shares in parent companies. Staff Here below is the Salvatore Ferragamo Group's staff divided by category as at 31 March 2020, 31 December 2019, and 31 March 2019. Staff 31 March 31 December 31 March 2020 2019 2019 Top managers, middle managers and store managers 782 771 745 White collars 3,048 3,207 3,095 Blue collars 295 299 301 Total 4,125 4,277 4,141 Basis of presentation This Interim report was approved by the Board of Directors of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. on 12 May 2020 and, on the same date, the Board authorized its release to the public. This Interim report was not prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as the Group applies said standard to half-year reports and not also quarterly reports. For comparative purposes, the consolidated financial statements show the comparison with the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2019 and the consolidated income statement as at 31 March 2019. All amounts are expressed in Euro and are rounded to the nearest thousand Euro, unless otherwise indicated. The accounting standards used to prepare the equity, income and financial data as at 31 March 2020 were the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the related interpretations, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the European Union, in force at the reporting date. In preparing the Interim report, the same accounting standards have been applied as adopted in drawing up the Consolidated Annual Report of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, to which reference should be made, except for the adoption of the new or revised standards of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC), which are effective as from 1 January 2020. The procedures used for making estimates and assumptions are the same as those used in preparing the consolidated annual report. Consolidation area During the first three months of 2020, the Group structure underwent no changes. As already mentioned in the Annual Report as at 31 December 2019, Ferragamo Denmark ApS, which had ceased operations in 2019, was struck off the Copenhagen Company Register on 7 January 2020. Ferragamo Argentina S.A. operates in a country that has been considered a hyperinflationary economy since 1 July 2018 in accordance with IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies"; therefore, this accounting standard has been applied as from 2018 in the reporting of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of Ferragamo Argentina S.A. for consolidated purposes. For further details, reference should be made to note 2 Basis of presentation in the Explanatory notes to the Consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2018 and 2019. The impact of the application of the new standard as at 31 March 2020 is not to be considered material at the Group level. Translation of financial statements in currencies other than the Euro and of items denominated in foreign currency The exchange rates used to determine the value in Euro of subsidiaries' financial statements expressed in foreign currency were (to 1 Euro) as follows: 19 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Average exchange rates Exchange rates at the end of the reporting period 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 December 31 March 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 US Dollar 1.1027 1.1358 1.0956 1.1234 1.1235 Swiss Franc 1.06684 1.13239 1.0585 1.0854 1.1181 Japanese Yen 120.097 125.083 118.90 121.94 124.45 Pound Sterling 0.8623 0.8725 0.8864 0.8508 0.8583 Danish Krone 7.4715 7.4637 7.4674 7.4715 7.4652 Australian Dollar 1.6791 1.5944 1.7967 1.5995 1.5821 South Korean Won 1,316.27 1,278.59 1,341.02 1,296.28 1,276.45 Hong Kong Dollar 8.5686 8.9116 8.4945 8.7473 8.8195 Mexican Peso 22.092 21.806 26.1772 21.2202 21.6910 New Taiwanese Dollar 33.171 34.9991 33.1762 33.5564 34.6170 Singapore Dollar 1.5281 1.5388 1.5633 1.5111 1.5214 Thai Baht 34.5025 35.9188 35.9250 33.4150 35.6320 Malaysian Ringgit 4.6094 4.6466 4.7330 4.5953 4.5838 Indian Rupee 79.9095 80.0720 82.8985 80.1870 77.7190 Macau Pataca 8.819 9.165 8.7569 9.0033 9.0618 Chinese Renminbi 7.6956 7.6635 7.7784 7.8205 7.5397 Chilean Peso 886.52 757.33 935.19 843.690 763.47 Argentine Peso 67.790 44.238 70.580 67.205 48.577 Brazilian Real 4.9167 4.2775 5.7001 4.5157 4.3865 Canadian Dollar 1.4819 1.5101 1.5617 1.4598 1.5000 Transactions with related parties Sales and purchases between related parties are carried out at normal market prices. The outstanding balances at the end of the period are not backed by guarantees, do not generate interest, and are settled in cash. As at 31 March 2020, bank guarantees were issued in favor of Palazzo Feroni Finanziaria S.p.A. (1,914 thousand Euro), in favor of Lungarno Alberghi S.r.l. (488 thousand Euro) and in favor of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A. (23 thousand Euro): they concerned the leasing of properties owned by said companies. There are no other guarantees, given or received, relating to receivables and payables with related parties. The Salvatore Ferragamo Group has not set aside any provision for bad debt in relation to amounts due from related parties. Significant non-recurring events and transactions During the first three months of 2020, the Salvatore Ferragamo Group did not carry out significant non-recurring transactions. Transactions arising from atypical and/or unusual transactions The Group did not undertake atypical and/or unusual transactions, i.e. those transactions which, due to their importance/size, the counterparties involved, the subject of the transaction, the means of determining the transfer price, and the timing of the event, may give rise to doubts about the fairness/completeness of the information provided in the Interim report, conflicts of interest, the safeguarding of the company's equity, and the protection of minority interests. Significant events occurred after 31 March 2020 Shareholders' Meeting Approval of the 2019 Separate Financial Statements Considering the epidemiological emergency caused by the COVID-19 virus, at the meeting held on 6 April 2020 the Board of Directors resolved to postpone the Shareholders' Meeting originally convened for 21 April 2020 in single call to 8 May 2020, once again in single call, without any changes to the agenda. On 8 May 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting of the Parent company Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. approved the separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the allocation of the 124,211,203 profit for the year 2019 to the extraordinary reserve, as detailed in the specific section "Dividends". On the same date, the Shareholders' Meeting also: - elected the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the 2020 - 2022 period based on a slate- voting system. The members, who shall remain in office until the Meeting convened to approve the financial statements at 31 December 2022, are: Andrea Balelli, elected from the minority slate submitted by a group of Italian and international asset management companies and financial 20 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group intermediaries that own an interest in the Company, and subsequently appointed as Chairman of the Board; Giovanni Crostarosa Guicciardi and Paola Caramella, Acting Statutory Auditors elected from the majority slate submitted by Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A.; Antonella Andrei and Roberto Coccia, Substitute Statutory Auditors elected from the majority and minority slates, respectively. Finally, the Meeting fixed the gross annual fee of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors at 64,000 Euro and the gross annual fee of each Acting Statutory Auditor at 48,000 Euro; authorized the Board of Directors to buy, including in multiple rounds, ordinary shares in Salvatore Ferragamo with a par value of 0.10 Euro each, up to a maximum amount that, considering the ordinary shares in Salvatore Ferragamo held from time to time by the Companies or its subsidiaries, shall not exceed 1% (i.e. 1,687,900 ordinary shares) of the Company's share capital in accordance with article 2357, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code;

approved the Company's policy concerning the remuneration of the members of the governing bodies, general managers, managers with strategic responsibilities, and the members of control bodies for the year 2020, as well as the procedures used to adopt and implement said policy, as described in Section I of the report on remuneration policy and fees paid;

voted in favor of Section II of the report on remuneration policy and fees paid, which includes, among other things, a list of the fees paid to said individuals in any capacity and in any form for the year ended 31 December 2019. Outlook The short-term economic outlook has suddenly deteriorated at a global level and faces considerable uncertainty. The COVID-19 pandemic, which began in China and then spread to the rest of the world, is causing a significant adverse shock that could have a strong negative impact on business operations, at least in the short term, by affecting both supply and demand; at this time, assessing the full impact of such a shock is still extremely hard. Assuming a base scenario where the virus is contained in the next few months and growth gradually returns to normal in the second half of 2020, looking beyond the short term, the combination of very favorable financial conditions, slightly reduced uncertainty at the global level, the ensuing gradual rebound in external demand, and the considerable easing of fiscal policies should fuel a recovery. In its April forecasts, the International Monetary Fund anticipates a global recession in 2020, with GDP shrinking by -3%, and a +5.8% rebound in 2021. With respect to the world's major economies, GDP growth is expected to decline by -5.9% in 2020 and rise by +4.7% in the following year in the US, fall by -7.5% in 2020 and rise by +4.7% in 2021 in the Euro Area, and increase by +1.2% in 2020 and +9.2% in 2021 in China. Management confirms its medium/long-term goals as it continues seeking to strengthen the Salvatore Ferragamo Group's competitive position among the leaders of the luxury market. Promoting creativity, glamour, Italian craftsmanship, and our consolidated heritage in the footwear and accessories sector remain the core values that drive the Group's strategy. Considering the uncertainty caused by the fast-movingCovid-19 Coronavirus outbreak and the challenges in estimating when it will end at the global level, Management believes it cannot make reliable forecasts as to how sales will perform this year in the various markets and distribution channels. Against this backdrop, in order to mitigate the potential negative impacts of the crisis triggered by the pandemic on the Group, Management has taken a series of concrete steps to curb spending and investments. These steps mainly consist in thoroughly and consistently rationalizing all costs, constantly and carefully monitoring whether to continue incurring certain expenses, and investing exclusively in projects considered to be essential or top priority in the current scenario. Florence, 12 May 2020 On behalf of the Board of Directors The Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo 21 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Assets 31 March of which 31 of which 31 March of which (In thousands of Euro) with related December with related with related 2020 2019 parties 2019 parties parties NON CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 241,385 251,805 257,209 Investment property 38,973 39,091 42,334 Right-of-use assets 551,752 113,981 576,455 117,789 565,070 103,174 Intangible assets with a finite useful life 40,194 42,484 41,230 Other non current assets 2,601 2,642 3,285 Other non current financial assets 16,807 4,947 16,939 5,193 17,129 5,229 Deferred tax assets 104,587 96,736 87,378 TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 996,299 118,928 1,026,152 122,982 1,013,635 108,403 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 387,677 389,531 380,626 Right of return assets 4,651 5,473 2,976 Trade receivables 93,651 574 147,202 92 127,955 69 Tax receivables 19,043 20,107 19,890 Other current assets 27,354 1,362 32,980 2,599 36,052 5,295 Other current financial assets 679 101 1,395 Cash and cash equivalents 190,737 222,332 215,767 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 723,792 1,936 817,726 2,691 784,661 5,364 TOTAL ASSETS 1,720,091 120,864 1,843,878 125,673 1,798,296 113,767 22 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 31 March of which 31 of which 31 March of which (In thousands of Euro) with related December with related with related 2020 2019 parties 2019 parties parties SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY GROUP SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 16,879 16,879 16,879 Reserves 739,055 659,487 718,937 Net profit/(loss) - Group (39,076) 87,281 10,163 TOTAL GROUP SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 716,858 763,647 745,979 MINORITY INTERESTS Share capital and reserves - minority interests 22,591 21,534 27,673 Net profit/(loss) - minority interests (2,370) 84 883 TOTAL MINORITY INTERESTS 20,221 21,618 28,556 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 737,079 785,265 774,535 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES Non current interest-bearing loans & borrowings - - 16,071 Provisions for risks and charges 13,783 13,921 20,209 Employee benefit liabilities 12,150 11,901 11,452 Other non current liabilities 12,066 98 11,893 49 10,922 Non current lease liabilities 540,148 96,766 559,267 99,261 551,076 84,751 Other non current financial liabilities - - 4 Deferred tax liabilities 5,188 5,570 5,484 TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 583,335 96,864 602,552 99,310 615,218 84,751 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 144,586 274 198,934 423 205,852 435 Refund liabilities 7,327 8,720 4,843 Interest-bearing loans & borrowings 65,088 48,060 19,882 Tax payables 9,274 26,491 14,067 Other current liabilities 55,786 11,398 54,317 10,753 48,179 1,712 Current lease liabilities 114,650 21,823 117,062 21,910 113,208 19,818 Other current financial liabilities 2,966 2,477 2,512 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 399,677 33,495 456,061 33,086 408,543 21,965 TOTAL LIABILITIES 983,012 130,359 1,058,613 132,396 1,023,761 106,716 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,720,091 130,359 1,843,878 132,396 1,798,296 106,716 23 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Consolidated Income Statement (In thousands of Euro) Quarterly period ended 31 March 2020 of which with 2019 of which with related parties related parties Revenues from contracts with customers 220,881 40 314,931 64 Rental income investment properties 853 2,144 Revenues 221,734 317,075 Cost of goods sold (91,495) (116,519) Gross profit 130,239 200,556 Style, product development and logistics costs (10,300) (123) (12,354) (163) Sales & distribution costs (106,924) (6,141) (113,421) (5,686) Marketing & communication costs (17,227) (3) (20,428) (10) General and administrative costs (31,653) (2,002) (33,294) (1,888) Other operating costs (5,666) (19) (5,649) (13) Other income 5,202 - 5,759 1 Operating profit/(loss) (36,329) 21,169 Financial charges (26,794) (879) (15,405) (682) Financial income 15,191 - 9,544 Profit/(loss) before taxes (47,932) 15,308 Income Taxes 6,486 (4,262) Net profit/(loss) for the period (41,446) 11,046 Net profit/(loss) - Group (39,076) 10,163 Net profit/(loss) - minority interests (2,370) 883 (In Euro) Period ended 31 March 2020 2019 Net earnings/(loss) per share - ordinary shares (0.232) 0.060 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share - ordinary shares (0.232) 0.060 24 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of Euro) Quarterly period ended 31 March 2020 2019 Net profit/(loss) for the period (A) (41,446) 11,046 Other income/(losses) that will be subsequently reclassified to net profit/(loss) for the period - Currency translation differences of foreign operations (6,567) (2,300) - Net gain/(loss) from cash flow hedge (130) (3,026) - Income taxes 31 726 (99) (2,300) Total other income/(losses) that will be subsequently reclassified to net profit/(loss) for the period, net of taxes (B1) (6,666) (4,600) Other income/(losses) that will not be subsequently reclassified to net profit/(loss) for the period - Net gain/(loss) from recognition of defined-benefit plans for employees (131) (12) - Income taxes 32 2 (99) (10) Total other income/(losses) that will not be subsequently reclassified to net profit/(loss) for the period, net of taxes (B2) (99) (10) Total other income/(losses) for the period, net of taxes (B1+B2 = B) (6,765) (4,610) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of taxes (A+B) (48,211) 6,436 Group (46,115) 4,843 Minority interests (2,096) 1,593 25 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Quarterly period ended 31 March of which 2020 2019 with of which with related (In thousands of Euro) related parties parties NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (41,446) 11,046 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash from (used in) operating activities: Amortization, depreciation and write-downs of tangible and intangible 6,306 43,890 4,453 assets, investment property and right-of-use assets 47,890 Income taxes* (6,486) 4,262 Provision for employee benefit plans 192 199 Allocation to/(use of) the provision for obsolete inventory 18,818 6,339 Losses and provision for bad debt 768 144 Losses/(gains) on disposal of tangible/intangible assets 60 108 Interest expense and interest expense on lease liabilities* 4,495 879 4,426 682 Interest income* (357) - (291) Other non-monetary items (525) 79 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 52,252 (482) 21,822 74 Inventories (24,928) (26,797) Trade payables (54,231) (149) (5,133) 93 Other receivables and tax payables* (6,183) (5,024) Employee benefits payments (138) (202) Other assets and liabilities* 6,601 894 (1,032) 505 Other - net (313) (53) Income taxes paid* (8,952) 1,283 (2,393) 5,094 Interest expense and interest expense on lease liabilities paid* (5,713) (974) (4,426) (682) Interest income received* 357 - 291 NET CASH FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (17,839) 7,757 47,255 10,219 Cash flow from investing activities: Purchase of tangible assets (4,348) (7,928) Purchase of intangible assets (1,084) (1,464) Proceeds from the sale of tangible and intangible assets 2 14 NET CASH FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (5,430) - (9,378) - Cash flow from financing activities: Net change in financial receivables - (137) Net change in financial payables 15,794 (1,385) Repayment of lease liabilities (28,700) (5,021) (25,353) (4,287) Treasury share repurchase - (638) NET CASH FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (12,906) (5,021) (27,513) (4,287) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (36,175) 10,364 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 222,332 207,707 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (36,175) 10,364 Effect of exchange rate translation differences 4,580 (2,304) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 190,737 215,767 *To provide a better presentation, the additional information (interest paid, income taxes paid, interest received, and dividends received) reported as at 31 March 2019 in a dedicated table following the statement of cash flows has been included in the line item net cash from/(used in) operating activities, consistently with the data as at 31 March 2020. 26 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity Treasury Cash Net Share Effect profit/ Group Total Share capital Legal Extraordinary flow Translation Retained Other Minority (In thousands of Euro) capital share contributions reserve reserve hedge reserve earnings reserves IAS 19 (loss) shareholders' interests shareholders' reserve reserve Equity for the equity equity period As at 01.01.2020 16,879 (2,776) 2,995 4,188 504,319 (499) (16,002) 166,510 4,164 (3,412) 87,281 763,647 21,618 785,265 Allocation of results - - - - - - - 87,281 - - (87,281) - - - Net profit/(loss) for the period - - - - - - - - - - (39,076) (39,076) (2,370) (41,446) Other comprehensive income/(loss) - - - - - (99) (6,817) (24) - (99) - (7,039) 274 (6,765) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - - - - (99) (6,817) (24) - (99) (39,076) (46,115) (2,096) (48,211) Purchase of min. interests in companies consolidated on a line-by-line basis and - - - - - - - (699) - - - (699) 699 - accounting of options on min. interests Stock Grant Reserve - - - - - - - - 25 - - 25 - 25 As at 31.03.2020 16,879 (2,776) 2,995 4,188 504,319 (598) (22,819) 253,068 4,189 (3,511) (39,076) 716,858 20,221 737,079 Treasury Cash Net Share Effect profit/ Group Total (In thousands of Euro) Share capital Legal Extraordinary flow Translation Retained Other Minority capital share contributions reserve reserve hedge reserve earnings reserves IAS 19 (loss) shareholders' interests shareholders' reserve reserve Equity for the equity equity period As at 01.01.2019 16,879 (251) 2,995 4,188 478,378 (3,049) (9,014) 161,752 16,268 (2,816) 88,361 753,691 26,647 780,338 Allocation of results - - - - - - 88,361 - - (88,361) - - - Net profit/(loss) for the period - - - - - - - - - - 10,163 10,163 883 11,046 Other comprehensive income/(loss) - - - - - (2,300) (3,060) 50 - (10) - (5,320) 710 (4,610) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - - - - (2,300) (3,060) 50 - (10) 10,163 4,843 1,593 6,436 Purchase of min. interests in companies consolidated on a line-by-line basis and - - - - - - - (340) - - - (340) 316 (24) accounting of options on min. interests Treasury share repurchase - (638) - - - - - - - - (638) - (638) Effect of the first-time adoption of IFRS16 - - - - - - - (11,761) - - (11,761) - (11,761) Stock Grant Reserve - - - - - - - - 184 - - 184 - 184 As at 31.03.2019 16,879 (889) 2,995 4,188 478,378 (5,349) (12,074) 249,823 4,691 (2,826) 10,163 745,979 28,556 774,535 27 Interim report as at 31 March 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Statement pursuant to paragraph 2, article 154 bis of Leg. Decree no. 58/98 (Consolidated Law on Finance) The Manager charged with preparing Company's Financial Reports states, pursuant to paragraph 2, article 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this document is in line with accounting books and records. Florence, 12 May 2020 Manager charged with preparing Company's Financial Reports Alessandro Corsi 28 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 00:07:05 UTC 0 Latest news on SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. 08:08p SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A : Consolidated Interim Report as of 31 March 2020 PU 05/13 GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber sets its sight on GrubHub, Tesla victorious in Cali.. 05/08 SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A : 2020.05.08 Press Release - Shareholders Meeting PU 05/07 Global luxury gloom to deepen despite easing lockdowns - Bain RE 04/30 Prada gradually restarts production in Italy, to test employees RE 04/06 SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A : 2020.04.06 Press Release PU 03/10 SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A : 2020.03.10 Full Year 2019 Results Update Analyst PU 03/10 GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The US shale oil industry is under scrutiny, so are airl.. 03/10 SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. : Slide show results CO 03/10 SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. : Annual results CO Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 1 080 M EBIT 2020 13,8 M Net income 2020 -2,46 M Debt 2020 499 M Yield 2020 0,49% P/E ratio 2020 -407x P/E ratio 2021 36,5x EV / Sales2020 2,17x EV / Sales2021 1,84x Capitalization 1 847 M Chart SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 12,23 € Last Close Price 10,95 € Spread / Highest target 64,4% Spread / Average Target 11,7% Spread / Lowest Target -23,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Micaela Le Divelec Lemmi Chief Executive Officer Ferruccio Ferragamo Chairman & President Alessandro Corsi Chief Financial Officer Giovanna Ferragamo Vice Chairman Leonardo Ferragamo Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. -41.55% 2 014 LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -15.49% 192 115 LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 10.35% 33 328 VF CORPORATION -43.36% 22 282 MONCLER S.P.A. -18.39% 9 002 LI NING COMPANY LIMITED 13.92% 8 336