Salvatore Ferragamo S p A : Consolidated Interim Report as of 31 March 2020

Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
General information
Registered office of the Parent company
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
Via Tornabuoni, 2
50123 Florence
Legal information about the Parent company
Authorized share capital 16,939,000 Euro Subscribed and paid-up share capital 16,879,000 Euro
Tax code and Florence Company Register no.: 02175200480
Registered with the Florence Chamber of Commerce under REA (Economic and Administrative Register) no. 464724
Corporate website www.ferragamo.com
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Corporate boards
Board of Directors (1)
Ferruccio Ferragamo (7)
Chairman
Micaela le Divelec Lemmi (7)(11)
Managing Director
Giacomo Ferragamo (8)
Deputy Chairman
Giovanna Ferragamo (9)
Leonardo Ferragamo (9)
Diego Paternò Castello di San Giuliano (9)
Angelica Visconti (8)
Francesco Caretti (9)
Peter Woo Kwong Ching (9)
Umberto Tombari (9)(10)
Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà (9)(10)
Chiara Ambrosetti (9)(10)
Lidia Fiori (9)(10)
Executive Committee (2)
Ferruccio Ferragamo
Chairman
Micaela le Divelec Lemmi
Diego Paternò Castello di San Giuliano
Francesco Caretti
Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà
Control and Risk Committee
Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà
Chairman
Umberto Tombari
Chiara Ambrosetti
Lidia Fiori (12)
Nomination and Remuneration
Umberto Tombari
Chairman
Committee
Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà
Lidia Fiori
Chiara Ambrosetti (12)
Product and Brand Strategy Committee
Ferruccio Ferragamo
Chairman
Micaela le Divelec Lemmi
Giacomo Ferragamo
Diego Paternò Castello di San Giuliano
Angelica Visconti
Board of Statutory Auditors (3)
Andrea Balelli (3)
Chairman
Fulvio Favini (4)
Acting Statutory Auditor
Paola Caramella (3)
Acting Statutory Auditor
Giovanni Crostarosa Guicciardi (3)
Acting Statutory Auditor
Roberto Coccia (3)
Substitute Statutory Auditor
Antonietta Donato (4)
Substitute Statutory Auditor
Antonella Andrei (3)
Substitute Statutory Auditor
Independent Auditors (5)
KPMG S.p.A.
Manager charged with preparing
Company's Financial Reports (6)
Alessandro Corsi
Appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 20 April 2018 and serving for the 2018-2020 period
Set up by the Board of Directors on 6 April 2020
Appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 8 May 2020 and serving for the 2020-2022 period
Serving until the approval of the separate financial statements as at 31 December 2019
Appointed for the 2020-2028 period. EY S.p.A. serving until the approval of the separate financial statements as at 31 December 2019
Appointed by the Board of Directors on 10 March 2020 effective as from 1 April 2020
Executive director
Executive director pursuant to article 2 of the Corporate Governance Code as a manager of the Company
Non-executivedirector
Independent director pursuant to article 147-ter, paragraph 4 and article 148, paragraph 3 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("Testo Unico della Finanza" or "T.U.F.", Consolidated Law on Finance) and article 3 of the Corporate Governance Code.
Appointed as Director by the Shareholders' Meeting on 18 April 2019 and appointed as Managing Director by the Board of Directors on the same date. In office until approval of the 31 December 2020 separate financial statements
Appointed by the Board of Directors on 18 June 2019 effective immediately
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Group structure
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
100%
Ferragamo Parfums S.p.A.
100%
Ferragamo Austria GmbH
100%
Ferragamo USA Inc.
Ferragamo Japan K.K.
71%
100%
100%
100%
Ferragamo France S.A.S.
S-Fer International Inc.
Ferragamo Korea Ltd.
100%
100%
Ferragamo U.K. Limited
Sator Realty Inc.
Ferragamo
100%
(Singapore) Pte Ltd
100%
100%
Ferragamo
Ferragamo Canada Inc.
Ferragamo
100%
(Suisse) SA
(Thailand) Limited
100%
Ferragamo
99.73%
Ferragamo Mexico
0.27%
Ferragamo
100%
Monte-Carlo S.A.M.
S.de R.L.deC.V.
(Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
100%
Ferragamo
99%
Ferragamo Chile S.A.
1%
Ferragamo Moda
75%
Retail Nederland B.V.
(Shanghai) Co.Ltd.
100%
Ferragamo Belgique SA
95%
Ferragamo Argentina S.A.
5%
Ferragamo Retail
100%
India Private Limited*
100%
Ferragamo
99%
Ferragamo Brasil Roupas e
1%
Ferragamo
100%
Deutschland GmbH
Acessorios Ltda.
Australia Pty Ltd.
100%
Ferragamo España S.L.
Ferragamo Retail
75.2%
Macau Limited
100%
Ferragamo Hong Kong Ltd.
75%
Ferrimag Limited
100%
Ferragamo Retail
HK Ltd.
100%
Ferragamo Retail
100%
Taiwan Limited
Ferragamo Fashion
Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
Notes
European companies
North America companies
Centre and South America companies
Asia Pacific companies
Japanese companies
* Non-operating company
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Group description
As at 31 March 2020, the Salvatore Ferragamo Group consists of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (Parent company) and the following subsidiaries - consolidated on a line by line basis - in which the Parent company holds majority stakes, both directly or indirectly, and which it controls.
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
Europe
Ferragamo Retail Nederland B.V.
Ferragamo France S.A.S.
Ferragamo Deutschland GmbH
Ferragamo Austria GmbH
Ferragamo U.K. Limited
Ferragamo (Suisse) SA
Ferragamo Belgique SA
Ferragamo Monte-Carlo S.A.M.
Ferragamo Espana S.L.
Ferragamo Parfums S.p.A.
North America
Ferragamo USA Inc.
Ferragamo Canada Inc.
S-Fer International Inc.
Sator Realty Inc.
Central and South America
Ferragamo Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V.
Ferragamo Chile S.A.
Ferragamo Argentina S.A.
Ferragamo Brasil Roupas e Acessorios Ltda.
Asia Pacific
Ferragamo Hong Kong Ltd.
Ferragamo Australia Pty Ltd.
Ferrimag Limited
Ferragamo Fashion Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
Ferragamo Moda (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
Ferragamo Retail HK Limited
Ferragamo Retail Taiwan Limited
Ferragamo Retail Macau Limited
Ferragamo Retail India Private Limited
Ferragamo Korea Ltd.
Ferragamo (Singapore) Pte Ltd.
Ferragamo (Thailand) Limited
Ferragamo (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
Japan
Ferragamo Japan K.K.
Parent company, owner of the Ferragamo and Salvatore Ferragamo brands, as well as of numerous other figurative and shape-based trademarks; it undertakes production activities and manages the retail distribution channel in Italy as well as the wholesale channel in Italy and abroad, and acts as a holding company.
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Holland It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in France It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Germany It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Austria
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in the United Kingdom It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Switzerland
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Belgium
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in the Principality of Monaco
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Spain
Licensee of the Ferragamo and Ungaro brands for the production and distribution of the fragrances product category
It distributes and promotes products in the USA and acts as a sub- holding for North America (USA and Canada)
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) and the wholesale channel in Canada
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in the USA
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in the USA and real estate assets
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) and the wholesale channel in Mexico
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Chile
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Argentina It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Brazil
It distributes and promotes products in Asia and acts as a sub-holding for the Chinese area (Hong Kong, Taiwan, PRC)
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Australia
Sub-holding company for the Chinese area (Hong Kong, Taiwan, PRC)
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) and the wholesale channel in the People's Republic of China
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in the People's Republic of China
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Hong Kong It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Taiwan
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Macau Non-operating company
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) and the wholesale channel in South Korea
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Singapore It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Thailand It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Malaysia
It manages directly operated stores (DOS) in Japan
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Interim Directors' report on operations
Main Stock Market indicators - Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
Official price as at 31 March 2020 in Euro
12.1
Stock Market capitalization as at 31 March 2020 in Euro
2,042,359,000
Number of shares making up the share capital as at 31 March 2020
168,790,000
Number of outstanding shares net of treasury shares (free float)
48,979,090
Here below is the trend in Salvatore Ferragamo's share price during the first three months of 2020.
Alternative performance measures
In order to better assess its performance, the Salvatore Ferragamo Group makes use of some alternative performance measures which are not identified as accounting measures under IFRS. Therefore, the measurement basis applied by the Group may differ from that adopted by other groups, and the balance may not be comparable. These alternative performance measures are derived exclusively from historical financial data and are determined in accordance with the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by ESMA/2015/1415 and adopted by CONSOB with communication no. 92543 of 3 December 2015. They refer exclusively to the performance for the reporting period of this Interim report as well as the comparative periods, and not to the Group's expected performance and are not to be considered as substitutes for IFRS measures. The definitions of the alternative performance measures adopted in the Interim report are provided below:
EBITDA: it is Operating Profit before Amortization and Depreciation and Write-downs of tangible/intangible assets and Right-of-use assets.
Operating profit: it is the difference between revenues, cost of goods sold, and operating costs net of other income.
Net working capital: it is Inventories plus Right of return assets and Trade receivables net of Trade payables and Refund Liabilities.
Net invested capital: it is the total amount of Non current assets, Current assets and Assets held for sale, excluding financial assets (Other current financial assets and Cash and cash equivalents) net of Non current liabilities, Current liabilities and Liabilities held for sale, excluding financial liabilities (Current and non current interest-bearing loans & borrowings, Other current and non current financial liabilities, and Current and non current lease liabilities).
Net financial debt/(surplus): it is calculated as Current and non current interest-bearing loans & borrowings plus Current and non current lease liabilities and Other current and non current financial liabilities including the negative fair value of derivatives(non-hedgecomponent), net of Cash and cash equivalents and Other current financial assets, including the positive fair value of derivatives(non-hedgecomponent).
Adjusted net financial debt/ (surplus): it is Net financial debt/(surplus) net of Current and non current lease liabilities.
Adjusted cash flow generated from operating activities: it isNet cash from (used in) operating activitiesnet ofRepayment of lease liabilities(classified asCash flow from financing activities).
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Income and financial highlights for the first three months of 2020
Quarterly period ended 31 March
% change
2020
2019
2020 vs
(In millions of Euro)
2019
Revenues
221.7
317.1
(30.1%)
Gross profit
130.2
200.6
(35.1%)
Gross profit %
58.7%
63.3%
EBITDA
11.6
65.1
(82.2%)
EBITDA %
5.2%
20.5%
Operating profit/(loss)
(36.3)
21.2
na
Operating profit/(loss) %
(16.4%)
6.7%
Net profit/(loss) for the period
(41.4)
11.0
na
Net profit/(loss) - Group
(39.1)
10.2
na
Net profit/(loss) - minority interests
(2.4)
0.9
(In millions of Euro)
31 March 2020
31 December 2019
31 March 2019
Investments in tangible/intangible assets
5.0
59.6
9.7
Net working capital
334.1
334.6
300.9
Shareholders' equity
737.1
785.3
774.5
Adjusted net financial debt/(surplus)
(123.4)
(171.9)
(178.7)
Adjusted cash flow generated from operating activities
(46.5)
135.6
21.9
31 March 2020
31 December 2019
31 March 2019
Staff as at the reporting date
4,125
4,277
4,141
Number of DOS
391
393
398
Number of TPOS
261
261
264
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements, in particular in the sections headed "Outlook" and "Significant events occurred after 31 March 2020" relating to future events and the operating, income and financial results of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group. These statements are based on the Group's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events and, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties, since they refer to events and depend on circumstances which may, or may not, happen or occur in the future. As such, they must not be unduly relied upon. The actual results could differ significantly from those contained in these statements due to a variety of factors, including the volatility and deterioration in the performance of securities and financial markets, changes in raw material prices, changes in macroeconomic conditions and in economic growth, and other changes in business conditions, in the legal and institutional framework (both in Italy and abroad), and many other factors, most of which are beyond the Group's control.
Introduction
In order to promote open and continuous dialog with the financial community and in light of the sector's best practices followed by the main companies included in the FTSE MIB 30 - where Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is listed - the Salvatore Ferragamo Group has decided, as from 14 November 2017, to publish its interim reports on a voluntary basis, although Leg. Decree no. 25 of 15 February 2016 has abolished the obligation to publish them.
This Interim report was not audited nor prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as the Group applies said standard to half-year reports and not also quarterly reports.
The market in which the Salvatore Ferragamo Group operates is characterized by seasonal events that are typical of the retail and wholesale sales and which result in an uneven monthly breakdown in the sales flow and in operating costs. Therefore, it is important to remember that income statement results for the first three months of the year cannot be considered as proportional to the year as a whole. The figures are affected by seasonal events also in terms of equity and financial position as well as in terms of taxation.
The Interim report, in addition to the indicators required for financial statements, in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), also includes some alternative performance measures used by management to monitor and assess the Group's performance, as detailed in a specific section. This Interim report must be read together with the Annual Report as at 31 December 2019, which provides full details on the issues addressed.
The Salvatore Ferragamo Group's Activities
The Salvatore Ferragamo Group is active in the creation, production and sale of luxury goods for men and women: footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, other accessories, jewels and fragrances. The product range also includes eyewear and watches manufactured under license by third parties. The product range stands out for its uniqueness, which is the result of the combination of creative and innovative style with the quality and craftsmanship that are the hallmark of luxury goods made in Italy. The Salvatore Ferragamo Group carries out product sales mainly through a network of Salvatore Ferragamo monobrand stores, managed both directly (DOS) or by third parties, and, alongside this network, also through a significant and well-established presence in department stores and multibrand specialty stores as well as the e-commerce channel.
As for the fragrances product category, which involves the creation, development and production (completely outsourced) of fragrances and related products under the Salvatore Ferragamo brand and, under license, the Ungaro brand, sales are managed by distributors of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group as well as third party distributors which serve a network of selected multibrand stores belonging to the specific fragrances channel. The Salvatore Ferragamo Group is also active in the licensing of the Salvatore Ferragamo brand and in real estate management.
Effect of exchange rate changes on operations
The Ferragamo Group has a strong presence in international markets, including through commercial companies located in countries with currencies other than the Euro, mainly the US dollar, the Chinese renminbi, the Japanese yen, the South Korean won, and the Mexican peso. Therefore, the Group is exposed to both settlement and translation risk.
Overall, in the first three months of 2020 currency markets saw significant volatility as a direct result of the measures taken by governments and central banks to address the emergency associated with the Covid19 outbreak. Overall, the EUR/USD exchange rate depreciated in the first quarter (1.12 at the end of 2019 compared to 1.10 at 31 March 2020) despite a sudden appreciation in early March, when it spiked to nearly 1.15. China was the first country hit by the emergency but also the first to take extraordinary steps to support the economy, and saw its currency fluctuate during the period: while the USD/CNY exchange rate appreciated slightly but steadily, EUR/CNY began the year at around 7.80 and initially fell down to 7.55 in early February before climbing back up to a high of 7.96 in early March and eventually settle at 7.78 at the end of the quarter. Considering its status as a safe haven, the Japanese yen performed well during the period, shifting from 122 at the start of the year to 118 at the end of March relative to the euro. Emerging market currencies were especially affected by the challenging market conditions and the resulting risk aversion. Specifically, the EUR/KRW pair shifted from approximately 1,300 at the start of the year to 1,350 at the end of the quarter after peaking at around
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
1,380. The EUR/MXN exchange rate suffered also from the record decline in oil prices and appreciated by approximately 30% in the second half of the quarter from around 20 to over 26. Another hard-hit currency was the Brazilian Real, which shifted from 4.4 at the beginning of the year to 5.7 at the end of the quarter.
For an analysis of the main impacts caused by the above exchange rate movements, please refer to the subsequent comments in this Interim Directors' Report.
Operating performance
The results for the first three months of 2020 were significantly influenced by the outbreak of the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, known as Covid-19, which began in earnest in January 2020 in China and Asia and subsequently spread to Europe, America, and the rest of the world throughout February and March 2020. This situation has led the Governments of all the countries affected to restrict and suspend business operations, the movement of people, and international traffic (so-called lockdown), . This had an especially negative impact on tourist flows across the globe, causing most of the Group's distribution network to shut down and the remaining part to suffer from significantly diminished traffic. Against this backdrop, the Group saw revenues decline by 30.1% at constant exchange rates (-31.5% at current exchange rates), which caused margins and profits to contract. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 58.7% as a percentage of revenues, compared to 63.3% in the first quarter of 2019.
The Group reported a 36.3 million Euro operating loss in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a 21.2 million Euro operating profit in the first quarter of 2019.
The net loss for the period amounted to 41.4 million Euro, compared to 11.0 million Euro in net profit in the prior-year period.
The Group's financial situation remains robust and positive: the adjusted net financial position amounted to a positive 123.4 million Euro, down from 178.7 million Euro as at 31 March 2019 and 171.9 million Euro as at 31 December 2019, as the adjusted operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2020 was a negative 46.5 million Euro.
The following table shows the main income statement data.
Quarterly period ended 31 March
(In thousands of Euro)
2020
% of
2019
% of
% change
Revenues
Revenues
Revenues
221,734
100.0%
317,075
100.0%
(30.1%)
Gross profit
130,239
58.7%
200,556
63.3%
(35.1%)
Style, product development and logistics costs
(10,300)
(4.6%)
(12,354)
(3.9%)
(16.6%)
Sales & distribution costs
(106,924)
(48.2%)
(113,421)
(35.8%)
(5.7%)
Marketing & communication costs
(17,227)
(7.8%)
(20,428)
(6.4%)
(15.7%)
General and administrative costs
(31,653)
(14.3%)
(33,294)
(10.5%)
(4.9%)
Other operating costs
(5,666)
(2.6%)
(5,649)
(1.8%)
0.3%
Other income
5,202
2.3%
5,759
1.8%
(9.7%)
Total operating costs (net of other income)
(166,568)
(75.1%)
(179,387)
(56.6%)
(7.1%)
Operating profit/(loss)
(36,329)
(16.4%)
21,169
6.7%
(271.6%)
Net financial income and charges
(11,603)
(5.2%)
(5,861)
(1.8%)
98.0%
of which Net interest expense on lease liabilities
(4,315)
(1.9%)
(4,310)
(1.4%)
0.1%
Profit/(loss) before taxes
(47,932)
(21.6%)
15,308
4.8%
(413.1%)
Income Taxes
6,486
2.9%
(4,262)
(1.3%)
(252.2%)
Net profit/(loss) for the period
(41,446)
(18.7%)
11,046
3.5%
(475.2%)
Net profit/(loss) - Group
(39,076)
(17.6%)
10,163
3.2%
(484.5%)
Net profit/(loss) - minority interests
(2,370)
(1.1%)
883
0.3%
(368.4%)
Amortization, depreciation and write-downs
47,890
21.6%
43,890
13.8%
9.1%
EBITDA
11,561
5.2%
65,059
20.5%
(82.2%)
Revenues in the first three months of 2020 totaled 221,734 thousand Euro, down 30.1% from 317,075 thousand Euro in the first three months of 2019. The three main currencies other than the Euro in which the Group generates most of its revenues, i.e. the US Dollar, the Chinese Renminbi, and the Japanese Yen, performed as follows in the first three months of 2020 compared to the same period last year: the US Dollar appreciated by
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
2.9%(1), the Japanese Yen appreciated by 4.0% (2) and the Chinese Renminbi slightly depreciated by 0.4% (3) against the Euro, the currency in which the amounts in the consolidated financial statements are expressed. Revenues were down 31.5% at constant exchange rates (applying to the revenues - not inclusive of the hedging effect - of the first three months of 2019 the average exchange rate of the first three months of 2020); in particular, they decreased by 26.3% in Europe, 24.7% in North America, 21.3% in Japan, 43.8% in Asia Pacific, and 13.8% in Central and South America. Asia Pacific contributed the most to Group revenues with 31.3%, followed by Europe (26.8%), North America (24.0%), Japan (11.0%), and Central and South America (6.9%).
Gross profit for the period ended 31 March 2020 totaled 130,239 thousand Euro (accounting for 58.7% of revenues), down by 35.1% compared to the prior-year period, when it amounted to 200,556 thousand Euro (accounting for 63.3% of revenues), as a result of shrinking sales across all distribution channels.
Total operating costs (net of other income) amounted to 166,568 thousand Euro for the first three months of 2020. Although they declined by 7.1% year-on-year, they amounted to 75.1% as a proportion of revenues, up from 56.6% in the first three months of 2019, due to the sharp contraction in revenues caused by the restrictions put in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The decrease in operating costs was driven by the fall in costs directly associated with sales and, in part, by the steps that the Group's management is taking to mitigate the negative impact of the crisis triggered by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The reduction in revenues and the fact that operating costs did not fall proportionately caused EBITDA to decline by 82.2% from 65,059 thousand Euro to 11,561 thousand Euro. The ratio to revenues amounted to 5.2%, down from 20.5% in the first three months of 2019.
The Group reported a 36,329 thousand Euro operating loss for the period ended 31 March 2020, compared to a 21,169 thousand Euro profit in the period ended 31 March 2019.
Net financial income and charges totaled 11,603 thousand Euro in charges in the first three months of 2020, compared to charges of 5,861 thousand Euro in the first three months of 2019.
(In thousands of Euro)
Quarterly period ended 31 March
2020
2019
% change
Net interest
172
175
(1.7%)
Other net income/(charges)
(323)
(443)
(27.1%)
Net interest expense on lease liabilities
(4,315)
(4,310)
0.1%
Net gains/(losses) on exchange rate differences
(6,300)
4,675
(234.8%)
Net financial income/(charges) for fair value adjustment of derivatives
(837)
(5,958)
(86.0%)
Total
(11,603)
(5,861)
98.0%
Net gains and losses on exchange rate differences mainly reflected the impact of commercial transactions in foreign currency. They shifted from 4,675 thousand Euro in net gains in the first three months of 2019 to 6,300 thousand Euro in net losses in the first three months of 2020 due to the depreciation in certain currencies especially affected by the challenging market conditions. Changes in net gains and losses should be correlated with the item "Net financial income/(charges) for fair value adjustment of derivatives", which refers to the premium or discount on transactions to hedge the exchange rate risk undertaken by the Parent company and the changes in the fair value of non-hedging derivatives. This item shifted from 5,958 thousand Euro in net charges in the first three months of 2019 to 837 thousand Euro in net charges in the first three months of 2020.
1
With reference to the average Euro/USD exchange rate in the first three months of 2020
1.103;
2019:
1.136
2
With reference to the average Euro/Yen exchange rate in the first three months of 2020
120.1;
2019:
125.08
3
With reference to the average Euro/Cny exchange rate in the first three months of 2020
7.696; 2019
7.663
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Income Taxes
(In thousands of Euro)
Quarterly period ended 31 March
2020
2019
% change
Profit/(loss) before taxes
(47,932)
15,308
(413.1%)
Current and deferred taxes
6,486
(4,262)
(252.2%)
Tax rate
na
27.8%
The 47,932 thousand Euro loss before taxes gave rise to a positive 6,486 thousand Euro in current and deferred taxes, mainly because of the positive impact of deferred tax assets, while the Group's tax rate had been 27.8% in the first quarter of 2019. The Parent Company Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. benefited from a reduction in its direct tax expense as a result of the benefit known as "Patent Box" amounting to 0.6 million Euro in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 2.5 million Euro in the prior-year period. This reduction was attributable to the decline in the Parent Company's earnings and to the fact, starting from 2020, the so-called "Patent Box" will no longer apply to trademarks-which represented the main component of such benefit-but rather only to designs and models. For further details on the "Patent Box", please refer to the Annual Report as at 31 December 2019.
In the first three months of 2020, the Salvatore Ferragamo Group posted a 41,446 thousand Euro net loss, compared to 11,046 thousand Euro in net profit in the prior-year period. The Group share of net loss amounted to 39,076 thousand Euro, compared to a 10,163 thousand Euro profit in the prior-year period.
Revenues
The following table shows revenues by geographic area for the periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019, and the relevant percentage changes:
at constant
(In thousands of Euro)
Quarterly period ended 31 March
exchange
% of
% of
rates
2020
2019
% change
% change
Revenues
Revenues
Europe
59,488
26.8%
80,409
25.4%
(26.0%)
(26.3%)
North America
53,243
24.0%
65,359
20.6%
(18.5%)
(24.7%)
Japan
24,353
11.0%
30,332
9.6%
(19.7%)
(21.3%)
Asia Pacific
69,438
31.3%
122,790
38.7%
(43.4%)
(43.8%)
Central and South America
15,212
6.9%
18,185
5.7%
(16.3%)
(13.8%)
Total
221,734
100.0%
317,075
100.0%
(30.1%)
(31.5%)
In Europe revenues declined by 26.0% at current exchange rates and 26.3% at constant exchange rates, weighed down in both sales channels by the restrictions on business operations and international traffic (so-called lockdown) enacted in most European countries.
In North America revenues fell by 18.5% at current exchange rates and 24.7% at constant exchange rates because of both the restrictions on business operations and international traffic (so-called lockdown) as well as the decline in revenues from rental income investment properties, which were still present in the first quarter of 2019.
Japan saw revenues fall by 19.7% at current exchange rates (-21.3% at constant exchange rates), largely because of the dramatic slowdown in international traffic.
In Asia Pacific revenues were down 43.4% at current exchange rates and 43.8% at constant exchange rates, as this was the first region affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing social distancing restrictions. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific contributed once again the most to Group revenues, accounting for 31.3% of the total compared to 38.7% as at 31 March 2019.
The Central and South American market saw revenues fall by 16.3% at current exchange rates (-13.8% at constant exchange rates), rising to 6.9% as a percentage of total revenues compared to 5.7% in the prior-year period. It should be noted that the revenues reported as at 31 March 2020 by Ferragamo Argentina S.A. (operating in a country considered to be a hyperinflationary economy) were adjusted, pursuant to IAS 29 (see note 2 Basis of presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019) with a positive residual effect of 8 thousand Euro in the first quarter of 2020.
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
The breakdown of revenues by distribution channel was as follows:
at
(In thousands of Euro)
Quarterly period ended 31 March
constant
exchange
% of
% of
rates
2020
2019
% change
% change
Revenues
Revenues
Retail
142,257
64.1%
199,280
62.8%
(28.6%)
(29.4%)
Wholesale
76,411
34.5%
112,800
35.6%
(32.3%)
(34.8%)
Licenses and services
2,213
1.0%
2,851
0.9%
(22.4%)
(22.4%)
Rental income investment properties
853
0.4%
2,144
0.7%
(60.2%)
(61.4%)
Total
221,734
100.0%
317,075
100.0%
(30.1%)
(31.5%)
Retail sales refer to revenues generated by sales in directly operated stores (DOS) as well as through the direct e- commerce channel.
Wholesale sales are targeted mainly at retailers and, to a lesser extent, distributors. Wholesale customers consist of:
franchisees, which ensure the presence in markets that are still not sufficiently large or developed to justify a direct retail presence, for example in some areas of the People's Republic of China;
stores opened inside airports (travel retail/duty free);
specific operators of the fragrances sector;
department stores and luxury specialist retailers, in order to strengthen the presence in countries where
the Salvatore Ferragamo Group has its own network of directly operated stores; the business in the United States is of particular importance.
In the first quarter of 2020, and especially in February and March, retail sales were severely affected by the gradual closure of most of the Group's distribution network and the significant lack of traffic in the remaining part (so-called lockdown), resulting in a decline of 28.6% and 29.4% at current and constant exchange rates, respectively-mainly in Europe (-27.5% at current exchange rates) and Asia Pacific (-39.6% at current exchange rates). In the first three months of 2020, the retail channel accounted for 64.1% of total revenues compared to 62.8% in the prior-year period.
As at 31 March 2020, the number of directly operated stores (DOS) decreased by 2 units compared to the situation as at 31 December 2019 and by 7 units compared to 31 March 2019.
The wholesale channel was down 32.3% at current exchange rates and 34.8% at constant exchange rates, also because of order cancellations: specifically, at current exchange rates Asia Pacific, Europe, and Japan declined by 52.5%, 25.1%, and 36.9%, respectively.
In the first three months of 2020, revenues from licenses and services fell by 22.4% at current and constant exchange rates; this item mainly consists of royalties for the licensing of the Salvatore Ferragamo brand to the Marchon group in the eyewear industry and the Timex group in the watch industry.
Revenues from rental income investment properties refer solely to property located in the United States and leased/sub-leased to third parties; they decreased by 60.2% at current exchange rates (-61.4% at constant exchange rates) compared to the prior-year period following the end of a major lease contract for real estate management in February 2019.
The following table shows revenues by product category for the periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019, indicating the relevant percentage of total revenues.
at constant
(In thousands of Euro)
Quarterly period ended 31 March
exchange
% of
% of
%
rates
2020
2019
% change
Revenues
Revenues
change
Footwear
91,860
41.4%
132,194
41.7%
(30.5%)
(32.4%)
Leather goods
90,356
40.8%
125,925
39.7%
(28.2%)
(29.4%)
Apparel
12,934
5.8%
17,681
5.6%
(26.8%)
(28.5%)
Accessories
13,565
6.1%
18,861
5.9%
(28.1%)
(29.1%)
Fragrances
9,953
4.5%
17,419
5.5%
(42.9%)
(43.4%)
Licenses and services
2,213
1.0%
2,851
0.9%
(22.4%)
(22.4%)
Rental income investment properties
853
0.4%
2,144
0.7%
(60.2%)
(61.4%)
Total
221,734
100.0%
317,075
100.0%
(30.1%)
(31.5%)
All product categories were down for the reasons already discussed in the previous two sections.
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Statement of financial position and Investments
Below is the statement of financial position as at 31 March 2020, reclassified by sources and uses compared to the position as at 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2019:
(In thousands of Euro)
31 March
31 December
31 March
% change
% change
2020
2019
2019
03.20 vs.
03.20 vs.
12.19
03.19
Property, plant and equipment, investment property,
320,552
333,380
340,773
(3.8%)
(5.9%)
intangible assets with a finite useful life
Right-of-use assets
551,752
576,455
565,070
(4.3%)
(2.4%)
Net working capital
334,066
334,552
300,862
(0.1%)
11.0%
Other non current assets/(liabilities), net
80,808
73,032
59,725
10.6%
35.3%
Other current assets/(liabilities), net
(18,663)
(27,721)
(6,304)
(32.7%)
196.1%
Net invested capital
1,268,515
1,289,698
1,260,126
(1.6%)
0.7%
Group shareholders' equity
716,858
763,647
745,979
(6.1%)
(3.9%)
Minority interests
20,221
21,618
28,556
(6.5%)
(29.2%)
Shareholders' equity (A)
737,079
785,265
774,535
(6.1%)
(4.8%)
Net financial debt/(surplus) (B)
531,436
504,433
485,591
5.4%
9.4%
Total sources of financing (A+B)
1,268,515
1,289,698
1,260,126
(1.6%)
0.7%
Net financial debt/(surplus) (B)
531,436
504,433
485,591
5.4%
9.4%
Lease liabilities (C)
654,798
676,329
664,284
(3.2%)
(1.4%)
Adjusted net financial debt/(surplus) (B-C)
(123,362)
(171,896)
(178,693)
(28.2%)
(31.0%)
Adjusted net financial debt(surplus)/
(16.7%)
(21.9%)
(23.1%)
Shareholders' equity
Investments in fixed assets
During the period ended 31 March 2020, the Salvatore Ferragamo Group made investments in tangible and intangible assets for a total amount of 4,990 thousand Euro, of which 3,906 thousand Euro in tangible assets and 1,084 thousand Euro in intangible assets, compared to a total of 9,706 thousand Euro in the first three months of 2019. The reduction in investments in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the prior-year period was closely associated with the Group's decision to postpone non-essential projects in order to mitigate future economic- financial impacts and protect the financial soundness of the Group.
The most important investments in tangible assets were made in the opening and refurbishment of stores (3.3 million Euro, approximately 84% of total investments in tangible assets). The main investments in intangible assets referred to the "Project Life Cycle Management-PLM" (for the integrated management of the product's life cycle, which involves all production categories: as part of this initiative, product development - a high value- added process within the luxury industry - is optimized in terms of time and synergies with the Merchandising and Production functions, integrating and enhancing all in-house activities such as design, research, costing, and industrialization), which was completed in the first quarter of 2020; the development of the e-commerce platform; and the purchase of software licenses (totaling 0.4 million Euro, i.e. 40% of investments in intangible assets in the first three months of 2020).
Investments in tangible assets under construction, amounting to 4.2 million Euro, mainly concerned the investments made for the refurbishment and opening of new stores which were not yet operational as at the reporting date.
Investments in intangible assets under development totaled 4.2 million Euro and largely consisted of investments in the development of software to support business processes, chief among them the e-commerce project, the Enterprise Business Intelligence project-aimed at rationalizing corporate reporting and analytics systems by establishing a single shared "Data Warehouse"-and a new distribution model by the Parent Company Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A..
Amortization and depreciation (excluding depreciation of Right-of-use assets) amounted to 16,890 thousand Euro in the first three months of 2020, essentially in line with 16,919 thousand Euro in the prior-year period.
During the first three months of 2020, the Group did not make any investments in financial assets.
Right-of-use assets
This line item, amounting to 551,752 thousand Euro as at 31 March 2020, refers to the recognition of "Right-of- use assets" against "Lease liabilities" following the application of IFRS 16 as from 1 January 2019 and was down 24,703 thousand Euro from 576,455 as at 31 December 2019, largely because of 29,985 thousand Euro in depreciation expense recognized during the period.
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Right-of-use assets relating to lease contracts for property leased in the United States are included under Investment property and amounted to 33,043 thousand Euro as at 31 March 2020 (33,222 thousand Euro as at 31 December 2019).
Net working capital
Below is the breakdown of, and changes in, net working capital as at 31 March 2020 compared with 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2019.
(In thousands of Euro)
31 March
31 December
31 March
%
%
change
change
2020
2019
2019
03.20
03.20
vs.
vs.
12.19
03.19
Inventories and Right of return assets
392,328
395,004
383,602
(0.7%)
2.3%
Trade receivables
93,651
147,202
127,955
(36.4%)
(26.8%)
Trade payables and Refund Liabilities
(151,913)
(207,654)
(210,695)
(26.8%)
(27.9%)
Total
334,066
334,552
300,862
(0.1%)
11.0%
Net working capital was in line with 31 December 2019 and up 11.0% from 31 March 2019. Compared to 31 December 2019, the decline in Trade receivables (-36.4%), which was directly attributable to the reduction in revenues for the first quarter of 2020, was offset by the fall in Trade payables and Refund Liabilities (-26.8%), while Inventories and Right of return assets were essentially stable (-0.7%). The change relative to 31 March 2019 was attributable to the decrease in Trade payables and Refund Liabilities (-27.9%) as well as, to a lesser extent, the increase in Inventories and Right of return assets (+2.3%), offset by the decline in Trade receivables (-26.8%). Specifically, inventories of finished products were down 11,837 thousand Euro from 31 December 2019 (-3.5%) and up 13,701 thousand Euro from 31 March 2019 (+4.4%). Raw materials for production were up 18.6% from 31 December 2019 and down 9.5% compared to 31 March 2019.
Trade receivables largely referred to wholesale sales.
Trade payables mainly refer to purchases of production materials, finished products, and costs relating to outsourced manufacturing. The item Trade payables was down 27.3% compared to 31 December 2019 and 29.8% compared to 31 March 2019.
Net financial debt/(surplus)
The following table shows net financial debt as at 31 March 2020, 31 December 2019, and 31 March 2019:
(In thousands of Euro)
31 March
31 December
31 March
Change
Change
03.20 vs
03.20 vs
2020
2019
2019
12.19
03.19
A. Cash
399
1,152
1,079
(753)
(680)
B. Other cash equivalents
190,338
221,180
214,688
(30,842)
(24,350)
C. Cash and cash equivalents (A)+(B)
190,737
222,332
215,767
(31,595)
(25,030)
Derivatives - non-hedging component
679
101
286
578
393
Other financial assets
-
-
1,109
-
(1,109)
D. Current financial receivables
679
101
1,395
578
(716)
E. Current bank payables
65,088
48,060
19,882
17,028
45,206
F. Derivatives - non-hedging component
670
238
319
432
351
G. Other current financial payables
116,946
119,301
115,401
(2,355)
1,545
H. Current financial debt (E)+(F)+(G)
182,704
167,599
135,602
15,105
47,102
I. Current financial debt, net (H)-(C)-(D)
(8,712)
(54,834)
(81,560)
46,122
72,848
J. Non current bank payables
-
-
16,071
-
(16,071)
K. Derivatives - non-hedging component
-
-
4
-
(4)
M. Other non current payables
540,148
559,267
551,076
(19,119)
(10,928)
N. Non current financial debt (J)+(K)+(M)
540,148
559,267
567,151
(19,119)
(27,003)
O. Net financial debt (I)+(N)
531,436
504,433
485,591
27,003
45,845
Net financial debt as at 31 March 2020, including lease liabilities, amounted to 531,436 thousand Euro, of which 654,798 thousand Euro in current and non-current lease liabilities.
The main income and financial indicators were strongly impacted by the application of IFRS 16 starting from 1 January 2019 and are not comparable to the data from previous periods. With reference to the financial data, the recognition of Right-of-use assets mainly against lease liabilities caused a sharp increase in net financial debt.
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Therefore, in order to make the financial figures in 2020 and 2019 comparable to the data of the previous years, the Group restated net financial debt as at 31 March 2020, 31 December 2019, and 31 March 2019 as follows:
(In thousands of Euro)
31 March
31 December
31 March
Change
Change
03.20 vs
03.20 vs
2020
2019
2019
12.19
03.19
Net financial debt/(surplus) (a)
531,436
504,433
485,591
27,003
45,845
Non current lease liabilities
540,148
559,267
551,076
(19,119)
(10,928)
Current lease liabilities
114,650
117,062
113,208
(2,412)
1,442
Lease liabilities (b)
654,798
676,329
664,284
(21,531)
(9,486)
Adjusted net financial debt/(surplus) (a-b)
(123,362)
(171,896)
(178,693)
48,534
55,331
In the period ended 31 March 2020, the adjusted net financial position amounted to a positive 123,362 thousand Euro, down 48,534 thousand Euro from 171,896 thousand Euro as 31 December 2019. This was largely due to the adjusted cash flows used in operating activities (negative 46,539 thousand Euro and strongly affected by the decline in revenues caused by the closure of part of the Group's distribution network as well as international traffic restrictions, so-called lockdown), and 5,432 in cash flows used for investment purposes during the period. Compared to 31 March 2019, the Group's adjusted net financial position was down 55,331 thousand Euro from a positive 178,693 thousand Euro to a positive 123,362 thousand Euro.
Significant events occurred during the first three months of 2020
Below are the main events occurred during the first quarter of 2020.
Board of Directors
At the meeting held on 10 March 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved, (i) the draft separate financial statements for 2019, the Directors' report on operations for 2019 and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019, (ii) the Report on corporate governance and ownership structure, (iii) the Report on remuneration policy and fees paid, (iv) the consolidated Non-Financial Statement for 2019, containing non-financial information pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254 of 30 December 2016, as a separate document from the Directors' report on operations, and convened the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for 21 April 2020.
At the same meeting on 10 March 2020, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.'s Board of Directors also:
resolved to propose that the Shareholders' Meeting convened for 21 April 2020 distribute a dividend of 0.34 Euro per ordinary share; this proposal was subsequently withdrawn with the resolution of the Board of Directors dated 6 April 2020;
appointed the CFO Alessandro Corsi as Manager charged with preparing Company's Financial Reports, after consulting with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as the Board of Statutory Auditors, pursuant to art. 154 bis of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998. The appointment is effective as from 1 April 2020;
approved the conclusion of an agreement to acquire 100% of Arts S.r.l.-a company that has been collaborating with Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. since its inception in 1984, helping with the prototyping, industrialization, and quality control of products as well as the monitoring of the Group's network of suppliers with respect to men's footwear. With this deal, which closed on 27 April 2020, the Group seeks to strengthen its control over its supply chain and acquire strategic capabilities in one of its key product categories. Based on the agreed economic conditions, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. paid a total of 11.3 million Euro, on top of which it shall pay an amount equal to the acquiree's net cash on hand as at 31 March 2020 (estimated at around 3.5 - 4.0 million Euro) by 28 February 2021.
On 6 April 2020, considering the epidemiological emergency caused by the COVID-19 virus and the restrictions enacted by the Italian Government, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to postpone the Shareholders' Meeting originally convened for 21 April 2020 at 9:00 am in single call to 8 May 2020 at 11:00 am, once again in single call, at the office of Notary Francesco Steidl, Via Giambologna no. 4, 50132 Florence, without any changes to the agenda. In addition, the Board of Directors resolved to use its authority as per article 106, paragraph 4 of Italian Law Decree no. 18/2020 to have shareholders participate in the Meeting exclusively through the designated representative as per article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, i.e. Spafid S.p.A..
At the same meeting on 6 April 2020 the Board of Directors, having confirmed all the powers previously granted to the Chairman and Managing Director upon their appointment, established an Executive Committee within the Board, vesting it with the powers to monitor, oversee and support the implementation of the initiatives launched by the Company to address the emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Executive Committee, which shall remain in office until the end of the extraordinary situation as per the resolution passed by the Board of Directors, was not granted any powers over the Company's day-to-day business operations. The Executive Committee is comprised of the Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo, the Managing Director Micaela le Divelec Lemmi, and the Directors Francesco Caretti, Diego di San Giuliano, and Marzio Saà.
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Covid - 19 Update
At the end of 2019, a new coronavirus, known as Covid-19, was found in Wuhan, China. The Covid-19 Coronavirus has spread from China into South Korea, Italy, Spain, the United States, and then the rest of the world-to the point that on 11 March 2020 the World Health Organization declared a pandemic due to the speed and extent of the epidemic. In order to contain the outbreak and protect public health, several Governments around the world, starting with the Chinese one, have gradually put in place containment and social distancing measures, shutting down non-essential retail and manufacturing operations as well as limiting international and domestic travel.
These events significantly affected traffic and sales throughout the first quarter of 2020 for the Salvatore Ferragamo Group across the various distribution channels starting from late January.
In the Retail channel, sales were affected by the mandatory closure of directly operated stores. During each month, the Group's stores that were ordered to close accounted for 5.8% of the total in January, 11.8% in February, and 49.1% in March, respectively. Overall, in March 187 stores were closed.
Third-party operated stores (TPOS) were also ordered to close, resulting in a significant impact also in wholesale sales channel.
As you know, closure orders were extended or introduced also throughout April across several markets.
In terms of logistics, the Group was forced to shut down the Sesto Fiorentino hub, which supplies markets all around the world and ships e-commerce orders in Europe. As for production operations, there were problems attributable to the mandatory closure of the plants of suppliers of raw materials and finished products as well as contract manufacturers in Italy.
Executive Committee
On 6 April 2020 the Board of Directors, having confirmed all the powers previously granted to the Chairman and Managing Director upon their appointment, established an Executive Committee within the Board, vesting it with the powers to monitor, oversee and support the implementation of the initiatives launched by the Company to address the emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Executive Committee will remain in office until the end of this extraordinary situation.
Costs and investments
The Group continues investing in the e-commerce channel and launched the new website at the end of April. The projects and investments considered non-essential or deferrable have been postponed. Investments in communication have also been scaled back-especially in the markets most affected by closure orders. Finally, the Group immediately took action to negotiate temporary or permanent rent reductions for its directly operated stores.
Personnel
Starting from February, Salvatore Ferragamo has extended the use of smart-working, introduced as an experiment during 2019, to the Italian and international offices of the Group in order to protect the health of employees, allowing operations to continue where possible and in line with regulatory requirements.
To this end, it has provided training to optimize the use of remote work tools and bolstered internal communication by leveraging the Ferragamo Together platform and creating accounts dedicated to answering all health- and business-related questions of the Group's employees.
It has defined specific safety protocols that include stringent safety measures and, finally, put in place a supplemental health insurance policy for Italian employees covering symptoms associated with Covid-19. During this period, Salvatore Ferragamo Group began the process to apply for state aid.
Dividend
In order to support the financial soundness of the Group and mitigate future economic-financial impacts, on 6 April 2020 the Board of Directors resolved to withdraw the proposal for the distribution of dividends out of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.'s profits for the year 2019 and to propose that the Shareholders' Meeting allocate it to the extraordinary reserve.
Tax and customs disputes and audits (update)
Tax disputes settled during the year
As for the tax audit of Ferragamo Parfums S.p.A. started on 14 March 2018 by the Florence Economic-Financial Department of the Italian Tax Police concerning direct income taxes, VAT and other taxes for the 2015 tax year and costs incurred with entities resident in blacklisted countries for the years 2013-2014, already reported on in the 2019 Annual Report, please note that on 28 February 2020 the Company finalized the settlement of the tax audits concerning the 2016 and 2017 IRAP taxes, paying a total of 35 thousand Euro in IRAP, interest, and penalties. Moreover, the company will request a refund of approximately 21 thousand Euro's worth of excess taxes from the Inland Revenue Office as agreed under the settlement of the audit.
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Updates on ongoing audits
With reference to the tax audit carried out on Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (Company) relating to the pass- through mechanism for CFCs for the years 2012, 2013, and 2014, as already disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report, to which reference should be made, we report the following. As for the year 2013, please note that in May 2019 the Company had appealed against the notice assessing an additional 65 thousand Euro corporate income tax liability plus nearly 30 thousand Euro in interest and penalties. Florence's Provincial Tax Commission rejected the Company's appeal and reimbursed the legal fees in a ruling filed on 14 January 2020, which the Company has not challenged as this would have been uneconomic. The dispute was settled in April 2020 with the Company paying all amounts due.
With reference to the tax dispute in which Ferragamo France S.A.S. is involved and which is now pending before the Council of State for the final stage of proceedings, as well as regarding the tax audit started in September 2018 relating to the years from 2015 to 2017, reference should be made to the 2019 Annual Report, as there were no new developments during the first quarter of 2020.
As for the ongoing tax audit of Ferragamo Deutschland GmbH relating to the tax years 2011-2014 and which started in 2016, reference should be made to the 2019 Annual Report, as there were no new developments during the first quarter of 2020.
With reference to the request submitted on 23 March 2017 by the Regional Unit of the Tuscany Inland Revenue Office to Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. related to the filing of documents concerning 4 separate export transactions that were canceled, reference should be made to the 2019 Annual Report, as there were no new developments during the first quarter of 2020.
Patent Box and Research and Development Tax Credit (update)
As for the tax benefits (Patent Box and R&D Tax Credit), reference should be made to the 2019 Annual Report, as there were no new developments during the first quarter of 2020.
International standard ruling on transfer pricing
As for the international standard ruling between Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. and the Inland Revenue Office - Central Assessment Department - International Ruling Office, concerning the determination of the transfer pricing policy Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. applies to its foreign subsidiaries that perform distribution operations, there were no new developments during the first quarter of 2020. The Company is waiting for the Inland Revenue Office to clarify how the Advance Pricing Agreement ("APA") is to be implemented for the year 2020 in light of the economic impact of the epidemiological emergency caused by Covid-19 on international markets.
Other information
Dividends
On 10 March 2020, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to propose that the Shareholders' Meeting convened for 21 April 2020 distribute a dividend of 0.34 Euro per ordinary share.
On 6 April 2020, acknowledging that the global economic outlook has changed significantly since the Board met on 10 March 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors, after resolving to postpone the Shareholders' Meeting to 8 May 2020, in order to support the financial soundness of the Group and mitigate future economic-financial impacts, also resolved to withdraw the proposal for the distribution of dividends out of the Company's profits for the year 2019, already approved on 10 March 2020 and disclosed to the market on the same date, and to propose that the Shareholders' Meeting allocate Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.'s 124,211,203 Euro profit for the year 2019 to the extraordinary reserve. In this regard, it has clarified that the Group will potentially reconsider paying a dividend out of the profits for the year 2019 when there will be more certainty about the economic outlook.
Pursuant to the resolution passed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 8 May 2020, the Parent Company Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. will allocate the 124,211,203 Euro profit for the year to 2019 to the extraordinary reserve. Other Group companies with third-party minority shareholders did not pay or authorize any dividends during the first three months of 2020.
Financial reporting and Investor relations
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., in order to maintain a constant dialogue with its Shareholders, potential investors and financial analysts, and in compliance with the recommendation of CONSOB (Italy's stock market watchdog), has set up the Investor Relator function, which ensures a continuous exchange of information between the Group and financial market participants. Financial data, corporate presentations, interim reports, official press releases, and real-time share price information are available on the Group's website
As at 31 March 2020, Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A. held a majority stake in the share capital of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., i.e. 54.276% as per the disclosure of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A. pursuant to form 120/A in Attachment 4 to the Consob Issuers' Regulation.
Treasury shares and shares or stakes in parent companies
As at 31 March 2020, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. held 150,000 treasury shares, equal to 0.09% of the share capital. On the same date, its subsidiaries did not hold any of its shares. The Group does not hold directly or indirectly shares in parent companies, and during the period it did not buy or sell shares in parent companies.
Staff
Here below is the Salvatore Ferragamo Group's staff divided by category as at 31 March 2020, 31 December 2019, and 31 March 2019.
Staff
31 March
31 December
31 March
2020
2019
2019
Top managers, middle managers and store managers
782
771
745
White collars
3,048
3,207
3,095
Blue collars
295
299
301
Total
4,125
4,277
4,141
Basis of presentation
This Interim report was approved by the Board of Directors of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. on 12 May 2020 and, on the same date, the Board authorized its release to the public. This Interim report was not prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as the Group applies said standard to half-year reports and not also quarterly reports.
For comparative purposes, the consolidated financial statements show the comparison with the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019 and 31 March 2019 and the consolidated income statement as at 31 March 2019.
All amounts are expressed in Euro and are rounded to the nearest thousand Euro, unless otherwise indicated.
The accounting standards used to prepare the equity, income and financial data as at 31 March 2020 were the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the related interpretations, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the European Union, in force at the reporting date.
In preparing the Interim report, the same accounting standards have been applied as adopted in drawing up the Consolidated Annual Report of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, to which reference should be made, except for the adoption of the new or revised standards of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC), which are effective as from 1 January 2020.
The procedures used for making estimates and assumptions are the same as those used in preparing the consolidated annual report.
Consolidation area
During the first three months of 2020, the Group structure underwent no changes. As already mentioned in the Annual Report as at 31 December 2019, Ferragamo Denmark ApS, which had ceased operations in 2019, was struck off the Copenhagen Company Register on 7 January 2020.
Ferragamo Argentina S.A. operates in a country that has been considered a hyperinflationary economy since 1 July 2018 in accordance with IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies"; therefore, this accounting standard has been applied as from 2018 in the reporting of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of Ferragamo Argentina S.A. for consolidated purposes. For further details, reference should be made to note 2 Basis of presentation in the Explanatory notes to the Consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2018 and 2019. The impact of the application of the new standard as at 31 March 2020 is not to be considered material at the Group level.
Translation of financial statements in currencies other than the Euro and of items denominated in foreign currency
The exchange rates used to determine the value in Euro of subsidiaries' financial statements expressed in foreign currency were (to 1 Euro) as follows:
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Average exchange rates
Exchange rates at the end of the reporting period
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 December
31 March
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
US Dollar
1.1027
1.1358
1.0956
1.1234
1.1235
Swiss Franc
1.06684
1.13239
1.0585
1.0854
1.1181
Japanese Yen
120.097
125.083
118.90
121.94
124.45
Pound Sterling
0.8623
0.8725
0.8864
0.8508
0.8583
Danish Krone
7.4715
7.4637
7.4674
7.4715
7.4652
Australian Dollar
1.6791
1.5944
1.7967
1.5995
1.5821
South Korean Won
1,316.27
1,278.59
1,341.02
1,296.28
1,276.45
Hong Kong Dollar
8.5686
8.9116
8.4945
8.7473
8.8195
Mexican Peso
22.092
21.806
26.1772
21.2202
21.6910
New Taiwanese Dollar
33.171
34.9991
33.1762
33.5564
34.6170
Singapore Dollar
1.5281
1.5388
1.5633
1.5111
1.5214
Thai Baht
34.5025
35.9188
35.9250
33.4150
35.6320
Malaysian Ringgit
4.6094
4.6466
4.7330
4.5953
4.5838
Indian Rupee
79.9095
80.0720
82.8985
80.1870
77.7190
Macau Pataca
8.819
9.165
8.7569
9.0033
9.0618
Chinese Renminbi
7.6956
7.6635
7.7784
7.8205
7.5397
Chilean Peso
886.52
757.33
935.19
843.690
763.47
Argentine Peso
67.790
44.238
70.580
67.205
48.577
Brazilian Real
4.9167
4.2775
5.7001
4.5157
4.3865
Canadian Dollar
1.4819
1.5101
1.5617
1.4598
1.5000
Transactions with related parties
Sales and purchases between related parties are carried out at normal market prices. The outstanding balances at the end of the period are not backed by guarantees, do not generate interest, and are settled in cash. As at 31 March 2020, bank guarantees were issued in favor of Palazzo Feroni Finanziaria S.p.A. (1,914 thousand Euro), in favor of Lungarno Alberghi S.r.l. (488 thousand Euro) and in favor of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A. (23 thousand Euro): they concerned the leasing of properties owned by said companies. There are no other guarantees, given or received, relating to receivables and payables with related parties. The Salvatore Ferragamo Group has not set aside any provision for bad debt in relation to amounts due from related parties.
Significant non-recurring events and transactions
During the first three months of 2020, the Salvatore Ferragamo Group did not carry out significant non-recurring transactions.
Transactions arising from atypical and/or unusual transactions
The Group did not undertake atypical and/or unusual transactions, i.e. those transactions which, due to their importance/size, the counterparties involved, the subject of the transaction, the means of determining the transfer price, and the timing of the event, may give rise to doubts about the fairness/completeness of the information provided in the Interim report, conflicts of interest, the safeguarding of the company's equity, and the protection of minority interests.
Significant events occurred after 31 March 2020
Shareholders' Meeting
Approval of the 2019 Separate Financial Statements
Considering the epidemiological emergency caused by the COVID-19 virus, at the meeting held on 6 April 2020 the Board of Directors resolved to postpone the Shareholders' Meeting originally convened for 21 April 2020 in single call to 8 May 2020, once again in single call, without any changes to the agenda.
On 8 May 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting of the Parent company Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. approved the separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the allocation of the 124,211,203 profit for the year 2019 to the extraordinary reserve, as detailed in the specific section "Dividends".
On the same date, the Shareholders' Meeting also:
- elected the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the 2020 - 2022 period based on a slate- voting system. The members, who shall remain in office until the Meeting convened to approve the financial statements at 31 December 2022, are: Andrea Balelli, elected from the minority slate submitted by a group of Italian and international asset management companies and financial
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
intermediaries that own an interest in the Company, and subsequently appointed as Chairman of the Board; Giovanni Crostarosa Guicciardi and Paola Caramella, Acting Statutory Auditors elected from the majority slate submitted by Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A.; Antonella Andrei and Roberto Coccia, Substitute Statutory Auditors elected from the majority and minority slates, respectively. Finally, the Meeting fixed the gross annual fee of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors at 64,000 Euro and the gross annual fee of each Acting Statutory Auditor at 48,000 Euro;
authorized the Board of Directors to buy, including in multiple rounds, ordinary shares in Salvatore Ferragamo with a par value of 0.10 Euro each, up to a maximum amount that, considering the ordinary shares in Salvatore Ferragamo held from time to time by the Companies or its subsidiaries, shall not exceed 1% (i.e. 1,687,900 ordinary shares) of the Company's share capital in accordance with article 2357, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code;
approved the Company's policy concerning the remuneration of the members of the governing bodies, general managers, managers with strategic responsibilities, and the members of control bodies for the year 2020, as well as the procedures used to adopt and implement said policy, as described in Section I of the report on remuneration policy and fees paid;
voted in favor of Section II of the report on remuneration policy and fees paid, which includes, among other things, a list of the fees paid to said individuals in any capacity and in any form for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Outlook
The short-term economic outlook has suddenly deteriorated at a global level and faces considerable uncertainty. The COVID-19 pandemic, which began in China and then spread to the rest of the world, is causing a significant adverse shock that could have a strong negative impact on business operations, at least in the short term, by affecting both supply and demand; at this time, assessing the full impact of such a shock is still extremely hard. Assuming a base scenario where the virus is contained in the next few months and growth gradually returns to normal in the second half of 2020, looking beyond the short term, the combination of very favorable financial conditions, slightly reduced uncertainty at the global level, the ensuing gradual rebound in external demand, and the considerable easing of fiscal policies should fuel a recovery. In its April forecasts, the International Monetary Fund anticipates a global recession in 2020, with GDP shrinking by -3%, and a +5.8% rebound in 2021. With respect to the world's major economies, GDP growth is expected to decline by -5.9% in 2020 and rise by +4.7% in the following year in the US, fall by -7.5% in 2020 and rise by +4.7% in 2021 in the Euro Area, and increase by +1.2% in 2020 and +9.2% in 2021 in China.
Management confirms its medium/long-term goals as it continues seeking to strengthen the Salvatore Ferragamo Group's competitive position among the leaders of the luxury market. Promoting creativity, glamour, Italian craftsmanship, and our consolidated heritage in the footwear and accessories sector remain the core values that drive the Group's strategy. Considering the uncertainty caused by the fast-movingCovid-19 Coronavirus outbreak and the challenges in estimating when it will end at the global level, Management believes it cannot make reliable forecasts as to how sales will perform this year in the various markets and distribution channels. Against this backdrop, in order to mitigate the potential negative impacts of the crisis triggered by the pandemic on the Group, Management has taken a series of concrete steps to curb spending and investments. These steps mainly consist in thoroughly and consistently rationalizing all costs, constantly and carefully monitoring whether to continue incurring certain expenses, and investing exclusively in projects considered to be essential or top priority in the current scenario.
Florence, 12 May 2020
On behalf of the Board of Directors
The Chairman
Ferruccio Ferragamo
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Assets
31 March
of which
31
of which
31 March
of which
(In thousands of Euro)
with related
December
with related
with related
2020
2019
parties
2019
parties
parties
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
241,385
251,805
257,209
Investment property
38,973
39,091
42,334
Right-of-use assets
551,752
113,981
576,455
117,789
565,070
103,174
Intangible assets with a finite useful life
40,194
42,484
41,230
Other non current assets
2,601
2,642
3,285
Other non current financial assets
16,807
4,947
16,939
5,193
17,129
5,229
Deferred tax assets
104,587
96,736
87,378
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
996,299
118,928
1,026,152
122,982
1,013,635
108,403
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
387,677
389,531
380,626
Right of return assets
4,651
5,473
2,976
Trade receivables
93,651
574
147,202
92
127,955
69
Tax receivables
19,043
20,107
19,890
Other current assets
27,354
1,362
32,980
2,599
36,052
5,295
Other current financial assets
679
101
1,395
Cash and cash equivalents
190,737
222,332
215,767
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
723,792
1,936
817,726
2,691
784,661
5,364
TOTAL ASSETS
1,720,091
120,864
1,843,878
125,673
1,798,296
113,767
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
31 March
of which
31
of which
31 March
of which
(In thousands of Euro)
with related
December
with related
with related
2020
2019
parties
2019
parties
parties
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
GROUP SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
16,879
16,879
16,879
Reserves
739,055
659,487
718,937
Net profit/(loss) - Group
(39,076)
87,281
10,163
TOTAL GROUP SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
716,858
763,647
745,979
MINORITY INTERESTS
Share capital and reserves - minority interests
22,591
21,534
27,673
Net profit/(loss) - minority interests
(2,370)
84
883
TOTAL MINORITY INTERESTS
20,221
21,618
28,556
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
737,079
785,265
774,535
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non current interest-bearing loans & borrowings
-
-
16,071
Provisions for risks and charges
13,783
13,921
20,209
Employee benefit liabilities
12,150
11,901
11,452
Other non current liabilities
12,066
98
11,893
49
10,922
Non current lease liabilities
540,148
96,766
559,267
99,261
551,076
84,751
Other non current financial liabilities
-
-
4
Deferred tax liabilities
5,188
5,570
5,484
TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
583,335
96,864
602,552
99,310
615,218
84,751
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
144,586
274
198,934
423
205,852
435
Refund liabilities
7,327
8,720
4,843
Interest-bearing loans & borrowings
65,088
48,060
19,882
Tax payables
9,274
26,491
14,067
Other current liabilities
55,786
11,398
54,317
10,753
48,179
1,712
Current lease liabilities
114,650
21,823
117,062
21,910
113,208
19,818
Other current financial liabilities
2,966
2,477
2,512
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
399,677
33,495
456,061
33,086
408,543
21,965
TOTAL LIABILITIES
983,012
130,359
1,058,613
132,396
1,023,761
106,716
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
1,720,091
130,359
1,843,878
132,396
1,798,296
106,716
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Consolidated Income Statement
(In thousands of Euro)
Quarterly period ended 31 March
2020
of which with
2019
of which with
related parties
related parties
Revenues from contracts with customers
220,881
40
314,931
64
Rental income investment properties
853
2,144
Revenues
221,734
317,075
Cost of goods sold
(91,495)
(116,519)
Gross profit
130,239
200,556
Style, product development and logistics costs
(10,300)
(123)
(12,354)
(163)
Sales & distribution costs
(106,924)
(6,141)
(113,421)
(5,686)
Marketing & communication costs
(17,227)
(3)
(20,428)
(10)
General and administrative costs
(31,653)
(2,002)
(33,294)
(1,888)
Other operating costs
(5,666)
(19)
(5,649)
(13)
Other income
5,202
-
5,759
1
Operating profit/(loss)
(36,329)
21,169
Financial charges
(26,794)
(879)
(15,405)
(682)
Financial income
15,191
-
9,544
Profit/(loss) before taxes
(47,932)
15,308
Income Taxes
6,486
(4,262)
Net profit/(loss) for the period
(41,446)
11,046
Net profit/(loss) - Group
(39,076)
10,163
Net profit/(loss) - minority interests
(2,370)
883
(In Euro)
Period ended 31 March
2020
2019
Net earnings/(loss) per share - ordinary shares
(0.232)
0.060
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share - ordinary shares
(0.232)
0.060
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of Euro)
Quarterly period ended 31 March
2020
2019
Net profit/(loss) for the period (A)
(41,446)
11,046
Other income/(losses) that will be subsequently reclassified
to net profit/(loss) for the period
- Currency translation differences of foreign operations
(6,567)
(2,300)
- Net gain/(loss) from cash flow hedge
(130)
(3,026)
- Income taxes
31
726
(99)
(2,300)
Total other income/(losses) that will be subsequently reclassified
to net profit/(loss) for the period, net of taxes (B1)
(6,666)
(4,600)
Other income/(losses) that will not be subsequently reclassified
to net profit/(loss) for the period
- Net gain/(loss) from recognition of defined-benefit plans for employees
(131)
(12)
- Income taxes
32
2
(99)
(10)
Total other income/(losses) that will not be subsequently reclassified
to net profit/(loss) for the period, net of taxes (B2)
(99)
(10)
Total other income/(losses) for the period, net of taxes (B1+B2 = B)
(6,765)
(4,610)
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of taxes (A+B)
(48,211)
6,436
Group
(46,115)
4,843
Minority interests
(2,096)
1,593
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Quarterly period ended 31 March
of which
2020
2019
with
of which with
related
(In thousands of Euro)
related parties
parties
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
(41,446)
11,046
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash from (used in)
operating activities:
Amortization, depreciation and write-downs of tangible and intangible
6,306
43,890
4,453
assets, investment property and right-of-use assets
47,890
Income taxes*
(6,486)
4,262
Provision for employee benefit plans
192
199
Allocation to/(use of) the provision for obsolete inventory
18,818
6,339
Losses and provision for bad debt
768
144
Losses/(gains) on disposal of tangible/intangible assets
60
108
Interest expense and interest expense on lease liabilities*
4,495
879
4,426
682
Interest income*
(357)
-
(291)
Other non-monetary items
(525)
79
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
52,252
(482)
21,822
74
Inventories
(24,928)
(26,797)
Trade payables
(54,231)
(149)
(5,133)
93
Other receivables and tax payables*
(6,183)
(5,024)
Employee benefits payments
(138)
(202)
Other assets and liabilities*
6,601
894
(1,032)
505
Other - net
(313)
(53)
Income taxes paid*
(8,952)
1,283
(2,393)
5,094
Interest expense and interest expense on lease liabilities paid*
(5,713)
(974)
(4,426)
(682)
Interest income received*
357
-
291
NET CASH FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(17,839)
7,757
47,255
10,219
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of tangible assets
(4,348)
(7,928)
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,084)
(1,464)
Proceeds from the sale of tangible and intangible assets
2
14
NET CASH FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(5,430)
-
(9,378)
-
Cash flow from financing activities:
Net change in financial receivables
-
(137)
Net change in financial payables
15,794
(1,385)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(28,700)
(5,021)
(25,353)
(4,287)
Treasury share repurchase
-
(638)
NET CASH FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(12,906)
(5,021)
(27,513)
(4,287)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(36,175)
10,364
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR
222,332
207,707
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(36,175)
10,364
Effect of exchange rate translation differences
4,580
(2,304)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
190,737
215,767
*To provide a better presentation, the additional information (interest paid, income taxes paid, interest received, and dividends received) reported as at 31 March 2019 in a dedicated table following the statement of cash flows has been included in the line item net cash from/(used in) operating activities, consistently with the data as at 31 March 2020.
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity
Treasury
Cash
Net
Share
Effect
profit/
Group
Total
Share capital
Legal Extraordinary
flow
Translation
Retained
Other
Minority
(In thousands of Euro)
capital
share
contributions
reserve
reserve
hedge
reserve
earnings
reserves
IAS 19
(loss)
shareholders'
interests
shareholders'
reserve
reserve
Equity
for the
equity
equity
period
As at 01.01.2020
16,879
(2,776)
2,995
4,188
504,319
(499)
(16,002)
166,510
4,164
(3,412)
87,281
763,647
21,618
785,265
Allocation of results
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
87,281
-
-
(87,281)
-
-
-
Net profit/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(39,076)
(39,076)
(2,370)
(41,446)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
(99)
(6,817)
(24)
-
(99)
-
(7,039)
274
(6,765)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
(99)
(6,817)
(24)
-
(99)
(39,076)
(46,115)
(2,096)
(48,211)
Purchase of min. interests in companies
consolidated on a line-by-line basis and
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(699)
-
-
-
(699)
699
-
accounting of options on min. interests
Stock Grant Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
25
-
-
25
-
25
As at 31.03.2020
16,879
(2,776)
2,995
4,188
504,319
(598)
(22,819)
253,068
4,189
(3,511)
(39,076)
716,858
20,221
737,079
Treasury
Cash
Net
Share
Effect
profit/
Group
Total
(In thousands of Euro)
Share capital
Legal
Extraordinary
flow
Translation
Retained
Other
Minority
capital
share
contributions
reserve
reserve
hedge
reserve
earnings
reserves
IAS 19
(loss)
shareholders'
interests
shareholders'
reserve
reserve
Equity
for the
equity
equity
period
As at 01.01.2019
16,879
(251)
2,995
4,188
478,378
(3,049)
(9,014)
161,752
16,268
(2,816)
88,361
753,691
26,647
780,338
Allocation of results
-
-
-
-
-
-
88,361
-
-
(88,361)
-
-
-
Net profit/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,163
10,163
883
11,046
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,300)
(3,060)
50
-
(10)
-
(5,320)
710
(4,610)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,300)
(3,060)
50
-
(10)
10,163
4,843
1,593
6,436
Purchase of min. interests in companies
consolidated on a line-by-line basis and
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(340)
-
-
-
(340)
316
(24)
accounting of options on min. interests
Treasury share repurchase
-
(638)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(638)
-
(638)
Effect of the first-time adoption of IFRS16
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,761)
-
-
(11,761)
-
(11,761)
Stock Grant Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
184
-
-
184
-
184
As at 31.03.2019
16,879
(889)
2,995
4,188
478,378
(5,349)
(12,074)
249,823
4,691
(2,826)
10,163
745,979
28,556
774,535
Interim report as at 31 March 2020
Salvatore Ferragamo Group
Statement pursuant to paragraph 2, article 154 bis of Leg. Decree no. 58/98 (Consolidated Law on Finance)
The Manager charged with preparing Company's Financial Reports states, pursuant to paragraph 2, article 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this document is in line with accounting books and records.
Florence, 12 May 2020
Manager charged with preparing Company's Financial Reports
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 00:07:05 UTC