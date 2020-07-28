Salvatore Ferragamo S p A : Ferragamo sales fall 60% in quarter most affected by COVID crisis

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian fashion group
Salvatore Ferragamo fell by 60% in the second quarter,
the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis due to global lockdown
measures.
The Florence-based leather goods brand reported on Tuesday
sales of 377 million euros ($442 million) in the six months to
June after a drop of more than 30% in the first quarter.
Analysts had expected revenues at around 386 million euros
for the semester, according to Refinitiv estimate.
The virus outbreak, with its shop closures and tourism
slowdown, hit the group at a time when Chief Executive Micaela
Le Divelec was leading a brand re-launch.
Last year, the group returned to sales growth for the first
time since 2015 but in May it called back former CEO Michele
Norsa as executive vice chairman to weather the COVID-19 storm.
The company gave no clue on the outlook for the year but
flagged that July showed an improvement in the sales trend
compared with the previous quarter in all its markets.
"In particular, as at July 25 the group has registered a
solid growth in the directly operated stores in Mainland China,
Korea and Japan versus July 2019," it said in the statement.
Last month, the company decided to postpone all remaining
first-half data and an analyst conference call to Sept. 15 to be
able to show measures taken by the group to cope with fallout
from the health emergency, a source said.
($1 = 0.8526 euros)
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Edmund Blair)