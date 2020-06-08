European steel industry calls on EU to cut import quotas

Log in
06/08/2020 | 01:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg

European steel producers on Monday urged the European Union to slash import quotas, warning a potential flood of shipments threatened an industry already hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, producers criticised recent proposed adjustments to safeguard measures the EU put in place in 2018.

Those measures had sought to guard against shipments redirected to Europe after Washington's imposition of 25% steel tariffs closed the U.S. market to many exporters.

"The European steel industry's survival is at further, serious risk because the (European) Commission's steel safeguard review proposal does not consider the sharp collapse in demand," said the letter distributed by industry group Eurofer.

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said in April the EU would guard against a potential massive stockpiling of steel that could then flood the EU when demand returned.

But Monday's statement by producers said the safeguard measures did not allow for changed circumstances and demanded the import quota be "reduced considerably".

Steel demand has tumbled by 50% since March and 40% of the EU steel workforce have been laid off or are working part-time, it added.

"We request a tariff-free quota size that reflects actual market conditions," the statement said.

Under the safeguards, quotas for 26 grades of steel, including stainless, were set at the average of imports in 2015-2017 plus 5%, with a 3% hike last year. Imports beyond the quotas are subject to a 25% duty.

Among those signing the statement were executives of top global producer ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, ThyssenKrupp and Salzgitter.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -1.49% 10.298 Delayed Quote.-33.17%
SALZGITTER AG 2.20% 14.175 Delayed Quote.-29.81%
TATA STEEL LIMITED -1.68% 333.65 End-of-day quote.-29.31%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 3.22% 7.69 Delayed Quote.-38.12%


Financials
Sales 2020 7 227 M 8 163 M 8 163 M
Net income 2020 -164 M -186 M -186 M
Net Debt 2020 434 M 491 M 491 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,63x
Yield 2020 0,54%
Capitalization 750 M 849 M 847 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 24 765
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration : Period :
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,06 €
Last Close Price 13,87 €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer
Hasan Cakir Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG-29.81%849
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-20.56%14 338
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.14.47%11 002
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-12.13%10 904
JSW STEEL LIMITED-27.01%6 261
EVRAZ PLC-22.25%5 820
