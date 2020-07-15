Log in
SALZGITTER AG    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/15 12:37:53 pm
13.085 EUR   +0.15%
12:21pSALZGITTER AG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
06:46aSALZGITTER : Germany eyes subsidies for steel, chemicals sectors to cut CO2
RE
05:36aSALZGITTER AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
SALZGITTER AG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating

07/15/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

DZ Bank's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock..


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on SALZGITTER AG
Financials
Sales 2020 7 270 M 8 307 M 8 307 M
Net income 2020 -177 M -202 M -202 M
Net Debt 2020 458 M 524 M 524 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,04x
Yield 2020 0,46%
Capitalization 707 M 805 M 807 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 24 765
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration : Period :
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 11,20 €
Last Close Price 13,07 €
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target -14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer
Hasan Cakir Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG-33.88%805
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-10.80%16 698
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.39.60%13 449
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-12.55%10 770
JSW STEEL LIMITED-27.79%6 185
EVRAZ PLC-23.81%5 620
