SALZGITTER : Invalidation of share certificates which have become void

Some of the share certificates issued by our company (no-par value shares) consisting of mantel and coupon sheet are currently only furnished with a renewal coupon, with the result that the coupon has been fully used up.

Our company's existing share capital will therefore be fully evidenced in future by way of global certificates lodged with Clearstream Banking AG, Frankfurt am Main. Certification in the form of global certificates reflects the general standard today. It ensures effective and safe custody while enabling the quick and easy transfer of securities.

The shareholders of our company who hold their share certificates themselves are therefore requested to submit their void share certificates, along with the renewal coupon, right section, to the custodian bank in the period from January 15, 2019 until April 15, 2019 for forwarding to UniCredit Bank AG.

Once the share certificates submitted have been duly verified, the shareholders will participate as co-owners according to their respective interest in the collective holdings of the no-par-value shares in the company as held by Clearstream Banking AG. The conversion to collective safe custody will be carried out free of charge for the shareholders.

No arrangements need to be made by shareholders whose shares are held by a custodian bank in collective safe custody or in an individual security deposit

For more information, we make reference to the requests to submit invalid share certificates made by our company on January 10, February 7 and March 19 and published or still to be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).