SALZGITTER AG (SZG)
01/15 10:25:53 am
27.125 EUR   +0.20%
2018SALZGITTER AG : quaterly earnings release
2018ArcelorMittal sells assets to Liberty House to facilitate Ilva deal
RE
2018SALZGITTER AG : half-yearly earnings release
SALZGITTER : Invalidation of share certificates which have become void

01/15/2019 | 10:04am EST

Some of the share certificates issued by our company (no-par value shares) consisting of mantel and coupon sheet are currently only furnished with a renewal coupon, with the result that the coupon has been fully used up.

Our company's existing share capital will therefore be fully evidenced in future by way of global certificates lodged with Clearstream Banking AG, Frankfurt am Main. Certification in the form of global certificates reflects the general standard today. It ensures effective and safe custody while enabling the quick and easy transfer of securities.

The shareholders of our company who hold their share certificates themselves are therefore requested to submit their void share certificates, along with the renewal coupon, right section, to the custodian bank in the period from January 15, 2019 until April 15, 2019 for forwarding to UniCredit Bank AG.

Once the share certificates submitted have been duly verified, the shareholders will participate as co-owners according to their respective interest in the collective holdings of the no-par-value shares in the company as held by Clearstream Banking AG. The conversion to collective safe custody will be carried out free of charge for the shareholders.

No arrangements need to be made by shareholders whose shares are held by a custodian bank in collective safe custody or in an individual security deposit

For more information, we make reference to the requests to submit invalid share certificates made by our company on January 10, February 7 and March 19 and published or still to be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

Disclaimer

Salzgitter AG published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 15:03:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 176 M
EBIT 2018 402 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Finance 2018 192 M
Yield 2018 1,91%
P/E ratio 2018 6,16
P/E ratio 2019 7,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 1 627 M
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 35,9 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heike Niederau-Buck Chief Information Officer
Ulrich Dickert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG5.87%1 867
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.3.85%22 264
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 776
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.7.50%10 292
JSW STEEL LIMITED-7.45%9 610
EVRAZ0.81%8 978
