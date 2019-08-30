|
Salzgitter AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/30/2019 | 07:35am EDT
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Salzgitter AG
Salzgitter AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.08.2019 / 13:31
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Salzgitter AG
|Street:
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|Postal code:
|38239
|City:
|Salzgitter
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900E12Z6HXIMHFA15
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Dimensional Holdings Inc
City of registered office, country: Austin, Texas, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.99 %
|0.42 %
|3.40 %
|60097000
|Previous notification
|3.004 %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006202005
|
|1793732
| %
|2.99 %
|Total
|1793732
|2.99 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Securities lending (right of recall)
|N/A
|N/A
|252200
|0.42 %
|
|
|Total
|252200
|0.42 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Dimensional Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Dimensional Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
| %
| %
| %
|DFA Canada LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Dimensional Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
| %
| %
| %
|DFA Australia Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Dimensional Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Advisors Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter AG
|
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|
|38239 Salzgitter
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|
