Salzgitter AG: Salzgitter Group reports a pre-tax result of ? -127.8 million for the first half of 2020; firmer guidance for the financial year

07/22/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Half Year Results
Salzgitter AG: Salzgitter Group reports a pre-tax result of ? -127.8 million for the first half of 2020; firmer guidance for the financial year

22-Jul-2020 / 18:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the subsidiaries of the Salzgitter Group reported a drop in capacity utilization of between 10 and 70 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. This decline is reflected in the preliminary figures now available on the first half-year that the Salzgitter Group closed with a pre-tax loss of ? -127.8 million (H1 2019: ? +145.3 million), thereby exceeding the capital market's current expectations (EBT: ? -151 million). The result includes a contribution of ? 34.0 million from Aurubis AG, an investment included at equity (H1 2019: ? 56.4 million). The Salzgitter Group's external sales decreased to ? 3.6 billion for volume and selling price reasons (H1 2019: ? 4.5 billion).

Based on the mid-year result, the Executive Board of Salzgitter AG decided today to provide firmer guidance for the financial year 2020: We anticipate that the second and third quarter will likely mark the bottoming out of the current crisis. At the same time, the strength and the timescale of a feasible macroeconomic recovery in the second half of the year are subject to great uncertainty. In this volatile environment, the development of the Salzgitter Group cannot be predicted in the customary manner, meaning that only a rough estimate is possible. Against this backdrop, we anticipate a negative pre-tax result in a low to mid-triple digit million euro range (previously: a negative pre-tax result in a significant, most likely triple-digit million euro range).

Further details on the financial statements for the first half year will be published on August 12, 2020, as scheduled.

 

Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

22-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1099811

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1099811  22-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1099811&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 7 268 M 8 422 M 8 422 M
Net income 2020 -181 M -210 M -210 M
Net Debt 2020 524 M 607 M 607 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,99x
Yield 2020 0,46%
Capitalization 712 M 819 M 825 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 24 765
Free-Float 58,4%
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer
Hasan Cakir Member-Supervisory Board
