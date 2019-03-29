Salzgitter : Ad-hoc release dated 05.02.2019

Salzgitter, February 5, 2019

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SALZGITTER AG

The Salzgitter Group releases the preliminary figures of the financial year 2018 along with the sales and profit forecast for the financial year 2019

According to the still preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group generated a pre-tax profit of € 347.3 million in the financial year 2018 (2017: € 238.0 million), marking the fifth earnings increase in a row and the best pre-tax result in the last ten years. Along with the performance of the Strip Steel Business Unit, the gratifying contributions first and foremost by the Trading, Technology, and Plate / Section Steel business units, as well as approximately € 150 million (FY 2017: € 97 million) in additional earnings improvement potential realized for the first time from the Group's profit improvement programs contributed to this development. The result includes a netted € -63.4 million burden on earnings from special effects (FY 2017: € -82.9 mil- lion), among others as precautionary measure a provision pertaining to the known and ongoing investigation of the German Federal Cartel Office against plate and strip steel producers as well as adjustments to fixed asssets of Mannesmann Precision Tubes Group.

In view of the gloomier sentiment and numerous economic and political uncertainties, we anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2019:

∙a slight increase in sales to above the € 9.5 billion mark (FY 2018: € 9.3 billion),

∙a pre-tax profit of between € 125 million and € 175 million (2018: € 347 million) and

∙a return on capital employed (ROCE) that is notably lower than the previous year's figure (FY 2018: 10.4%).

The EBT range we predict therefore moves within a corridor below the average of the current market expectations. Against this backdrop and the generally still challenging environment, the

