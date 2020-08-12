Log in
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Notice of correction of a translation error

08/12/2020 | 04:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Notice of correction of a translation error

12.08.2020 / 10:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the English language interim report on the first half of 2020 as well as the press release from today, August 12, 2020, a translation error has occurred in the guidance section. Salzgitter AG confirms its guidance from July 22, 2020 of "a negative pre-tax result in the low to mid-triple digit million euro range" and would like to apologize for any inconvenience. The prevailing German language versions are not affected by this mishap.




Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

12.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1115993

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1115993  12.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1115993&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
