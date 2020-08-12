DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Notice of correction of a translation error



12.08.2020 / 10:46

In the English language interim report on the first half of 2020 as well as the press release from today, August 12, 2020, a translation error has occurred in the guidance section. Salzgitter AG confirms its guidance from July 22, 2020 of "a negative pre-tax result in the low to mid-triple digit million euro range " and would like to apologize for any inconvenience. The prevailing German language versions are not affected by this mishap.





12.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

