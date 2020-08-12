Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Notice of correction of a translation error
08/12/2020 | 04:50am EDT
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Notice of correction of a translation error
12.08.2020 / 10:46
In the English language interim report on the first half of 2020 as well as the press release from today, August 12, 2020, a translation error has occurred in the guidance section. Salzgitter AG confirms its guidance from July 22, 2020 of "a negative pre-tax result in the low to mid-triple digit million euro range" and would like to apologize for any inconvenience. The prevailing German language versions are not affected by this mishap.
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter