SALZGITTER AG    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG (SZG)
Salzgitter : Three trade fair highlights for Salzgitter AG

09/19/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

EuroBLECH in Hannover ranks as the world's largest trade fair for the sheet metal working industry. The Salzgitter Group and its subsidiaries will be exhibiting in Hall 17, Stand D78. Index grades feature as a key topic at the fair, while the production can be experienced in Virtual Reality.

Within the context of its e-WORLD, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlhandel will be presenting the e-AUCTION solution. Customers can purchase Salzgitter Group steel products in auctions on the online platform. SMSD is the first steel trader to auction off articles in a public bidding process and to allow bidders to see where the current bid stands.

The group's exhibiting companies comprise Salzgitter Flachstahl, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice, Salzgitter Mannesmann Forschung, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlhandel, Ilsenburger Grobblech, Salzgitter Europlatinen, and Salzgitter Automotive Engineering.

Website of EuroBLECH

Disclaimer

Salzgitter AG published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 10:37:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 157 M
EBIT 2018 386 M
Net income 2018 226 M
Finance 2018 486 M
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 9,18
P/E ratio 2019 9,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 2 339 M
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heike Niederau-Buck Chief Information Officer
Ulrich Dickert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG-18.23%2 676
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-12.15%23 457
JSW STEEL LIMITED50.93%13 737
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-10.22%12 882
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 572
EVRAZ49.76%9 348
