Salzgitter : Three trade fair highlights for Salzgitter AG

EuroBLECH in Hannover ranks as the world's largest trade fair for the sheet metal working industry. The Salzgitter Group and its subsidiaries will be exhibiting in Hall 17, Stand D78. Index grades feature as a key topic at the fair, while the production can be experienced in Virtual Reality.

Within the context of its e-WORLD, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlhandel will be presenting the e-AUCTION solution. Customers can purchase Salzgitter Group steel products in auctions on the online platform. SMSD is the first steel trader to auction off articles in a public bidding process and to allow bidders to see where the current bid stands.

The group's exhibiting companies comprise Salzgitter Flachstahl, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice, Salzgitter Mannesmann Forschung, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlhandel, Ilsenburger Grobblech, Salzgitter Europlatinen, and Salzgitter Automotive Engineering.

