SALZGITTER AG

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 04/02 05:03:57 am
27.04 EUR   +2.85%
Salzgitter : at the bauma

04/02/2019 | 04:42am EDT

02.04.19 | Press release of Salzgitter AG

The manufacturing and operating of construction machinery would be unthinkable without steel. Steel is the starting point for numerous value chains. This fact will be aptly demonstrated by the Salzgitter Group at this year's bauma trade fair in Munich (Hall A6, Stand 203) from April 8 to 14, 2019. The Group will be represented by its subsidiaries Ilsenburger Grobblech, Mannesmann Precision Tubes, Mannesmann Line Pipe as well as Salzgitter Mannesmann Handel. Wear-resistant heavy plate for the most demanding conditions, tubes and pipes for construction and hydraulic systems: Steel products are put to manifold use in the construction machinery industry that relies on the services and consulting of Salzgitter Group suppliers.

Mannesmann Precision Tubes GmbH will be presenting itself at the joint stand together with Salzgitter AG with its wide yellow goods product range. Seamless and welded drawn precision steel tubes are showcased in particular for the following application areas: construction machinery, mining machinery, conveyor technology, forklift trucks, drive technology, fluid technology, oil hydraulics, commercial vehicles, exploration machinery, and general machinery and plant engineering.

Mannesmann precision steel tubes are utilized in these areas: hydraulic and pneumatic equipment, pressure pipes, turned parts and explorations.
www.mannesmann-precision-tubes.com

Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH (ILG), a Salzgitter AG subsidiary, will be taking its 'New Heat Treatment Line' into operation in 2020. Funds of more than €150 million have been earmarked for the project enabling Salzgitter AG to focus the heavy plate activities of ILG in Ilsenburg on products of the highest quality grades. The broad product portfolio of the energy-efficient heat treatment line meets the highest material demands, including for high strength carbon steels, wear-resistant steels, steels alloyed with nickel, steels for the offshore construction of wind turbines, steel grades for pressure vessel construction, as well as case-hardened, quenched and tempered steels.

www.ilsenburger-grobblech.de
www.ilg-quette.de

Operating a tight network of stockholding steel locations in Europe, as well as trading companies and offices spanning the globe, Salzgitter Mannesmann Handel GmbH ensures the international presence of the Salzgitter Group's products and services. Virtually all forms of finishing for pipes and tubes, plate and sections are offered in high quality grades and precisely customized for final assembly. Another notable feature topic: the multifaceted digital procurement options now available thanks to e-WORLD.

www.salzgitter-mannesmann-handel.de

Disclaimer

Salzgitter AG published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 08:41:11 UTC
