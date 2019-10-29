Salzgitter : at this year's Blechexpo 2019

The Salzgitter Group and its subsidiaries will be on location at this year's Blechexpo in Stuttgart, where sheet metal manufacturers and processing companies will be convening from November 5 - 10, 2019.

You will find the Salzgitter AG trade fair stand in the newly built Hall 10 (stand number 10411). Group companies represented include Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Mannesmann Forschung GmbH, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Handel GmbH.

Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH will be showcasing its hot strip slitting plant by way of a virtual round tour. In establishing this new facility, SZFG is catering to the increasing demand for special steel grades as well as high-strength and ultra-high strength steels.

SMS will also be highlighting a new plant under the motto of 'Teilen Wie Sie Möchten' ('Cutting and blanking to your specifications'). The multiblanking facility in Schwerte is specialized in cutting materials to size that feature sensitive surface characteristics.

Our international trading activities featuring the multifaceted steel offerings of the Salzgitter Group have long since arrived in the digital world. Salzgitter Mannesmann Handel GmbH is playing a pioneering role here with the e-WORLD concept, offering customers a wide range of different cooperation modules according to the volume and depth of the envisaged cooperation. Among other offerings, our e-AUCTION will also be presented which provides the option of auctioning steel products.