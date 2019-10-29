Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/29 04:44:07 am
16.675 EUR   -1.62%
04:27aSALZGITTER : at this year's Blechexpo 2019
PU
09/30SALZGITTER : supplies Baltic Pipe Project
PU
09/27SALZGITTER : Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
AQ
Salzgitter : at this year's Blechexpo 2019

10/29/2019 | 04:27am EDT

The Salzgitter Group and its subsidiaries will be on location at this year's Blechexpo in Stuttgart, where sheet metal manufacturers and processing companies will be convening from November 5 - 10, 2019.
You will find the Salzgitter AG trade fair stand in the newly built Hall 10 (stand number 10411). Group companies represented include Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Mannesmann Forschung GmbH, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Handel GmbH.
Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH will be showcasing its hot strip slitting plant by way of a virtual round tour. In establishing this new facility, SZFG is catering to the increasing demand for special steel grades as well as high-strength and ultra-high strength steels.
SMS will also be highlighting a new plant under the motto of 'Teilen Wie Sie Möchten' ('Cutting and blanking to your specifications'). The multiblanking facility in Schwerte is specialized in cutting materials to size that feature sensitive surface characteristics.
Our international trading activities featuring the multifaceted steel offerings of the Salzgitter Group have long since arrived in the digital world. Salzgitter Mannesmann Handel GmbH is playing a pioneering role here with the e-WORLD concept, offering customers a wide range of different cooperation modules according to the volume and depth of the envisaged cooperation. Among other offerings, our e-AUCTION will also be presented which provides the option of auctioning steel products.

Disclaimer

Salzgitter AG published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 08:26:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 915 M
EBIT 2019 220 M
Net income 2019 119 M
Debt 2019 369 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 8,46x
P/E ratio 2020 7,69x
EV / Sales2019 0,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,13x
Capitalization 917 M
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration : Period :
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,95  €
Last Close Price 16,95  €
Spread / Highest target 94,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer
Hasan Cakir Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG-33.71%1 017
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-10.46%18 657
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 774
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%8 275
JSW STEEL LTD-25.72%7 449
EVRAZ PLC-18.21%7 339
