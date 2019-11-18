Salzgitter : enters the field of commercial hydrogen production

Hydrogen has long played a role in steelmaking, in enhancing the quality of annealing processes. The gas is currently supplied by Linde AG, and this company will in future continue to safeguard Salzgitter's own production.

A containerized plant will be erected in Salzgitter which at full capacity will produce 400 Nm³ of hydrogen. PEM technology is ideally suited to exploiting the volatile generation of wind and solar power. The highly dynamic mode of operation allows the plants to respond to demands resulting from the rapidly fluctuating power supply.