SALZGITTER AG    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
Salzgitter : enters the field of commercial hydrogen production

11/18/2019 | 05:35am EST

Hydrogen has long played a role in steelmaking, in enhancing the quality of annealing processes. The gas is currently supplied by Linde AG, and this company will in future continue to safeguard Salzgitter's own production.

A containerized plant will be erected in Salzgitter which at full capacity will produce 400 Nm³ of hydrogen. PEM technology is ideally suited to exploiting the volatile generation of wind and solar power. The highly dynamic mode of operation allows the plants to respond to demands resulting from the rapidly fluctuating power supply.

Disclaimer

Salzgitter AG published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 10:34:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 917 M
EBIT 2019 116 M
Net income 2019 -53,6 M
Debt 2019 653 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 -18,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,28x
EV / Sales2019 0,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 967 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,13  €
Last Close Price 17,89  €
Spread / Highest target 84,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer
Hasan Cakir Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG-30.05%1 069
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-18.77%16 782
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 722
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%9 100
JSW STEEL LTD-16.54%8 206
EVRAZ PLC-24.39%6 804
