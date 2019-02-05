Log in
SALZGITTER AG (SZG)
Salzgitter : shares hit two and a half year low on weak 2019 outlook

02/05/2019 | 11:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: Steel rolls at the plant of German company Salzgitter AG

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Salzgitter on Tuesday said its pre-tax profit could fall by nearly two thirds this year, pointing to cooling demand for steel amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown.

Citing "gloomier sentiment and numerous economic and political uncertainties", Salzgitter expects pre-tax profit of 125 million to 175 million euros (109.65-153.50 million pounds) this year, down from a preliminary figure of 347 million in 2018.

Shares in the group, Germany's second-largest steelmaker after Thyssenkrupp, fell as much as 10.8 percent hitting their lowest level since July 2016. They were down 9 percent at 1600 GMT.

JP Morgan analysts last month pointed to rising recession concerns for the steel sector, citing deteriorating investor sentiment and economic data and putting the chance of a global recession over the next 12 months at 43 percent.

Jefferies analysts said: "As the Euro steelmaker most exposed to short-term sales contracts ... Salzgitter's disappointing FY19 guide clearly reflects recent metal spread compression sparked by weakening steel prices and surging iron ore."

Salzgitter's forecast for its 2019 pre-tax profit is significantly below an estimate of 286 million euros based on Refinitiv data.

The company said it expects 2019 sales of more than 9.5 billion euros, up from a preliminary 9.3 billion last year.

The group will release full preliminary results on Feb. 27.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal and Jane Merriman)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 173 M
EBIT 2018 400 M
Net income 2018 238 M
Finance 2018 142 M
Yield 2018 1,96%
P/E ratio 2018 6,09
P/E ratio 2019 6,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 1 587 M
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration : Period :
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 34,3 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heike Niederau-Buck Chief Information Officer
Ulrich Dickert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG3.29%1 814
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.8.77%23 358
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%13 081
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.14.56%10 843
EVRAZ6.39%9 653
JSW STEEL LIMITED-10.84%9 166
