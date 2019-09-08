Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SAUDI ARABIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Samba Financial Group SJSC    1090   SA0007879097

SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP SJSC

(1090)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samba Financial SJSC : JPMorgan close to winning lead advisory role for Saudi Aramco IPO - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 04:04pm EDT
JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to winning the lead advisory role for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

Reuters reported last month that Aramco formally asked major banks to submit proposals for potential roles in its planned IPO.

A final decision is likely to come later this week, the source told Reuters, asking not to be identified.

Saudi officials want to push ahead with a listing as early as November, the source said, adding that the tentative plan is to first list on the domestic exchange and then to sell stock in an international listing in 2020.

Reuters also reported on Sunday that Aramco is likely to give IPO roles to Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC Holdings and Samba Financial Bank, with the company expected to appoint the advisers on its share sale in the coming days.

CNBC reported earlier on Sunday that Morgan Stanley had competed with JPMorgan, but its chances were hurt by its work leading the IPO of Uber as Saudi officials were not pleased with Morgan Stanley bankers misjudging demand.

Aramco and JPMorgan declined to comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York and Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai; additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia in Dubai; writing by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and David Goodman)

By Joshua Franklin and Hadeel Al Sayegh

Stocks treated in this article : Samba Financial Group SJSC, HSBC Holdings Plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.25% 601 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP SJSC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP SJSC
04:09pSAMBA FINANCIAL SJSC : Saudi Aramco likely to give IPO roles to Citi, Goldman, H..
RE
04:04pSAMBA FINANCIAL SJSC : JPMorgan close to winning lead advisory role for Saudi Ar..
RE
06/24SAMBA BANK : VIS Reaffirms Entity Ratings of Samba Bank Limited - Press Release ..
AQ
04/28SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP : launches three investment initiatives
AQ
04/25SAMBA FINANCIAL SJSC : profit drops 7.4% in 3M
AQ
04/15ALAWWAL BANK : Samba stocks see SAR10m private deals on Monday
AQ
04/11SAUDI ELECTRICITY SJSC : Fahad Al-Sudairi, president and CEO of Saudi Electricit..
AQ
04/08Banque Havilland denies currency manipulation following Qatar lawsuit
RE
04/08Qatar sues Luxembourg, UAE, Saudi banks in FX manipulation case
RE
03/26SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP : 's OGM nods to SAR 1/shr dividends for H2-18
AQ
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 8 614 M
EBIT 2019 5 997 M
Net income 2019 4 338 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,40%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,28x
Capitalization 56 400 M
Chart SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP SJSC
Duration : Period :
Samba Financial Group SJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,41  SAR
Last Close Price 28,90  SAR
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ranya Mahmoud Nashar Chief Executive Officer
Eisa Mohammed Al-Eisa Chairman
Abdul Haleem Sheikh Chief Financial Officer
Mousa Abdul Karim Al-Robaian Independent Director
Ali Hussein Alireza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP SJSC15 410
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.11%360 016
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 507
BANK OF AMERICA12.54%258 119
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.32%207 748
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%194 518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group