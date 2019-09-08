Log in
Samba Financial SJSC : Saudi Aramco likely to give IPO roles to Citi, Goldman, HSBC and Samba - source

09/08/2019 | 04:09pm EDT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is likely to give roles to Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Samba Financial Bank for its planned initial public offering (IPO), a source familiar with the transaction said on Sunday.

The four banks would likely get these roles in addition to Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase & Co. who were chosen to play a leading role in the transaction before the process was halted last year, the source said.

Aramco is preparing to sell up to a 5% stake by 2020-2021, in what could be the world's biggest IPO. It is expected to appoint the advisers on its share sale in the coming days.

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan declined to comment. Aramco, Citi, HSBC and Samba did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of office hours.

The IPO is a centrepiece of Saudi Arabia's economic transformation drive to attract foreign investment and diversify away from oil.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David Goodman and Andrew Cawthorne)

Stocks treated in this article : Samba Financial Group SJSC, HSBC Holdings Plc
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 8 614 M
EBIT 2019 5 997 M
Net income 2019 4 338 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,40%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,28x
Capitalization 56 400 M
Chart SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP SJSC
Duration : Period :
Samba Financial Group SJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,41  SAR
Last Close Price 28,90  SAR
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ranya Mahmoud Nashar Chief Executive Officer
Eisa Mohammed Al-Eisa Chairman
Abdul Haleem Sheikh Chief Financial Officer
Mousa Abdul Karim Al-Robaian Independent Director
Ali Hussein Alireza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP SJSC15 410
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.11%360 016
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 507
BANK OF AMERICA12.54%258 119
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.32%207 748
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%194 518
