Samoth Announces Option Grant

St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2018) - Samoth Oilfield Inc. (TSXV: SCD) ("Samoth" or the "Corporation") today, has issued, subject to regulatory approval, 1,874,833 common share purchase options, granted to directors and officers of the Corporation. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The options have been granted pursuant to the company's 10-per-cent rolling stock option plan.

