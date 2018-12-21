Log in
SAMOTH OILFIELD INC.
Samoth Announces Option Grant

12/21/2018 | 06:05pm EST

St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2018) - Samoth Oilfield Inc. (TSXV: SCD) ("Samoth" or the "Corporation") today, has issued, subject to regulatory approval, 1,874,833 common share purchase options, granted to directors and officers of the Corporation. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The options have been granted pursuant to the company's 10-per-cent rolling stock option plan.

This press release is not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Samoth Oilfield Inc.
Leonard D. Jaroszuk
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (780) 418-4400
E-Mail: jaroszuk@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard D. Jaroszuk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Moak Chief Financial Officer
Desmond O'Kell Independent Director
Mathew Potter Independent Director
