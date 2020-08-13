Sampath Bank : Interim Financial Statements as at 30th June 2020 0 08/13/2020 | 11:23am EDT Send by mail :

Sampath Bank, backed by a One Trillion Rupee Balance Sheet, works hand in hand with all stakeholders to create a better future for the Nation. The global economy took a steep downward trend with the outbreak of COVID - 19 pandemic epicentre shifting from China and East Asia to the United States and Europe. Most countries declared prolonged lockdowns and movement restrictions with a view to controlling the disease, which severely hampered worldwide economic activity and global trade from March 2020. Domestically, the COVID - 19 outbreak weakened the Country outlook substantially as it brought further stress to an already challenged macroeconomic situation. Responding to these economic challenges, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka took steps to cut policy rates twice during the second quarter, resulting in the Standard Deposit Facility Rates and the Standard Lending Facility Rates dropping to 5.5% and 6.5%, respectively by 30th June 2020. At the same time, the Statutory Reserve Requirement (SRR) was reduced in two stages from 5% to 2% during the 1H 2020, in a bid to improve liquidity levels in the market. While the economy and the banking sector as a whole continued to face unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sampath Bank is pleased to announce that its total assets crossed the Rs One Trillion (1 Tn) mark for the first time in its history. Reaching this milestone in the span of just 33 years, probably makes Sampath Bank the youngest business organisation in Sri Lanka to achieve this significant milestone. During this difficult period the Bank redoubled efforts to serve its valued customers, who were severely impacted by the prolonged lockdown, to overcome the challenges and hardships faced by them. By leveraging its IT supremacy and substantial investments made in technology platforms and the widespread branch network, Sampath Bank was able to operate seamlessly during this time of disruption. The Bank was quick to implement all the relief measures introduced by the government, with approximately 50% of the Bank's loan portfolio being granted relief under the government announced moratorium scheme. Further, the Bank actively engaged in providing working capital loans under "Saubhagya" scheme introduced by the government and took proactive steps to provide necessary assistance to customers across all segments who required special attention, including re-scheduling of loan repayments of those customers who were severely impacted. Given the unprecedented challenges witnessed in the first half of 2020, it is important to note that comparing the Financial result of the first half of 2020 with 2019 may not be realistic. Financial Result of Sampath Bank for the First Half of 2020 Sampath Bank registered a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 5.32 Bn and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3.97 Bn for the six months ended 30th June 2020. Despite the unique challenges that prevailed since mid- March 2020, the Bank was able to limit the decline in PBT and PAT to 8% and 3.2% respectively compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The Bank made solid progress towards its targets set for 2020, which together with diversified product portfolio embedded with technological advancements and strong cost control measures helped the Bank to control the impact on profits. PBT and PAT of the Group also declined by 7.7% and 4.2% respectively for the six months ended 30th June 2020 and stood at Rs 5.48 Bn and Rs 3.99 Bn respectively. Meanwhile, the Bank remained well-capitalized with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.30% and a Total capital ratio of 16.77%. Fund Based Income (FBI) The Bank's Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter ended 30th June 2020 was significantly affected by two factors - reduction in policy rates in order to provide relief to the economy and the moratorium granted to customers. Consequently, the day one loss on account of COVID - 19 moratorium was recorded against the interest income as per the modification method given in the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - 9 (SLFRS - 9). As the entire day one loss that arose due to COVID - 19 moratorium has been recorded during the period under review, Sampath Bank does not have to incur any additional impact on interest income during the 2H of 2020. Due to the reasons mentioned above, the Bank's Net Interest Income declined by 11.9% and stood at Rs 17.4 Bn for the 1st half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. While closely monitoring the factors affecting this reporting line, the Bank's ALCO continued to take necessary action to manage the net interest income to the best possible level. Overall, interest income for the period decreased by Rs 5.0 Bn to Rs 46.2 Bn compared to Rs 51.2 Bn recorded in the corresponding period in 2019, denoting a decline of 9.8%. The total interest expenses stood at Rs 28.8 Bn in 1H 2020 compared to Rs 31.4 Bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2019, a reduction of 8.5%. Consequently, the Net Interest Margin for the 1H 2020 decreased to 3.57% compared to 4.46% reported in 2019. Non-Fund Based Income (NFBI) Net fee and commission income, which comprise of credit, trade, card, and electronic channel related fees, was limited to Rs 3.8 Bn during the period under review, a decline of 18.9% over the figure reported in 1H 2019. The decline was mainly due to the decrease in credit-related fee and commission income consequent to the restrictions imposed to assist customers during this difficult period. Meanwhile, the fee and commission income from electronic channels showed strong growth owing to the high usage of Sampath Vishwa and other popular electronic products. Other operating income (net) recorded a significant YoY increase of 509% in the 1st half of 2020, led mainly by an increase in realized exchange income due to the 2.7% depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee against the US Dollar. Consequently, other operating income (net) for the first six months of 2020 increased to Rs 2.6 Bn, from the loss of Rs 642 Mn reported for the corresponding period in 2019. On the other hand, the Bank incurred a net trading loss of Rs 107 Mn as a result of mark to the market losses on forward exchange contracts owing to the aforementioned currency depreciation. Therefore, the Bank's net exchange income from foreign exchange transactions amounted to Rs 1.8 Bn for the period under review. Operating Expenses Operating expenses, which stood at Rs 10.1 Bn during 1H 2019, decreased to Rs 9.6 Bn during the period under review, reflecting a YoY decline of 5.2%. The cost optimization strategies implemented by the Bank to face the situation was instrumental for this achievement. Meanwhile, the Bank's Cost-to-Income ratio (excluding taxes on financial services) increased marginally to 40.2% in the first six months of 2020, from 38.8% reported for the corresponding period in 2019. The main reason for this marginal increase was the drop in the key income sources during the first half of 2020. Impairment Charges on Loans and Receivables The Bank has provided a substantial credit loss provision for customers whose credit risk has significantly increased due to the prevailing economic recession. As a result, the impairment charge against individually significant customers increased to Rs 4.3 Bn in 1H 2020 from Rs 2.5 Bn in the corresponding period in 2019. After analyzing the economic downturn, Sampath Bank management decided to increase the credit loss provision at the portfolio level as well. However, the collective impairment charge for the first six months of 2020 is lower compared to the first half of the last year due to the explanation given below. The credit quality of the loan portfolio was severely affected in April 2019 due to the terrorist attack that took place in April 2019 which prompted the Bank to increase its collective impairment provision in Q2 2019. Business Growth Sampath Bank's total asset base grew by 4.5% (annualized 9.0%) during the period under review to reach Rs 1 Tn as at 30th June 2020. It stood at Rs 962 Bn as at 31st December 2019. Gross loans & advances grew by 3.9% (annualized 7.8%) to reach Rs 748 Bn as at 30th June 2020, recording a growth of Rs 28 Bn for the period under review. The total deposit base increased by Rs 72 Bn for the same period, to reach Rs 790 Bn as at the reporting date, a growth of 10% (annualized 20%). Meanwhile, the CASA ratio, which stood at 36.6% as at 30th June 2020 improved marginally from the 31st December 2019 position of 35.2%. Performance Ratios Return on Average Equity (ROE) (after tax) declined from 11.78% as at 31st December 2019 to 7.56% as at 30th June 2020, in direct correlation to the lower PAT. Return on Average Assets (ROA) (before tax) also declined to 1.09% from 1.66% as at 31st December 2019. The Statutory Liquid Asset Ratio (SLAR) for the Domestic Banking Unit and the Off-Shore Banking Unit stood well above the mandatory requirement of 20% throughout the period and ended up at 28.12% and 33.88% respectively as at 30th June 2020. Capital Adequacy The Bank's Common Equity Tier I Capital, Tier I Capital and Total Capital Adequacy ratios as at 30th June 2020 stood at 13.30%, 13.30% and 16.77% respectively, all well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 6.5%, 8% and 12.0%, applicable as at the reporting date. STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Bank Group For the six months ended 30th June For the quarter ended 30th June For the six months ended 30th June For the quarter ended 30th June 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (Audited) Rs 000 Rs 000 % Rs 000 Rs 000 % Rs 000 Rs 000 % Rs 000 Rs 000 % Gross income 53,227,270 58,327,739 (8.7) 24,361,507 29,462,434 (17.3) 56,505,300 61,661,396 (8.4) 25,599,961 31,142,759 (17.8) Interest income 46,200,358 51,216,303 (9.8) 21,674,493 25,590,862 (15.3) 49,243,043 54,269,401 (9.3) 22,885,240 27,129,239 (15.6) Less : Interest expense 28,751,908 31,413,847 (8.5) 14,203,959 16,012,936 (11.3) 30,308,131 33,080,366 (8.4) 14,781,649 16,835,053 (12.2) Net interest income 17,448,450 19,802,456 (11.9) 7,470,534 9,577,926 (22.0) 18,934,912 21,189,035 (10.6) 8,103,591 10,294,186 (21.3) Fee & commission income 4,418,159 5,550,856 (20.4) 1,750,417 2,782,743 (37.1) 4,594,447 5,705,736 (19.5) 1,835,332 2,858,904 (35.8) Less : Fee & commission expense 630,612 881,898 (28.5) 206,820 389,916 (47.0) 630,912 882,527 (28.5) 206,940 390,050 (46.9) Net fee & commission income 3,787,547 4,668,958 (18.9) 1,543,597 2,392,827 (35.5) 3,963,535 4,823,209 (17.8) 1,628,392 2,468,854 (34.0) Net (loss)/gain from trading (106,541) 2,168,215 (104.9) 557,580 671,896 (17.0) (106,541) 2,168,215 (104.9) 557,580 671,896 (17.0) Net gain on derecognition of financial assets - at fair value through profit or loss 66,030 31,765 107.9 32,266 22,533 43.2 66,030 31,765 107.9 32,266 22,533 43.2 - at fair value through other comprehensive income 21,790 - 100.0 15,958 - 100.0 21,790 - 100.0 15,958 - 100.0 - at amortised cost - 2,698 (100.0) - - - - 2,698 (100.0) - - - Net other operating income 2,627,474 (642,098) 509.2 330,793 394,400 (16.1) 2,686,531 (516,419) 620.2 273,585 460,187 (40.5) Total operating income 23,844,750 26,031,994 (8.4) 9,950,728 13,059,582 (23.8) 25,566,257 27,698,503 (7.7) 10,611,372 13,917,656 (23.8) Less: Impairment charge 7,436,124 7,241,824 2.7 2,581,851 3,766,957 (31.5) 8,057,215 7,899,778 2.0 2,853,697 4,095,084 (30.3) Net operating income 16,408,626 18,790,170 (12.7) 7,368,877 9,292,625 (20.7) 17,509,042 19,798,725 (11.6) 7,757,675 9,822,572 (21.0) Less: Operating expenses Personnel expenses 4,806,267 4,921,547 (2.3) 2,201,577 2,316,636 (5.0) 5,284,371 5,332,885 (0.9) 2,442,288 2,510,536 (2.7) Depreciation and amortisation expenses 1,166,024 1,212,111 (3.8) 599,486 631,152 (5.0) 1,223,844 1,186,574 3.1 640,713 607,674 5.4 Other expenses 3,608,999 3,975,432 (9.2) 1,630,966 2,023,861 (19.4) 3,908,015 4,292,746 (9.0) 1,785,776 2,137,583 (16.5) Total operating expenses 9,581,290 10,109,090 (5.2) 4,432,029 4,971,649 (10.9) 10,416,230 10,812,205 (3.7) 4,868,777 5,255,793 (7.4) Operating profit before taxes on financial services 6,827,336 8,681,080 (21.4) 2,936,848 4,320,976 (32.0) 7,092,812 8,986,520 (21.1) 2,888,898 4,566,779 (36.7) Less: Taxes on financial services Value added tax 1,503,655 1,723,590 (12.8) 664,399 834,748 (20.4) 1,612,376 1,811,083 (11.0) 709,871 875,897 (19.0) Nation building tax - 229,812 (100.0) - 111,300 (100.0) - 242,804 (100.0) - 117,479 (100.0) Debt repayment levy - 941,079 (100.0) - 455,772 (100.0) - 992,617 (100.0) - 480,244 (100.0) Profit before income tax 5,323,681 5,786,599 (8.0) 2,272,449 2,919,156 (22.2) 5,480,436 5,940,016 (7.7) 2,179,027 3,093,159 (29.6) Less : Income tax expense 1,356,719 1,689,818 (19.7) 806,973 985,012 (18.1) 1,484,068 1,767,015 (16.0) 858,905 1,031,252 (16.7) Profit for the period 3,966,962 4,096,781 (3.2) 1,465,476 1,934,144 (24.2) 3,996,368 4,173,001 (4.2) 1,320,122 2,061,907 (36.0) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Bank 3,966,962 4,096,781 (3.2) 1,465,476 1,934,144 (24.2) 3,996,368 4,173,001 (4.2) 1,320,122 2,061,907 (36.0) Non controlling interest - - - - - - 3,966,962 4,096,781 (3.2) 1,465,476 1,934,144 (24.2) 3,996,368 4,173,001 (4.2) 1,320,122 2,061,907 (36.0) Earnings per share - Basic/Diluted (Rs) 10.40 13.80 (24.6) 3.84 6.52 (41.0) 10.48 14.06 (25.5) 3.46 6.95 (50.2) 1 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Bank Group For the six months ended 30th June For the quarter ended 30th June For the six months ended 30th June For the quarter ended 30th June 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (Audited) Rs 000 Rs 000 % Rs 000 Rs 000 % Rs 000 Rs 000 % Rs 000 Rs 000 % Profit for the period 3,966,962 4,096,781 (3.2) 1,465,476 1,934,144 (24.2) 3,996,368 4,173,001 (4.2) 1,320,122 2,061,907 (36.0) Other comprehensive income Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss: Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income: Gain arising on re-measurement 228,308 78,796 189.7 233,652 38,825 501.8 228,308 78,796 189.7 233,652 38,825 501.8 Reclassification to profit or loss (21,790) - (100.0) (15,958) - (100.0) (21,790) - (100.0) (15,958) - (100.0) Changes in allowance for expected credit losses 5,189 - 100.0 1,798 - 100.0 5,189 - 100.0 1,798 - 100.0 Deferred tax effect on the above (59,278) (22,063) (168.7) (61,458) (10,871) (465.3) (59,278) (22,063) (168.7) (61,458) (10,871) (465.3) 152,429 56,733 168.7 158,034 27,954 465.3 152,429 56,733 168.7 158,034 27,954 465.3 Net other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss 152,429 56,733 168.7 158,034 27,954 465.3 152,429 56,733 168.7 158,034 27,954 465.3 Items that will not to be reclassified to profit or loss: Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income: Loss arising on re-measurement (547,084) (253,854) (115.5) (316,399) (133,867) (136.4) (547,084) (253,854) (115.5) (316,399) (133,867) (136.4) Exchange difference in translation 50,577 (36,140) 239.9 6,313 5,603 12.7 50,577 (36,140) 239.9 6,313 5,603 12.7 Deferred tax effect on the above 139,022 81,198 71.2 86,824 35,914 141.8 139,022 81,198 71.2 86,824 35,914 141.8 (357,485) (208,796) (71.2) (223,262) (92,350) (141.8) (357,485) (208,796) (71.2) (223,262) (92,350) (141.8) Net other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss (357,485) (208,796) (71.2) (223,262) (92,350) (141.8) (357,485) (208,796) (71.2) (223,262) (92,350) (141.8) Other comprehensive income net of tax (205,056) (152,063) (34.8) (65,228) (64,396) (1.3) (205,056) (152,063) (34.8) (65,228) (64,396) (1.3) Total comprehensive income for the period net of tax 3,761,906 3,944,718 (4.6) 1,400,248 1,869,748 (25.1) 3,791,312 4,020,938 (5.7) 1,254,894 1,997,511 (37.2) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Bank 3,761,906 3,944,718 (4.6) 1,400,248 1,869,748 (25.1) 3,791,312 4,020,938 (5.7) 1,254,894 1,997,511 (37.2) Non controlling interest - - - - - - 3,761,906 3,944,718 (4.6) 1,400,248 1,869,748 (25.1) 3,791,312 4,020,938 (5.7) 1,254,894 1,997,511 (37.2) 2 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Bank Group As at 30th June 31st December Change 30th June 31st December Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Audited) (Audited) Rs 000 Rs 000 % Rs 000 Rs 000 % ASSETS Cash & cash equivalents 29,186,055 17,789,176 64.1 29,403,142 17,977,598 63.6 Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka 12,482,619 31,028,270 (59.8) 12,482,619 31,028,270 (59.8) Placements with banks 1,064,050 7,251,305 (85.3) 1,064,050 7,251,305 (85.3) Reverse repurchase agreements 17,512,806 - 100.0 19,212,555 2,304,392 733.7 Derivative financial instruments 1,310,794 862,754 51.9 1,310,794 862,754 51.9 Financial assets recognised through profit or loss - measured at fair value 14,550,670 11,130,230 30.7 14,550,670 11,130,230 30.7 Financial assets at amortised cost - loans & advances 711,267,503 689,377,504 3.2 744,153,936 719,046,634 3.5 - debt & other instruments 166,807,633 156,293,495 6.7 166,853,252 156,308,796 6.7 Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income 19,950,699 17,331,724 15.1 19,950,755 17,331,780 15.1 Investment in subsidiaries 2,597,294 2,394,701 8.5 - - - Property, plant & equipment 8,304,145 8,466,366 (1.9) 15,773,808 15,702,051 0.5 Intangible assets 881,069 995,137 (11.5) 931,267 1,055,341 (11.8) Right-of-use assets 3,563,530 4,059,219 (12.2) 2,969,150 3,208,266 (7.5) Current tax receivables - - - 87,700 46,246 89.6 Deferred tax assets 3,499,655 3,737,512 (6.4) 3,500,370 3,738,064 (6.4) Other assets 12,343,732 11,633,105 6.1 13,104,467 12,331,379 6.3 Total Assets 1,005,322,254 962,350,498 4.5 1,045,348,535 999,323,106 4.6 LIABILITIES Due to banks 2,678,398 1,511,665 77.2 2,678,398 1,567,974 70.8 Derivative financial instruments 1,524,398 604,069 152.4 1,524,398 604,069 152.4 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 1,405,852 16,398,511 (91.4) 1,344,656 16,384,511 (91.8) Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to depositors 787,860,659 717,250,492 9.8 800,740,281 730,189,642 9.7 - due to other borrowers 49,787,091 55,661,729 (10.6) 61,246,363 67,311,166 (9.0) - due to debt securities holders 36,882,097 37,642,049 (2.0) 40,845,589 41,371,586 (1.3) Retirement benefit obligation 3,622,625 3,651,642 (0.8) 3,727,688 3,741,781 (0.4) Dividend payable 247,518 88,898 178.4 247,518 88,898 178.4 Current tax liabilities 3,499,333 7,427,315 (52.9) 3,928,087 7,835,445 (49.9) Deferred tax liabilities - - - 1,322,549 1,405,568 (5.9) Other liabilities 13,528,899 17,108,344 (20.9) 16,977,375 17,365,839 (2.2) Total Liabilities 901,036,870 857,344,714 5.1 934,582,902 887,866,479 5.3 3 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Bank Group As at 30th June 31st December Change 30th June 31st December Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Audited) (Audited) Rs 000 Rs 000 % Rs 000 Rs 000 % EQUITY Stated capital 47,622,493 47,622,493 - 47,622,493 47,622,493 - Reserves Statutory reserves 4,040,000 4,040,000 - 4,204,000 4,204,000 - Other reserves 47,031,418 47,236,649 (0.4) 50,000,211 50,205,442 (0.4) Retained earnings 5,591,473 6,106,642 (8.4) 8,938,929 9,424,692 (5.2) Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank 104,285,384 105,005,784 (0.7) 110,765,633 111,456,627 (0.6) Non controlling interest - - - Total Equity 104,285,384 105,005,784 (0.7) 110,765,633 111,456,627 (0.6) Total Liabilities & Equity 1,005,322,254 962,350,498 4.5 1,045,348,535 999,323,106 4.6 Commitments & contingencies 407,254,013 391,416,500 4.0 402,670,416 388,639,429 3.6 Net asset value per share (Rs) 273.39 275.27 (0.7) 290.37 292.19 (0.6) Memorandum information Number of employees 4,095 4,134 Number of branches 229 229 CERTIFICATION: I certify that the above Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007 and give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of Sampath Bank PLC and the Group as at 30th June 2020 and the profits for the period then ended. (Sgd) Ajantha de Vas Gunasekara Group Chief Financial Officer We, the undersigned, being the Chairman and the Managing Director of Sampath Bank PLC, certify jointly that: the above statements have been prepared in compliance with the format and definitions prescribed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka; and the information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Bank and its Subsidiary companies unless indicated as audited. (Sgd) (Sgd) Prof Malik Ranasinghe Nanda Fernando Chairman Managing Director 12th August 2020 4 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Bank For the six months ended 30th June 2019 (Audited) Stated Statutory Other Reserves Retained Total Capital Reserve Fund Revaluation FVOCI Reserve General Earnings Equity Reserve Reserve Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Balance as at 1st January 2019 32,795,952 3,470,000 2,409,050 1,160,765 38,909,901 5,643,642 84,389,310 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - 4,096,781 4,096,781 Other comprehensive income - - - (152,063) - - (152,063) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (152,063) - 4,096,781 3,944,718 Transactions with equity holders, recognised directly in equity, contributions by and distributions to equity holders Right issue 12,104,933 - - - - - 12,104,933 Final dividend for 2018: scrip 2,721,608 - - - - (3,160,150) (438,542) Final dividend for 2018: cash - - - - - (1,404,511) (1,404,511) Unclaimed dividend adjustment - - - - 12,595 - 12,595 Total contributions by and distributions to equity holders 14,826,541 - - - 12,595 (4,564,661) 10,274,475 Balance as at 30th June 2019 47,622,493 3,470,000 2,409,050 1,008,702 38,922,496 5,175,762 98,608,503 For the six months ended 30th June 2020 Stated Statutory Other Reserves Retained Total Capital Reserve Fund Revaluation FVOCI Reserve General Earnings Equity Reserve Reserve Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Balance as at 1st January 2020 47,622,493 4,040,000 2,993,599 807,879 43,435,171 6,106,642 105,005,784 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - 3,966,962 3,966,962 Other comprehensive income - - - (205,056) - - (205,056) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (205,056) - 3,966,962 3,761,906 Transactions with equity holders, recognised directly in equity, contributions by and distributions to equity holders Final dividend for 2019: cash - - - - - (4,482,131) (4,482,131) Unclaimed dividend adjustment - - - - (175) - (175) Total contributions by and distributions to equity holders - - - - (175) (4,482,131) (4,482,306) Balance as at 30th June 2020 47,622,493 4,040,000 2,993,599 602,823 43,434,996 5,591,473 104,285,384 5 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Group For the six months ended 30th June 2019 (Audited) Stated Statutory Other Reserves Retained Total Equity Non Controlling Total Capital Reserve Fund Revaluation FVOCI General Earnings Attributable to Interest Equity Reserve Reserve Reserve Equity Holders of the Bank Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Balance as at 1st January 2019 32,795,952 3,609,000 5,093,155 1,160,765 38,909,901 8,481,881 90,050,654 - 90,050,654 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - 4,173,001 4,173,001 - 4,173,001 Other comprehensive income - - - (152,063) - - (152,063) - (152,063) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (152,063) - 4,173,001 4,020,938 - 4,020,938 Transactions with equity holders, recognised directly in equity, contributions by and distributions to equity holders Rights issue 12,104,933 - - - - - 12,104,933 - 12,104,933 Final dividend for 2018: scrip 2,721,608 - - - - (3,160,150) (438,542) - (438,542) Final dividend for 2018: cash - - - - - (1,404,511) (1,404,511) - (1,404,511) Unclaimed dividend adjustment - - - - 12,595 - 12,595 - 12,595 Total contributions by and distributions to equity holders 14,826,541 - - - 12,595 (4,564,661) 10,274,475 - 10,274,475 Balance as at 30th June 2019 47,622,493 3,609,000 5,093,155 1,008,702 38,922,496 8,090,221 104,346,067 - 104,346,067 For the six months ended 30th June 2020 Stated Statutory Other Reserves Retained Total Equity Non Controlling Total Capital Reserve Fund Revaluation FVOCI General Earnings Attributable to Interest Equity Reserve Reserve Reserve Equity Holders of the Bank Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Balance as at 1st January 2020 47,622,493 4,204,000 5,962,392 807,879 43,435,171 9,424,692 111,456,627 - 111,456,627 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - 3,996,368 3,996,368 - 3,996,368 Other comprehensive income - - - (205,056) - - (205,056) - (205,056) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (205,056) - 3,996,368 3,791,312 - 3,791,312 Transactions with equity holders, recognised directly in equity, contributions by and distributions to equity holders Final dividend for 2019: cash - - - - - (4,482,131) (4,482,131) - (4,482,131) Unclaimed dividend adjustment - - - - (175) - (175) - (175) Total contributions by and distributions to equity holders - - - - (175) (4,482,131) (4,482,306) - (4,482,306) Balance as at 30th June 2020 47,622,493 4,204,000 5,962,392 602,823 43,434,996 8,938,929 110,765,633 - 110,765,633 6 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Bank Group For the six months ended 30th June 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Audited) Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Cash flows from operating activities Interest receipts 36,996,494 49,733,610 39,975,098 52,708,579 Interest payments (30,570,097) (31,010,110) (31,897,498) (32,285,203) Net commission receipts 3,695,687 4,652,093 3,871,675 4,806,344 Cash payments to employees (4,815,832) (5,231,808) (5,276,788) (5,628,145) Taxes on financial services (2,451,071) (3,161,832) (2,559,792) (3,313,855) Receipts from other operating activities 2,425,606 (227,103) 2,686,259 (30,336) Cash payments to other operating activities (3,863,634) (4,156,978) (3,932,965) (3,961,158) Operating profit before changes in operating assets & liabilities 1,417,153 10,597,872 2,865,989 12,296,226 (Increase)/decrease in operating assets Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka 18,545,651 5,240,578 18,545,651 5,240,578 Financial assets at amortised cost - loans & advances (20,544,772) (18,779,124) (24,303,896) (21,097,414) Other assets (549,564) (830,567) (628,844) (865,568) (2,548,685) (14,369,113) (6,387,089) (16,722,404) Increase/(decrease) in operating liabilities Due to banks 1,562,157 (5,480,500) 1,562,157 (5,480,500) Re-purchase agreements (14,959,566) (11,809,405) (15,006,762) (11,804,624) Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to depositors 71,488,769 7,971,077 71,415,747 11,071,061 Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to other borrowers (5,725,034) 619,203 (5,896,572) (509,402) Other liabilities (1,591,814) 971,804 1,107,666 794,609 50,774,512 (7,727,821) 53,182,236 (5,928,856) Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities before income tax 49,642,980 (11,499,062) 49,661,136 (10,355,034) Income tax paid (4,967,100) (2,585,676) (5,171,390) (2,626,780) Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 44,675,880 (14,084,738) 44,489,746 (12,981,814) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant & equipment (233,347) (333,447) (692,148) (902,760) Proceeds from disposal of property plant & equipment 2,098 3,449 2,731 8,272 Net cash flow from reverse repurchase agreements (17,506,692) (2,499,999) (16,902,049) (3,102,790) Net cash flow from financial assets - FVPL (2,990,023) 14,977,970 (2,990,023) 14,977,970 Net cash flow from debt instruments at amortised cost. (10,444,301) (39,163,725) (10,474,619) (39,163,733) Net cash flow from financial assets - FVOCI (2,833,997) 15,323,951 (2,833,997) 15,323,951 Purchase of intangible assets (100,828) (89,830) (103,519) (90,530) Dividend received from financial assets 1,360 124,123 1,360 124,123 Dividend received from subsidiaries 4,828 - - - Net cash used in investing activities (34,100,902) (11,657,508) (33,992,264) (12,825,497) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issue of debentures - 7,000,000 - 7,000,000 Rights issue - 12,104,933 - 12,104,933 Dividend paid (4,482,131) (1,843,053) (4,482,131) (1,843,053) Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities (472,480) (488,003) (310,010) (262,986) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (4,954,611) 16,773,877 (4,792,141) 16,998,894 Net cash generated during the period 5,620,367 (8,968,369) 5,705,341 (8,808,417) Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 24,593,341 26,624,318 24,725,465 26,727,226 Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period 30,213,708 17,655,949 30,430,806 17,918,809 7 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Analysis of Loans and Advances and Impairment Bank Group As at 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 (Audited) (Audited) Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 1.1 Gross loans & advances 747,728,503 719,623,694 782,993,951 751,077,905 Less: Accumulated impairment under stage 1 3,980,979 3,838,089 4,083,643 3,930,386 Accumulated impairment under stage 2 7,051,958 5,516,738 7,166,025 5,642,568 Accumulated impairment under stage 3 25,428,063 20,891,363 27,590,347 22,458,317 Net loans & advances 711,267,503 689,377,504 744,153,936 719,046,634 1.2 Product-wise loans and advances Local currency Bills of exchange 396,281 463,168 396,281 463,168 Leasing 32,057,330 31,898,575 63,888,039 61,738,905 Housing loans 45,172,131 43,280,931 45,172,131 43,280,931 Export loans 2,561,700 1,738,969 2,561,700 1,738,969 Import loans 66,251,700 65,293,369 66,251,700 64,090,962 Refinance loans 14,388,492 12,100,433 14,388,492 12,100,433 Term loans 322,851,789 311,781,833 324,898,420 313,252,282 Hire purchase 7,752 13,217 20,924 24,328 Loans against investment fund account (IFA) 103,382 109,523 103,382 109,523 Overdraft 86,653,528 90,231,915 86,551,720 90,088,904 Staff loans 8,393,347 8,301,356 8,559,306 8,486,523 Pawning 31,639,264 33,170,643 31,639,264 33,170,643 Credit cards 14,859,228 16,390,482 14,859,228 16,390,482 Money market loans 22,432,603 8,987,078 22,432,603 8,987,078 Factoring 2,954,480 3,856,292 3,800,188 4,857,674 Others 13,845 58,126 478,922 349,316 Sub total 650,736,852 627,675,910 686,002,300 659,130,121 Foreign currency Bills of exchange 2,170,358 2,124,676 2,170,358 2,124,676 Housing loans 1,039,169 1,075,431 1,039,169 1,075,431 Export loans 26,829,380 25,674,968 26,829,380 25,674,968 Import loans 7,350,254 4,243,612 7,350,254 4,243,612 Term loans 54,088,847 54,236,868 54,088,847 54,236,868 Overdraft 5,434,243 4,556,316 5,434,243 4,556,316 Others 79,400 35,913 79,400 35,913 Sub total 96,991,651 91,947,784 96,991,651 91,947,784 Total gross loans and advances 747,728,503 719,623,694 782,993,951 751,077,905 1.3 Movement of Impairment During the period Bank Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Balance as at 1st January 2020 3,838,089 5,516,738 20,891,363 30,246,190 Net charge to profit or loss 142,890 1,535,220 5,554,599 7,232,709 Write-off during the period - - (19,440) (19,440) Interest income accrued on impaired loans & advances - - (1,824,803) (1,824,803) Other movements - - 826,344 826,344 Balance as at 30th June 2020 3,980,979 7,051,958 25,428,063 36,461,000 Group Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Balance as at 1st January 2020 3,930,386 5,642,568 22,458,317 32,031,271 Net charge to profit or loss 153,257 1,523,457 6,165,863 7,842,577 Write-off during the period - - (19,440) (19,440) Interest income accrued on impaired loans & advances - - (1,840,737) (1,840,737) Other movements - - 826,344 826,344 Balance as at 30th June 2020 4,083,643 7,166,025 27,590,347 38,840,015 8 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2. Analysis of Commitments and Contingencies and Impairment Bank Group As at 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 (Audited) (Audited) Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 2.1 Gross commitments and contingencies 408,510,013 392,833,728 403,926,964 390,056,933 Less: Accumulated impairment under stage 1 848,543 775,864 849,091 775,981 Accumulated impairment under stage 2 285,341 297,123 285,341 297,282 Accumulated impairment under stage 3 122,116 344,241 122,116 344,241 Net commitments and contingencies 407,254,013 391,416,500 402,670,416 388,639,429 2.2 Product-wise commitments and contingencies Local currency Credit related commitments & contingencies Undrawn - direct credit facilities 127,510,552 119,899,774 121,804,607 115,833,027 Undrawn - indirect credit facilities 43,517,591 43,755,348 43,517,591 43,755,348 Acceptances 85,518 35,202 85,518 35,202 Documentary credit 287,516 1,253,178 287,516 1,253,178 Guarantees 45,350,761 47,040,632 45,354,461 47,045,832 216,751,938 211,984,134 211,049,693 207,922,587 Other commitments & contingencies Capital commitments 1,181,582 952,390 2,300,778 2,237,142 Operating lease commitments 52,122 46,287 52,122 46,287 1,233,704 998,677 2,352,900 2,283,429 Sub total 217,985,642 212,982,811 213,402,593 210,206,016 Foreign currency Credit related commitments & contingencies Undrawn - direct credit facilities 23,922,297 29,735,694 23,922,297 29,735,694 Undrawn - indirect credit facilities 1,132,128 1,709,364 1,132,128 1,709,364 Acceptances 11,170,636 14,134,602 11,170,636 14,134,602 Documentary credit 17,124,188 16,082,147 17,124,188 16,082,147 Guarantees 1,750,969 2,094,327 1,750,969 2,094,327 55,100,218 63,756,134 55,100,218 63,756,134 Other commitments & contingencies Capital commitments 3,449 45,958 3,449 45,958 Forward exchange contracts 33,760,588 13,218,467 33,760,588 13,218,467 Currency SWAPs 101,660,116 102,830,358 101,660,116 102,830,358 135,424,153 116,094,783 135,424,153 116,094,783 Sub total 190,524,371 179,850,917 190,524,371 179,850,917 Total gross commitments and contingencies 408,510,013 392,833,728 403,926,964 390,056,933 2.3 Movement of Impairment During the period Bank Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Balance as at 1st January 2020 775,864 297,123 344,241 1,417,228 Net charge to profit or loss 72,679 (11,782) (222,125) (161,228) Write-off during the period - - - - Other movements - - - - Balance as at 30th June 2020 848,543 285,341 122,116 1,256,000 Group Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Balance as at 1st January 2020 775,981 297,282 344,241 1,417,504 Net charge to profit or loss 73,110 (11,941) (222,125) (160,956) Write-off during the period - - - - Other movements - - - - Balance as at 30th June 2020 849,091 285,341 122,116 1,256,548 9 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 3. Analysis of Deposits Bank Group As at 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 (Audited) (Audited) Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Local Currency Deposits Demand deposits 36,099,007 31,425,842 36,086,975 31,415,117 Saving deposits 221,257,236 193,430,471 218,344,448 193,430,628 Call deposits 34,157 65,370 34,157 65,370 Fixed deposits 433,686,075 404,651,874 449,490,517 417,601,592 Certificates of deposits 13,603,284 13,039,590 13,603,284 13,039,590 Margin deposits 1,083,889 1,037,075 1,083,889 1,037,075 Total local currency deposits 705,763,648 643,650,222 718,643,270 656,589,372 Foreign Currency Deposits Demand deposits 5,129,442 3,611,703 5,129,442 3,611,703 Saving deposits 24,935,345 23,671,412 24,935,345 23,671,412 Fixed deposits 51,790,310 46,020,700 51,790,310 46,020,700 Margin deposits 241,914 296,455 241,914 296,455 Total foreign currency deposits 82,097,011 73,600,270 82,097,011 73,600,270 Total deposits 787,860,659 717,250,492 800,740,281 730,189,642 EXPLANATORY NOTES There are no changes to the accounting policies and methods of computation since the publication of the annual accounts for the year 2019. The Group Financial Statements comprise a consolidation of the Bank and its fully owned subsidiaries, Siyapatha Finance PLC, Sampath Centre Ltd, SC Securities (Pvt) Ltd and Sampath Information Technology Solutions Ltd. There are no material changes during the period in the composition of assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities. All known expenditure items have been provided for. These interim Financial Statements are presented in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting) and provide the information as required in terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange. 5. Market Price of a Share 2020 (Rs) 2019 (Rs) Market Price as at 30th June 126.40 139.20 Highest Market Price during the quarter ended 30th June 130.00 174.90 Lowest Market Price during the quarter ended 30th June 96.00 136.00 Weighted Average Market price during the quarter ended 30th June 114.85 148.82 10 EXPLANATORY NOTES (Contd…) There are no material events that took place after the reporting date which require adjustment to or disclosure in the Financial Statements other than the item disclosed in Note 11 below . Comparative Information

The Bank re-classified comparative information wherever necessary to conform to the current period's presentation. 7.1 Statement of Profit or Loss The following line items in the Statement of Profit or Loss for the period ended 30th June 2019 were reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation. For the period ended 30th June 2019 Bank Group Reclassified As reported in Reclassified As reported in 2019 2019 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Net gain/(loss) from trading 2,168,215 2,199,980 2,168,215 2,199,980 Net gain/(loss) on derecognition of financial assets - at fair value through profit or loss 31,765 - 31,765 - Depreciation and amortisation expenses 1,212,111 645,961 1,186,574 809,989 Other expenses 3,975,432 4,541,582 4,292,746 4,669,331 COVID - 19 Impact

Although it appears that the Sri Lankan economy is returning to normalcy after a prolonged lockdown, the impact created by COVID-19 is likely to prevail for some time as the majority of the world still continues to operate under mobility restrictions in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19. These restrictions will no doubt continue to impact most of the key segments of the Sri Lankan economy while the banking sector too will continue to remain under pressure for the rest of the year.

Amidst this backdrop, Sampath Bank is fully committed to support the relief measures introduced by the government in a bid to revive the economy. Taking immediate action in this regard, approximately 50% of the Bank's loan portfolio was granted relief under the government announced moratorium scheme, which resulted in a substantial drop in

Bank's NII for the quarter ended 30th June 2020. However, the Bank sees these relief measures as a national duty and continues to provide the necessary assistance to all segments who are requiring special attention.

While it is difficult to gauge the real impact, given that the COVID-19 situation is still evolving, the Bank has made adequate impairment provisions to ensure that the impact to it's loan book is adequately reflected in the financial statements. While continuing to use the Probabilities of Default (PDs) prevailed as at 31st December 2019, as permitted by the "COVID - 19 Pandemic: Guidance Notes on the Implications on Financial Reporting" issued by CA Sri Lanka, the Bank has made additional provisions for customers who have shown signs of stress and continue to carry an increased credit risk. In addition to these provisions made for identified significant customers, the Bank also made an additional provision by way of a management overlay, changing the probabilities assigned for macro-economic variables.

The Bank used the prices / yield rates prevailed as at 30th June 2020 to ascertain the fair value of investments recognized at Fair Value through Profit or Loss (FVPL) and Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI). The resultant gains and losses have been accounted in Profit or Loss / OCI respectively for FTPL and FVOCI portfolios.

The Bank will continue to assess the financial implications from COVID - 19 and the effect of relief measures and incorporate the required adjustments to the financial statements as and when reliable information become available. New amendments to Income Tax Law announced by the Government

As per the announcement dated 12th February 2020, income tax rate applicable for the Banking sector has been reduced to 24% with effect from 01st January 2020. However, given the fact that the said amendment is yet to be enacted, both income tax and deferred tax were calculated at the rate of 28% for the period ended 30th June 2020.

Had we considered the revised rate of 24%, the income tax charge recognised in the P&L would have increased by Rs 389 Mn. This includes a reversal of Rs 219 Mn in current tax expense and an additional charge of Rs 608 Mn in deferred tax. Further, deferred tax charge to OCI will be reduced by Rs 108 Mn. Funds Raised in Previous Years

The funds raised via capital markets in the previous years were fully utilised for the objectives stated in the relevant prospectuses. Mr S. H. Amarasekera (Non-Executive, Non Independent Director) was appointed to the Board of Directors effective from 18th August 2020. 11 SAMPATH BANK PLC (ORDINARY SHARES) TOP 20 SHAREHOLDERS AS AT 30TH JUNE 2020 Name of the Shareholder No. of shares % holding 1 Vallibel One PLC 57,039,028 14.95 2 Employees' Provident Fund 38,041,260 9.97 3 Mr Y S H I Silva* 31,266,429 8.20 4 Ayenka Holdings Private Limited 18,006,054 4.72 5 Rosewood (Pvt) Limited - Account No.1 17,068,459 4.47 6 BBH-Matthews International Funds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund 13,125,953 3.44 7 Citi Bank Newyork S/A Norges Bank Account 2 11,404,089 2.99 8 Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd - Life Fund 9,943,521 2.61 9 Akbar Brothers Pvt Ltd A/C No. 1 8,414,541 2.21 10 Phoenix Ventures Private Limited 8,303,325 2.18 11 BBH-Matthews Emerging Asia Fund 7,399,518 1.94 12 Employees Trust Fund Board 5,372,517 1.41 13 Pemberton Asian Opportunities Fund 4,246,166 1.11 14 Sampath Bank PLC Account No. 4 (Sampath Bank Pension Fund) 3,848,882 1.01 15 Seylan Bank PLC / W D N H Perera 3,611,759 0.95 16 SEB AB - Tundra Sustainable Frontier Fund 3,440,766 0.90 17 Jinadasa Brothers (Pvt) Ltd 2,829,629 0.74 18 Morgan Stanley and Co.LLC-RWC Frontier Markets Equity Master Fund 2,664,471 0.70 19 SSBT-AL Mehwar Commercial Investments L.L.C. 2,432,466 0.64 20 Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC/P.Subasinghe 2,390,500 0.63 250,849,333 65.76 Shares held by Directors 647,587 0.17 Balance held by other shareholders 129,961,065 34.07 Total 381,457,985 100.00 *Mr Rushanka Silva, the Managing Director of Indra Traders (Pvt) Ltd, was appointed as a Non Executive, Non Independent Director of the Bank with effect from 01st September 2017. Accordingly the shareholding of Mr Y S H I Silva, who is the main shareholder of Indra Traders (Pvt) Ltd, has been excluded from the public shareholding of the Bank. As at 30.06.2020 Number of public shareholders 24,489 Percentage of public holding 90.61% Float Adjusted Market Capitalization Rs 44 Bn Bank complies with the minimum public holding requirement under option 1 of listing rules section 7.13.1 (a). 12 Directors' Holding in Shares of Sampath Bank PLC No. of shares held Director's Name As at 30.06.2020 As at 31.12.2019 1 Prof M Ranasinghe 50,135 15,135 2 Ms D S Wijayatilake - - 3 Ms A Senanayake - - 4 Mr R Pathirana 24,456 24,456 5 Mr Rushanka Silva - - 6 Mr D K de Silva Wijeyeratne - - 7 Ms A Nanayakkara - - 8 Dr J T V S Weerawarana - - 9 Mr Deshal De Mel - - 10 Mr Vajira Kulatilaka (appointed w.e.f. 25th June 2020) - Not applicable 11 Mr M N R Fernando (Managing Director) 572,996 572,996 13 Segment Information - Group Banking Leasing, Hire purchase & Dealing/Investment Other Eliminations/Unallocated Total Factoring For the six months ended 30th June 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Net interest income 14,341,363 16,364,582 1,857,612 1,916,671 2,735,937 2,907,782 - - - - 18,934,912 21,189,035 Dividend income - - - - 4,759 127,850 - - - - 4,759 127,850 Net fee & commission income 3,734,454 4,610,926 191,231 205,087 37,850 7,196 - - - - 3,963,535 4,823,209 Foreign exchange profit 631,070 (320,257) - - 1,220,151 1,403,588 - - - - 1,851,221 1,083,331 Other income 101,079 131,748 150,381 158,379 458,843 151,609 101,527 33,342 - - 811,830 475,078 Total revenue from external customers 18,807,966 20,786,999 2,199,224 2,280,137 4,457,540 4,598,025 101,527 33,342 - - 25,566,257 27,698,503 Inter segment revenue 269,618 130,364 - - - - 229,395 349,917 (499,013) (480,281) - - Total operating income 19,077,584 20,917,363 2,199,224 2,280,137 4,457,540 4,598,025 330,922 383,259 (499,013) (480,281) 25,566,257 27,698,503 Less :Impairment charge 6,986,197 6,775,635 710,746 808,187 354,817 305,584 5,455 10,372 - - 8,057,215 7,899,778 Net operating Income 12,091,387 14,141,728 1,488,478 1,471,950 4,102,723 4,292,441 325,467 372,887 (499,013) (480,281) 17,509,042 19,798,725 Less : Total operating expenses 8,029,894 8,604,678 758,983 857,240 1,642,676 1,475,066 276,269 285,816 (291,592) (410,595) 10,416,230 10,812,205 Segment result 4,061,493 5,537,050 729,495 614,710 2,460,047 2,817,375 49,198 87,071 (207,421) (69,686) 7,092,812 8,986,520 Less: Taxes on financial services 1,612,376 3,046,504 Less: Income tax expenses 1,484,068 1,767,015 Profit for the period 3,996,368 4,173,001 Non controlling interest - - Profit attributable to equity holders of the Bank 3,996,368 4,173,001 As at 30th June 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Segment assets 714,774,201 685,159,936 75,610,749 63,782,317 221,559,843 193,013,829 7,408,513 6,945,269 (12,376,038) (10,316,194) 1,006,977,268 938,585,157 Unallocated assets - - - - - - - - 38,371,267 23,023,215 38,371,267 23,023,215 Total assets 714,774,201 685,159,936 75,610,749 63,782,317 221,559,843 193,013,829 7,408,513 6,945,269 25,995,229 12,707,021 1,045,348,535 961,608,372 Segment liabilities 575,250,624 536,617,870 81,486,621 68,810,412 283,823,201 257,190,498 2,777,475 2,580,683 (8,755,019) (7,937,158) 934,582,902 857,262,305 Unallocated liabilities - - - - - - - - - - - - Total liabilities 575,250,624 536,617,870 81,486,621 68,810,412 283,823,201 257,190,498 2,777,475 2,580,683 (8,755,019) (7,937,158) 934,582,902 857,262,305 For the six months ended 30th June 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Cash flows from operating activities 44,675,880 (14,084,738) 1,595,220 1,580,367 32,494 (3,771) 341,446 178,457 (2,155,294) (652,129) 44,489,746 (12,981,814) Cash flows from investing activities - - 396,716 (2,630,076) (33,767,415) (11,237,604) (242,505) (209,044) (379,060) 1,251,227 (33,992,264) (12,825,497) Cash flows from financing activities (4,954,611) 16,773,877 438,175 (604,736) - - (389,969) 128,697 114,264 701,056 (4,792,141) 16,998,894 Capital expenditure - - (166,413) (258,297) - - (281,148) (62,784) (348,106) (672,209) (795,667) (993,290) 14 ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY MEASUREMENT BASIS Bank - As at 30th June 2020 Fair value Fair Value through Other through Profit or Amortised Cost Total Financial Assets Comprehensive Loss Income Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Cash & cash equivalents - 29,186,055 - 29,186,055 Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka - 12,482,619 - 12,482,619 Placements with banks - 1,064,050 - 1,064,050 Reverse repurchase agreements - 17,512,806 - 17,512,806 Derivative financial instruments 1,310,794 - - 1,310,794 Financial assets recognised through profit or loss - measured at fair value 14,550,670 - - 14,550,670 Financial assets at amortised cost - loans & advances - 711,267,503 - 711,267,503 - debt & other instruments - 166,807,633 - 166,807,633 Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income - - 19,950,699 19,950,699 Other assets - 7,781,557 - 7,781,557 Total Financial Assets 15,861,464 946,102,223 19,950,699 981,914,386 Fair value Financial Liabilities through Profit or Amortised Cost Total Loss Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Due to banks - 2,678,398 2,678,398 Derivative financial instruments 1,524,398 - 1,524,398 Securities sold under repurchase agreements - 1,405,852 1,405,852 Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to depositors - 787,860,659 787,860,659 - due to other borrowers - 49,787,091 49,787,091 - due to debt securities holders - 36,882,097 36,882,097 Dividend payable - 247,518 247,518 Other liabilities - 11,235,197 11,235,197 Total Financial Liabilities 1,524,398 890,096,812 891,621,210 Bank - As at 31st December 2019 (Audited) Fair value Fair Value through Other through Profit or Amortised Cost Total Financial Assets Comprehensive Loss Income Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Cash & cash equivalents - 17,789,176 - 17,789,176 Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka - 31,028,270 - 31,028,270 Placements with banks - 7,251,305 - 7,251,305 Derivative financial instruments 862,754 - - 862,754 Financial assets recognised through profit or loss - measured at fair value 11,130,230 - - 11,130,230 Financial assets at amortised cost - loans & advances - 689,377,504 - 689,377,504 - debt & other instruments - 156,293,495 - 156,293,495 Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income - - 17,331,724 17,331,724 Other assets - 7,152,067 - 7,152,067 Total Financial Assets 11,992,984 908,891,817 17,331,724 938,216,525 Fair value Financial Liabilities through Profit or Amortised Cost Total Loss Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Due to banks - 1,511,665 1,511,665 Derivative financial instruments 604,069 - 604,069 Securities sold under repurchase agreements - 16,398,511 16,398,511 Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to depositors - 717,250,492 717,250,492 - due to other borrowers - 55,661,729 55,661,729 - due to debt securities holders - 37,642,049 37,642,049 Dividend payable - 88,898 88,898 Other liabilities - 12,320,390 12,320,390 Total Financial Liabilities 604,069 840,873,734 841,477,803 15 ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY MEASUREMENT BASIS Group - As at 30th June 2020 Fair value Fair Value through Other through Profit or Amortised Cost Total Financial Assets Comprehensive Loss Income Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Cash & cash equivalents - 29,403,142 - 29,403,142 Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka - 12,482,619 - 12,482,619 Placements with banks - 1,064,050 - 1,064,050 Reverse repurchase agreements - 19,212,555 - 19,212,555 Derivative financial instruments 1,310,794 - - 1,310,794 Financial assets recognised through profit or loss - measured at fair value 14,550,670 - - 14,550,670 Financial assets at amortised cost - loans & advances - 744,153,936 - 744,153,936 - debt & other instruments - 166,853,252 - 166,853,252 Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income - - 19,950,755 19,950,755 Other assets - 8,250,003 - 8,250,003 Total Financial Assets 15,861,464 981,419,557 19,950,755 1,017,231,776 Fair value Financial Liabilities through Profit or Amortised Cost Total Loss Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Due to banks - 2,678,398 2,678,398 Derivative financial instruments 1,524,398 - 1,524,398 Securities sold under repurchase agreements - 1,344,656 1,344,656 Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to depositors - 800,740,281 800,740,281 - due to other borrowers - 61,246,363 61,246,363 - due to debt securities holders - 40,845,589 40,845,589 Dividend payable - 247,518 247,518 Other liabilities - 14,395,126 14,395,126 Total Financial Liabilities 1,524,398 921,497,931 923,022,329 Group - As at 31st December 2019 (Audited) Fair value Fair Value through Other through Profit or Amortised Cost Total Financial Assets Comprehensive Loss Income Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Cash & cash equivalents - 17,977,598 - 17,977,598 Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka - 31,028,270 - 31,028,270 Placements with banks - 7,251,305 - 7,251,305 Reverse repurchase agreements - 2,304,392 - 2,304,392 Derivative financial instruments 862,754 - - 862,754 Financial assets recognised through profit or loss - measured at fair value 11,130,230 - - 11,130,230 Financial assets at amortised cost - loans & advances - 719,046,634 - 719,046,634 - debt & other instruments - 156,308,796 - 156,308,796 Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income - - 17,331,780 17,331,780 Other assets - 7,522,839 - 7,522,839 Total Financial Assets 11,992,984 941,439,834 17,331,780 970,764,598 Fair value Financial Liabilities through Profit or Amortised Cost Total Loss Rs 000 Rs 000 Rs 000 Due to banks - 1,567,974 1,567,974 Derivative financial instruments 604,069 - 604,069 Securities sold under repurchase agreements - 16,384,511 16,384,511 Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to depositors - 730,189,642 730,189,642 - due to other borrowers - 67,311,166 67,311,166 - due to debt securities holders - 41,371,586 41,371,586 Dividend payable - 88,898 88,898 Other liabilities - 12,276,319 12,276,319 Total Financial Liabilities 604,069 869,190,096 869,794,165 16 DEBENTURE INFORMATION Market Values Debentures - 2015/2020 Highest (Rs) Lowest (Rs) Quarter End (Rs) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fixed - 9.90% N/T N/T N/T N/T N/T N/T Floating rate N/T N/T N/T N/T N/T N/T N/T - Not Traded Debentures - 2016/2021 Highest (Rs) Lowest (Rs) Quarter End (Rs) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fixed - 12.75% 101.99 100.00 101.33 100.00 101.33 100.00 Floating rate N/T 97.50 N/T 97.50 N/T 97.50 N/T - Not Traded Debentures - 2017/2022 Highest (Rs) Lowest (Rs) Quarter End (Rs) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fixed - 12.50% N/T N/T N/T N/T N/T N/T N/T - Not Traded Debentures - 2018/2023 Highest (Rs) Lowest (Rs) Quarter End (Rs) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fixed - 12.50% N/T 99.51 N/T 99.51 N/T 99.51 N/T - Not Traded Debentures - 2019/2024 Highest (Rs) Lowest (Rs) Quarter End (Rs) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fixed - 13.90% 114.32 N/T 114.32 N/T 114.32 N/T N/T - Not Traded Interest Rates 2020 2019 Debentures - 2015/2020 Coupon rate Effective rate Coupon rate Effective rate Fixed - 9.90% 9.90% 10.15% 9.90% 10.15% Floating rate Note 01 2020 2019 Debentures - 2016/2021 Coupon rate Effective rate Coupon rate Effective rate Fixed - 12.75% 12.75% 12.75% 12.75% 12.75% Floating rate Note 01 2020 2019 Debentures - 2017/2022 Coupon rate Effective rate Coupon rate Effective rate Fixed - 12.50% 12.50% 12.89% 12.50% 12.89% 2020 2019 Debentures - 2018/2023 Coupon rate Effective rate Coupon rate Effective rate Fixed - 12.50% 12.50% 12.89% 12.50% 12.89% 2020 2019 Debentures - 2019/2024 Coupon rate Effective rate Coupon rate Effective rate Fixed - 13.90% 13.90% 13.90% 13.90% 13.90% Note 01 Debentures - 2015/2020 Floating rate is equivalent to the six month net treasury bill rate plus 1.25 % p.a. payable semi annually. Debentures - 2016/2021 Floating rate is equivalent to the six month gross treasury bill rate plus 1.00 % p.a. payable semi annually. 17 DEBENTURE INFORMATION Cont .. (c) Interest Rate of Comparable Government Securities 2020 2019 3 Month Treasury Bill 5.08% 8.24% 6 Month Treasury Bill 5.22% 8.49% 5 Year Treasury Bond 6.61% 9.83% (d) Current Yield & Yield to maturity Fixed Floating Debentures - 2015/2020 9.90% 2020 2019 2020 2019 Current yield N/T N/T N/T N/T Yield to maturity of last trade N/T N/T N/T N/T N/T - Not Traded Fixed Floating Debentures - 2016/2021 12.75% 2020 2019 2020 2019 Current yield 12.58% 12.75% N/T 11.60% Yield to maturity of last trade 11.26% 12.75% N/T 12.37% N/T - Not Traded Fixed Debentures - 2017/2022 12.50% 2020 2019 Current yield N/T N/T Yield to maturity of last trade N/T N/T N/T - Not Traded Fixed Debentures - 2018/2023 12.50% 2020 2019 Current yield N/T 12.56% Yield to maturity of last trade N/T 12.65% N/T - Not Traded Fixed Debentures - 2019/2024 13.90% 2020 2019 Current yield 12.16% N/T Yield to maturity of last trade 9.13% N/T N/T - Not Traded (e) Ratios - Bank 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Debt to Equity Ratio (%) 49.5% 61.5% Interest Cover (Times) 3.7 4.9 Quick Asset Ratio (%) (as per CBSL Return) 80.7% 77.7% 18 SELECTED PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (AS PER REGULATORY REPORTING) Item As At As At As At As At 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 (Audited) (Audited) Bank Group Regulatory Capital (Rs 000) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 92,049,303 96,794,652 96,533,413 101,088,754 Tier 1 Capital 92,049,303 96,794,652 96,533,413 101,088,754 Total Capital 115,994,607 123,364,882 120,638,415 127,814,196 Regulatory Capital Ratios (%) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.30 14.22 13.16 14.05 (Minimum Requirement: 2020 - 6.5%, 2019 - 7.0%) Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.30 14.22 13.16 14.05 (Minimum Requirement: 2020 - 8.0%, 2019 - 8.5%) Total Capital Ratio 16.77 18.12 16.44 17.76 (Minimum Requirement: 2020 - 12.0%, 2019 - 12.5%) Leverage Ratio % (Minimum Requirement - 3%) 7.42 8.12 7.54 8.24 As At As At 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Bank Assets Quality (Quality of Loan Portfolio) Gross Non - Performing Advances Ratio, % (Net of Interest in Suspense) 7.03 6.37 Net Non - Performing Advances Ratio, % (Net of Interest in Suspense and Provision) * 4.43 4.53 Profitability Interest Margin, % 3.57 4.46 Return on Assets (Before Tax), % 1.09 1.66 Return on Equity (After Tax), % 7.56 11.78 Regulatory Liquidity Statutory Liquid Assets (Rs 000) 249,464,527 181,901,984 Statutory Liquid Assets Ratio (Minimum Requirement - 20%) Domestic Banking Unit (%) 28.12 21.51 Off-Shore Banking Unit (%) 33.88 26.88 Total Stock of High-Quality Liquid Assets (Rs 000) 134,450,085 106,699,496 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) - Rupee (Minimum Requirement: 2020 - 90%, 2019 - 100%) 251.15 177.29 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) - All Currency (Minimum Requirement: 2020 - 90%, 2019 - 100%) 127.11 149.17 Net Stable Funding Ratio (%) (Minimum Requirement: 2020 - 90%, 2019 - 100%) 127.68 126.80 * Net Non-performing Advances Ratio is calculated based on the CBSL requirement after deducting CBSL provisions. 19 Attachments Original document

