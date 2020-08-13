Sampath Bank : Interim Financial Statements as at 30th June 2020
08/13/2020 | 11:23am EDT
SAMPATH BANK PLC
Interim Financial Statements
for the period ended 30th June 2020
(In terms of rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange)
Sampath Bank, backed by a One Trillion Rupee Balance Sheet, works hand in hand with all stakeholders to create a better future for the Nation.
The global economy took a steep downward trend with the outbreak of COVID - 19 pandemic epicentre shifting from China and East Asia to the United States and Europe. Most countries declared prolonged lockdowns and movement restrictions with a view to controlling the disease, which severely hampered worldwide economic activity and global trade from March 2020.
Domestically, the COVID - 19 outbreak weakened the Country outlook substantially as it brought further stress to an already challenged macroeconomic situation. Responding to these economic challenges, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka took steps to cut policy rates twice during the second quarter, resulting in the Standard Deposit Facility Rates and the Standard Lending Facility Rates dropping to 5.5% and 6.5%, respectively by 30th June 2020. At the same time, the Statutory Reserve Requirement (SRR) was reduced in two stages from 5% to 2% during the 1H 2020, in a bid to improve liquidity levels in the market.
While the economy and the banking sector as a whole continued to face unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sampath Bank is pleased to announce that its total assets crossed the Rs One Trillion (1 Tn) mark for the first time in its history. Reaching this milestone in the span of just 33 years, probably makes Sampath Bank the youngest business organisation in Sri Lanka to achieve this significant milestone.
During this difficult period the Bank redoubled efforts to serve its valued customers, who were severely impacted by the prolonged lockdown, to overcome the challenges and hardships faced by them. By leveraging its IT supremacy and substantial investments made in technology platforms and the widespread branch network, Sampath Bank was able to operate seamlessly during this time of disruption. The Bank was quick to implement all the relief measures introduced by the government, with approximately 50% of the Bank's loan portfolio being granted relief under the government announced moratorium scheme. Further, the Bank actively engaged in providing working capital loans under "Saubhagya" scheme introduced by the government and took proactive steps to provide necessary assistance to customers across all segments who required special attention, including re-scheduling of loan repayments of those customers who were severely impacted.
Given the unprecedented challenges witnessed in the first half of 2020, it is important to note that comparing the Financial result of the first half of 2020 with 2019 may not be realistic.
Financial Result of Sampath Bank for the First Half of 2020
Sampath Bank registered a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 5.32 Bn and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3.97 Bn for the six months ended 30th June 2020. Despite the unique challenges that prevailed since mid- March 2020, the Bank was able to limit the decline in PBT and PAT to 8% and 3.2% respectively compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The Bank made solid progress towards its targets set for 2020, which together with diversified product portfolio embedded with technological advancements and strong cost control measures helped the Bank to control the impact on profits. PBT and PAT of the Group also declined by 7.7% and 4.2% respectively for the six months ended 30th June 2020 and stood at Rs 5.48 Bn and Rs 3.99 Bn respectively.
Meanwhile, the Bank remained well-capitalized with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.30% and a Total capital ratio of 16.77%.
Fund Based Income (FBI)
The Bank's Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter ended 30th June 2020 was significantly affected by two factors - reduction in policy rates in order to provide relief to the economy and the moratorium granted to customers. Consequently, the day one loss on account of COVID - 19 moratorium was recorded against the interest income as per the modification method given in the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - 9 (SLFRS - 9). As the entire day one loss that arose due to COVID - 19 moratorium has been recorded during the period under review, Sampath Bank does not have to incur any additional impact on interest income during the 2H of 2020.
Due to the reasons mentioned above, the Bank's Net Interest Income declined by 11.9% and stood at Rs
17.4 Bn for the 1st half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. While closely monitoring the factors affecting this reporting line, the Bank's ALCO continued to take necessary action to manage the net interest income to the best possible level. Overall, interest income for the period decreased by Rs 5.0 Bn to Rs 46.2 Bn compared to Rs 51.2 Bn recorded in the corresponding period in 2019, denoting a decline of 9.8%. The total interest expenses stood at Rs 28.8 Bn in 1H 2020 compared to Rs 31.4 Bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2019, a reduction of 8.5%.
Consequently, the Net Interest Margin for the 1H 2020 decreased to 3.57% compared to 4.46% reported in 2019.
Non-Fund Based Income (NFBI)
Net fee and commission income, which comprise of credit, trade, card, and electronic channel related fees, was limited to Rs 3.8 Bn during the period under review, a decline of 18.9% over the figure reported in 1H 2019. The decline was mainly due to the decrease in credit-related fee and commission income consequent to the restrictions imposed to assist customers during this difficult period. Meanwhile, the fee and commission income from electronic channels showed strong growth owing to the high usage of Sampath Vishwa and other popular electronic products.
Other operating income (net) recorded a significant YoY increase of 509% in the 1st half of 2020, led mainly by an increase in realized exchange income due to the 2.7% depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee against the US Dollar. Consequently, other operating income (net) for the first six months of 2020 increased to Rs 2.6 Bn, from the loss of Rs 642 Mn reported for the corresponding period in 2019. On the other hand, the Bank incurred a net trading loss of Rs 107 Mn as a result of mark to the market losses on forward exchange contracts owing to the aforementioned currency depreciation. Therefore, the Bank's net exchange income from foreign exchange transactions amounted to Rs 1.8 Bn for the period under review.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, which stood at Rs 10.1 Bn during 1H 2019, decreased to Rs 9.6 Bn during the period under review, reflecting a YoY decline of 5.2%. The cost optimization strategies implemented by the Bank to face the situation was instrumental for this achievement. Meanwhile, the Bank's Cost-to-Income ratio (excluding taxes on financial services) increased marginally to 40.2% in the first six months of
2020, from 38.8% reported for the corresponding period in 2019. The main reason for this marginal increase was the drop in the key income sources during the first half of 2020.
Impairment Charges on Loans and Receivables
The Bank has provided a substantial credit loss provision for customers whose credit risk has significantly increased due to the prevailing economic recession. As a result, the impairment charge against individually significant customers increased to Rs 4.3 Bn in 1H 2020 from Rs 2.5 Bn in the corresponding period in 2019.
After analyzing the economic downturn, Sampath Bank management decided to increase the credit loss provision at the portfolio level as well. However, the collective impairment charge for the first six months of 2020 is lower compared to the first half of the last year due to the explanation given below. The credit quality of the loan portfolio was severely affected in April 2019 due to the terrorist attack that took place in April 2019 which prompted the Bank to increase its collective impairment provision in Q2 2019.
Business Growth
Sampath Bank's total asset base grew by 4.5% (annualized 9.0%) during the period under review to reach Rs 1 Tn as at 30th June 2020. It stood at Rs 962 Bn as at 31st December 2019. Gross loans & advances grew by 3.9% (annualized 7.8%) to reach Rs 748 Bn as at 30th June 2020, recording a growth of Rs 28 Bn for the period under review. The total deposit base increased by Rs 72 Bn for the same period, to reach Rs 790 Bn as at the reporting date, a growth of 10% (annualized 20%). Meanwhile, the CASA ratio, which stood at 36.6% as at 30th June 2020 improved marginally from the 31st December 2019 position of 35.2%.
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Equity (ROE) (after tax) declined from 11.78% as at 31st December 2019 to 7.56% as at 30th June 2020, in direct correlation to the lower PAT. Return on Average Assets (ROA) (before tax) also declined to 1.09% from 1.66% as at 31st December 2019.
The Statutory Liquid Asset Ratio (SLAR) for the Domestic Banking Unit and the Off-Shore Banking Unit stood well above the mandatory requirement of 20% throughout the period and ended up at 28.12% and 33.88% respectively as at 30th June 2020.
Capital Adequacy
The Bank's Common Equity Tier I Capital, Tier I Capital and Total Capital Adequacy ratios as at 30th June 2020 stood at 13.30%, 13.30% and 16.77% respectively, all well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 6.5%, 8% and 12.0%, applicable as at the reporting date.
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Bank
Group
For the six months ended 30th June
For the quarter ended 30th June
For the six months ended 30th June
For the quarter ended 30th June
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
(Audited)
Rs 000
Rs 000
%
Rs 000
Rs 000
%
Rs 000
Rs 000
%
Rs 000
Rs 000
%
Gross income
53,227,270
58,327,739
(8.7)
24,361,507
29,462,434
(17.3)
56,505,300
61,661,396
(8.4)
25,599,961
31,142,759
(17.8)
Interest income
46,200,358
51,216,303
(9.8)
21,674,493
25,590,862
(15.3)
49,243,043
54,269,401
(9.3)
22,885,240
27,129,239
(15.6)
Less : Interest expense
28,751,908
31,413,847
(8.5)
14,203,959
16,012,936
(11.3)
30,308,131
33,080,366
(8.4)
14,781,649
16,835,053
(12.2)
Net interest income
17,448,450
19,802,456
(11.9)
7,470,534
9,577,926
(22.0)
18,934,912
21,189,035
(10.6)
8,103,591
10,294,186
(21.3)
Fee & commission income
4,418,159
5,550,856
(20.4)
1,750,417
2,782,743
(37.1)
4,594,447
5,705,736
(19.5)
1,835,332
2,858,904
(35.8)
Less : Fee & commission expense
630,612
881,898
(28.5)
206,820
389,916
(47.0)
630,912
882,527
(28.5)
206,940
390,050
(46.9)
Net fee & commission income
3,787,547
4,668,958
(18.9)
1,543,597
2,392,827
(35.5)
3,963,535
4,823,209
(17.8)
1,628,392
2,468,854
(34.0)
Net (loss)/gain from trading
(106,541)
2,168,215
(104.9)
557,580
671,896
(17.0)
(106,541)
2,168,215
(104.9)
557,580
671,896
(17.0)
Net gain on derecognition of financial assets
- at fair value through profit or loss
66,030
31,765
107.9
32,266
22,533
43.2
66,030
31,765
107.9
32,266
22,533
43.2
- at fair value through other comprehensive income
21,790
-
100.0
15,958
-
100.0
21,790
-
100.0
15,958
-
100.0
- at amortised cost
-
2,698
(100.0)
-
-
-
-
2,698
(100.0)
-
-
-
Net other operating income
2,627,474
(642,098)
509.2
330,793
394,400
(16.1)
2,686,531
(516,419)
620.2
273,585
460,187
(40.5)
Total operating income
23,844,750
26,031,994
(8.4)
9,950,728
13,059,582
(23.8)
25,566,257
27,698,503
(7.7)
10,611,372
13,917,656
(23.8)
Less: Impairment charge
7,436,124
7,241,824
2.7
2,581,851
3,766,957
(31.5)
8,057,215
7,899,778
2.0
2,853,697
4,095,084
(30.3)
Net operating income
16,408,626
18,790,170
(12.7)
7,368,877
9,292,625
(20.7)
17,509,042
19,798,725
(11.6)
7,757,675
9,822,572
(21.0)
Less: Operating expenses
Personnel expenses
4,806,267
4,921,547
(2.3)
2,201,577
2,316,636
(5.0)
5,284,371
5,332,885
(0.9)
2,442,288
2,510,536
(2.7)
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
1,166,024
1,212,111
(3.8)
599,486
631,152
(5.0)
1,223,844
1,186,574
3.1
640,713
607,674
5.4
Other expenses
3,608,999
3,975,432
(9.2)
1,630,966
2,023,861
(19.4)
3,908,015
4,292,746
(9.0)
1,785,776
2,137,583
(16.5)
Total operating expenses
9,581,290
10,109,090
(5.2)
4,432,029
4,971,649
(10.9)
10,416,230
10,812,205
(3.7)
4,868,777
5,255,793
(7.4)
Operating profit before taxes on financial services
6,827,336
8,681,080
(21.4)
2,936,848
4,320,976
(32.0)
7,092,812
8,986,520
(21.1)
2,888,898
4,566,779
(36.7)
Less: Taxes on financial services
Value added tax
1,503,655
1,723,590
(12.8)
664,399
834,748
(20.4)
1,612,376
1,811,083
(11.0)
709,871
875,897
(19.0)
Nation building tax
-
229,812
(100.0)
-
111,300
(100.0)
-
242,804
(100.0)
-
117,479
(100.0)
Debt repayment levy
-
941,079
(100.0)
-
455,772
(100.0)
-
992,617
(100.0)
-
480,244
(100.0)
Profit before income tax
5,323,681
5,786,599
(8.0)
2,272,449
2,919,156
(22.2)
5,480,436
5,940,016
(7.7)
2,179,027
3,093,159
(29.6)
Less : Income tax expense
1,356,719
1,689,818
(19.7)
806,973
985,012
(18.1)
1,484,068
1,767,015
(16.0)
858,905
1,031,252
(16.7)
Profit for the period
3,966,962
4,096,781
(3.2)
1,465,476
1,934,144
(24.2)
3,996,368
4,173,001
(4.2)
1,320,122
2,061,907
(36.0)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
3,966,962
4,096,781
(3.2)
1,465,476
1,934,144
(24.2)
3,996,368
4,173,001
(4.2)
1,320,122
2,061,907
(36.0)
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,966,962
4,096,781
(3.2)
1,465,476
1,934,144
(24.2)
3,996,368
4,173,001
(4.2)
1,320,122
2,061,907
(36.0)
Earnings per share - Basic/Diluted (Rs)
10.40
13.80
(24.6)
3.84
6.52
(41.0)
10.48
14.06
(25.5)
3.46
6.95
(50.2)
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Bank
Group
For the six months ended 30th June
For the quarter ended 30th June
For the six months ended 30th June
For the quarter ended 30th June
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
(Audited)
Rs 000
Rs 000
%
Rs 000
Rs 000
%
Rs 000
Rs 000
%
Rs 000
Rs 000
%
Profit for the period
3,966,962
4,096,781
(3.2)
1,465,476
1,934,144
(24.2)
3,996,368
4,173,001
(4.2)
1,320,122
2,061,907
(36.0)
Other comprehensive income
Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss:
Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income:
Gain arising on re-measurement
228,308
78,796
189.7
233,652
38,825
501.8
228,308
78,796
189.7
233,652
38,825
501.8
Reclassification to profit or loss
(21,790)
-
(100.0)
(15,958)
-
(100.0)
(21,790)
-
(100.0)
(15,958)
-
(100.0)
Changes in allowance for expected credit losses
5,189
-
100.0
1,798
-
100.0
5,189
-
100.0
1,798
-
100.0
Deferred tax effect on the above
(59,278)
(22,063)
(168.7)
(61,458)
(10,871)
(465.3)
(59,278)
(22,063)
(168.7)
(61,458)
(10,871)
(465.3)
152,429
56,733
168.7
158,034
27,954
465.3
152,429
56,733
168.7
158,034
27,954
465.3
Net other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
152,429
56,733
168.7
158,034
27,954
465.3
152,429
56,733
168.7
158,034
27,954
465.3
Items that will not to be reclassified to profit or loss:
Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income:
Loss arising on re-measurement
(547,084)
(253,854)
(115.5)
(316,399)
(133,867)
(136.4)
(547,084)
(253,854)
(115.5)
(316,399)
(133,867)
(136.4)
Exchange difference in translation
50,577
(36,140)
239.9
6,313
5,603
12.7
50,577
(36,140)
239.9
6,313
5,603
12.7
Deferred tax effect on the above
139,022
81,198
71.2
86,824
35,914
141.8
139,022
81,198
71.2
86,824
35,914
141.8
(357,485)
(208,796)
(71.2)
(223,262)
(92,350)
(141.8)
(357,485)
(208,796)
(71.2)
(223,262)
(92,350)
(141.8)
Net other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss
(357,485)
(208,796)
(71.2)
(223,262)
(92,350)
(141.8)
(357,485)
(208,796)
(71.2)
(223,262)
(92,350)
(141.8)
Other comprehensive income net of tax
(205,056)
(152,063)
(34.8)
(65,228)
(64,396)
(1.3)
(205,056)
(152,063)
(34.8)
(65,228)
(64,396)
(1.3)
Total comprehensive income for the period net of tax
3,761,906
3,944,718
(4.6)
1,400,248
1,869,748
(25.1)
3,791,312
4,020,938
(5.7)
1,254,894
1,997,511
(37.2)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
3,761,906
3,944,718
(4.6)
1,400,248
1,869,748
(25.1)
3,791,312
4,020,938
(5.7)
1,254,894
1,997,511
(37.2)
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,761,906
3,944,718
(4.6)
1,400,248
1,869,748
(25.1)
3,791,312
4,020,938
(5.7)
1,254,894
1,997,511
(37.2)
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Bank
Group
As at
30th June
31st December
Change
30th June
31st December
Change
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Audited)
(Audited)
Rs 000
Rs 000
%
Rs 000
Rs 000
%
ASSETS
Cash & cash equivalents
29,186,055
17,789,176
64.1
29,403,142
17,977,598
63.6
Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka
12,482,619
31,028,270
(59.8)
12,482,619
31,028,270
(59.8)
Placements with banks
1,064,050
7,251,305
(85.3)
1,064,050
7,251,305
(85.3)
Reverse repurchase agreements
17,512,806
-
100.0
19,212,555
2,304,392
733.7
Derivative financial instruments
1,310,794
862,754
51.9
1,310,794
862,754
51.9
Financial assets recognised through profit or loss - measured at fair value
14,550,670
11,130,230
30.7
14,550,670
11,130,230
30.7
Financial assets at amortised cost
- loans & advances
711,267,503
689,377,504
3.2
744,153,936
719,046,634
3.5
- debt & other instruments
166,807,633
156,293,495
6.7
166,853,252
156,308,796
6.7
Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income
19,950,699
17,331,724
15.1
19,950,755
17,331,780
15.1
Investment in subsidiaries
2,597,294
2,394,701
8.5
-
-
-
Property, plant & equipment
8,304,145
8,466,366
(1.9)
15,773,808
15,702,051
0.5
Intangible assets
881,069
995,137
(11.5)
931,267
1,055,341
(11.8)
Right-of-use assets
3,563,530
4,059,219
(12.2)
2,969,150
3,208,266
(7.5)
Current tax receivables
-
-
-
87,700
46,246
89.6
Deferred tax assets
3,499,655
3,737,512
(6.4)
3,500,370
3,738,064
(6.4)
Other assets
12,343,732
11,633,105
6.1
13,104,467
12,331,379
6.3
Total Assets
1,005,322,254
962,350,498
4.5
1,045,348,535
999,323,106
4.6
LIABILITIES
Due to banks
2,678,398
1,511,665
77.2
2,678,398
1,567,974
70.8
Derivative financial instruments
1,524,398
604,069
152.4
1,524,398
604,069
152.4
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
1,405,852
16,398,511
(91.4)
1,344,656
16,384,511
(91.8)
Financial liabilities at amortised cost
- due to depositors
787,860,659
717,250,492
9.8
800,740,281
730,189,642
9.7
- due to other borrowers
49,787,091
55,661,729
(10.6)
61,246,363
67,311,166
(9.0)
- due to debt securities holders
36,882,097
37,642,049
(2.0)
40,845,589
41,371,586
(1.3)
Retirement benefit obligation
3,622,625
3,651,642
(0.8)
3,727,688
3,741,781
(0.4)
Dividend payable
247,518
88,898
178.4
247,518
88,898
178.4
Current tax liabilities
3,499,333
7,427,315
(52.9)
3,928,087
7,835,445
(49.9)
Deferred tax liabilities
-
-
-
1,322,549
1,405,568
(5.9)
Other liabilities
13,528,899
17,108,344
(20.9)
16,977,375
17,365,839
(2.2)
Total Liabilities
901,036,870
857,344,714
5.1
934,582,902
887,866,479
5.3
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Bank
Group
As at
30th June
31st December
Change
30th June
31st December
Change
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Audited)
(Audited)
Rs 000
Rs 000
%
Rs 000
Rs 000
%
EQUITY
Stated capital
47,622,493
47,622,493
-
47,622,493
47,622,493
-
Reserves
Statutory reserves
4,040,000
4,040,000
-
4,204,000
4,204,000
-
Other reserves
47,031,418
47,236,649
(0.4)
50,000,211
50,205,442
(0.4)
Retained earnings
5,591,473
6,106,642
(8.4)
8,938,929
9,424,692
(5.2)
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank
104,285,384
105,005,784
(0.7)
110,765,633
111,456,627
(0.6)
Non controlling interest
-
-
-
Total Equity
104,285,384
105,005,784
(0.7)
110,765,633
111,456,627
(0.6)
Total Liabilities & Equity
1,005,322,254
962,350,498
4.5
1,045,348,535
999,323,106
4.6
Commitments & contingencies
407,254,013
391,416,500
4.0
402,670,416
388,639,429
3.6
Net asset value per share (Rs)
273.39
275.27
(0.7)
290.37
292.19
(0.6)
Memorandum information
Number of employees
4,095
4,134
Number of branches
229
229
CERTIFICATION:
I certify that the above Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007 and give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of Sampath Bank PLC and the Group as at 30th June 2020 and the profits for the period then ended.
(Sgd)
Ajantha de Vas Gunasekara
Group Chief Financial Officer
We, the undersigned, being the Chairman and the Managing Director of Sampath Bank PLC, certify jointly that:
the above statements have been prepared in compliance with the format and definitions prescribed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka; and
the information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Bank and its Subsidiary companies unless indicated as audited.
(Sgd)
(Sgd)
Prof Malik Ranasinghe
Nanda Fernando
Chairman
Managing Director
12th August 2020
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Bank
For the six months ended 30th June 2019 (Audited)
Stated
Statutory
Other Reserves
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve Fund
Revaluation
FVOCI Reserve
General
Earnings
Equity
Reserve
Reserve
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Balance as at 1st January 2019
32,795,952
3,470,000
2,409,050
1,160,765
38,909,901
5,643,642
84,389,310
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
4,096,781
4,096,781
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(152,063)
-
-
(152,063)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
(152,063)
-
4,096,781
3,944,718
Transactions with equity holders, recognised directly in equity,
contributions by and distributions to equity holders
Right issue
12,104,933
-
-
-
-
-
12,104,933
Final dividend for 2018: scrip
2,721,608
-
-
-
-
(3,160,150)
(438,542)
Final dividend for 2018: cash
-
-
-
-
-
(1,404,511)
(1,404,511)
Unclaimed dividend adjustment
-
-
-
-
12,595
-
12,595
Total contributions by and distributions to equity holders
14,826,541
-
-
-
12,595
(4,564,661)
10,274,475
Balance as at 30th June 2019
47,622,493
3,470,000
2,409,050
1,008,702
38,922,496
5,175,762
98,608,503
For the six months ended 30th June 2020
Stated
Statutory
Other Reserves
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve Fund
Revaluation
FVOCI Reserve
General
Earnings
Equity
Reserve
Reserve
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Balance as at 1st January 2020
47,622,493
4,040,000
2,993,599
807,879
43,435,171
6,106,642
105,005,784
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
3,966,962
3,966,962
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(205,056)
-
-
(205,056)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
(205,056)
-
3,966,962
3,761,906
Transactions with equity holders, recognised directly in equity,
contributions by and distributions to equity holders
Final dividend for 2019: cash
-
-
-
-
-
(4,482,131)
(4,482,131)
Unclaimed dividend adjustment
-
-
-
-
(175)
-
(175)
Total contributions by and distributions to equity holders
-
-
-
-
(175)
(4,482,131)
(4,482,306)
Balance as at 30th June 2020
47,622,493
4,040,000
2,993,599
602,823
43,434,996
5,591,473
104,285,384
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Group
For the six months ended 30th June 2019 (Audited)
Stated
Statutory
Other Reserves
Retained
Total Equity
Non Controlling
Total
Capital
Reserve Fund
Revaluation
FVOCI
General
Earnings
Attributable to
Interest
Equity
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Equity Holders
of the Bank
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Balance as at 1st January 2019
32,795,952
3,609,000
5,093,155
1,160,765
38,909,901
8,481,881
90,050,654
-
90,050,654
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
4,173,001
4,173,001
-
4,173,001
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(152,063)
-
-
(152,063)
-
(152,063)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
(152,063)
-
4,173,001
4,020,938
-
4,020,938
Transactions with equity holders, recognised directly in equity,
contributions by and distributions to equity holders
Rights issue
12,104,933
-
-
-
-
-
12,104,933
-
12,104,933
Final dividend for 2018: scrip
2,721,608
-
-
-
-
(3,160,150)
(438,542)
-
(438,542)
Final dividend for 2018: cash
-
-
-
-
-
(1,404,511)
(1,404,511)
-
(1,404,511)
Unclaimed dividend adjustment
-
-
-
-
12,595
-
12,595
-
12,595
Total contributions by and distributions to equity holders
14,826,541
-
-
-
12,595
(4,564,661)
10,274,475
-
10,274,475
Balance as at 30th June 2019
47,622,493
3,609,000
5,093,155
1,008,702
38,922,496
8,090,221
104,346,067
-
104,346,067
For the six months ended 30th June 2020
Stated
Statutory
Other Reserves
Retained
Total Equity
Non Controlling
Total
Capital
Reserve Fund
Revaluation
FVOCI
General
Earnings
Attributable to
Interest
Equity
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Equity Holders
of the Bank
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Balance as at 1st January 2020
47,622,493
4,204,000
5,962,392
807,879
43,435,171
9,424,692
111,456,627
-
111,456,627
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
3,996,368
3,996,368
-
3,996,368
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(205,056)
-
-
(205,056)
-
(205,056)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
(205,056)
-
3,996,368
3,791,312
-
3,791,312
Transactions with equity holders, recognised directly in equity,
contributions by and distributions to equity holders
Final dividend for 2019: cash
-
-
-
-
-
(4,482,131)
(4,482,131)
-
(4,482,131)
Unclaimed dividend adjustment
-
-
-
-
(175)
-
(175)
-
(175)
Total contributions by and distributions to equity holders
-
-
-
-
(175)
(4,482,131)
(4,482,306)
-
(4,482,306)
Balance as at 30th June 2020
47,622,493
4,204,000
5,962,392
602,823
43,434,996
8,938,929
110,765,633
-
110,765,633
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Bank
Group
For the six months ended 30th June
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Audited)
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Cash flows from operating activities
Interest receipts
36,996,494
49,733,610
39,975,098
52,708,579
Interest payments
(30,570,097)
(31,010,110)
(31,897,498)
(32,285,203)
Net commission receipts
3,695,687
4,652,093
3,871,675
4,806,344
Cash payments to employees
(4,815,832)
(5,231,808)
(5,276,788)
(5,628,145)
Taxes on financial services
(2,451,071)
(3,161,832)
(2,559,792)
(3,313,855)
Receipts from other operating activities
2,425,606
(227,103)
2,686,259
(30,336)
Cash payments to other operating activities
(3,863,634)
(4,156,978)
(3,932,965)
(3,961,158)
Operating profit before changes in operating assets & liabilities
1,417,153
10,597,872
2,865,989
12,296,226
(Increase)/decrease in operating assets
Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka
18,545,651
5,240,578
18,545,651
5,240,578
Financial assets at amortised cost - loans & advances
(20,544,772)
(18,779,124)
(24,303,896)
(21,097,414)
Other assets
(549,564)
(830,567)
(628,844)
(865,568)
(2,548,685)
(14,369,113)
(6,387,089)
(16,722,404)
Increase/(decrease) in operating liabilities
Due to banks
1,562,157
(5,480,500)
1,562,157
(5,480,500)
Re-purchase agreements
(14,959,566)
(11,809,405)
(15,006,762)
(11,804,624)
Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to depositors
71,488,769
7,971,077
71,415,747
11,071,061
Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to other borrowers
(5,725,034)
619,203
(5,896,572)
(509,402)
Other liabilities
(1,591,814)
971,804
1,107,666
794,609
50,774,512
(7,727,821)
53,182,236
(5,928,856)
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities before income tax
49,642,980
(11,499,062)
49,661,136
(10,355,034)
Income tax paid
(4,967,100)
(2,585,676)
(5,171,390)
(2,626,780)
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
44,675,880
(14,084,738)
44,489,746
(12,981,814)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant & equipment
(233,347)
(333,447)
(692,148)
(902,760)
Proceeds from disposal of property plant & equipment
2,098
3,449
2,731
8,272
Net cash flow from reverse repurchase agreements
(17,506,692)
(2,499,999)
(16,902,049)
(3,102,790)
Net cash flow from financial assets - FVPL
(2,990,023)
14,977,970
(2,990,023)
14,977,970
Net cash flow from debt instruments at amortised cost.
(10,444,301)
(39,163,725)
(10,474,619)
(39,163,733)
Net cash flow from financial assets - FVOCI
(2,833,997)
15,323,951
(2,833,997)
15,323,951
Purchase of intangible assets
(100,828)
(89,830)
(103,519)
(90,530)
Dividend received from financial assets
1,360
124,123
1,360
124,123
Dividend received from subsidiaries
4,828
-
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(34,100,902)
(11,657,508)
(33,992,264)
(12,825,497)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the issue of debentures
-
7,000,000
-
7,000,000
Rights issue
-
12,104,933
-
12,104,933
Dividend paid
(4,482,131)
(1,843,053)
(4,482,131)
(1,843,053)
Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(472,480)
(488,003)
(310,010)
(262,986)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
(4,954,611)
16,773,877
(4,792,141)
16,998,894
Net cash generated during the period
5,620,367
(8,968,369)
5,705,341
(8,808,417)
Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
24,593,341
26,624,318
24,725,465
26,727,226
Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period
30,213,708
17,655,949
30,430,806
17,918,809
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Analysis of Loans and Advances and Impairment
Bank
Group
As at
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
(Audited)
(Audited)
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
1.1 Gross loans & advances
747,728,503
719,623,694
782,993,951
751,077,905
Less: Accumulated impairment under stage 1
3,980,979
3,838,089
4,083,643
3,930,386
Accumulated impairment under stage 2
7,051,958
5,516,738
7,166,025
5,642,568
Accumulated impairment under stage 3
25,428,063
20,891,363
27,590,347
22,458,317
Net loans & advances
711,267,503
689,377,504
744,153,936
719,046,634
1.2 Product-wise loans and advances
Local currency
Bills of exchange
396,281
463,168
396,281
463,168
Leasing
32,057,330
31,898,575
63,888,039
61,738,905
Housing loans
45,172,131
43,280,931
45,172,131
43,280,931
Export loans
2,561,700
1,738,969
2,561,700
1,738,969
Import loans
66,251,700
65,293,369
66,251,700
64,090,962
Refinance loans
14,388,492
12,100,433
14,388,492
12,100,433
Term loans
322,851,789
311,781,833
324,898,420
313,252,282
Hire purchase
7,752
13,217
20,924
24,328
Loans against investment fund account (IFA)
103,382
109,523
103,382
109,523
Overdraft
86,653,528
90,231,915
86,551,720
90,088,904
Staff loans
8,393,347
8,301,356
8,559,306
8,486,523
Pawning
31,639,264
33,170,643
31,639,264
33,170,643
Credit cards
14,859,228
16,390,482
14,859,228
16,390,482
Money market loans
22,432,603
8,987,078
22,432,603
8,987,078
Factoring
2,954,480
3,856,292
3,800,188
4,857,674
Others
13,845
58,126
478,922
349,316
Sub total
650,736,852
627,675,910
686,002,300
659,130,121
Foreign currency
Bills of exchange
2,170,358
2,124,676
2,170,358
2,124,676
Housing loans
1,039,169
1,075,431
1,039,169
1,075,431
Export loans
26,829,380
25,674,968
26,829,380
25,674,968
Import loans
7,350,254
4,243,612
7,350,254
4,243,612
Term loans
54,088,847
54,236,868
54,088,847
54,236,868
Overdraft
5,434,243
4,556,316
5,434,243
4,556,316
Others
79,400
35,913
79,400
35,913
Sub total
96,991,651
91,947,784
96,991,651
91,947,784
Total gross loans and advances
747,728,503
719,623,694
782,993,951
751,077,905
1.3 Movement of Impairment During the period
Bank
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Balance as at 1st January 2020
3,838,089
5,516,738
20,891,363
30,246,190
Net charge to profit or loss
142,890
1,535,220
5,554,599
7,232,709
Write-off during the period
-
-
(19,440)
(19,440)
Interest income accrued on impaired loans & advances
-
-
(1,824,803)
(1,824,803)
Other movements
-
-
826,344
826,344
Balance as at 30th June 2020
3,980,979
7,051,958
25,428,063
36,461,000
Group
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Balance as at 1st January 2020
3,930,386
5,642,568
22,458,317
32,031,271
Net charge to profit or loss
153,257
1,523,457
6,165,863
7,842,577
Write-off during the period
-
-
(19,440)
(19,440)
Interest income accrued on impaired loans & advances
-
-
(1,840,737)
(1,840,737)
Other movements
-
-
826,344
826,344
Balance as at 30th June 2020
4,083,643
7,166,025
27,590,347
38,840,015
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2. Analysis of Commitments and Contingencies and Impairment
Bank
Group
As at
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
(Audited)
(Audited)
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
2.1 Gross commitments and contingencies
408,510,013
392,833,728
403,926,964
390,056,933
Less: Accumulated impairment under stage 1
848,543
775,864
849,091
775,981
Accumulated impairment under stage 2
285,341
297,123
285,341
297,282
Accumulated impairment under stage 3
122,116
344,241
122,116
344,241
Net commitments and contingencies
407,254,013
391,416,500
402,670,416
388,639,429
2.2 Product-wise commitments and contingencies
Local currency
Credit related commitments & contingencies
Undrawn - direct credit facilities
127,510,552
119,899,774
121,804,607
115,833,027
Undrawn - indirect credit facilities
43,517,591
43,755,348
43,517,591
43,755,348
Acceptances
85,518
35,202
85,518
35,202
Documentary credit
287,516
1,253,178
287,516
1,253,178
Guarantees
45,350,761
47,040,632
45,354,461
47,045,832
216,751,938
211,984,134
211,049,693
207,922,587
Other commitments & contingencies
Capital commitments
1,181,582
952,390
2,300,778
2,237,142
Operating lease commitments
52,122
46,287
52,122
46,287
1,233,704
998,677
2,352,900
2,283,429
Sub total
217,985,642
212,982,811
213,402,593
210,206,016
Foreign currency
Credit related commitments & contingencies
Undrawn - direct credit facilities
23,922,297
29,735,694
23,922,297
29,735,694
Undrawn - indirect credit facilities
1,132,128
1,709,364
1,132,128
1,709,364
Acceptances
11,170,636
14,134,602
11,170,636
14,134,602
Documentary credit
17,124,188
16,082,147
17,124,188
16,082,147
Guarantees
1,750,969
2,094,327
1,750,969
2,094,327
55,100,218
63,756,134
55,100,218
63,756,134
Other commitments & contingencies
Capital commitments
3,449
45,958
3,449
45,958
Forward exchange contracts
33,760,588
13,218,467
33,760,588
13,218,467
Currency SWAPs
101,660,116
102,830,358
101,660,116
102,830,358
135,424,153
116,094,783
135,424,153
116,094,783
Sub total
190,524,371
179,850,917
190,524,371
179,850,917
Total gross commitments and contingencies
408,510,013
392,833,728
403,926,964
390,056,933
2.3 Movement of Impairment During the period
Bank
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Balance as at 1st January 2020
775,864
297,123
344,241
1,417,228
Net charge to profit or loss
72,679
(11,782)
(222,125)
(161,228)
Write-off during the period
-
-
-
-
Other movements
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 30th June 2020
848,543
285,341
122,116
1,256,000
Group
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Balance as at 1st January 2020
775,981
297,282
344,241
1,417,504
Net charge to profit or loss
73,110
(11,941)
(222,125)
(160,956)
Write-off during the period
-
-
-
-
Other movements
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 30th June 2020
849,091
285,341
122,116
1,256,548
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
3. Analysis of Deposits
Bank
Group
As at
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
(Audited)
(Audited)
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Local Currency Deposits
Demand deposits
36,099,007
31,425,842
36,086,975
31,415,117
Saving deposits
221,257,236
193,430,471
218,344,448
193,430,628
Call deposits
34,157
65,370
34,157
65,370
Fixed deposits
433,686,075
404,651,874
449,490,517
417,601,592
Certificates of deposits
13,603,284
13,039,590
13,603,284
13,039,590
Margin deposits
1,083,889
1,037,075
1,083,889
1,037,075
Total local currency deposits
705,763,648
643,650,222
718,643,270
656,589,372
Foreign Currency Deposits
Demand deposits
5,129,442
3,611,703
5,129,442
3,611,703
Saving deposits
24,935,345
23,671,412
24,935,345
23,671,412
Fixed deposits
51,790,310
46,020,700
51,790,310
46,020,700
Margin deposits
241,914
296,455
241,914
296,455
Total foreign currency deposits
82,097,011
73,600,270
82,097,011
73,600,270
Total deposits
787,860,659
717,250,492
800,740,281
730,189,642
EXPLANATORY NOTES
There are no changes to the accounting policies and methods of computation since the publication of the annual accounts for the year 2019.
The Group Financial Statements comprise a consolidation of the Bank and its fully owned subsidiaries, Siyapatha Finance PLC, Sampath Centre Ltd, SC Securities (Pvt) Ltd and Sampath Information Technology Solutions Ltd.
There are no material changes during the period in the composition of assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities. All known expenditure items have been provided for.
These interim Financial Statements are presented in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting) and provide the information as required in terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange.
5. Market Price of a Share
2020 (Rs)
2019 (Rs)
Market Price as at 30th June
126.40
139.20
Highest Market Price during the quarter ended 30th June
130.00
174.90
Lowest Market Price during the quarter ended 30th June
96.00
136.00
Weighted Average Market price during the quarter ended 30th June
114.85
148.82
EXPLANATORY NOTES (Contd…)
There are no material events that took place after the reporting date which require adjustment to or disclosure in the Financial Statements other than the item disclosed in Note 11 below .
Comparative Information
The Bank re-classified comparative information wherever necessary to conform to the current period's presentation.
7.1 Statement of Profit or Loss
The following line items in the Statement of Profit or Loss for the period ended 30th June 2019 were reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.
For the period ended 30th June 2019
Bank
Group
Reclassified
As reported in
Reclassified
As reported in
2019
2019
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Net gain/(loss) from trading
2,168,215
2,199,980
2,168,215
2,199,980
Net gain/(loss) on derecognition of financial assets
- at fair value through profit or loss
31,765
-
31,765
-
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
1,212,111
645,961
1,186,574
809,989
Other expenses
3,975,432
4,541,582
4,292,746
4,669,331
COVID - 19 Impact
Although it appears that the Sri Lankan economy is returning to normalcy after a prolonged lockdown, the impact created by COVID-19 is likely to prevail for some time as the majority of the world still continues to operate under mobility restrictions in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19. These restrictions will no doubt continue to impact most of the key segments of the Sri Lankan economy while the banking sector too will continue to remain under pressure for the rest of the year.
Amidst this backdrop, Sampath Bank is fully committed to support the relief measures introduced by the government in a bid to revive the economy. Taking immediate action in this regard, approximately 50% of the Bank's loan portfolio was granted relief under the government announced moratorium scheme, which resulted in a substantial drop in
Bank's NII for the quarter ended 30th June 2020. However, the Bank sees these relief measures as a national duty and continues to provide the necessary assistance to all segments who are requiring special attention.
While it is difficult to gauge the real impact, given that the COVID-19 situation is still evolving, the Bank has made adequate impairment provisions to ensure that the impact to it's loan book is adequately reflected in the financial statements. While continuing to use the Probabilities of Default (PDs) prevailed as at 31st December 2019, as permitted by the "COVID - 19 Pandemic: Guidance Notes on the Implications on Financial Reporting" issued by CA Sri Lanka, the Bank has made additional provisions for customers who have shown signs of stress and continue to carry an increased credit risk. In addition to these provisions made for identified significant customers, the Bank also made an additional provision by way of a management overlay, changing the probabilities assigned for macro-economic variables.
The Bank used the prices / yield rates prevailed as at 30th June 2020 to ascertain the fair value of investments recognized at Fair Value through Profit or Loss (FVPL) and Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI). The resultant gains and losses have been accounted in Profit or Loss / OCI respectively for FTPL and FVOCI portfolios.
The Bank will continue to assess the financial implications from COVID - 19 and the effect of relief measures and incorporate the required adjustments to the financial statements as and when reliable information become available.
New amendments to Income Tax Law announced by the Government
As per the announcement dated 12th February 2020, income tax rate applicable for the Banking sector has been reduced to 24% with effect from 01st January 2020. However, given the fact that the said amendment is yet to be enacted, both income tax and deferred tax were calculated at the rate of 28% for the period ended 30th June 2020.
Had we considered the revised rate of 24%, the income tax charge recognised in the P&L would have increased by Rs 389 Mn. This includes a reversal of Rs 219 Mn in current tax expense and an additional charge of Rs 608 Mn in deferred tax. Further, deferred tax charge to OCI will be reduced by Rs 108 Mn.
Funds Raised in Previous Years
The funds raised via capital markets in the previous years were fully utilised for the objectives stated in the relevant prospectuses.
Mr S. H. Amarasekera (Non-Executive, Non Independent Director) was appointed to the Board of Directors effective from 18th August 2020.
SAMPATH BANK PLC (ORDINARY SHARES)
TOP 20 SHAREHOLDERS AS AT 30TH JUNE 2020
Name of the Shareholder
No. of shares
% holding
1
Vallibel One PLC
57,039,028
14.95
2
Employees' Provident Fund
38,041,260
9.97
3
Mr Y S H I Silva*
31,266,429
8.20
4
Ayenka Holdings Private Limited
18,006,054
4.72
5
Rosewood (Pvt) Limited - Account No.1
17,068,459
4.47
6
BBH-Matthews International Funds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund
13,125,953
3.44
7
Citi Bank Newyork S/A Norges Bank Account 2
11,404,089
2.99
8
Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd - Life Fund
9,943,521
2.61
9
Akbar Brothers Pvt Ltd A/C No. 1
8,414,541
2.21
10
Phoenix Ventures Private Limited
8,303,325
2.18
11
BBH-Matthews Emerging Asia Fund
7,399,518
1.94
12
Employees Trust Fund Board
5,372,517
1.41
13
Pemberton Asian Opportunities Fund
4,246,166
1.11
14
Sampath Bank PLC Account No. 4 (Sampath Bank Pension Fund)
3,848,882
1.01
15
Seylan Bank PLC / W D N H Perera
3,611,759
0.95
16
SEB AB - Tundra Sustainable Frontier Fund
3,440,766
0.90
17
Jinadasa Brothers (Pvt) Ltd
2,829,629
0.74
18
Morgan Stanley and Co.LLC-RWC Frontier Markets Equity Master Fund
2,664,471
0.70
19
SSBT-AL Mehwar Commercial Investments L.L.C.
2,432,466
0.64
20
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC/P.Subasinghe
2,390,500
0.63
250,849,333
65.76
Shares held by Directors
647,587
0.17
Balance held by other shareholders
129,961,065
34.07
Total
381,457,985
100.00
*Mr Rushanka Silva, the Managing Director of Indra Traders (Pvt) Ltd, was appointed as a Non Executive, Non Independent Director of the Bank with effect from 01st September 2017. Accordingly the shareholding of Mr Y S H I Silva, who is the main shareholder of Indra Traders (Pvt) Ltd, has been excluded from the public shareholding of the Bank.
As at
30.06.2020
Number of public shareholders
24,489
Percentage of public holding
90.61%
Float Adjusted Market Capitalization
Rs 44 Bn
Bank complies with the minimum public holding requirement under option 1 of listing rules section 7.13.1 (a).
Directors' Holding in Shares of Sampath Bank PLC
No. of shares held
Director's Name
As at 30.06.2020
As at 31.12.2019
1
Prof M Ranasinghe
50,135
15,135
2
Ms D S Wijayatilake
-
-
3
Ms A Senanayake
-
-
4
Mr R Pathirana
24,456
24,456
5
Mr Rushanka Silva
-
-
6
Mr D K de Silva Wijeyeratne
-
-
7
Ms A Nanayakkara
-
-
8
Dr J T V S Weerawarana
-
-
9
Mr Deshal De Mel
-
-
10
Mr Vajira Kulatilaka (appointed w.e.f. 25th June 2020)
-
Not applicable
11
Mr M N R Fernando (Managing Director)
572,996
572,996
13
Banking
Leasing, Hire purchase &
Dealing/Investment
Other
Eliminations/Unallocated
Total
Factoring
For the six months ended 30th June
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Net interest income
14,341,363
16,364,582
1,857,612
1,916,671
2,735,937
2,907,782
-
-
-
-
18,934,912
21,189,035
Dividend income
-
-
-
-
4,759
127,850
-
-
-
-
4,759
127,850
Net fee & commission income
3,734,454
4,610,926
191,231
205,087
37,850
7,196
-
-
-
-
3,963,535
4,823,209
Foreign exchange profit
631,070
(320,257)
-
-
1,220,151
1,403,588
-
-
-
-
1,851,221
1,083,331
Other income
101,079
131,748
150,381
158,379
458,843
151,609
101,527
33,342
-
-
811,830
475,078
Total revenue from external customers
18,807,966
20,786,999
2,199,224
2,280,137
4,457,540
4,598,025
101,527
33,342
-
-
25,566,257
27,698,503
Inter segment revenue
269,618
130,364
-
-
-
-
229,395
349,917
(499,013)
(480,281)
-
-
Total operating income
19,077,584
20,917,363
2,199,224
2,280,137
4,457,540
4,598,025
330,922
383,259
(499,013)
(480,281)
25,566,257
27,698,503
Less :Impairment charge
6,986,197
6,775,635
710,746
808,187
354,817
305,584
5,455
10,372
-
-
8,057,215
7,899,778
Net operating Income
12,091,387
14,141,728
1,488,478
1,471,950
4,102,723
4,292,441
325,467
372,887
(499,013)
(480,281)
17,509,042
19,798,725
Less : Total operating expenses
8,029,894
8,604,678
758,983
857,240
1,642,676
1,475,066
276,269
285,816
(291,592)
(410,595)
10,416,230
10,812,205
Segment result
4,061,493
5,537,050
729,495
614,710
2,460,047
2,817,375
49,198
87,071
(207,421)
(69,686)
7,092,812
8,986,520
Less: Taxes on financial services
1,612,376
3,046,504
Less: Income tax expenses
1,484,068
1,767,015
Profit for the period
3,996,368
4,173,001
Non controlling interest
-
-
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Bank
3,996,368
4,173,001
As at 30th June
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Segment assets
714,774,201
685,159,936
75,610,749
63,782,317
221,559,843
193,013,829
7,408,513
6,945,269
(12,376,038)
(10,316,194)
1,006,977,268
938,585,157
Unallocated assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
38,371,267
23,023,215
38,371,267
23,023,215
Total assets
714,774,201
685,159,936
75,610,749
63,782,317
221,559,843
193,013,829
7,408,513
6,945,269
25,995,229
12,707,021
1,045,348,535
961,608,372
Segment liabilities
575,250,624
536,617,870
81,486,621
68,810,412
283,823,201
257,190,498
2,777,475
2,580,683
(8,755,019)
(7,937,158)
934,582,902
857,262,305
Unallocated liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities
575,250,624
536,617,870
81,486,621
68,810,412
283,823,201
257,190,498
2,777,475
2,580,683
(8,755,019)
(7,937,158)
934,582,902
857,262,305
For the six months ended 30th June
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Cash flows from operating activities
44,675,880
(14,084,738)
1,595,220
1,580,367
32,494
(3,771)
341,446
178,457
(2,155,294)
(652,129)
44,489,746
(12,981,814)
Cash flows from investing activities
-
-
396,716
(2,630,076)
(33,767,415)
(11,237,604)
(242,505)
(209,044)
(379,060)
1,251,227
(33,992,264)
(12,825,497)
Cash flows from financing activities
(4,954,611)
16,773,877
438,175
(604,736)
-
-
(389,969)
128,697
114,264
701,056
(4,792,141)
16,998,894
Capital expenditure
-
-
(166,413)
(258,297)
-
-
(281,148)
(62,784)
(348,106)
(672,209)
(795,667)
(993,290)
ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY MEASUREMENT BASIS
Bank - As at 30th June 2020
Fair value
Fair Value
through Other
through Profit or
Amortised Cost
Total
Financial Assets
Comprehensive
Loss
Income
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Cash & cash equivalents
-
29,186,055
-
29,186,055
Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka
-
12,482,619
-
12,482,619
Placements with banks
-
1,064,050
-
1,064,050
Reverse repurchase agreements
-
17,512,806
-
17,512,806
Derivative financial instruments
1,310,794
-
-
1,310,794
Financial assets recognised through profit or loss - measured at fair value
14,550,670
-
-
14,550,670
Financial assets at amortised cost
- loans & advances
-
711,267,503
-
711,267,503
- debt & other instruments
-
166,807,633
-
166,807,633
Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income
-
-
19,950,699
19,950,699
Other assets
-
7,781,557
-
7,781,557
Total Financial Assets
15,861,464
946,102,223
19,950,699
981,914,386
Fair value
Financial Liabilities
through Profit or
Amortised Cost
Total
Loss
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Due to banks
-
2,678,398
2,678,398
Derivative financial instruments
1,524,398
-
1,524,398
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
-
1,405,852
1,405,852
Financial liabilities at amortised cost
- due to depositors
-
787,860,659
787,860,659
- due to other borrowers
-
49,787,091
49,787,091
- due to debt securities holders
-
36,882,097
36,882,097
Dividend payable
-
247,518
247,518
Other liabilities
-
11,235,197
11,235,197
Total Financial Liabilities
1,524,398
890,096,812
891,621,210
Bank - As at 31st December 2019 (Audited)
Fair value
Fair Value
through Other
through Profit or
Amortised Cost
Total
Financial Assets
Comprehensive
Loss
Income
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Cash & cash equivalents
-
17,789,176
-
17,789,176
Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka
-
31,028,270
-
31,028,270
Placements with banks
-
7,251,305
-
7,251,305
Derivative financial instruments
862,754
-
-
862,754
Financial assets recognised through profit or loss - measured at fair value
11,130,230
-
-
11,130,230
Financial assets at amortised cost
- loans & advances
-
689,377,504
-
689,377,504
- debt & other instruments
-
156,293,495
-
156,293,495
Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income
-
-
17,331,724
17,331,724
Other assets
-
7,152,067
-
7,152,067
Total Financial Assets
11,992,984
908,891,817
17,331,724
938,216,525
Fair value
Financial Liabilities
through Profit or
Amortised Cost
Total
Loss
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Due to banks
-
1,511,665
1,511,665
Derivative financial instruments
604,069
-
604,069
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
-
16,398,511
16,398,511
Financial liabilities at amortised cost
- due to depositors
-
717,250,492
717,250,492
- due to other borrowers
-
55,661,729
55,661,729
- due to debt securities holders
-
37,642,049
37,642,049
Dividend payable
-
88,898
88,898
Other liabilities
-
12,320,390
12,320,390
Total Financial Liabilities
604,069
840,873,734
841,477,803
ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY MEASUREMENT BASIS
Group - As at 30th June 2020
Fair value
Fair Value
through Other
through Profit or
Amortised Cost
Total
Financial Assets
Comprehensive
Loss
Income
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Cash & cash equivalents
-
29,403,142
-
29,403,142
Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka
-
12,482,619
-
12,482,619
Placements with banks
-
1,064,050
-
1,064,050
Reverse repurchase agreements
-
19,212,555
-
19,212,555
Derivative financial instruments
1,310,794
-
-
1,310,794
Financial assets recognised through profit or loss - measured at fair value
14,550,670
-
-
14,550,670
Financial assets at amortised cost
- loans & advances
-
744,153,936
-
744,153,936
- debt & other instruments
-
166,853,252
-
166,853,252
Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income
-
-
19,950,755
19,950,755
Other assets
-
8,250,003
-
8,250,003
Total Financial Assets
15,861,464
981,419,557
19,950,755
1,017,231,776
Fair value
Financial Liabilities
through Profit or
Amortised Cost
Total
Loss
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Due to banks
-
2,678,398
2,678,398
Derivative financial instruments
1,524,398
-
1,524,398
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
-
1,344,656
1,344,656
Financial liabilities at amortised cost
- due to depositors
-
800,740,281
800,740,281
- due to other borrowers
-
61,246,363
61,246,363
- due to debt securities holders
-
40,845,589
40,845,589
Dividend payable
-
247,518
247,518
Other liabilities
-
14,395,126
14,395,126
Total Financial Liabilities
1,524,398
921,497,931
923,022,329
Group - As at 31st December 2019 (Audited)
Fair value
Fair Value
through Other
through Profit or
Amortised Cost
Total
Financial Assets
Comprehensive
Loss
Income
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Cash & cash equivalents
-
17,977,598
-
17,977,598
Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka
-
31,028,270
-
31,028,270
Placements with banks
-
7,251,305
-
7,251,305
Reverse repurchase agreements
-
2,304,392
-
2,304,392
Derivative financial instruments
862,754
-
-
862,754
Financial assets recognised through profit or loss - measured at fair value
11,130,230
-
-
11,130,230
Financial assets at amortised cost
- loans & advances
-
719,046,634
-
719,046,634
- debt & other instruments
-
156,308,796
-
156,308,796
Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income
-
-
17,331,780
17,331,780
Other assets
-
7,522,839
-
7,522,839
Total Financial Assets
11,992,984
941,439,834
17,331,780
970,764,598
Fair value
Financial Liabilities
through Profit or
Amortised Cost
Total
Loss
Rs 000
Rs 000
Rs 000
Due to banks
-
1,567,974
1,567,974
Derivative financial instruments
604,069
-
604,069
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
-
16,384,511
16,384,511
Financial liabilities at amortised cost
- due to depositors
-
730,189,642
730,189,642
- due to other borrowers
-
67,311,166
67,311,166
- due to debt securities holders
-
41,371,586
41,371,586
Dividend payable
-
88,898
88,898
Other liabilities
-
12,276,319
12,276,319
Total Financial Liabilities
604,069
869,190,096
869,794,165
DEBENTURE INFORMATION
Market Values
Debentures - 2015/2020
Highest (Rs)
Lowest (Rs)
Quarter End (Rs)
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Fixed
- 9.90%
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T
Floating rate
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T - Not Traded
Debentures - 2016/2021
Highest (Rs)
Lowest (Rs)
Quarter End (Rs)
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Fixed
- 12.75%
101.99
100.00
101.33
100.00
101.33
100.00
Floating rate
N/T
97.50
N/T
97.50
N/T
97.50
N/T - Not Traded
Debentures - 2017/2022
Highest (Rs)
Lowest (Rs)
Quarter End (Rs)
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Fixed
- 12.50%
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T - Not Traded
Debentures - 2018/2023
Highest (Rs)
Lowest (Rs)
Quarter End (Rs)
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Fixed
- 12.50%
N/T
99.51
N/T
99.51
N/T
99.51
N/T - Not Traded
Debentures - 2019/2024
Highest (Rs)
Lowest (Rs)
Quarter End (Rs)
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Fixed
- 13.90%
114.32
N/T
114.32
N/T
114.32
N/T
N/T - Not Traded
Interest Rates
2020
2019
Debentures - 2015/2020
Coupon rate
Effective rate
Coupon rate
Effective
rate
Fixed
- 9.90%
9.90%
10.15%
9.90%
10.15%
Floating rate
Note 01
2020
2019
Debentures - 2016/2021
Coupon rate
Effective rate
Coupon rate
Effective
rate
Fixed
- 12.75%
12.75%
12.75%
12.75%
12.75%
Floating rate
Note 01
2020
2019
Debentures - 2017/2022
Coupon rate
Effective rate
Coupon rate
Effective
rate
Fixed
- 12.50%
12.50%
12.89%
12.50%
12.89%
2020
2019
Debentures - 2018/2023
Coupon rate
Effective rate
Coupon rate
Effective
rate
Fixed
- 12.50%
12.50%
12.89%
12.50%
12.89%
2020
2019
Debentures - 2019/2024
Coupon rate
Effective rate
Coupon rate
Effective
rate
Fixed
- 13.90%
13.90%
13.90%
13.90%
13.90%
Note 01
Debentures - 2015/2020
Floating rate is equivalent to the six month net treasury bill rate plus 1.25 % p.a. payable semi annually.
Debentures - 2016/2021
Floating rate is equivalent to the six month gross treasury bill rate plus 1.00 % p.a. payable semi annually.
DEBENTURE INFORMATION Cont ..
(c)
Interest Rate of Comparable Government Securities
2020
2019
3 Month Treasury Bill
5.08%
8.24%
6 Month Treasury Bill
5.22%
8.49%
5 Year Treasury Bond
6.61%
9.83%
(d)
Current Yield & Yield to maturity
Fixed
Floating
Debentures - 2015/2020
9.90%
2020
2019
2020
2019
Current yield
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T
Yield to maturity of last trade
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T
N/T - Not Traded
Fixed
Floating
Debentures - 2016/2021
12.75%
2020
2019
2020
2019
Current yield
12.58%
12.75%
N/T
11.60%
Yield to maturity of last trade
11.26%
12.75%
N/T
12.37%
N/T - Not Traded
Fixed
Debentures - 2017/2022
12.50%
2020
2019
Current yield
N/T
N/T
Yield to maturity of last trade
N/T
N/T
N/T - Not Traded
Fixed
Debentures - 2018/2023
12.50%
2020
2019
Current yield
N/T
12.56%
Yield to maturity of last trade
N/T
12.65%
N/T - Not Traded
Fixed
Debentures - 2019/2024
13.90%
2020
2019
Current yield
12.16%
N/T
Yield to maturity of last trade
9.13%
N/T
N/T - Not Traded
(e)
Ratios - Bank
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Debt to Equity Ratio (%)
49.5%
61.5%
Interest Cover (Times)
3.7
4.9
Quick Asset Ratio (%) (as per CBSL Return)
80.7%
77.7%
SELECTED PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (AS PER REGULATORY REPORTING)
Item
As At
As At
As At
As At
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
(Audited)
(Audited)
Bank
Group
Regulatory Capital (Rs 000)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
92,049,303
96,794,652
96,533,413
101,088,754
Tier 1 Capital
92,049,303
96,794,652
96,533,413
101,088,754
Total Capital
115,994,607
123,364,882
120,638,415
127,814,196
Regulatory Capital Ratios (%)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.30
14.22
13.16
14.05
(Minimum Requirement: 2020 - 6.5%, 2019 - 7.0%)
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.30
14.22
13.16
14.05
(Minimum Requirement: 2020 - 8.0%, 2019 - 8.5%)
Total Capital Ratio
16.77
18.12
16.44
17.76
(Minimum Requirement: 2020 - 12.0%, 2019 - 12.5%)
Leverage Ratio % (Minimum Requirement - 3%)
7.42
8.12
7.54
8.24
As At
As At
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Bank
Assets Quality (Quality of Loan Portfolio)
Gross Non - Performing Advances Ratio, % (Net of Interest in Suspense)
7.03
6.37
Net Non - Performing Advances Ratio, % (Net of Interest in Suspense and
Provision) *
4.43
4.53
Profitability
Interest Margin, %
3.57
4.46
Return on Assets (Before Tax), %
1.09
1.66
Return on Equity (After Tax), %
7.56
11.78
Regulatory Liquidity
Statutory Liquid Assets (Rs 000)
249,464,527
181,901,984
Statutory Liquid Assets Ratio (Minimum Requirement - 20%)
Domestic Banking Unit (%)
28.12
21.51
Off-Shore Banking Unit (%)
33.88
26.88
Total Stock of High-Quality Liquid Assets (Rs 000)
134,450,085
106,699,496
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) - Rupee
(Minimum Requirement: 2020 - 90%, 2019 - 100%)
251.15
177.29
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) - All Currency
(Minimum Requirement: 2020 - 90%, 2019 - 100%)
127.11
149.17
Net Stable Funding Ratio (%)
(Minimum Requirement: 2020 - 90%, 2019 - 100%)
127.68
126.80
* Net Non-performing Advances Ratio is calculated based on the CBSL requirement after deducting CBSL provisions.