Sampath Bank : clinches 5 top awards at LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2018

Sampath Bank was the proud winner of 5 awards at the recently held LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2018 organized by LankaClear (Pvt) Ltd, the operator of the LankaPay National Payment Network. Competing with the country's leading banks, Sampath Bank clinched the award for 'Most Innovative Bank of the Year' for the second consecutive year and emerged overall runners up for 'Excellence in Interbank Payments'. The bank was also the winner of the categories 'Best Common ATM Acquirer of the Year (Category B)', 'Best Bank for Retail Payments' and runners-up of the category 'Best Acquirer on LankaPay Online Payment Platform'.

Mr. Nanda Fernando, Managing Director, Mr. Pasan Manukith, Head of IT - Systems Development, and Mr. Ananda Wijitha, Head of IT - Electronic Data Processing, accepted the awards on behalf of the bank at a grand ceremony held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo on the 20th of September, 2018.