Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Sampath Bank PLC    SAMP   LK0090N00007

SAMPATH BANK PLC (SAMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sampath Bank : clinches 5 top awards at LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:36pm CEST

Sampath Bank was the proud winner of 5 awards at the recently held LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2018 organized by LankaClear (Pvt) Ltd, the operator of the LankaPay National Payment Network. Competing with the country's leading banks, Sampath Bank clinched the award for 'Most Innovative Bank of the Year' for the second consecutive year and emerged overall runners up for 'Excellence in Interbank Payments'. The bank was also the winner of the categories 'Best Common ATM Acquirer of the Year (Category B)', 'Best Bank for Retail Payments' and runners-up of the category 'Best Acquirer on LankaPay Online Payment Platform'.

Mr. Nanda Fernando, Managing Director, Mr. Pasan Manukith, Head of IT - Systems Development, and Mr. Ananda Wijitha, Head of IT - Electronic Data Processing, accepted the awards on behalf of the bank at a grand ceremony held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo on the 20th of September, 2018.

Disclaimer

Sampath Bank plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 18:35:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMPATH BANK PLC
08:36pSAMPATH BANK : clinches 5 top awards at LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2018
PU
09/19DFCC BANK : Hilton Colombo opts for new financing deal from DFCC
AQ
09/17Sadeera, Angelo, Isuru, Charith shine
AQ
09/17LANKA HOSPITALS : Shehan needs a kidney for transplant surgery urgently
AQ
09/17L B FINANCE : Commercial Credit outclass MAS Silueta
AQ
09/13SAMPATH BANK : was awarded as one of Sri Lanka’s 10 Most Admired Companies..
PU
09/12SAMPATH BANK : COYLE Sampath Bank Leadership Forum to feature entrepreneurial ex..
AQ
09/12SAMPATH BANK : USAID Partners With Private Banks to Provide MSMEs With Access to..
AQ
09/10SAMPATH BANK : USAID partners private banks to provide micro, SMEs with access t..
AQ
09/10SAMPATH BANK : USAID partners with private banks to provide access to finance
AQ
More news
Financials (LKR)
Sales 2018 51 225 M
EBIT 2018 51 429 M
Net income 2018 15 332 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,40%
P/E ratio 2018 4,40
P/E ratio 2019 3,86
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 66 574 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 346  LKR
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nanda Fernando Managing Director & Executive Director
Channa Probodha Palansuriya Chairman
Dinusha Ihalalanda Deputy General Manager-Operations
Ajantha De Vas Gunasekara Group Chief Financial Officer
Ajith Salgado Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMPATH BANK PLC395
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.78%194 239
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 070
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-1.81%58 902
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-7.45%54 465
QNB38.89%44 406
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.