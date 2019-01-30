Log in
01/30/2019

SAMPO PLC                PRESS RELEASE            30 January 2019 at 12:30 pm


Sampo Group's results for 2018 will be published on 7 February 2019

Sampo Group will publish the Full-Year Financial Report for 2018 on 7 February between 9:00 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:00-8:00 am UK time). The Full-Year Financial Report and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result.

Press conference

7 February at 1:00 pm Finnish time (11:00 am UK time)

Restaurant Palace (10th floor), Eteläranta 10, Helsinki

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh will give a presentation on Sampo's results for 2018. Languages used at the press conference are English and Finnish.

To attend the press conference and for interview requests please contact Mirko Hurmerinta via e-mail, mirko.hurmerinta@sampo.fi


The press conference can also be followed as a live webcast at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

Conference call

7 February at 5:00 pm Finnish time (3:00 pm UK time)
+44 (0)333 300 0804, +1 631 913 1422, +46 (0)8 5664 2651 or +358 (0)9 8171 0310.

Conference passcode: 69958632#

 

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, CEO, If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd Torbjörn Magnusson and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

 

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 991 M
EBIT 2018 2 099 M
Net income 2018 1 694 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,85%
P/E ratio 2018 13,30
P/E ratio 2019 14,09
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,45x
Capitalization 22 327 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 46,2 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kari Henrik Stadigh President, Group Chief Executive Officer & MD
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Veli-Matti Johannes Mattila Independent Director
Eira Palin-Lehtinen Vice Chairman
Adine Charlotte Grate Axén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMPO4.89%25 557
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY-0.98%494 532
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC1.87%34 799
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.23%33 118
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.02%29 791
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC3.95%17 370
