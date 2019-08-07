Log in
Sampo Oyj Sampo Distributes An Extra Dividend In The Form Of Nordea Shares

08/07/2019 | 03:36am EDT
TIDMSAMPO 
 
   SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 
7 August 2019 at 10:20 am 
 
 
 
 
 
   Sampo distributes an extra dividend in the form of Nordea shares 
 
   Sampo plc's Board of Directors has today, as planned and previously 
announced on 13 June 2019, resolved to distribute an extra dividend in 
the form of Nordea Bank Abp shares. 
 
   Each shareholder will receive 1 Nordea share for each 10 Sampo shares. 
Fractional entitlements to Nordea shares resulting from the distribution 
ratio will not be distributed in the form of shares, but an equivalent 
amount will be compensated to shareholders in cash. 
 
   The ex-dividend date is 8 August 2019 and the record date 9 August 2019. 
The payment date is 12 August 2019 for the share dividend and 16 August 
2019 for the cash compensation. 
 
   In Finland, a share dividend is taxed similarly as cash dividend. Sampo 
will pay the Finnish transfer tax of 1.6 per cent resulting from the 
distribution of the share dividend on behalf of shareholders. The 
Finnish Tax Administration has published general information regarding 
the taxation of dividends in kind at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CbrVkFtFXXvvxw7gD1v-jEZcLBazBu4JvL_RVQ0jRUu7iCvxahxCUgTWRRqHrTKt4g5lRJ1cW7PpJC34vExwV9cbxSELPSyS4byy53VNeNN0w9DompbJ0ehYMd5L_Ibrqman5cy4siEpou54zQcx8vwhQgMxXH_L3Ct9eySLiI7U_ySh4Lq3qaq2G8gIRwsSmfVKPbg57j3VU8qJ2CJU51ezGO9Mcs3klijJJ8HvxXbk5q1ZQzNT68lUA0I9YU1WPjwdaNq5XlhCtmMiAEBzzQ== 
https://www.vero.fi/en/About-us/newsroom/news/uutiset/2019/taxation-of-dividends-in-kind/. 
 
 
   As a result of the distribution of the extra dividend, Sampo's ownership 
in Nordea will decrease below 20 per cent. Hence, in the future, the 
Group's solvency will only be calculated by the Solvency II rules and 
Nordea will be treated as a normal equity investment. 
 
   Sampo Group's solvency ratio according to the Solvency II directive 
amounted to 137 per cent at the end of June 2019. Taking the 
distribution of an extra dividend into account, the solvency ratio would 
have been approximately 170 per cent at the end of June 2019. 
 
   Withdrawing from the conglomerate rules (FICO) solvency calculation is 
subject to formal approval by the Finnish Financial Supervisory 
Authority. Sampo expects to receive the approval before the release date 
of the January-September 2019 Interim Statement. The consolidation of 
Nordea as an associated company in Sampo Group's financial statement 
(IFRS) will remain unchanged. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 50 424 0030 
 
   Mirko Hurmerinta 
 
   IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0032 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=DrerJvEu00vWu0jFJdMOXAaiVcFejCooOGnqJ1fYnsI9faJpmmx-LLKW5b64Rz5i8y9j-phxUsSbGVl7KTb9TA== 
www.sampo.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION 1.74% 344.54 Delayed Quote.84.25%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.45% 6622.24 Delayed Quote.62.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.39% 7833.265004 Delayed Quote.20.63%
NORDEA BANK ABP 0.07% 60.96 Delayed Quote.-18.62%
SAMPO 1.74% 37.5 Delayed Quote.-4.40%
