Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Sampo    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO

(SAMPO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sampo : Oyj Sampo Plans To Distribute An Extra Dividend In The Form Of Nordea Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 03:11am EDT
TIDMSAMPO 
 
   SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 
13 June 2019 at 9:55 am 
 
 
 
 
 
   Sampo plans to distribute an extra dividend in the form of Nordea shares 
 
   Sampo plc's Board of Directors plans to resolve on the distribution of 
an extra dividend, subject to the authorization by the Annual General 
Meeting held on 9 April 2019, in its meeting scheduled for 7 August 
2019. 
 
   The extra dividend would be distributed in the form of Nordea Bank Abp 
shares held by Sampo so that each shareholder would receive one Nordea 
share for each ten Sampo shares held. Fractional entitlements to Nordea 
shares resulting from the distribution ratio would not be distributed in 
the form of shares, but an equivalent amount would be compensated to 
shareholders in cash. 
 
   Providing that the Board resolves to distribute the extra dividend on 7 
August 2019, the ex-dividend date would be 8 August 2019 and the record 
date would be 9 August 2019. The payment date would be 12 August 2019 
for the share dividend and 16 August 2019 for the cash compensation. 
 
   In Finland, a share dividend is taxed similarly as cash dividend. Sampo 
would pay the Finnish transfer tax of 1.6 per cent resulting from the 
distribution of the share dividend on behalf of shareholders. More 
information on taxation and other practical matters will be published 
later at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=MAL87dcN0G3WrOaAljlHZNrjaxnAXWjbSeYmikXk9EkeBgPYMnvr36Y0EdaFh3FxN_6PQCiJoH5EvPTS03QHlA== 
www.sampo.com. 
 
   As a result of the distribution of the share dividend, Sampo's ownership 
in Nordea would decrease below 20 per cent. Hence, as of 30 September 
2019, the Groups solvency would only be calculated in accordance with 
the Solvency II rules and Nordea shares would be treated as a normal 
equity investment. Sampo Group's solvency ratio according to the 
Solvency II directive amounted to 126 per cent at the end of March 2019. 
Taking the hybrid capital of EUR 500 million issued in May 2019 and the 
planned distribution of an extra dividend into account, the solvency 
ratio would have been approximately 169 per cent at the end of March 
2019. Deconsolidation is subject to formal approval by the Finnish 
Financial Supervisory Authority and requires an application to be 
submitted by Sampo. 
 
   In the future, the Group's solvency would no longer be calculated by the 
conglomerate rules (FICO). The consolidation of Nordea as an associated 
company in Sampo Group's financial statement (IFRS) would remain 
unchanged. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 50 424 0030 
 
   Mirko Hurmerinta 
 
   IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0032 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=MAL87dcN0G3WrOaAljlHZAavmM_9h6n1VodW2g46PT6cn6U03DkWyc9nLJf93AtpVtUCoNd3RFts8ePywvd0iQ== 
www.sampo.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION 0.51% 311.48 Delayed Quote.66.57%
SAMPO 0.88% 41.13 Delayed Quote.6.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMPO
03:11aSAMPO : Oyj Sampo Plans To Distribute An Extra Dividend In The Form Of Nordea Sh..
DJ
02:56aSampo plans to distribute an extra dividend in the form of Nordea shares
GL
02:56aSAMPO : plans to distribute an extra dividend in the form of Nordea shares
AQ
05/20SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)
DJ
05/20KARI STADIGH : Managers' Transactions (Stadigh)
DJ
05/20SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Tetrao SPF SA)
DJ
05/20SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Com..
DJ
05/20SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)
AQ
05/20SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)
AQ
05/20SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Tetrao SPF SA)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About