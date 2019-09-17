Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Managers' Transactions (Alsaker)

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17 September 2019 at 3:35 pm Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Alsaker) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2014. ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Alsaker, Knut Arne Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Sampo plc LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20190917121748_4 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-13 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009003305 Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,785 Unit price: 38.1824 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1,785 Volume weighted average price: 38.1824 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009003305 Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,794 Unit price: 38.0197 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1,794 Volume weighted average price: 38.0197 EUR ____________________________________________ In total, all acquisitions reported above are 3,579 shares. SAMPO PLC Jarmo Salonen Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications tel. +358 10 516 0030 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority The principal media www.sampo.com