SAMPO

SAMPO

(SAMPO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/17 09:09:02 am
37.655 EUR   -1.25%
08:51aSAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Alsaker)
DJ
08:51aSAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)
DJ
08:51aSAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Magnusson)
DJ
News 
Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Managers' Transactions (Wennerklint)

Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Managers' Transactions (Wennerklint)

09/17/2019 | 08:46am EDT
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                        MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 
17 September 2019 at 3:30 pm 
 
   Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Wennerklint) 
 
   Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following 
notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares 
have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the 
long-term incentive scheme 2014. 
 
   ____________________________________________ 
 
   Person subject to the notification requirement 
 
   Name: Wennerklint, Ricard 
 
   Position: Other senior manager 
 
   Issuer: Sampo plc 
 
   LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22 
 
   Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
 
   Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20190917122500_13 
 
   ____________________________________________ 
 
   Transaction date: 2019-09-13 
 
   Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) 
 
   Instrument type: SHARE 
 
   ISIN: FI0009003305 
 
   Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR 
REMUNERATION 
 
   Transaction details 
 
   (1): Volume: 1,950 Unit price: 38.1824 EUR 
 
   Aggregated transactions 
 
   (1): Volume: 1,950 Volume weighted average price: 38.1824 EUR 
 
   ____________________________________________ 
 
   Transaction date: 2019-09-16 
 
   Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) 
 
   Instrument type: SHARE 
 
   ISIN: FI0009003305 
 
   Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR 
REMUNERATION 
 
   Transaction details 
 
   (1): Volume: 1,958 Unit price: 38.0197 EUR 
 
   Aggregated transactions 
 
   (1): Volume: 1,958 Volume weighted average price: 38.0197 EUR 
 
   In total, all acquisitions reported above are 3,908 shares. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   The principal media 
 
   www.sampo.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE -0.32% 7360 Delayed Quote.82.27%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.28% 8153.542864 Delayed Quote.23.23%
SAMPO -1.15% 37.7 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
