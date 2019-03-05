Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Sampo    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO

(SAMPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sampo : Oyj Sampo's Board Of Directors' Report And Financial Statements For 2018 Have Been Published

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 02:46am EST
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC    ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT    5 March 2019 at 9:30 am 
 
   Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2018 
have been published 
 
   Sampo Group has published its Board of Directors' Report and Financial 
Statements for 2018 at www.sampo.com/year2018. 
 
   Also available at the same address: 
 
   - Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh's review; 
 
   - Group companies' Managing Directors' video reviews; 
 
   - Sampo Group's Risk Management Report for 2018; 
 
   - Sampo Group's Corporate Governance Statement for 2018; 
 
   -  Sampo Group's Remuneration Report for 2018, which is part of the 
Remuneration Statement available at www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement; 
 
 
   - Annual Reports of Sampo plc's subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and 
Mandatum Life for 2018; 
 
   -  If P&C and Topdanmark's corporate responsibility reports for 2018; 
 
   The PDF files of Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial 
Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 
2018 are attached to this release. 
 
   Sampo Group will publish its Solvency and Financial Condition Report and 
Corporate Responsibility Report in May 2019. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Mirko Hurmerinta 
 
   IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0032 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   www.sampo.com 
 
 
 
   Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements 2018 : 
http://hugin.info/3096/R/2237323/881285.pdf 
   Remuneration Report 2018: http://hugin.info/3096/R/2237323/881287.pdf 
   Corporate Governance Statement 2018: 
http://hugin.info/3096/R/2237323/881286.pdf 
 
   This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West 
Corporation clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire 
 
 
  http://www.sampo.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMPO
02:46aSAMPO : Oyj Sampo's Board Of Directors' Report And Financial Statements For 2018..
DJ
02:31aSAMPO : Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2018 have been p..
GL
03/04NIXU OYJ : Insurance company If buys cybersecurity as a service from Nixu
AQ
02/14SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions -2-
DJ
02/14SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Elinkorkolaitos Hereditas Oy)
DJ
02/14SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Elinkorkolaitos Hereditas Oy)
AQ
02/12SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Columba AS)
DJ
02/12SAMPO : Change in Björn Wahlroos' shareholding in Sampo
GL
02/12SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Columba AS)
AQ
02/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : General Motors, Sonos, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Publicis ....
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.