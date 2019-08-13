Sampo Oyj Sampo's Ownership In Nordea Has Decreased Below 20 Per Cent

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 13 August 2019 at 9:45 am Sampo's ownership in Nordea has decreased below 20 per cent Sampo plc has distributed a total of 55,517,639 shares of Nordea Bank Abp as an extra dividend. After the distribution, Sampo holds 804,922,858 shares of Nordea, corresponding to 19.87 per cent of all shares and voting rights. The value of the share dividend, based on the volume weighted average price of Nordea on 12 August 2019, was EUR 5.661. More information about the extra dividend is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=NiUt50kxBly2qRREdGR1VTsTIDMerFhP7Qm-FrX8-05RPKAjfx9VJ8HfAcB_pATVWcaSaM7jNGJpDdW5raLVeYA7JXDme2FbC3HfpJc8qETW3Pqn3dTZxWRGAMZQWEqtFNeU3rwg5amqoaCKZGRXl3jNyXJKWwyG-PVOqLscNPwST5rNDacpn7QLKW8vGDlxQzyir6p3zXBnsdcQSK0DKfNGaJ0KCb7aUf3nWbtm6Ok= www.sampo.com/investors/financial-information/extra-dividend-2019/ SAMPO PLC Jarmo Salonen Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications tel. +358 50 424 0030 Maria Silander Communications Manager, Media Relations tel. +358 10 516 0031 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London Stock Exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=NiUt50kxBly2qRREdGR1VXtotK6bHoEdsAZNBu4Sn1sxzgwgATYNe-W8dtxxauDqHP54IHiWr-NcHWueIg-jkA== www.sampo.com