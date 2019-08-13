Log in
Sampo Oyj Sampo's Ownership In Nordea Has Decreased Below 20 Per Cent

08/13/2019 | 03:01am EDT
TIDMSAMPO 
 
   SAMPO PLC                  STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 
13 August 2019 at 9:45 am 
 
 
 
 
 
   Sampo's ownership in Nordea has decreased below 20 per cent 
 
   Sampo plc has distributed a total of 55,517,639 shares of Nordea Bank 
Abp as an extra dividend. After the distribution, Sampo holds 
804,922,858 shares of Nordea, corresponding to 19.87 per cent of all 
shares and voting rights. 
 
   The value of the share dividend, based on the volume weighted average 
price of Nordea on 12 August 2019, was EUR 5.661. 
 
   More information about the extra dividend is available at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=NiUt50kxBly2qRREdGR1VTsTIDMerFhP7Qm-FrX8-05RPKAjfx9VJ8HfAcB_pATVWcaSaM7jNGJpDdW5raLVeYA7JXDme2FbC3HfpJc8qETW3Pqn3dTZxWRGAMZQWEqtFNeU3rwg5amqoaCKZGRXl3jNyXJKWwyG-PVOqLscNPwST5rNDacpn7QLKW8vGDlxQzyir6p3zXBnsdcQSK0DKfNGaJ0KCb7aUf3nWbtm6Ok= 
www.sampo.com/investors/financial-information/extra-dividend-2019/ 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 50 424 0030 
 
   Maria Silander 
 
   Communications Manager, Media Relations 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0031 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=NiUt50kxBly2qRREdGR1VXtotK6bHoEdsAZNBu4Sn1sxzgwgATYNe-W8dtxxauDqHP54IHiWr-NcHWueIg-jkA== 
www.sampo.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE -0.61% 6790 Delayed Quote.67.16%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.20% 7863.411175 Delayed Quote.21.16%
NORDEA BANK ABP -0.50% 60.3 Delayed Quote.-19.15%
SAMPO -0.08% 37.67 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
