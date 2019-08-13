Sampo Oyj Sampo's Ownership In Nordea Has Decreased Below 20 Per Cent

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE
13 August 2019 at 9:45 am
Sampo's ownership in Nordea has decreased below 20 per cent
Sampo plc has distributed a total of 55,517,639 shares of Nordea Bank
Abp as an extra dividend. After the distribution, Sampo holds
804,922,858 shares of Nordea, corresponding to 19.87 per cent of all
shares and voting rights.
The value of the share dividend, based on the volume weighted average
price of Nordea on 12 August 2019, was EUR 5.661.
More information about the extra dividend is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=NiUt50kxBly2qRREdGR1VTsTIDMerFhP7Qm-FrX8-05RPKAjfx9VJ8HfAcB_pATVWcaSaM7jNGJpDdW5raLVeYA7JXDme2FbC3HfpJc8qETW3Pqn3dTZxWRGAMZQWEqtFNeU3rwg5amqoaCKZGRXl3jNyXJKWwyG-PVOqLscNPwST5rNDacpn7QLKW8vGDlxQzyir6p3zXBnsdcQSK0DKfNGaJ0KCb7aUf3nWbtm6Ok=
www.sampo.com/investors/financial-information/extra-dividend-2019/
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 50 424 0030
Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=NiUt50kxBly2qRREdGR1VXtotK6bHoEdsAZNBu4Sn1sxzgwgATYNe-W8dtxxauDqHP54IHiWr-NcHWueIg-jkA==
www.sampo.com