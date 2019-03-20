Sampo : Oyj Supplement To Sampo Plc's Notice To The Annual General Meeting

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 March 2019 at 12:15 pm
Supplement to Sampo plc's Notice to the Annual General Meeting
As disclosed in Sampo Group's Interim Statement for January-September
2018, the capital requirement for Sampo Group will increase in 2019 due
to Nordea's re-domiciliation to Finland.
Sampo's Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting
authorizes the Board to resolve, in its discretion, on the distribution
of an extra dividend either in cash and/or in financial instruments
(including, but not limited to, shares and/or other securities) held by
the company, as one conceivable measure to counter the impacts of the
changes in the capital requirement.
The proposed authorization for the total extra dividend is up to EUR 500
million (EUR 0.90 per share). The authorization would be valid until the
next Annual General Meeting.
Board's new proposal for distribution of profit and Notice to the Annual
General Meeting are attached to this stock exchange release.
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
Sampo plc's Board of Directors' amended proposal :
http://hugin.info/3096/R/2239098/882479.pdf
Notice to the Annual General Meeting (supplemented):
http://hugin.info/3096/R/2239098/882480.pdf
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West
Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
http://www.sampo.com