Sampo : Oyj Supplement To Sampo Plc's Notice To The Annual General Meeting

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 March 2019 at 12:15 pm Supplement to Sampo plc's Notice to the Annual General Meeting As disclosed in Sampo Group's Interim Statement for January-September 2018, the capital requirement for Sampo Group will increase in 2019 due to Nordea's re-domiciliation to Finland. Sampo's Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board to resolve, in its discretion, on the distribution of an extra dividend either in cash and/or in financial instruments (including, but not limited to, shares and/or other securities) held by the company, as one conceivable measure to counter the impacts of the changes in the capital requirement. The proposed authorization for the total extra dividend is up to EUR 500 million (EUR 0.90 per share). The authorization would be valid until the next Annual General Meeting. Board's new proposal for distribution of profit and Notice to the Annual General Meeting are attached to this stock exchange release. SAMPO PLC Jarmo Salonen Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications tel. +358 10 516 0030 Mirko Hurmerinta IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations tel. +358 10 516 0032 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London stock exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority www.sampo.com Sampo plc's Board of Directors' amended proposal : http://hugin.info/3096/R/2239098/882479.pdf Notice to the Annual General Meeting (supplemented): http://hugin.info/3096/R/2239098/882480.pdf