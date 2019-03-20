Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Sampo    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO

(SAMPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sampo : Oyj Supplement To Sampo Plc's Notice To The Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:31am EDT
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC      STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE     20 March 2019 at 12:15 pm 
 
   Supplement to Sampo plc's Notice to the Annual General Meeting 
 
   As disclosed in Sampo Group's Interim Statement for January-September 
2018, the capital requirement for Sampo Group will increase in 2019 due 
to Nordea's re-domiciliation to Finland. 
 
   Sampo's Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting 
authorizes the Board to resolve, in its discretion, on the distribution 
of an extra dividend either in cash and/or in financial instruments 
(including, but not limited to, shares and/or other securities) held by 
the company, as one conceivable measure to counter the impacts of the 
changes in the capital requirement. 
 
   The proposed authorization for the total extra dividend is up to EUR 500 
million (EUR 0.90 per share). The authorization would be valid until the 
next Annual General Meeting. 
 
   Board's new proposal for distribution of profit and Notice to the Annual 
General Meeting are attached to this stock exchange release. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Mirko Hurmerinta 
 
   IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0032 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London stock exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   www.sampo.com 
 
   Sampo plc's Board of Directors' amended proposal : 
http://hugin.info/3096/R/2239098/882479.pdf 
   Notice to the Annual General Meeting (supplemented): 
http://hugin.info/3096/R/2239098/882480.pdf 
 
   This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West 
Corporation clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire 
 
 
  http://www.sampo.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMPO
06:31aSAMPO : Oyj Supplement To Sampo Plc's Notice To The Annual General Meeting
DJ
06:16aSAMPO : Supplement to Sampo plc's Notice to the Annual General Meeting
GL
03/05SAMPO : Oyj Sampo's Board Of Directors' Report And Financial Statements For 2018..
DJ
03/05SAMPO : Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2018 have been p..
GL
03/04NIXU OYJ : Insurance company If buys cybersecurity as a service from Nixu
AQ
02/14SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions -2-
DJ
02/14SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Elinkorkolaitos Hereditas Oy)
DJ
02/14SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Elinkorkolaitos Hereditas Oy)
AQ
02/12SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Columba AS)
DJ
02/12SAMPO : Change in Björn Wahlroos' shareholding in Sampo
GL
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.