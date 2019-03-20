Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Sampo    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO

(SAMPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sampo : Supplement to Sampo plc's Notice to the Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:16am EDT

SAMPO PLC      STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE     20 March 2019 at 12:15 pm

Supplement to Sampo plc's Notice to the Annual General Meeting

As disclosed in Sampo Group's Interim Statement for January-September 2018, the capital requirement for Sampo Group will increase in 2019 due to Nordea's re-domiciliation to Finland.

Sampo's Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board to resolve, in its discretion, on the distribution of an extra dividend either in cash and/or in financial instruments (including, but not limited to, shares and/or other securities) held by the company, as one conceivable measure to counter the impacts of the changes in the capital requirement.

The proposed authorization for the total extra dividend is up to EUR 500 million (EUR 0.90 per share). The authorization would be valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

Board's new proposal for distribution of profit and Notice to the Annual General Meeting are attached to this stock exchange release.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media 
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMPO
06:31aSAMPO : Oyj Supplement To Sampo Plc's Notice To The Annual General Meeting
DJ
06:16aSAMPO : Supplement to Sampo plc's Notice to the Annual General Meeting
GL
03/05SAMPO : Oyj Sampo's Board Of Directors' Report And Financial Statements For 2018..
DJ
03/05SAMPO : Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2018 have been p..
GL
03/04NIXU OYJ : Insurance company If buys cybersecurity as a service from Nixu
AQ
02/14SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions -2-
DJ
02/14SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Elinkorkolaitos Hereditas Oy)
DJ
02/14SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Elinkorkolaitos Hereditas Oy)
AQ
02/12SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Columba AS)
DJ
02/12SAMPO : Change in Björn Wahlroos' shareholding in Sampo
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 708 M
EBIT 2019 1 944 M
Net income 2019 1 561 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,86%
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
P/E ratio 2020 14,40
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,07x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,98x
Capitalization 23 867 M
Chart SAMPO
Duration : Period :
Sampo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 46,4 €
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kari Henrik Stadigh President, Group Chief Executive Officer & MD
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Veli-Matti Johannes Mattila Independent Director
Eira Palin-Lehtinen Vice Chairman
Adine Charlotte Grate Axén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMPO12.03%27 084
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.0.62%508 177
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.01%35 542
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC5.46%34 658
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.01%31 543
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC8.68%17 812
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.