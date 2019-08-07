Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Sampo    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO

(SAMPO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sampo distributes an extra dividend in the form of Nordea shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:20am EDT

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE                           7 August 2019 at 10:20 am

Sampo distributes an extra dividend in the form of Nordea shares

Sampo plc’s Board of Directors has today, as planned and previously announced on 13 June 2019, resolved to distribute an extra dividend in the form of Nordea Bank Abp shares.

Each shareholder will receive 1 Nordea share for each 10 Sampo shares. Fractional entitlements to Nordea shares resulting from the distribution ratio will not be distributed in the form of shares, but an equivalent amount will be compensated to shareholders in cash.

The ex-dividend date is 8 August 2019 and the record date 9 August 2019. The payment date is 12 August 2019 for the share dividend and 16 August 2019 for the cash compensation.

In Finland, a share dividend is taxed similarly as cash dividend. Sampo will pay the Finnish transfer tax of 1.6 per cent resulting from the distribution of the share dividend on behalf of shareholders. The Finnish Tax Administration has published general information regarding the taxation of dividends in kind at https://www.vero.fi/en/About-us/newsroom/news/uutiset/2019/taxation-of-dividends-in-kind/.  

As a result of the distribution of the extra dividend, Sampo’s ownership in Nordea will decrease below 20 per cent. Hence, in the future, the Group’s solvency will only be calculated by the Solvency II rules and Nordea will be treated as a normal equity investment.

Sampo Group’s solvency ratio according to the Solvency II directive amounted to 137 per cent at the end of June 2019. Taking the distribution of an extra dividend into account, the solvency ratio would have been approximately 170 per cent at the end of June 2019.

Withdrawing from the conglomerate rules (FICO) solvency calculation is subject to formal approval by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. Sampo expects to receive the approval before the release date of the January-September 2019 Interim Statement. The consolidation of Nordea as an associated company in Sampo Group’s financial statement (IFRS) will remain unchanged.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 50 424 0030

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMPO
03:36aSampo Oyj Sampo Distributes An Extra Dividend In The Form Of Nordea Shares
DJ
03:20aSampo distributes an extra dividend in the form of Nordea shares
GL
02:46aSAMPO : Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - -4-
DJ
02:46aSAMPO : Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - -3-
DJ
02:46aSAMPO : Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - -2-
DJ
02:45aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - June 2019
DJ
02:31aSampo Group's Results for January - June 2019
GL
07/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/18Weak Earnings, Trade Tensions Weigh on Global Stocks
DJ
07/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 362 M
EBIT 2019 1 918 M
Net income 2019 1 531 M
Debt 2019 2 804 M
Yield 2019 7,96%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,32x
EV / Sales2020 5,22x
Capitalization 20 393 M
Chart SAMPO
Duration : Period :
Sampo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 44,42  €
Last Close Price 36,72  €
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kari Henrik Stadigh President, Group Chief Executive Officer & MD
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Veli-Matti Johannes Mattila Independent Director
Eira Palin-Lehtinen Vice Chairman
Adine Charlotte Grate Axén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMPO-4.40%22 831
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.19%38 006
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC8.36%37 299
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION25.70%34 193
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC11.46%18 723
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION34.07%17 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group