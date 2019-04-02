Log in
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (Solidium Oy)

04/02/2019 | 09:16am EDT

SAMPO PLC     STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE    2 April 2019 at 4:15 PM

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (Solidium Oy)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights owned by Solidium Oy (business code 2245475-9) decreased on 2 April 2019 below ten (10) per cent of Sampo plc's entire stock and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of Solidium Oy subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.95% of shares

 

9.87% of voting rights 		-

 

- 		9.95% of shares

 

9.87% of voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) -

- 		-

- 		-

-

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 55,278,580 shares

 

55,278,580 voting rights 		  9.95% of shares

 

9.87% of voting rights 		 
SUBTOTAL A 55,278,580 shares
55,278,580 voting rights 		9.95% of shares
9.87% of voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
