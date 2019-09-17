SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 17 September 2019 at 3:35 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Alsaker)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2014.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Alsaker, Knut Arne Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Sampo plc LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22