Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)

09/17/2019 | 08:36am EDT

SAMPO PLC                           MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS                    17 September 2019 at 3:35 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Lapveteläinen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2014.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lapveteläinen, Patrick
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20190917130819_9

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-09-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,253 Unit price: 38.1824 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,253 Volume weighted average price: 38.1824 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,263 Unit price: 38.0197 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,263 Volume weighted average price: 38.0197 EUR

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 4,516 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
