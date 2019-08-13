Sampo's ownership in Nordea has decreased below 20 per cent
0
08/13/2019 | 02:45am EDT
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 13 August 2019 at 9:45 am
Sampo’s ownership in Nordea has decreased below 20 per cent
Sampo plc has distributed a total of 55,517,639 shares of Nordea Bank Abp as an extra dividend. After the distribution, Sampo holds 804,922,858 shares of Nordea, corresponding to 19.87 per cent of all shares and voting rights.
The value of the share dividend, based on the volume weighted average price of Nordea on 12 August 2019, was EUR 5.661.