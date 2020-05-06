Sampo Oyj : Change In Sampo Plc's Dividend Proposal

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC INSIDER INFORMATION 6 May 2020 at
9:35 am
Change in Sampo plc's dividend proposal
Sampo's Board of Directors has today decided to cancel its previous
dividend proposal of EUR 2.20 per share and to announce a new proposal
of EUR 1.50 per share. The decision was affected by the high level of
uncertainty in the financial markets and changes in Sampo's internal
dividends.
Despite the challenging environment Sampo is committed to paying an
attractive dividend and the proposal is in accordance with the Group's
dividend policy.
Furthermore, the Board has considered the recent statements by the
supervisors. Sampo Group has a solid solvency and liquidity position and
the Board's view is that the proposed dividend will not jeopardize the
company's operations or ability to fulfill its obligations to the
policyholders.
Adjusted for the new dividend proposal, Sampo Group's solvency was
approximately 187 per cent at the end of April 2020 (167 per cent on 31
December 2019).
The Board of Directors' new dividend proposal to the Annual General
Meeting to be held on 2 June 2020
The parent company's distributable capital and reserves totaled EUR
7,383,547,646.18 of which profit for the financial year 2019 was EUR
1,489,678,098.42.
The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.50
per share to the company's 555,351,850 shares. The dividends to be paid
are EUR 833,027,775.00 in total. The remainder of the funds are left in
the equity capital.
The dividend will be paid to the shareholders registered in the Register
of Shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Ltd as the record date of 4
June 2020. The Board proposes that the dividend be paid on 11 June 2020.
No other significant changes have taken place in the company's financial
position since the end of the financial year, except the decrease in the
market values of investment assets as a consequence of the COVID-19
outbreak. The company's liquidity position is good and in the view of
the Board, the proposed distribution does not jeopardize the company's
ability to fulfill its obligations.
SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors
