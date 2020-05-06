Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Sampo Oyj    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/06 03:19:55 am
29.34 EUR   +1.24%
03:01aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -4-
DJ
03:01aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -3-
DJ
03:01aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampo Oyj : Change In Sampo Plc's Dividend Proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 02:50am EDT
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                 INSIDER INFORMATION            6 May 2020 at 
9:35 am 
 
   Change in Sampo plc's dividend proposal 
 
   Sampo's Board of Directors has today decided to cancel its previous 
dividend proposal of EUR 2.20 per share and to announce a new proposal 
of EUR 1.50 per share. The decision was affected by the high level of 
uncertainty in the financial markets and changes in Sampo's internal 
dividends. 
 
   Despite the challenging environment Sampo is committed to paying an 
attractive dividend and the proposal is in accordance with the Group's 
dividend policy. 
 
   Furthermore, the Board has considered the recent statements by the 
supervisors. Sampo Group has a solid solvency and liquidity position and 
the Board's view is that the proposed dividend will not jeopardize the 
company's operations or ability to fulfill its obligations to the 
policyholders. 
 
   Adjusted for the new dividend proposal, Sampo Group's solvency was 
approximately 187 per cent at the end of April 2020 (167 per cent on 31 
December 2019). 
 
 
 
 
 
   The Board of Directors' new dividend proposal to the Annual General 
Meeting to be held on 2 June 2020 
 
   The parent company's distributable capital and reserves totaled EUR 
7,383,547,646.18 of which profit for the financial year 2019 was EUR 
1,489,678,098.42. 
 
   The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.50 
per share to the company's 555,351,850 shares. The dividends to be paid 
are EUR 833,027,775.00 in total. The remainder of the funds are left in 
the equity capital. 
 
   The dividend will be paid to the shareholders registered in the Register 
of Shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Ltd as the record date of 4 
June 2020. The Board proposes that the dividend be paid on 11 June 2020. 
 
   No other significant changes have taken place in the company's financial 
position since the end of the financial year, except the decrease in the 
market values of investment assets as a consequence of the COVID-19 
outbreak. The company's liquidity position is good and in the view of 
the Board, the proposed distribution does not jeopardize the company's 
ability to fulfill its obligations. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Board of Directors 
 
 
 
 
 
   Further information: 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Maria Silander 
 
   Communications Manager, Media Relations 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0031 
 
   Mirko Hurmerinta 
 
   IR & Communications Specialist 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0032 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ViK-b2z4tDn4zLimddc5L3ZKimABy3I5YQM-XDCuKeM9oUrn6XcpQBB7Y8Q6vHIXw0BaZQrLi9kOVXgmTBMBYw== 
www.sampo.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMPO OYJ
03:01aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -4-
DJ
03:01aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -3-
DJ
03:01aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -2-
DJ
03:01aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January -- March 2020
DJ
02:50aSAMPO OYJ : Change In Sampo Plc's Dividend Proposal
DJ
02:45aSampo Group's results for January – March 2020
GL
02:35aChange in Sampo plc's dividend proposal
GL
04/30SAMPO OYJ : quaterly earnings release
04/29SAMPO OYJ : Group's Interim Statement for January – March for 2020 will be..
PU
03/25SAMPO OYJ : Sampo Postpones Its Annual General Meeting Scheduled For 23 April 20..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 948 M
EBIT 2020 1 556 M
Net income 2020 1 261 M
Debt 2020 2 983 M
Yield 2020 6,78%
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,00x
EV / Sales2021 3,84x
Capitalization 16 794 M
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 36,54  €
Last Close Price 30,24  €
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torbjörn Magnusson President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Knut Arne Alsaker Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Johannes Mattila Independent Director
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMPO OYJ-25.52%18 475
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-11.30%31 558
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.78%31 043
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-29.24%24 285
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-2.05%16 016
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.14%13 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group