Sampo Oyj : Change Of Group Cfo In Sampo Group

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 August 2018 at 10:20 am
Change of Group CFO in Sampo Group
Peter Johansson, 61, will retire from Sampo's Group CFO position as of 1
January 2019. He has been Group CFO and a member of the Sampo Group
Executive Board since 2001. Peter has held various position in Sampo
Group and its constituent parts over the past 33 years.
Knut Arne Alsaker, 45, will take over as the new Group CFO as of 1 of
January 2019. He is currently CFO of If P&C Group and a member of the
Sampo Group Executive Committee. Knut Arne has an extensive background
in Sampo Group and has previously worked as Chief Risk Officer and Head
of Reinsurance.
Knut Arne's CV is available at
www.sampo.com/governance/executive-committee/knut-arne-alsaker/.
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 50 424 0030
Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki London Stock Exchange The principal media Financial
Supervisory Authority www.sampo.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
http://www.sampo.com