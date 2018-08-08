Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Sampo Oyj    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ (SAMPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/08 10:34:10 am
42.845 EUR   -1.53%
09:36aSAMPO OYJ : Change Of Group Cfo In Sampo Group
DJ
09:21aSAMPO OYJ : Change of Group CFO in Sampo Group
GL
08:46aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo Group's Results For January - -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sampo Oyj : Change Of Group Cfo In Sampo Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 09:36am CEST
TIDMSAMPO 
 
   SAMPO PLC       STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE      8 August 2018 at 10:20 am 
 
   Change of Group CFO in Sampo Group 
 
   Peter Johansson, 61, will retire from Sampo's Group CFO position as of 1 
January 2019. He has been Group CFO and a member of the Sampo Group 
Executive Board since 2001. Peter has held various position in Sampo 
Group and its constituent parts over the past 33 years. 
 
   Knut Arne Alsaker, 45, will take over as the new Group CFO as of 1 of 
January 2019. He is currently CFO of If P&C Group and a member of the 
Sampo Group Executive Committee.  Knut Arne has an extensive background 
in Sampo Group and has previously worked as Chief Risk Officer and Head 
of Reinsurance. 
 
   Knut Arne's CV is available at 
www.sampo.com/governance/executive-committee/knut-arne-alsaker/. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 50 424 0030 
 
   Mirko Hurmerinta 
 
   IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0032 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki London Stock Exchange The principal media Financial 
Supervisory Authority www.sampo.com 
 
   This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf 
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire 
 
 
  http://www.sampo.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMPO OYJ
09:36aSAMPO OYJ : Change Of Group Cfo In Sampo Group
DJ
09:21aSAMPO OYJ : Change of Group CFO in Sampo Group
GL
08:46aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo Group's Results For January - -3-
DJ
08:46aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo Group's Results For January - -2-
DJ
08:46aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January - June 2018
DJ
08:36aSAMPO OYJ : Good growth and strong results in Sampo Group's insurance businesses
GL
08:31aSAMPO OYJ : Group's Results for January - June 2018
GL
08/01SAMPO OYJ : Group's Half-Year Financial Report for 2018 will be published on 8 A..
GL
06/19Sampo Oyj Mandatum Life And Danske Bank Continue Co-operation As Agreed
DJ
06/19SAMPO OYJ : Mandatum Life and Danske Bank continue co-operation as agreed
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06From The Top(danmark) To The Flop 
07/19NORDEA : A Pan-Nordic Champion On The Road To Make Its 7% Yield Growing 
07/02A 5.5 Billion Deal Between Nordea And Gjensidige Which Leads To A Win-Win Sit.. 
06/06Sampo (SAXPY) Presents At Goldman Sachs 22nd European Financials Conference 2.. 
06/05SAMPO GROUP : A 6% Yield With An 8% Annual Growth 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.