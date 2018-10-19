Sampo Oyj Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (Capital Income Builder)

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 October 2018 at 9:35 am Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (Capital Income Builder) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has yesterday received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act. According to the notification the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned by Capital Income Builder (CIB) decreased on 17th October 2018 to under five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. The number of shares remained above five (5) per cent of total number of Sampo plc's A shares. CIB is a mutual fund registered in the United States under Investment Company Act of 1940. CIB is the legal owner of shares in Sampo plc. CIB has delegated proxy voting authority to its investment adviser, Capital Research and Management Company (CRMC), a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of the Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC). Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850. Total positions of Capital Income Builder (CIB) and its funds subject to the notification: % of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % rights (total of A) (total of B) (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 5.03% of shares N.A. 5.03% of shares was crossed or reached 4.99% of voting rights N.A. 4.99% of voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.07% of shares N.A. 5.07% of shares 5.02% of voting rights N.A. 5.02% of voting rights Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: A: Shares and voting rights: Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 27,960,464 shares and voting rights N.A. 5.03% of shares and 4.99% of voting rights SUBTOTAL A 27,960,464 shares and voting rights 5.03% of shares and 4.99% of voting rights SAMPO PLC Jarmo Salonen Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications tel. +358 10 516 0030 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London Stock Exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority www.sampo.com This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein. Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire http://www.sampo.com