SAMPO OYJ (SAMPO)
Sampo Oyj Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (Capital Income Builder)

10/19/2018 | 08:51am CEST
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE       19 October 2018 at 9:35 am 
 
   Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act 
(Capital Income Builder) 
 
   Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has yesterday received a disclosure 
under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act. According to 
the notification the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares 
(ISIN: FI009003305) owned by Capital Income Builder (CIB) decreased on 
17th October 2018 to under five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting 
rights. The number of shares remained above five (5) per cent of total 
number of Sampo plc's A shares. 
 
   CIB is a mutual fund registered in the United States under Investment 
Company Act of 1940. CIB is the legal owner of shares in Sampo plc. CIB 
has delegated proxy voting authority to its investment adviser, Capital 
Research and Management Company (CRMC), a 100 per cent owned subsidiary 
of the Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC). 
 
   Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its 
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the 
total number of votes is 560,151,850. 
 
   Total positions of Capital Income Builder (CIB) and its funds subject to 
the notification: 
 
 
 
 
                                                    % of shares and voting   % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments  Total of both in % 
                                                    rights (total of A)       (total of B)                                                (A+B) 
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold  5.03% of shares          N.A.                                                         5.03% of shares 
 was crossed or reached                              4.99% of voting rights   N.A.                                                         4.99% of voting rights 
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)  5.07% of shares          N.A.                                                         5.07% of shares 
                                                     5.02% of voting rights   N.A.                                                         5.02% of voting rights 
 
 
   Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
threshold was crossed: 
 
   A: Shares and voting rights: 
 
 
 
 
Class/type of shares  Number of shares and voting rights                       % of shares and voting rights 
 ISIN code 
                      Direct                               Indirect            Direct                Indirect 
                       (SMA 9:5)                            (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)   (SMA 9:5)             (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
FI0009003305          27,960,464 shares and voting rights  N.A.                5.03% of shares and 
                                                                               4.99% of voting 
                                                                               rights 
SUBTOTAL A            27,960,464 shares and voting rights                      5.03% of shares and 4.99% of voting rights 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   www.sampo.com 
 
   This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West 
Corporation clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire 
 
 
  http://www.sampo.com

