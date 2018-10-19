Sampo Oyj Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (Capital Income Builder)

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 October 2018 at 9:35 am
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act
(Capital Income Builder)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has yesterday received a disclosure
under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act. According to
the notification the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares
(ISIN: FI009003305) owned by Capital Income Builder (CIB) decreased on
17th October 2018 to under five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting
rights. The number of shares remained above five (5) per cent of total
number of Sampo plc's A shares.
CIB is a mutual fund registered in the United States under Investment
Company Act of 1940. CIB is the legal owner of shares in Sampo plc. CIB
has delegated proxy voting authority to its investment adviser, Capital
Research and Management Company (CRMC), a 100 per cent owned subsidiary
of the Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC).
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the
total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of Capital Income Builder (CIB) and its funds subject to
the notification:
% of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in %
rights (total of A) (total of B) (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 5.03% of shares N.A. 5.03% of shares
was crossed or reached 4.99% of voting rights N.A. 4.99% of voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.07% of shares N.A. 5.07% of shares
5.02% of voting rights N.A. 5.02% of voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the
threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
ISIN code
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 27,960,464 shares and voting rights N.A. 5.03% of shares and
4.99% of voting
rights
SUBTOTAL A 27,960,464 shares and voting rights 5.03% of shares and 4.99% of voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West
Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
http://www.sampo.com