SAMPO OYJ    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ (SAMPO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/14 11:01:38 am
43.8 EUR   +0.76%
10:16aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo Completes Saxo Bank Deal
DJ
10:01aSAMPO OYJ : completes Saxo Bank deal
GL
08/08SAMPO OYJ : Change Of Group Cfo In Sampo Group
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampo Oyj : Sampo Completes Saxo Bank Deal

09/14/2018 | 10:16am CEST
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC           STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE      14 September 2018 at 
11:00 am 
 
   Sampo completes Saxo Bank deal 
 
   Sampo announced on 2 October 2017 that it will buy 19.9 per cent of 
shares in Saxo Bank Group for EUR 265 million. At the same time, Geely 
Financials Denmark A/S, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group 
Co., Ltd, announced that it will increase its stake to 51.5 per cent in 
Saxo. 
 
   The parties of the transaction have now received all the regulatory 
approvals required. Thus, the transaction will be completed as agreed. 
Co-founder and CEO of Saxo Group Kim Fournais' stake of 25.71 per cent 
remains unchanged. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Mirko Hurmerinta 
 
   IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0032 
 
 
 
  http://www.sampo.com

