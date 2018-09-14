Sampo Oyj : Sampo Completes Saxo Bank Deal

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 September 2018 at 11:00 am Sampo completes Saxo Bank deal Sampo announced on 2 October 2017 that it will buy 19.9 per cent of shares in Saxo Bank Group for EUR 265 million. At the same time, Geely Financials Denmark A/S, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd, announced that it will increase its stake to 51.5 per cent in Saxo. The parties of the transaction have now received all the regulatory approvals required. Thus, the transaction will be completed as agreed. Co-founder and CEO of Saxo Group Kim Fournais' stake of 25.71 per cent remains unchanged. SAMPO PLC Jarmo Salonen Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications tel. +358 10 516 0030 Mirko Hurmerinta IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations tel. +358 10 516 0032 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London Stock Exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority www.sampo.com This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein. Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire http://www.sampo.com