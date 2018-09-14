Sampo Oyj : Sampo Completes Saxo Bank Deal

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 September 2018 at
11:00 am
Sampo completes Saxo Bank deal
Sampo announced on 2 October 2017 that it will buy 19.9 per cent of
shares in Saxo Bank Group for EUR 265 million. At the same time, Geely
Financials Denmark A/S, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
Co., Ltd, announced that it will increase its stake to 51.5 per cent in
Saxo.
The parties of the transaction have now received all the regulatory
approvals required. Thus, the transaction will be completed as agreed.
Co-founder and CEO of Saxo Group Kim Fournais' stake of 25.71 per cent
remains unchanged.
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
http://www.sampo.com