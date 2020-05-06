Sampo Oyj : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -2

despite the challenging times. Costs were down 8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020. Importantly, Nordea is a strongly capitalized bank with a CET1 ratio of 16 per cent, i.e. 5.8 per cent above the current requirement. Key priorities at Nordea, as in Sampo's insurance businesses, are to support customers, to keep employees safe and to ensure business continuity. Customer activity has been at an exceptionally high level and both net interest income and net commissions increased. Mandatum Life's business has been quite stable despite the equity market development. Only in the couple of weeks immediately after the outbreak of COVID-19 did we see any significant outflows from unit linked savings. Since then outflows are on a normal, low level. The with-profit portfolios continue to run off according to plan and solvency is higher than it has ever been. Sampo Group and its subsidiaries continue to report solid solvency ratios. This is also the background for our Board's decision to propose a dividend of EUR 1.5 per share. It is important for us to pay dividends in accordance with our dividend policy as we have the capital and the liquidity to do so. Torbjörn Magnusson Group CEO and President COVID-19 EFFECTS ON SAMPO GROUP This section describes the COVID-19 impacts on Sampo Group's business areas. If If has since mid-March prioritized business continuity and continued to serve and support If's customers in the best way in the changed working conditions in all markets. As a result, approximately 83 per cent of all If's employees worked from home offices at the end of the quarter. If has broadly managed to offer a service level close to normal. Claims cost is negatively impacted from travel insurance policies primarily following imposed travel restrictions from governments due to Covid-19. At the end of the first quarter, the total number of reported claims amounted to approximately 26,000 claims corresponding to a gross claims cost of EUR 12 million. At the end of April, the number of claims had increased towards 48,000 claims, mostly in BA Private and in Norway. For this event, If has a reinsurance cover with a net retention of approx. EUR 10 million. Claims exposure for other areas is in general considered low and in the case of Business Interruption, a loss from the current Covid-19 situation is not covered by the standard terms. At this stage, it is still too early to draw conclusions on the risk ratio impact from the lock down but from mid-March, If has noted a decrease in claims frequencies, especially in motor, that for a shorter period of time will have a positive effect. At the same time claims repair costs might increase due to a lack of material, delays in transportation of material or shortage of personnel following implemented government travel restrictions. As a consequence of the COVID-19 situation, If expects a negative effect on premium volume for the rest of 2020 from less business activity, fewer new cars sold, decommissioning of vehicles and lower insurable sums and goods. A decrease in business volume is expected to be largely neutral on the risk ratio. Topdanmark Topdanmark has reported on COVID-19 impacts in its Q1/2020 report published on 24 April 2020. Mandatum Life In accordance with the contingency plans all personnel started to work from home offices as of 13 March. Business activities have functioned normally. Outflow of funds from capital redemption and endowment policies was higher than normal during two weeks after the outbreak of the COVID-19 and was mainly due to two large surrenders. Since then outflow seems to have stabilized at the same level as previous years and before the COVID-19 outbreak. Liquidity is expected to remain good as with profit liabilities are predictable and coupons and expirations cover the pension payments for the next two years. COVID-19 is not expected to have a material impact on the risk result. The expense result is expected to suffer a little due to lower fee income from unit linked policies. Solvency Sampo Group's and its subsidiaries' solvency is covered in the section Solvency. Investments A strong sell-off took place in the capital markets after the outbreak of the pandemic crisis in March and resulted in negative returns across asset classes. Listed equities and high yield credit were the worst hit asset classes. Impairments amounting to EUR 191 million were booked in the profit and loss account in January-March 2020. If's share was EUR 94 million, Mandatum Life's EUR 61 million and Sampo plc's EUR 36 million. If's mark-to-market investment return for January - March 2020 was -5.6 per cent and Mandatum Life's -8.4 per cent. Equity allocation in If's investment assets decreased to 9 per cent and in Mandatum Life's allocation to 22 per cent. More information on asset allocations, running yields, durations etc. is available in the supplementary package for January -- March 2020 at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1MQcMpUmlg8KizmBXN2Bf16Asa0lFhDkENxAzbRJLr4R-gtN5FfWX4KiPde4_8CF4w1QGoqqL7567PJHrJxe1WU= www.sampo.com/result. BUSINESS AREAS If Profit before taxes for January -- March 2020 for the If segment was EUR 129 million (198). The total comprehensive income for the period after tax decreased to EUR -518 million (259). Combined ratio was 83.7 per cent (86.5) and risk ratio 63.4 per cent (64.8). The improvement in risk ratio compared to last year was supported by measures taken in all business areas during past two years as well as a benign frequency situation for a winter quarter. Net releases from the technical reserves relating to the prior year claims were EUR 62 million (51) in the first quarter of 2020 the main part of which relates to Sweden and motor third party liability. The technical result increased to EUR 180 million (147). The insurance margin (the technical result in relation to the net premiums earned) rose to 16.7 per cent (13.9). Large claims overall ended up EUR 20 million worse than expected in the first quarter of 2020. Large claims were EUR 9 million better than expected in BA Commercial and EUR 29 worse than expected in BA Industrial due to two major large claims in Norway. The Swedish discount rate used to discount the annuity reserves was -0.83 per cent in January -- March 2020 and had a negative effect on the results of EUR 4 million. Gross written premiums increased to EUR 1,733 million (1,651) in January -- March 2020. With fixed currency rates premiums grew 7.0 per cent in the first quarter of 2020. Growth was positive in all business and market areas. The growth was highest in Denmark and accelerated to 13.3 per cent. Gross written premiums grew by 9.5 per cent in Norway, 5.5 per cent in Sweden and 3.1 per cent in Finland. In BA Industrial premium growth amounted to 7.6 per cent, in BA Commercial 7.3 per cent, in BA Baltic 6.6 and in BA Private 6.4. The cost ratio was 20.4 per cent (21.7) and expense ratio 15.0 per cent (15.7). On 31 March 2020 the total investment assets of If amounted to EUR 9.9 billion (10.8). If's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. Topdanmark At the end March 2020 Sampo plc held 41,997,070 Topdanmark shares, corresponding to 46.7 per cent of all shares and 48.2 per cent of related voting rights in the company. The market value of the holding was EUR 1,541 million on 31 March 2020. As a consequence of the COVID-19, only a half of the previously announced dividend of DKK 17 per share was paid out in connection with the AGM on 2 April 2020. Sampo received EUR 48 million in dividends from Topdanmark on 7 April. Topdanmark's profit before taxes for January - March 2020 amounted to EUR -13 million (92). The combined ratio amounted to 88.7 per cent (78.2). The expense ratio is 17.2, up from 17.1 in the first quarter of 2019. The following text is based on Topdanmark's January -- March report published on 24 April 2020. The negative financial markets in connection with COVID-19 situation have had a substantial negative impact in Topdanmark's investment return and the result of life insurance. In non-life insurance, technical result was negatively impacted by lower run-off, COVID-19 related issues and by a higher level of weather-related claims and more rain claims. The claims trend was 72.5 in the first quarter of 2020, up from 63.0 in the first quarter of 2019. The run-off, net of reinsurance, represented a 4.9 percentage points negative impact on the claims trend. Run-off was primarily generated in motor third-party liability, illness and accident and in workers' compensation, whereas run-off losses were generated within motor own damage, property, professional liability, and income protection insurance. Topdanmark's premiums increased 2.4 per cent in non-life insurance and 10.5 per cent in life insurance. In the first quarter of 2020, weather-related claims amounted to nearly EUR 9 million and were EUR 2 million above the normal level. The large claims were EUR 2 million above the normal quarterly level. Topdanmark's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. Further information on Topdanmark A/S and its January - March 2020 results is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1LaA7BDDDf89Gdp_Ljxf5m39XRAOdR1iPk3i5NTYnZMCoWQzRYDL4My5bLIg3Kcc_vi-LetafMs-41ztjonNQe0= www.topdanmark.com. Associated company Nordea Nordea is the largest bank in the Nordic region and among the ten largest financial groups in Europe in terms of total market capitalization with around 11 million customers. Nordea's shares are listed on the Nasdaq exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen. In Sampo Group's financial reporting Nordea is treated as an associated

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-20 0300ET