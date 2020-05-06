Sampo Oyj : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -2

Log in
05/06/2020
despite the challenging times. Costs were down 8 per cent in the first 
quarter of 2020. Importantly, Nordea is a strongly capitalized bank with 
a CET1 ratio of 16 per cent, i.e. 5.8 per cent above the current 
requirement. Key priorities at Nordea, as in Sampo's insurance 
businesses, are to support customers, to keep employees safe and to 
ensure business continuity. Customer activity has been at an 
exceptionally high level and both net interest income and net 
commissions increased. 
 
   Mandatum Life's business has been quite stable despite the equity market 
development. Only in the couple of weeks immediately after the outbreak 
of COVID-19 did we see any significant outflows from unit linked 
savings. Since then outflows are on a normal, low level. The with-profit 
portfolios continue to run off according to plan and solvency is higher 
than it has ever been. 
 
   Sampo Group and its subsidiaries continue to report solid solvency 
ratios. This is also the background for our Board's decision to propose 
a dividend of EUR 1.5 per share. It is important for us to pay dividends 
in accordance with our dividend policy as we have the capital and the 
liquidity to do so. 
 
   Torbjörn Magnusson 
 
   Group CEO and President 
 
   COVID-19 EFFECTS ON SAMPO GROUP 
 
   This section describes the COVID-19 impacts on Sampo Group's business 
areas. 
 
 
 
 
 
   If 
 
   If has since mid-March prioritized business continuity and continued to 
serve and support If's customers in the best way in the changed working 
conditions in all markets. As a result, approximately 83 per cent of all 
If's employees worked from home offices at the end of the quarter. If 
has broadly managed to offer a service level close to normal. 
 
   Claims cost is negatively impacted from travel insurance policies 
primarily following imposed travel restrictions from governments due to 
Covid-19. At the end of the first quarter, the total number of reported 
claims amounted to approximately 26,000 claims corresponding to a gross 
claims cost of EUR 12 million. At the end of April, the number of claims 
had increased towards 48,000 claims, mostly in BA Private and in Norway. 
For this event, If has a reinsurance cover with a net retention of 
approx. EUR 10 million. Claims exposure for other areas is in general 
considered low and in the case of Business Interruption, a loss from the 
current Covid-19 situation is not covered by the standard terms. 
 
   At this stage, it is still too early to draw conclusions on the risk 
ratio impact from the lock down but from mid-March, If has noted a 
decrease in claims frequencies, especially in motor, that for a shorter 
period of time will have a positive effect. At the same time claims 
repair costs might increase due to a lack of material, delays in 
transportation of material or shortage of personnel following 
implemented government travel restrictions. 
 
   As a consequence of the COVID-19 situation, If expects a negative effect 
on premium volume for the rest of 2020 from less business activity, 
fewer new cars sold, decommissioning of vehicles and lower insurable 
sums and goods. A decrease in business volume is expected to be largely 
neutral on the risk ratio. 
 
 
 
 
 
   Topdanmark 
 
   Topdanmark has reported on COVID-19 impacts in its Q1/2020 report 
published on 24 April 2020. 
 
   Mandatum Life 
 
   In accordance with the contingency plans all personnel started to work 
from home offices as of 13 March. Business activities have functioned 
normally. 
 
   Outflow of funds from capital redemption and endowment policies was 
higher than normal during two weeks after the outbreak of the COVID-19 
and was mainly due to two large surrenders. Since then outflow seems to 
have stabilized at the same level as previous years and before the 
COVID-19 outbreak. 
 
   Liquidity is expected to remain good as with profit liabilities are 
predictable and coupons and expirations cover the pension payments for 
the next two years. 
 
   COVID-19 is not expected to have a material impact on the risk result. 
The expense result is expected to suffer a little due to lower fee 
income from unit linked policies. 
 
 
 
 
 
   Solvency 
 
   Sampo Group's and its subsidiaries' solvency is covered in the section 
Solvency. 
 
   Investments 
 
   A strong sell-off took place in the capital markets after the outbreak 
of the pandemic crisis in March and resulted in negative returns across 
asset classes. Listed equities and high yield credit were the worst hit 
asset classes. Impairments amounting to EUR 191 million were booked in 
the profit and loss account in January-March 2020. If's share was EUR 94 
million, Mandatum Life's EUR 61 million and Sampo plc's EUR 36 million. 
 
   If's mark-to-market investment return for January - March 2020 was -5.6 
per cent and Mandatum Life's     -8.4 per cent. Equity allocation in 
If's investment assets decreased to 9 per cent and in Mandatum Life's 
allocation to 22 per cent. 
 
   More information on asset allocations, running yields, durations etc. is 
available in the supplementary package for January -- March 2020 at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1MQcMpUmlg8KizmBXN2Bf16Asa0lFhDkENxAzbRJLr4R-gtN5FfWX4KiPde4_8CF4w1QGoqqL7567PJHrJxe1WU= 
www.sampo.com/result. 
 
   BUSINESS AREAS 
 
   If 
 
   Profit before taxes for January -- March 2020 for the If segment was EUR 
129 million (198). The total comprehensive income for the period after 
tax decreased to EUR -518 million (259). Combined ratio was 83.7 per 
cent (86.5) and risk ratio 63.4 per cent (64.8). The improvement in risk 
ratio compared to last year was supported by measures taken in all 
business areas during past two years as well as a benign frequency 
situation for a winter quarter. 
 
   Net releases from the technical reserves relating to the prior year 
claims were EUR 62 million (51) in the first quarter of 2020 the main 
part of which relates to Sweden and motor third party liability. The 
technical result increased to EUR 180 million (147). The insurance 
margin (the technical result in relation to the net premiums earned) 
rose to 16.7 per cent (13.9). 
 
   Large claims overall ended up EUR 20 million worse than expected in the 
first quarter of 2020. Large claims were EUR 9 million better than 
expected in BA Commercial and EUR 29 worse than expected in BA 
Industrial due to two major large claims in Norway. 
 
   The Swedish discount rate used to discount the annuity reserves was 
-0.83 per cent in January -- March 2020 and had a negative effect on the 
results of EUR 4 million. 
 
   Gross written premiums increased to EUR 1,733 million (1,651) in January 
-- March 2020. With fixed currency rates premiums grew 7.0 per cent in 
the first quarter of 2020. Growth was positive in all business and 
market areas. The growth was highest in Denmark and accelerated to 13.3 
per cent. Gross written premiums grew by 9.5 per cent in Norway, 5.5 per 
cent in Sweden and 3.1 per cent in Finland. In BA Industrial premium 
growth amounted to 7.6 per cent, in BA Commercial 7.3 per cent, in BA 
Baltic 6.6 and in BA Private 6.4. 
 
   The cost ratio was 20.4 per cent (21.7) and expense ratio 15.0 per cent 
(15.7). 
 
   On 31 March 2020 the total investment assets of If amounted to EUR 9.9 
billion (10.8). 
 
   If's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. 
 
   Topdanmark 
 
   At the end March 2020 Sampo plc held 41,997,070 Topdanmark shares, 
corresponding to 46.7 per cent of all shares and 48.2 per cent of 
related voting rights in the company. The market value of the holding 
was EUR 1,541 million on 31 March 2020. 
 
   As a consequence of the COVID-19, only a half of the previously 
announced dividend of DKK 17 per share was paid out in connection with 
the AGM on 2 April 2020. Sampo received EUR 48 million in dividends from 
Topdanmark on 7 April. 
 
   Topdanmark's profit before taxes for January - March 2020 amounted to 
EUR -13 million (92). The combined ratio amounted to 88.7 per cent 
(78.2). The expense ratio is 17.2, up from 17.1 in the first quarter of 
2019. 
 
   The following text is based on Topdanmark's January -- March report 
published on 24 April 2020. 
 
   The negative financial markets in connection with COVID-19 situation 
have had a substantial negative impact in Topdanmark's investment return 
and the result of life insurance. In non-life insurance, technical 
result was negatively impacted by lower run-off, COVID-19 related issues 
and by a higher level of weather-related claims and more rain claims. 
 
   The claims trend was 72.5 in the first quarter of 2020, up from 63.0 in 
the first quarter of 2019. The run-off, net of reinsurance, represented 
a 4.9 percentage points negative impact on the claims trend. Run-off was 
primarily generated in motor third-party liability, illness and accident 
and in workers' compensation, whereas run-off losses were generated 
within motor own damage, property, professional liability, and income 
protection insurance. 
 
   Topdanmark's premiums increased 2.4 per cent in non-life insurance and 
10.5 per cent in life insurance. 
 
   In the first quarter of 2020, weather-related claims amounted to nearly 
EUR 9 million and were EUR 2 million above the normal level. The large 
claims were EUR 2 million above the normal quarterly level. 
 
   Topdanmark's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. 
 
   Further information on Topdanmark A/S and its January - March 2020 
results is available at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1LaA7BDDDf89Gdp_Ljxf5m39XRAOdR1iPk3i5NTYnZMCoWQzRYDL4My5bLIg3Kcc_vi-LetafMs-41ztjonNQe0= 
www.topdanmark.com. 
 
   Associated company Nordea 
 
   Nordea is the largest bank in the Nordic region and among the ten 
largest financial groups in Europe in terms of total market 
capitalization with around 11 million customers. Nordea's shares are 
listed on the Nasdaq exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen. In 
Sampo Group's financial reporting Nordea is treated as an associated

