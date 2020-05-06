Log in
Sampo Oyj : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -3-

05/06/2020 | 03:01am EDT
company and is included in the segment Holding. 
 
   On 31 March 2020 Sampo plc held 804,922,858 Nordea shares corresponding 
to a holding of 19.87 per cent. The average price paid per share 
amounted to EUR 6.46 and the book value in the Group accounts was EUR 
8.36 per share. The closing price as at 31 March 2020 was EUR 5.13. 
 
   In light of the ECB recommendation on dividend payments amid the 
COVID-19 outbreak, Nordea's Board decided to propose for the AGM on 28 
May 2020 a postponement of the dividend decision until after 1 October 
2020. 
 
   Sampo's share of Nordea's profit before taxes for January -- March 2020 
amounted to EUR 84 million (86). 
 
   Mandatum Life 
 
   Mandatum segment's profit before taxes for January -- March 2020 
amounted to EUR -16 million compared to a profit before taxes of EUR 72 
million a year ago. The total comprehensive income for the period after 
tax reflecting the changes in the market values of assets amounted to 
EUR -323 million (113). Return on equity amounted to -105.2 per cent 
(37.6). 
 
   Mandatum Life Group's premium income on own account amounted to EUR 287 
million (238) in the first quarter of 2020. Premiums increased in 
January - February but decreased in March due the market turmoil. 
 
   Net investment income, excluding income on unit-linked contracts, was 
significantly affected by the market turmoil and amounted to EUR -23 
million (126). Net income from unit-linked contracts was EUR    -884 
million (427). In the first quarter of 2020 fair value reserve decreased 
to EUR 128 million (438). 
 
   Mandatum Life's total technical reserves amounted to EUR 11.0 billion 
(12.0). Unit-linked reserves were EUR 7.2 billion (8.1) and with-profit 
reserves EUR 3.8 billion (3.9) at the end of March 2020. 
 
   The decrease in unit-linked reserves was fully explained by the negative 
investment return. During the first quarter of 2020, with-profit 
reserves related to the higher guarantees of 4.5 and 3.5 per cent 
decreased by EUR 65 million to EUR 2.1 billion. 
 
   Mandatum Life has overall supplemented its technical reserves with a 
total of EUR 206 million (230), of which EUR 165 million is allocated to 
years 2020 -- 2022. The figure does not take into account the reserves 
relating to the segregated fund. The discount rate used for 2020 and 
2021 is 0.25 per cent. The rate used for 2022 is 1.25 per cent. 
 
   The discount rate for segregated liabilities is 0.0 per cent and the 
discount rate reserve of segregated liabilities amounted to EUR 256 
million (263). 
 
   At the end of March 2020, Mandatum Life Group's investment assets, 
excluding the assets of EUR 7.2 billion (8.1) covering unit-linked 
liabilities, amounted to EUR 5.1 billion (5.7) at market values. 
 
   Mandatum Life's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. 
 
 
 
   Holding 
 
   Holding segment's profit before taxes for January - March 2020 amounted 
to EUR 62 million (113). Sampo's share of profits of associated 
companies Nordea and NDX Intressenter for January -- March 2020 amounted 
to EUR 86 million (83) of which Nordea's share was EUR 84 million (83) 
and NDX Intressenter's EUR 2 million (1). 
 
   The segment's profit before taxes excluding the associates for January 
-- March 2020 was EUR -24 million (29). 
 
   Changes in market values of derivative instruments and currency exchange 
rates can cause volatility in the net investment income and finance cost 
lines. 
 
   Sampo plc's holding in Nordea was booked in the consolidated balance 
sheet at EUR 6.7 billion, i.e. EUR 8.36 per share. The market value of 
the holding was EUR 4.1 billion, i.e. EUR 5.13 per share, on 31 March 
2020. 
 
   OTHER DEVELOPMENTS 
 
   Annual General Meeting 
 
   The Board of Directors of Sampo plc disclosed on 25 March 2020 its 
decision to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 
23 April 2020. Sampo intends to arrange the Annual General Meeting on 2 
June 2020. 
 
   The postponement was made in order to ensure the safety and well-being 
of Sampo's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders in light of 
the COVID-19 outbreak and the related health threat. 
 
   Shares and shareholders 
 
   Sampo plc made no repurchases of its own shares during January -- March 
2020 and has not purchased any shares after the end of the reporting 
period. Sampo plc and its subsidiaries hold no Sampo shares on 31 March 
2020. 
 
 
 
 
 
   Internal dividends 
 
   During the first quarter of 2020 Sampo plc, Sampo Group's parent company, 
received no dividends from its subsidiaries or associated company 
Nordea. 
 
   On 2 April 2020 Topdanmark's AGM decided to pay half of the planned 
dividend and postpone the decision on the payment of the other half 
until autumn. Sampo received EUR 48 million on 7 April in dividends from 
Topdanmark. 
 
   Mandatum Life decided not to pay the dividend of EUR 150 million planned 
for March 2020. 
 
   In light of the ECB recommendation on dividend payments, the Nordea's 
Board decided to propose for the AGM on 28 May 2020 a postponement of 
the dividend decision until after 1 October 2020. 
 
   If normally pays its dividend at the end of the year. The company paid 
already in December 2019 a dividend of SEK 7.5 billion (EUR 710 
million). 
 
   Ratings 
 
   Relevant ratings for Sampo Group companies did not change in the first 
quarter of 2020. The ratings at the end of March 2020 are presented in 
the table below. 
 
 
 
 
Rated company                  Moody's          Standard & Poor's 
-----------------------------  ---------------  ------------------- 
                               Rating  Outlook   Rating   Outlook 
-----------------------------  ------  -------  --------  --------- 
                               A3      Stable   A 
  Sampo plc -- Issuer Credit                                Stable 
  Rating 
-----------------------------  ------  -------  --------  --------- 
If P&C Insurance Ltd --        A1      Stable   A+        Stable 
 Insurance Financial Strength 
 Rating 
-----------------------------  ------  -------  --------  --------- 
If P&C Insurance Holding       -       -        A         Stable 
 Ltd (publ) 
 - Issuer Credit Rating 
-----------------------------  ------  -------  --------  --------- 
Mandatum Life Insurance        -       -        A+        Stable 
 Company Ltd -- Issuer Credit 
 Rating 
-----------------------------  ------  -------  --------  --------- 
 
 
 
   Group solvency 
 
   Sampo Group calculates its group solvency under the Solvency II rules. 
In this calculation Nordea is treated as an equity investment. Sampo 
Group's solvency ratio according to the Solvency II directive amounted 
to 179 per cent (167) at the end of March 2020. If the year-end 2019 
solvency was calculated taking into account the changed dividend 
proposal, the adjusted solvency ratio would have been 174 per cent. 
 
   The adverse capital market development following the outbreak of 
COVID-19 had a negative impact on Sampo Group's own funds. Market values 
of equities decreased, and the bond spreads widened in the beginning of 
the crisis significantly. On the other hand, a decrease in the symmetric 
adjustment and increases in the volatility adjustments reduced SCR and 
impacted positively the solvency position. The volatility adjustments 
also increased Group's Own funds. Market risk, especially related to 
Nordea, decreased SCR, which also had a positive impact on solvency. 
Board's proposal to reduce the dividend from EUR 2.20 to EUR 1.50 per 
share increased own funds by almost EUR 400 million and increased the 
solvency II ratio by 9 percentage points. 
 
   Solvency position in the subsidiaries 
 
   The insurance subsidiaries apply Solvency II rules in their regulatory 
solvency calculations. If Group companies use either partial internal 
models or standard model for calculation of their solo solvency 
position. Mandatum Life reports in accordance with standard formula for 
Solvency II. Topdanmark uses a partial internal model to report its 
stand-alone solvency position. 
 
   If Group has an A+ rating from S&P which will continue to require 
significantly more capital than the standard formula and therefore the 
use of standard formula has no practical implications on If Group's 
capital position. On 31 March 2020 If Group's Solvency II capital 
requirement under standard formula amounted to EUR 1,689 million (1,890) 
and own funds to EUR 2,879 million (3,592). The solvency ratio amounted 
to 170 per cent (190). 
 
   The S&P single-A capital requirement for If Group amounted to EUR 2,744 
million (3,083) on 31 March 2020 and the capital base was EUR 2,503 
million (3,151). 
 
   Topdanmark calculates most of its non-life and health risks and their 
respective solvency capital requirement by a partial internal model 
approved by the DFSA. Other risks are calculated by Solvency II SCR 
standard formula. Topdanmark's solvency ratio under the partial internal 
model was 205 per cent (177) at the end of March 2020. 
 
   Mandatum Life's solvency ratio after transitional measures amounted to 
205 per cent (176) on 31 March 2020. The comparison figure would 
increase from 176 per cent to 194 per cent if the cancellation of the 
EUR 150 million dividend payment in March 2020 was taken into account. 
Own funds were EUR 1,944 million (2,117) and Solvency Capital 
Requirement (SCR) was EUR 946 million (1,204). The negative development 
in the equity market decreased own funds and SCR. The latter was further 
reduced by the decrease in the symmetric adjustment applied in equity 
stress. The loss related to credit instruments was partly mitigated in 
the solvency position by the increased volatility adjustment. Without 
transitional measures, own funds would have amounted to EUR 1,590 
million (1,756) and the solvency capital requirement to EUR 957 million 
(1,234) leading to a solvency ratio of 166 per cent (142). 
 
   Debt financing 
 
   Sampo plc's debt financing on 31 March 2020 amounted to EUR 3,883 
million (3,908) and interest bearing assets to EUR 1,833 million

