Sampo Oyj : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -3

company and is included in the segment Holding. On 31 March 2020 Sampo plc held 804,922,858 Nordea shares corresponding to a holding of 19.87 per cent. The average price paid per share amounted to EUR 6.46 and the book value in the Group accounts was EUR 8.36 per share. The closing price as at 31 March 2020 was EUR 5.13. In light of the ECB recommendation on dividend payments amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Nordea's Board decided to propose for the AGM on 28 May 2020 a postponement of the dividend decision until after 1 October 2020. Sampo's share of Nordea's profit before taxes for January -- March 2020 amounted to EUR 84 million (86). Mandatum Life Mandatum segment's profit before taxes for January -- March 2020 amounted to EUR -16 million compared to a profit before taxes of EUR 72 million a year ago. The total comprehensive income for the period after tax reflecting the changes in the market values of assets amounted to EUR -323 million (113). Return on equity amounted to -105.2 per cent (37.6). Mandatum Life Group's premium income on own account amounted to EUR 287 million (238) in the first quarter of 2020. Premiums increased in January - February but decreased in March due the market turmoil. Net investment income, excluding income on unit-linked contracts, was significantly affected by the market turmoil and amounted to EUR -23 million (126). Net income from unit-linked contracts was EUR -884 million (427). In the first quarter of 2020 fair value reserve decreased to EUR 128 million (438). Mandatum Life's total technical reserves amounted to EUR 11.0 billion (12.0). Unit-linked reserves were EUR 7.2 billion (8.1) and with-profit reserves EUR 3.8 billion (3.9) at the end of March 2020. The decrease in unit-linked reserves was fully explained by the negative investment return. During the first quarter of 2020, with-profit reserves related to the higher guarantees of 4.5 and 3.5 per cent decreased by EUR 65 million to EUR 2.1 billion. Mandatum Life has overall supplemented its technical reserves with a total of EUR 206 million (230), of which EUR 165 million is allocated to years 2020 -- 2022. The figure does not take into account the reserves relating to the segregated fund. The discount rate used for 2020 and 2021 is 0.25 per cent. The rate used for 2022 is 1.25 per cent. The discount rate for segregated liabilities is 0.0 per cent and the discount rate reserve of segregated liabilities amounted to EUR 256 million (263). At the end of March 2020, Mandatum Life Group's investment assets, excluding the assets of EUR 7.2 billion (8.1) covering unit-linked liabilities, amounted to EUR 5.1 billion (5.7) at market values. Mandatum Life's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. Holding Holding segment's profit before taxes for January - March 2020 amounted to EUR 62 million (113). Sampo's share of profits of associated companies Nordea and NDX Intressenter for January -- March 2020 amounted to EUR 86 million (83) of which Nordea's share was EUR 84 million (83) and NDX Intressenter's EUR 2 million (1). The segment's profit before taxes excluding the associates for January -- March 2020 was EUR -24 million (29). Changes in market values of derivative instruments and currency exchange rates can cause volatility in the net investment income and finance cost lines. Sampo plc's holding in Nordea was booked in the consolidated balance sheet at EUR 6.7 billion, i.e. EUR 8.36 per share. The market value of the holding was EUR 4.1 billion, i.e. EUR 5.13 per share, on 31 March 2020. OTHER DEVELOPMENTS Annual General Meeting The Board of Directors of Sampo plc disclosed on 25 March 2020 its decision to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 23 April 2020. Sampo intends to arrange the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2020. The postponement was made in order to ensure the safety and well-being of Sampo's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and the related health threat. Shares and shareholders Sampo plc made no repurchases of its own shares during January -- March 2020 and has not purchased any shares after the end of the reporting period. Sampo plc and its subsidiaries hold no Sampo shares on 31 March 2020. Internal dividends During the first quarter of 2020 Sampo plc, Sampo Group's parent company, received no dividends from its subsidiaries or associated company Nordea. On 2 April 2020 Topdanmark's AGM decided to pay half of the planned dividend and postpone the decision on the payment of the other half until autumn. Sampo received EUR 48 million on 7 April in dividends from Topdanmark. Mandatum Life decided not to pay the dividend of EUR 150 million planned for March 2020. In light of the ECB recommendation on dividend payments, the Nordea's Board decided to propose for the AGM on 28 May 2020 a postponement of the dividend decision until after 1 October 2020. If normally pays its dividend at the end of the year. The company paid already in December 2019 a dividend of SEK 7.5 billion (EUR 710 million). Ratings Relevant ratings for Sampo Group companies did not change in the first quarter of 2020. The ratings at the end of March 2020 are presented in the table below. Rated company Moody's Standard & Poor's ----------------------------- --------------- ------------------- Rating Outlook Rating Outlook ----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- --------- A3 Stable A Sampo plc -- Issuer Credit Stable Rating ----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- --------- If P&C Insurance Ltd -- A1 Stable A+ Stable Insurance Financial Strength Rating ----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- --------- If P&C Insurance Holding - - A Stable Ltd (publ) - Issuer Credit Rating ----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- --------- Mandatum Life Insurance - - A+ Stable Company Ltd -- Issuer Credit Rating ----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- --------- Group solvency Sampo Group calculates its group solvency under the Solvency II rules. In this calculation Nordea is treated as an equity investment. Sampo Group's solvency ratio according to the Solvency II directive amounted to 179 per cent (167) at the end of March 2020. If the year-end 2019 solvency was calculated taking into account the changed dividend proposal, the adjusted solvency ratio would have been 174 per cent. The adverse capital market development following the outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on Sampo Group's own funds. Market values of equities decreased, and the bond spreads widened in the beginning of the crisis significantly. On the other hand, a decrease in the symmetric adjustment and increases in the volatility adjustments reduced SCR and impacted positively the solvency position. The volatility adjustments also increased Group's Own funds. Market risk, especially related to Nordea, decreased SCR, which also had a positive impact on solvency. Board's proposal to reduce the dividend from EUR 2.20 to EUR 1.50 per share increased own funds by almost EUR 400 million and increased the solvency II ratio by 9 percentage points. Solvency position in the subsidiaries The insurance subsidiaries apply Solvency II rules in their regulatory solvency calculations. If Group companies use either partial internal models or standard model for calculation of their solo solvency position. Mandatum Life reports in accordance with standard formula for Solvency II. Topdanmark uses a partial internal model to report its stand-alone solvency position. If Group has an A+ rating from S&P which will continue to require significantly more capital than the standard formula and therefore the use of standard formula has no practical implications on If Group's capital position. On 31 March 2020 If Group's Solvency II capital requirement under standard formula amounted to EUR 1,689 million (1,890) and own funds to EUR 2,879 million (3,592). The solvency ratio amounted to 170 per cent (190). The S&P single-A capital requirement for If Group amounted to EUR 2,744 million (3,083) on 31 March 2020 and the capital base was EUR 2,503 million (3,151). Topdanmark calculates most of its non-life and health risks and their respective solvency capital requirement by a partial internal model approved by the DFSA. Other risks are calculated by Solvency II SCR standard formula. Topdanmark's solvency ratio under the partial internal model was 205 per cent (177) at the end of March 2020. Mandatum Life's solvency ratio after transitional measures amounted to 205 per cent (176) on 31 March 2020. The comparison figure would increase from 176 per cent to 194 per cent if the cancellation of the EUR 150 million dividend payment in March 2020 was taken into account. Own funds were EUR 1,944 million (2,117) and Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) was EUR 946 million (1,204). The negative development in the equity market decreased own funds and SCR. The latter was further reduced by the decrease in the symmetric adjustment applied in equity stress. The loss related to credit instruments was partly mitigated in the solvency position by the increased volatility adjustment. Without transitional measures, own funds would have amounted to EUR 1,590 million (1,756) and the solvency capital requirement to EUR 957 million (1,234) leading to a solvency ratio of 166 per cent (142). Debt financing Sampo plc's debt financing on 31 March 2020 amounted to EUR 3,883 million (3,908) and interest bearing assets to EUR 1,833 million

