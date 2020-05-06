Sampo Oyj : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -3

company and is included in the segment Holding.
On 31 March 2020 Sampo plc held 804,922,858 Nordea shares corresponding
to a holding of 19.87 per cent. The average price paid per share
amounted to EUR 6.46 and the book value in the Group accounts was EUR
8.36 per share. The closing price as at 31 March 2020 was EUR 5.13.
In light of the ECB recommendation on dividend payments amid the
COVID-19 outbreak, Nordea's Board decided to propose for the AGM on 28
May 2020 a postponement of the dividend decision until after 1 October
2020.
Sampo's share of Nordea's profit before taxes for January -- March 2020
amounted to EUR 84 million (86).
Mandatum Life
Mandatum segment's profit before taxes for January -- March 2020
amounted to EUR -16 million compared to a profit before taxes of EUR 72
million a year ago. The total comprehensive income for the period after
tax reflecting the changes in the market values of assets amounted to
EUR -323 million (113). Return on equity amounted to -105.2 per cent
(37.6).
Mandatum Life Group's premium income on own account amounted to EUR 287
million (238) in the first quarter of 2020. Premiums increased in
January - February but decreased in March due the market turmoil.
Net investment income, excluding income on unit-linked contracts, was
significantly affected by the market turmoil and amounted to EUR -23
million (126). Net income from unit-linked contracts was EUR -884
million (427). In the first quarter of 2020 fair value reserve decreased
to EUR 128 million (438).
Mandatum Life's total technical reserves amounted to EUR 11.0 billion
(12.0). Unit-linked reserves were EUR 7.2 billion (8.1) and with-profit
reserves EUR 3.8 billion (3.9) at the end of March 2020.
The decrease in unit-linked reserves was fully explained by the negative
investment return. During the first quarter of 2020, with-profit
reserves related to the higher guarantees of 4.5 and 3.5 per cent
decreased by EUR 65 million to EUR 2.1 billion.
Mandatum Life has overall supplemented its technical reserves with a
total of EUR 206 million (230), of which EUR 165 million is allocated to
years 2020 -- 2022. The figure does not take into account the reserves
relating to the segregated fund. The discount rate used for 2020 and
2021 is 0.25 per cent. The rate used for 2022 is 1.25 per cent.
The discount rate for segregated liabilities is 0.0 per cent and the
discount rate reserve of segregated liabilities amounted to EUR 256
million (263).
At the end of March 2020, Mandatum Life Group's investment assets,
excluding the assets of EUR 7.2 billion (8.1) covering unit-linked
liabilities, amounted to EUR 5.1 billion (5.7) at market values.
Mandatum Life's solvency position is described in the section Solvency.
Holding
Holding segment's profit before taxes for January - March 2020 amounted
to EUR 62 million (113). Sampo's share of profits of associated
companies Nordea and NDX Intressenter for January -- March 2020 amounted
to EUR 86 million (83) of which Nordea's share was EUR 84 million (83)
and NDX Intressenter's EUR 2 million (1).
The segment's profit before taxes excluding the associates for January
-- March 2020 was EUR -24 million (29).
Changes in market values of derivative instruments and currency exchange
rates can cause volatility in the net investment income and finance cost
lines.
Sampo plc's holding in Nordea was booked in the consolidated balance
sheet at EUR 6.7 billion, i.e. EUR 8.36 per share. The market value of
the holding was EUR 4.1 billion, i.e. EUR 5.13 per share, on 31 March
2020.
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Annual General Meeting
The Board of Directors of Sampo plc disclosed on 25 March 2020 its
decision to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on
23 April 2020. Sampo intends to arrange the Annual General Meeting on 2
June 2020.
The postponement was made in order to ensure the safety and well-being
of Sampo's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders in light of
the COVID-19 outbreak and the related health threat.
Shares and shareholders
Sampo plc made no repurchases of its own shares during January -- March
2020 and has not purchased any shares after the end of the reporting
period. Sampo plc and its subsidiaries hold no Sampo shares on 31 March
2020.
Internal dividends
During the first quarter of 2020 Sampo plc, Sampo Group's parent company,
received no dividends from its subsidiaries or associated company
Nordea.
On 2 April 2020 Topdanmark's AGM decided to pay half of the planned
dividend and postpone the decision on the payment of the other half
until autumn. Sampo received EUR 48 million on 7 April in dividends from
Topdanmark.
Mandatum Life decided not to pay the dividend of EUR 150 million planned
for March 2020.
In light of the ECB recommendation on dividend payments, the Nordea's
Board decided to propose for the AGM on 28 May 2020 a postponement of
the dividend decision until after 1 October 2020.
If normally pays its dividend at the end of the year. The company paid
already in December 2019 a dividend of SEK 7.5 billion (EUR 710
million).
Ratings
Relevant ratings for Sampo Group companies did not change in the first
quarter of 2020. The ratings at the end of March 2020 are presented in
the table below.
Rated company Moody's Standard & Poor's
----------------------------- --------------- -------------------
Rating Outlook Rating Outlook
----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- ---------
A3 Stable A
Sampo plc -- Issuer Credit Stable
Rating
----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- ---------
If P&C Insurance Ltd -- A1 Stable A+ Stable
Insurance Financial Strength
Rating
----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- ---------
If P&C Insurance Holding - - A Stable
Ltd (publ)
- Issuer Credit Rating
----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- ---------
Mandatum Life Insurance - - A+ Stable
Company Ltd -- Issuer Credit
Rating
----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- ---------
Group solvency
Sampo Group calculates its group solvency under the Solvency II rules.
In this calculation Nordea is treated as an equity investment. Sampo
Group's solvency ratio according to the Solvency II directive amounted
to 179 per cent (167) at the end of March 2020. If the year-end 2019
solvency was calculated taking into account the changed dividend
proposal, the adjusted solvency ratio would have been 174 per cent.
The adverse capital market development following the outbreak of
COVID-19 had a negative impact on Sampo Group's own funds. Market values
of equities decreased, and the bond spreads widened in the beginning of
the crisis significantly. On the other hand, a decrease in the symmetric
adjustment and increases in the volatility adjustments reduced SCR and
impacted positively the solvency position. The volatility adjustments
also increased Group's Own funds. Market risk, especially related to
Nordea, decreased SCR, which also had a positive impact on solvency.
Board's proposal to reduce the dividend from EUR 2.20 to EUR 1.50 per
share increased own funds by almost EUR 400 million and increased the
solvency II ratio by 9 percentage points.
Solvency position in the subsidiaries
The insurance subsidiaries apply Solvency II rules in their regulatory
solvency calculations. If Group companies use either partial internal
models or standard model for calculation of their solo solvency
position. Mandatum Life reports in accordance with standard formula for
Solvency II. Topdanmark uses a partial internal model to report its
stand-alone solvency position.
If Group has an A+ rating from S&P which will continue to require
significantly more capital than the standard formula and therefore the
use of standard formula has no practical implications on If Group's
capital position. On 31 March 2020 If Group's Solvency II capital
requirement under standard formula amounted to EUR 1,689 million (1,890)
and own funds to EUR 2,879 million (3,592). The solvency ratio amounted
to 170 per cent (190).
The S&P single-A capital requirement for If Group amounted to EUR 2,744
million (3,083) on 31 March 2020 and the capital base was EUR 2,503
million (3,151).
Topdanmark calculates most of its non-life and health risks and their
respective solvency capital requirement by a partial internal model
approved by the DFSA. Other risks are calculated by Solvency II SCR
standard formula. Topdanmark's solvency ratio under the partial internal
model was 205 per cent (177) at the end of March 2020.
Mandatum Life's solvency ratio after transitional measures amounted to
205 per cent (176) on 31 March 2020. The comparison figure would
increase from 176 per cent to 194 per cent if the cancellation of the
EUR 150 million dividend payment in March 2020 was taken into account.
Own funds were EUR 1,944 million (2,117) and Solvency Capital
Requirement (SCR) was EUR 946 million (1,204). The negative development
in the equity market decreased own funds and SCR. The latter was further
reduced by the decrease in the symmetric adjustment applied in equity
stress. The loss related to credit instruments was partly mitigated in
the solvency position by the increased volatility adjustment. Without
transitional measures, own funds would have amounted to EUR 1,590
million (1,756) and the solvency capital requirement to EUR 957 million
(1,234) leading to a solvency ratio of 166 per cent (142).
Debt financing
Sampo plc's debt financing on 31 March 2020 amounted to EUR 3,883
million (3,908) and interest bearing assets to EUR 1,833 million
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
