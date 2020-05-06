Log in
SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
05/06 03:20:41 am
29.32 EUR   +1.17%
Sampo Oyj : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -4-

05/06/2020 | 03:01am EDT
(1,725). Interest bearing assets include bank accounts, fixed income 
instruments and EUR 349 million (359) of hybrid capital and subordinated 
debt instruments issued by the subsidiaries and associated companies. 
 
   Sampo plc's net debt amounted to EUR 2,050 million (2,183). The net debt 
calculation takes into account interest bearing assets and liabilities. 
Gross debt to Sampo plc's equity was 52 per cent (51) and financial 
leverage 34 per cent (34). 
 
   On 31 March 2020 financial liabilities in Sampo plc's balance sheet 
consisted of issued senior bonds and notes of EUR 3,359 million (3,414). 
In addition, Sampo plc has issued subordinated notes of EUR 494 million 
(494). Outstanding CPs amounted to EUR 30 million (0). The average 
interest, net of interest rate swaps, on Sampo plc's debt as of 31 March 
2020 was 1.2 per cent (1.2). 
 
   More information on Sampo Group's outstanding debt issues is available 
at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1PexhkzHvnM7HWvpA0Gv68Uq8KlmwuakTdIgE0VQrQSsgrcMJ95jFQIHo0iGRAuQOwneM_9TTJiSyk8aACWeyOPwQ0CWLzjj0WcFdXnfqz9Q 
www.sampo.com/debtfinancing. 
 
   OUTLOOK 
 
   Outlook for 2020 
 
   Sampo Group's insurance businesses are expected to report good insurance 
technical results for 2020. The investment results are at this point in 
time more uncertain than usual. The mark-to-market results for 2020 are 
highly dependent on capital market developments, particularly in life 
insurance. 
 
   If P&C is expected to reach a combined ratio of 84 - 87 per cent in 
2020. 
 
   With regard to Topdanmark reference is made to the profit forecast model 
that the company publishes quarterly. 
 
   Nordea's contribution to the Group's profit is expected to be 
significant. 
 
   The major risks and uncertainties to the Group in the near-term 
 
   In its current day-to-day business activities Sampo Group is exposed to 
various risks and uncertainties mainly through its separately managed 
major business units. 
 
   Major risks affecting the Group companies' profitability and its 
variation are market, credit, insurance and operational risks that are 
quantified independently by the major business units. At the group level 
sources of risks are the same, but they are not directly additive 
because of diversification effects. 
 
   Uncertainties in the form of major unforeseen events may have an 
immediate impact on the Group's profitability. Identification of 
unforeseen events is easier than estimation of their probabilities, 
timing and potential outcomes. Currently the COVID-19 pandemic is 
causing significant negative effects on the Nordic economies. The 
duration of the measures taken to contain the virus and their effects on 
economic and capital market development are uncertain. There is also a 
number of widely identified macro-economic, political and other sources 
of uncertainty which can, in various ways, affect the financial services 
industry negatively. 
 
   Other sources of uncertainty are unforeseen structural changes in the 
business environment and already identified trends and potential 
wide-impact events. These external drivers may have long-term impacts on 
how business shall be conducted. Examples of already identified trends 
are technological development in areas such as artificial intelligence 
and digitalization, demographic changes and sustainability issues that 
may have profound effects on financial sector companies as well. 
 
   NEW DIVIDEND PROPOSAL TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 2 JUNE 2020 
 
   The parent company's distributable capital and reserves totaled EUR 
7,383,547,646.18, of which profit for the financial year 2019 was EUR 
1,489,678,098.42. 
 
   The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.50 
per share to the company's 555,351,850 shares. The dividends to be paid 
are EUR 833,027,775.00 in total. The remainder of the funds are left in 
the equity capital. 
 
   The dividend will be paid to the shareholders registered in the Register 
of Shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Ltd as the record date of 4 
June 2020. The Board proposes that the dividend be paid on 11 June 2020. 
 
   No other significant changes have taken place in the company's financial 
position since the end of the financial year, except the decrease in the 
market values of investment assets as a consequence of the COVID-19 
outbreak. The company's liquidity position is good and in the view of 
the Board, the proposed distribution does not jeopardize the company's 
ability to fulfill its obligations. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Board of Directors 
 
   For more information, please contact: 
 
   Knut Arne Alsaker, Group CFO, tel. +358 10 516 0010 
 
   Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications, tel. 
+358 10 516 0030 
 
   Maria Silander, Communications Manager, Media Relations, tel. +358 10 
516 0031 
 
   Conference call 
 
   An English-language conference call for investors and analysts will be 
arranged at 4 pm Finnish time (2 pm UK time). Please call tel. +1 631 
913 1422, +44 333 300 0804, +46 8 5664 2651, or +358 9 8171 0310. The 
conference code is 60179736#. 
 
   The conference call can also be followed live at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1MQcMpUmlg8KizmBXN2Bf14xn2tjA-TK5u4hTS_EbxtYg4olrFKQHHdkVb_oPANKNhtkSDM-VoIc6kLt_zMtm-k= 
www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the 
same address. 
 
   In addition, the Supplementary Financial Information Package is 
available at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1MQcMpUmlg8KizmBXN2Bf15HH1kPO0X9HPekCFwLHheqDoptyorglFPiYypa0E5f6ONMlYwL4T0I3G7xqaxilU0= 
www.sampo.com/result. 
 
   Sampo will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January - June 
2020 on 5 August 2020. 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1MLjB8UwwT4kycqagu3BYmeZvMhFBLUHzK1n3hzNaxOuMaIOH9IPOaLMNrHpjDLBqQ== 
www.sampo.com 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Interim Statement Q1/2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3aabad60-3ab6-45ec-9f29-bfdc00da0c25

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 948 M
EBIT 2020 1 556 M
Net income 2020 1 261 M
Debt 2020 2 983 M
Yield 2020 6,78%
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,00x
EV / Sales2021 3,84x
Capitalization 16 794 M
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 36,54  €
Last Close Price 30,24  €
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torbjörn Magnusson President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Knut Arne Alsaker Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Johannes Mattila Independent Director
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMPO OYJ-25.52%18 475
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-11.30%31 558
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.78%31 043
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-29.24%24 285
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-2.05%16 016
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.14%13 374
