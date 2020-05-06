Sampo Oyj : Sampo Group's Results For January -- -4

(1,725). Interest bearing assets include bank accounts, fixed income instruments and EUR 349 million (359) of hybrid capital and subordinated debt instruments issued by the subsidiaries and associated companies. Sampo plc's net debt amounted to EUR 2,050 million (2,183). The net debt calculation takes into account interest bearing assets and liabilities. Gross debt to Sampo plc's equity was 52 per cent (51) and financial leverage 34 per cent (34). On 31 March 2020 financial liabilities in Sampo plc's balance sheet consisted of issued senior bonds and notes of EUR 3,359 million (3,414). In addition, Sampo plc has issued subordinated notes of EUR 494 million (494). Outstanding CPs amounted to EUR 30 million (0). The average interest, net of interest rate swaps, on Sampo plc's debt as of 31 March 2020 was 1.2 per cent (1.2). More information on Sampo Group's outstanding debt issues is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1PexhkzHvnM7HWvpA0Gv68Uq8KlmwuakTdIgE0VQrQSsgrcMJ95jFQIHo0iGRAuQOwneM_9TTJiSyk8aACWeyOPwQ0CWLzjj0WcFdXnfqz9Q www.sampo.com/debtfinancing. OUTLOOK Outlook for 2020 Sampo Group's insurance businesses are expected to report good insurance technical results for 2020. The investment results are at this point in time more uncertain than usual. The mark-to-market results for 2020 are highly dependent on capital market developments, particularly in life insurance. If P&C is expected to reach a combined ratio of 84 - 87 per cent in 2020. With regard to Topdanmark reference is made to the profit forecast model that the company publishes quarterly. Nordea's contribution to the Group's profit is expected to be significant. The major risks and uncertainties to the Group in the near-term In its current day-to-day business activities Sampo Group is exposed to various risks and uncertainties mainly through its separately managed major business units. Major risks affecting the Group companies' profitability and its variation are market, credit, insurance and operational risks that are quantified independently by the major business units. At the group level sources of risks are the same, but they are not directly additive because of diversification effects. Uncertainties in the form of major unforeseen events may have an immediate impact on the Group's profitability. Identification of unforeseen events is easier than estimation of their probabilities, timing and potential outcomes. Currently the COVID-19 pandemic is causing significant negative effects on the Nordic economies. The duration of the measures taken to contain the virus and their effects on economic and capital market development are uncertain. There is also a number of widely identified macro-economic, political and other sources of uncertainty which can, in various ways, affect the financial services industry negatively. Other sources of uncertainty are unforeseen structural changes in the business environment and already identified trends and potential wide-impact events. These external drivers may have long-term impacts on how business shall be conducted. Examples of already identified trends are technological development in areas such as artificial intelligence and digitalization, demographic changes and sustainability issues that may have profound effects on financial sector companies as well. NEW DIVIDEND PROPOSAL TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 2 JUNE 2020 The parent company's distributable capital and reserves totaled EUR 7,383,547,646.18, of which profit for the financial year 2019 was EUR 1,489,678,098.42. The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share to the company's 555,351,850 shares. The dividends to be paid are EUR 833,027,775.00 in total. The remainder of the funds are left in the equity capital. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders registered in the Register of Shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Ltd as the record date of 4 June 2020. The Board proposes that the dividend be paid on 11 June 2020. No other significant changes have taken place in the company's financial position since the end of the financial year, except the decrease in the market values of investment assets as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak. The company's liquidity position is good and in the view of the Board, the proposed distribution does not jeopardize the company's ability to fulfill its obligations. SAMPO PLC Board of Directors For more information, please contact: Knut Arne Alsaker, Group CFO, tel. +358 10 516 0010 Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications, tel. +358 10 516 0030 Maria Silander, Communications Manager, Media Relations, tel. +358 10 516 0031 Conference call An English-language conference call for investors and analysts will be arranged at 4 pm Finnish time (2 pm UK time). Please call tel. +1 631 913 1422, +44 333 300 0804, +46 8 5664 2651, or +358 9 8171 0310. The conference code is 60179736#. The conference call can also be followed live at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1MQcMpUmlg8KizmBXN2Bf14xn2tjA-TK5u4hTS_EbxtYg4olrFKQHHdkVb_oPANKNhtkSDM-VoIc6kLt_zMtm-k= www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address. In addition, the Supplementary Financial Information Package is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1MQcMpUmlg8KizmBXN2Bf15HH1kPO0X9HPekCFwLHheqDoptyorglFPiYypa0E5f6ONMlYwL4T0I3G7xqaxilU0= www.sampo.com/result. Sampo will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January - June 2020 on 5 August 2020. Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London Stock Exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1MLjB8UwwT4kycqagu3BYmeZvMhFBLUHzK1n3hzNaxOuMaIOH9IPOaLMNrHpjDLBqQ== www.sampo.com Attachment -- Interim Statement Q1/2020 https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3aabad60-3ab6-45ec-9f29-bfdc00da0c25