Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January -- March 2020

Sampo Group's results for January -- March 2020 Sampo Group's profit before taxes for January -- March 2020 amounted to EUR 162 million (475). The Group continued to report strong insurance technical results, although the sharp decrease in the market values of investment assets lowered the profit. Impairments of investment assets totaling almost EUR 200 million are included in the profit. The total comprehensive income for the period, taking changes in the market value of assets into account, decreased to EUR -954 million (561). -- Asset values have bounced back substantially after the end of the reporting period and have had a strong positive impact on Sampo Group's net asset value and solvency II ratio. Sampo Group's investment return (excluding Topdanmark) for April 2020 was roughly 2.5 per cent. Nordea's share price rose close to 15 per cent from the end of March to EUR 5.85 at the end of April. Based on preliminary figures for April 2020, the net asset value per share increased approximately EUR 1.70 and exceeded EUR 17. Sampo Group's solvency II ratio strengthened further to 187 per cent, which is 8 percentage points higher than on 31 March 2020. -- Sampo's Board of Directors has today decided to cancel its previous dividend proposal of EUR 2.20 per share and to announce a new proposal of EUR 1.50 per share. The proposed dividend payment amounts in total to EUR 833 million (1,583). The decision reflects the high level of uncertainty in the financial markets and a reduction in the level of dividends it receives from its subsidiaries and associates. -- Earnings per share was EUR 0.26 (0.64) and mark-to-market earnings per share decreased to EUR -1.71 (0.94). Return on equity for the Group amounted to -33.2 per cent (16.5) for the first quarter of 2020. Net asset value per share on 31 March 2020 was EUR 15.36 (20.71). -- If segment's profit before taxes was EUR 129 million (198). The underwriting performance remained excellent and the insurance technical result rose to EUR 180 million (147). The combined ratio for January -- March 2020 was better than ever in the first quarter and amounted to 83.7 per cent (86.5). Premiums grew 7 per cent on a fixed currency basis. All business areas and all markets had growth. -- Topdanmark segment's profit before taxes decreased to EUR -13 million (92). The combined ratio amounted to 88.7 per cent (78.2). Sampo plc received a dividend payment of EUR 48 million from Topdanmark in early April. -- Sampo's share of Nordea's net profit for January -- March 2020 amounted to EUR 84 million (83). Nordea continues to follow the plan to deliver the new financial targets. In the segment reporting the share of Nordea's profit is included in the segment 'Holding'. In light of the ECB recommendation on dividend payments as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, Nordea's Board decided to propose at the AGM on 28 May 2020 a postponement of the dividend payment decision until after 1 October 2020. -- Profit before taxes for the segment Mandatum amounted to EUR -16 million (72). Premiums grew to EUR 293 million (239). -- Sampo Group's operating profit consists of the investment result and the insurance technical result. The visibility in the capital markets is limited and Sampo Group cannot reliably foresee the development of its investment result. Therefore, in its Outlook statement the Board has decided to guide the insurance technical results only rather than the total operating profit. The insurance technical results are expected to be good for 2020. Change, KEY FIGURES 1-3/2020 1-3/2019 % ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- EURm ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- Profit before taxes 162 475 -66 ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- If 129 198 -35 ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- Topdanmark -13 92 - ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- Associates 86 83 3 ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- Mandatum -16 72 - ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- Holding (excl. associates) -24 29 - ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- Profit for the period 139 398 -65 ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- Change ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- Earnings per share, EUR 0.26 0.64 -0.38 ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- EPS (incl. change in FVR) EUR -1.71 0.94 -2.65 ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- NAV per share, EUR *) 15.36 20.71 -5.35 ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- Average number of staff (FTE) 10,303 9,670 633 ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- Group solvency ratio, % *) 179 167 12 ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- RoE, % -33.2 16.5 -49.7 ---------------------------- -------- -------- ------- *) comparison figure from 31 December 2019. The figures in this report are not audited. Income statement items are compared on a year-on-year basis and comparison figures for balance sheet items are from 31 December 2019 unless otherwise stated. EXCHANGE RATES USED IN REPORTING 1-3/2020 1-12/2019 1-9/2019 1-6/2019 1-3/2019 --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- EURSEK --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- Income statement (average) 10.6649 10.5853 10.5679 10.5181 10.4187 --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- Balance sheet (at end of period) 11.0613 10.4468 10.6958 10.5633 10.3980 --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- DKKSEK --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- Income statement (average) 1.4279 1.4183 1.4158 1.4090 1.3959 --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- Balance sheet (at end of period) 1.4813 1.3982 1.4326 1.4153 1.3929 --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- NOKSEK --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- Income statement (average) 1.0195 1.0749 1.0816 1.0810 1.0694 --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- Balance sheet (at end of period) 0.9610 1.0591 1.0809 1.0897 1.0765 --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- EURDKK --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- Income statement (average) 7.4714 7.4661 7.4644 7.4651 7.4637 --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- Balance sheet (at end of period) 7.4674 7.4715 7.4662 7.4636 7.4652 --------------------------- -------- --------- -------- -------- -------- GROUP CEO'S COMMENT The news flow in the latter part of the Q1/2020 was dominated by COVID-19. Capital market reactions have been very negative, of course -- equities down 25 per cent in Europe and bond spreads widening significantly. As a big investor, Sampo Group has also been adversely impacted. The market value of our investment portfolio dropped more than a billion euros and the visibility going forward is more limited than usual. In the past few weeks our staff has almost exclusively worked from home and I am satisfied to report that all functions have been fully operational during this period. Internet reported claims in P&C insurance have increased significantly and we have paid a large number of COVID-19 related claims, all in all some 26,000 claims in If alone, mostly in travel insurance. Our customers have appreciated the efforts and given us record high Net Promoter Scores. This crisis has proved the robustness of our business model. More than 60 per cent of our business is P&C insurance. The larger of our P&C insurance operations, If, even produced the best combined ratio ever in a first quarter. Benign winter in the Nordic countries and the decrease in the miles driven reduced the claims costs. Sampo's other P&C insurance operation, Topdanmark, had a challenging quarter with market values of assets falling and large claims exceeding the expected level. It is reassuring, however, to note that the underlying technical profitability remains strong. I am pleased to see that Nordea continues to develop towards its targets,

