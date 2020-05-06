Log in
Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January -- March 2020

05/06/2020 | 03:01am EDT
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                     INTERIM STATEMENT                                             6 May 2020 at 9:45 am 
 
 
   Sampo Group's results for January -- March 2020 
 
   Sampo Group's profit before taxes for January -- March 2020 amounted to 
EUR 162 million (475). The Group continued to report strong insurance 
technical results, although the sharp decrease in the market values of 
investment assets lowered the profit. Impairments of investment assets 
totaling almost EUR 200 million are included in the profit. The total 
comprehensive income for the period, taking changes in the market value 
of assets into account, decreased to EUR -954 million (561). 
 
 
   -- Asset values have bounced back substantially after the end of the 
      reporting period and have had a strong positive impact on Sampo Group's 
      net asset value and solvency II ratio. Sampo Group's investment return 
      (excluding Topdanmark) for April 2020 was roughly 2.5 per cent. Nordea's 
      share price rose close to 15 per cent from the end of March to EUR 5.85 
      at the end of April. Based on preliminary figures for April 2020, the net 
      asset value per share increased approximately EUR 1.70 and exceeded EUR 
      17. Sampo Group's solvency II ratio strengthened further to 187 per cent, 
      which is 8 percentage points higher than on 31 March 2020. 
 
   -- Sampo's Board of Directors has today decided to cancel its previous 
      dividend proposal of EUR 2.20 per share and to announce a new proposal of 
      EUR 1.50 per share. The proposed dividend payment amounts in total to EUR 
      833 million (1,583). The decision reflects the high level of uncertainty 
      in the financial markets and a reduction in the level of dividends it 
      receives from its subsidiaries and associates. 
 
   -- Earnings per share was EUR 0.26 (0.64) and mark-to-market earnings per 
      share decreased to EUR -1.71 (0.94). Return on equity for the Group 
      amounted to -33.2 per cent (16.5) for the first quarter of 2020. Net 
      asset value per share on 31 March 2020 was EUR 15.36 (20.71). 
 
   -- If segment's profit before taxes was EUR 129 million (198). The 
      underwriting performance remained excellent and the insurance technical 
      result rose to EUR 180 million (147). The combined ratio for January -- 
      March 2020 was better than ever in the first quarter and amounted to 83.7 
      per cent (86.5). Premiums grew 7 per cent on a fixed currency basis. All 
      business areas and all markets had growth. 
 
   -- Topdanmark segment's profit before taxes decreased to EUR -13 million 
      (92). The combined ratio amounted to 88.7 per cent (78.2). Sampo plc 
      received a dividend payment of EUR 48 million from Topdanmark in early 
      April. 
 
   -- Sampo's share of Nordea's net profit for January -- March 2020 amounted 
      to EUR 84 million (83). Nordea continues to follow the plan to deliver 
      the new financial targets. In the segment reporting the share of Nordea's 
      profit is included in the segment 'Holding'. In light of the ECB 
      recommendation on dividend payments as a consequence of the COVID-19 
      outbreak, Nordea's Board decided to propose at the AGM on 28 May 2020 a 
      postponement of the dividend payment decision until after 1 October 2020. 
 
   -- Profit before taxes for the segment Mandatum amounted to EUR -16 million 
      (72). Premiums grew to EUR 293 million (239). 
 
   -- Sampo Group's operating profit consists of the investment result and the 
      insurance technical result. The visibility in the capital markets is 
      limited and Sampo Group cannot reliably foresee the development of its 
      investment result. Therefore, in its Outlook statement the Board has 
      decided to guide the insurance technical results only rather than the 
      total operating profit. The insurance technical results are expected to 
      be good for 2020. 
 
 
 
 
                                                  Change, 
KEY FIGURES                   1-3/2020  1-3/2019        % 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
EURm 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
Profit before taxes                162       475      -66 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
 If                                129       198      -35 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
 Topdanmark                        -13        92        - 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
 Associates                         86        83        3 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
 Mandatum                          -16        72        - 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
 Holding (excl. associates)        -24        29        - 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
Profit for the period              139       398      -65 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
                                                   Change 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
Earnings per share, EUR           0.26      0.64    -0.38 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
EPS (incl. change in 
 FVR) EUR                        -1.71      0.94    -2.65 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
NAV per share, EUR *)            15.36     20.71    -5.35 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
Average number of staff 
 (FTE)                          10,303     9,670      633 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
Group solvency ratio, 
 % *)                              179       167       12 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
RoE, %                           -33.2      16.5    -49.7 
----------------------------  --------  --------  ------- 
 
 
   *) comparison figure from 31 December 2019. 
 
   The figures in this report are not audited. Income statement items are 
compared on a year-on-year basis and comparison figures for balance 
sheet items are from 31 December 2019 unless otherwise stated. 
 
   Sampo follows the disclosure procedure enabled by the Finnish Financial 
Supervisory Authority and hereby publishes its Interim Statement 
attached as a PDF file to this stock exchange release. The Interim 
Statement is also available at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzQoPz7VChYS5k_eYu_q1MQcMpUmlg8KizmBXN2Bf15KBAwu4ara3qQ1bmqH0Mkj6lnf0iY0ny2c-mOBhmN37Z2qHm2jF3PAtBUi_U9vQj8= 
www.sampo.com/result. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
EXCHANGE RATES USED 
 IN REPORTING                1-3/2020  1-12/2019  1-9/2019  1-6/2019  1-3/2019 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
EURSEK 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
Income statement (average)    10.6649    10.5853   10.5679   10.5181   10.4187 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
Balance sheet (at end 
 of period)                   11.0613    10.4468   10.6958   10.5633   10.3980 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
DKKSEK 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
Income statement (average)     1.4279     1.4183    1.4158    1.4090    1.3959 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
Balance sheet (at end 
 of period)                    1.4813     1.3982    1.4326    1.4153    1.3929 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
NOKSEK 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
Income statement (average)     1.0195     1.0749    1.0816    1.0810    1.0694 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
Balance sheet (at end 
 of period)                    0.9610     1.0591    1.0809    1.0897    1.0765 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
EURDKK 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
Income statement (average)     7.4714     7.4661    7.4644    7.4651    7.4637 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
Balance sheet (at end 
 of period)                    7.4674     7.4715    7.4662    7.4636    7.4652 
---------------------------  --------  ---------  --------  --------  -------- 
 
 
 
   GROUP CEO'S COMMENT 
 
   The news flow in the latter part of the Q1/2020 was dominated by 
COVID-19. Capital market reactions have been very negative, of course -- 
equities down 25 per cent in Europe and bond spreads widening 
significantly. As a big investor, Sampo Group has also been adversely 
impacted. The market value of our investment portfolio dropped more than 
a billion euros and the visibility going forward is more limited than 
usual. 
 
   In the past few weeks our staff has almost exclusively worked from home 
and I am satisfied to report that all functions have been fully 
operational during this period. Internet reported claims in P&C 
insurance have increased significantly and we have paid a large number 
of COVID-19 related claims, all in all some 26,000 claims in If alone, 
mostly in travel insurance. Our customers have appreciated the efforts 
and given us record high Net Promoter Scores. 
 
   This crisis has proved the robustness of our business model. More than 
60 per cent of our business is P&C insurance. The larger of our P&C 
insurance operations, If, even produced the best combined ratio ever in 
a first quarter. Benign winter in the Nordic countries and the decrease 
in the miles driven reduced the claims costs. 
 
   Sampo's other P&C insurance operation, Topdanmark, had a challenging 
quarter with market values of assets falling and large claims exceeding 
the expected level. It is reassuring, however, to note that the 
underlying technical profitability remains strong. 
 
   I am pleased to see that Nordea continues to develop towards its targets,

