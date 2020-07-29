Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc's Potential Interest In Hastings Group Holdings Plc

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 29 July
2020 at 6:05 pm
Sampo plc's potential interest in Hastings Group Holdings Plc
Sampo plc notes the recent announcement released today by British
insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc ("Hastings"). Sampo and Rand
Merchant Investment Holdings Limited (RMI) confirm that they are in
discussions with Hastings regarding a possible cash offer to acquire the
issued and to be issued share capital of Hastings not already owned or
controlled by Sampo and RMI. There can be no certainty that any firm
offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be
made.
Sampo continuously considers various strategic options to accelerate its
growth and diversify its earnings profile. Sampo has a strategic
ambition to further expand into non-life insurance, a segment where it
has extensive experience and expertise. As part of this strategy and
considering Sampo's already strong market positions in the Nordic
markets, Sampo has been considering a geographic expansion beyond its
current footprint. Sampo believes that a potential acquisition of
Hastings may represent an attractive opportunity in the non-life
insurance market to accelerate this strategy.
Hastings is a British non-life insurance company with a focus in motor
insurance. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and its
market capitalization is approximately 1.1 billion British pounds or 1.2
billion euros. Hastings serves approximately 2.85 million customers and
employs approximately 3,300 employees. In 2019, the company's gross
written premiums amounted to 962 million pounds or 1 billion euros.
RMI Group has been a 29.7 per cent shareholder in Hastings since 2017.
RMI is a South African financial services investment holding company,
founded in 1977 and listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Sampo and RMI have until
5.00 pm London time (7.00 pm Finnish time) on 26 August 2020, being 28
days after 29 July 2020, to either announce a firm intention to make an
offer for Hastings in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce
that they do not intend to make such an offer, in which case the
announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the
Code applies. This deadline may be extended with the consent of the
Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.
