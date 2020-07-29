Log in
SAMPO OYJ    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc's Potential Interest In Hastings Group Holdings Plc

07/29/2020 | 11:23am EDT
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                        INSIDE INFORMATION          29 July 
2020 at 6:05 pm 
 
   NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, 
INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A 
VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. 
 
   THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON 
TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN 
ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE 
CODE. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE NOR AS 
TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY FIRM OFFER MIGHT BE MADE 
 
   Sampo plc's potential interest in Hastings Group Holdings Plc 
 
   Sampo plc notes the recent announcement released today by British 
insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc ("Hastings"). Sampo and Rand 
Merchant Investment Holdings Limited (RMI) confirm that they are in 
discussions with Hastings regarding a possible cash offer to acquire the 
issued and to be issued share capital of Hastings not already owned or 
controlled by Sampo and RMI. There can be no certainty that any firm 
offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be 
made. 
 
   Sampo continuously considers various strategic options to accelerate its 
growth and diversify its earnings profile. Sampo has a strategic 
ambition to further expand into non-life insurance, a segment where it 
has extensive experience and expertise. As part of this strategy and 
considering Sampo's already strong market positions in the Nordic 
markets, Sampo has been considering a geographic expansion beyond its 
current footprint. Sampo believes that a potential acquisition of 
Hastings may represent an attractive opportunity in the non-life 
insurance market to accelerate this strategy. 
 
   Hastings is a British non-life insurance company with a focus in motor 
insurance. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and its 
market capitalization is approximately 1.1 billion British pounds or 1.2 
billion euros. Hastings serves approximately 2.85 million customers and 
employs approximately 3,300 employees. In 2019, the company's gross 
written premiums amounted to 962 million pounds or 1 billion euros. 
 
   RMI Group has been a 29.7 per cent shareholder in Hastings since 2017. 
RMI is a South African financial services investment holding company, 
founded in 1977 and listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 
 
   In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Sampo and RMI have until 
5.00 pm London time (7.00 pm Finnish time) on 26 August 2020, being 28 
days after 29 July 2020, to either announce a firm intention to make an 
offer for Hastings in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce 
that they do not intend to make such an offer, in which case the 
announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the 
Code applies. This deadline may be extended with the consent of the 
Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   Further information: 
 
   Ricard Wennerklint 
 
   Chief of Strategy 
 
   Tel: +46 8 792 8022 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   Tel: +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Maria Silander 
 
   Communications Manager, Media Relations 
 
   Tel: +358 10 516 0031 
 
 
 
 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   www.sampo.com

