Sampo Oyj : Sampo's Board Of Directors' Report And Financial Statements For 2019 Have Been Published

Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2019 have been published

Sampo Group has published its Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2019 at www.sampo.com/year2019.

Also available at the same address:
-- Group CEO's Review by Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CEO and President
-- Video reviews with the management
-- Sampo Group's Risk Management Report for 2019
-- Sampo Group's Corporate Governance Statement for 2019
-- Sampo Group's Remuneration Report for 2019, which is part of the Remuneration Statement available at www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement
-- Annual Reports of Sampo plc's subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life for 2019
-- If P&C and Topdanmark's Corporate Responsibility Reports for 2019

Sampo Group will publish its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report and Corporate Responsibility Report in May 2020.