Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Sampo Oyj    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ

(SAMPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2019 have been published

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:30am EDT

SAMPO PLC                 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT       24 March 2020 at 9:30 am

Sampo’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for 2019 have been published

Sampo Group has published its Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for 2019 at www.sampo.com/year2019.

Also available at the same address:

  • Group CEO’s Review by Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CEO and President
  • Video reviews with the management
  • Sampo Group’s Risk Management Report for 2019
  • Sampo Group’s Corporate Governance Statement for 2019
  • Sampo Group’s Remuneration Report for 2019, which is part of the Remuneration Statement available at www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement
  • Annual Reports of Sampo plc’s subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life for 2019
  • If P&C and Topdanmark’s Corporate Responsibility Reports for 2019

The PDF files of Sampo’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2019 are attached to this release.

Sampo Group will publish its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report and Corporate Responsibility Report in May 2020.

SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMPO OYJ
03:45aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo's Board Of Directors' Report And Financial Statements For 2019..
DJ
03:30aSampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2019 have bee..
GL
03/23SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Tetrao SA)
DJ
03/23SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Tetrao SA)
AQ
02/18SAMPO : Change to composition of Intrum's Nomination Committee
AQ
02/14SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Solidium Oy)
DJ
02/14SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Solidium Oy)
GL
02/07NORDEA BANK : Nomination Board's proposals to Nordea's Annual General Meeting 20..
AQ
02/06Finland to become EU's only uranium producer
RE
02/06Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -4-
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 389 M
EBIT 2019 1 520 M
Net income 2019 1 164 M
Debt 2019 2 983 M
Yield 2019 9,44%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 8,68x
EV / Sales2019 3,62x
EV / Sales2020 3,53x
Capitalization 12 929 M
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 43,02  €
Last Close Price 23,28  €
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 84,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torbjörn Magnusson President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Knut Arne Alsaker Member-Management Board & Head-Group Finance
Veli-Matti Johannes Mattila Independent Director
Risto Fredrik Murto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMPO OYJ-38.76%13 885
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.49%28 225
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-34.88%23 410
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-35.48%22 828
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.68%14 026
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION-36.49%12 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group