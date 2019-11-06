Log in
Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2020

11/06/2019 | 05:50am EST

SAMPO PLC                           STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE          6 November 2019 at 12:50 pm

Announcement of Sampo plc’s results and Annual General Meeting in 2020

Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement Release for 2019 on 6 February 2020. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2020:

- 6 May 2020: Interim Statement for the period January–March 2020

- 5 August 2020: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January–June 2020

- 4 November 2020: Interim Statement for the period January–September 2020

Sampo will publish its reports for January–March 2020 and January–September 2020 abridged.

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors’ Report for 2019 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report 2019 will be published at www.sampo.com/year2019 during week 13.

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc will be held on 23 April 2020. The dividend will be paid on 5 May 2020 at the earliest.

Sampo Group’s Solvency and Financial Condition Report and Corporate Responsibility Report will be published in May 2020.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
