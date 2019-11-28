Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Sampo plc    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO PLC

(SAMPO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/28 03:23:07 am
37.035 EUR   -0.07%
02:46aSampo Oyj If Acquires Roadside Assistance Company Viking
DJ
02:30aIf acquires roadside assistance company Viking
GL
11/08SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Fagerholm)
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sampo Oyj If Acquires Roadside Assistance Company Viking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 02:46am EST
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                 INSIDE INFORMATION  28 November 2019 at 9:30 
am 
 
   If acquires roadside assistance company Viking 
 
   If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ) has today signed an agreement to buy 
Viking Redningstjeneste TOPCO A/S. The acquisition price for 100 per 
cent ownership is EUR 32 million (NOK 325 million) which is paid in 
cash. The enterprise value is EUR 114 million. 
 
   Viking is a Nordic roadside assistance company headquartered in Norway. 
It serves its customers through an extensive nationwide network of 
stations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. The acquisition of 
Viking will strengthen If's offering towards its partners and further 
improve If's position as the leading Nordic insurance and service 
provider within the mobility area. 
 
   The transaction is subject to approval by competition authorities in 
Norway and Sweden and is expected to be finalized in early 2020. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Maria Silander 
 
   Communications Manager, Media Relations 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0031 
 
   Further information: 
 
   Måns Edsman 
 
   CFO 
 
   If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ) 
 
   tel. +46 10 603 7174 
 
   Mirko Hurmerinta 
 
   IR & Communications Specialist 
 
   Sampo plc 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0032 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Mss7hO0qFgkhLDE4L_8ryQdPU3wwwstnw7zZB1oNQs5Qqy1sZagZo3VVtBpwYU_PU_fBtlpg3xcpt_-E0OP9lw== 
www.sampo.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.23% 7026 Delayed Quote.72.97%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 8705.175184 Delayed Quote.28.20%
NOK CORPORATION 1.88% 1732 End-of-day quote.14.70%
NORDIC GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.27 End-of-day quote.-29.87%
SAMPO PLC 0.57% 37.06 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMPO PLC
02:46aSampo Oyj If Acquires Roadside Assistance Company Viking
DJ
02:30aIf acquires roadside assistance company Viking
GL
11/08SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Fagerholm)
DJ
11/08SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Wahlroos)
DJ
11/08SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Clutterbuck)
DJ
11/08SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Murto)
DJ
11/08SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Lamminen)
DJ
11/08SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Mattila)
DJ
11/08SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Clausen)
DJ
11/08SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Mäkinen)
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group