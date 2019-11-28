Sampo Oyj If Acquires Roadside Assistance Company Viking

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 28 November 2019 at 9:30 am If acquires roadside assistance company Viking If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ) has today signed an agreement to buy Viking Redningstjeneste TOPCO A/S. The acquisition price for 100 per cent ownership is EUR 32 million (NOK 325 million) which is paid in cash. The enterprise value is EUR 114 million. Viking is a Nordic roadside assistance company headquartered in Norway. It serves its customers through an extensive nationwide network of stations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. The acquisition of Viking will strengthen If's offering towards its partners and further improve If's position as the leading Nordic insurance and service provider within the mobility area. The transaction is subject to approval by competition authorities in Norway and Sweden and is expected to be finalized in early 2020. SAMPO PLC Maria Silander Communications Manager, Media Relations tel. +358 10 516 0031 Further information: Måns Edsman CFO If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ) tel. +46 10 603 7174 Mirko Hurmerinta IR & Communications Specialist Sampo plc tel. +358 10 516 0032 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London Stock Exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Mss7hO0qFgkhLDE4L_8ryQdPU3wwwstnw7zZB1oNQs5Qqy1sZagZo3VVtBpwYU_PU_fBtlpg3xcpt_-E0OP9lw== www.sampo.com