Sampo Oyj If Acquires Roadside Assistance Company Viking

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 28 November 2019 at 9:30
am
If acquires roadside assistance company Viking
If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ) has today signed an agreement to buy
Viking Redningstjeneste TOPCO A/S. The acquisition price for 100 per
cent ownership is EUR 32 million (NOK 325 million) which is paid in
cash. The enterprise value is EUR 114 million.
Viking is a Nordic roadside assistance company headquartered in Norway.
It serves its customers through an extensive nationwide network of
stations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. The acquisition of
Viking will strengthen If's offering towards its partners and further
improve If's position as the leading Nordic insurance and service
provider within the mobility area.
The transaction is subject to approval by competition authorities in
Norway and Sweden and is expected to be finalized in early 2020.
