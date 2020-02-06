Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -2

favourable development in the equity markets. Mandatum's unit-linked savings reached an all-time high as equity values appreciated substantially during 2019. At the same time the efforts to shrink the with-profit book bore fruit and the book is now almost EUR 300 million smaller than a year ago. Sampo's associated company Nordea faced headwinds during the year in the difficult banking environment. The new management adopted revised financial targets in October 2019 and has already shown great determination to take tough decisions and work hard to develop towards those targets. The bank's fourth quarter 2019 results is the first encouraging step in this process. As the new CEO I am looking optimistically at the coming period. Sampo will prosper through its underwriting focus, our in-depth knowledge about our markets and our strong balance sheet. I expect the operating environment to provide both challenges and opportunities and look forward to meeting these with enthusiasm and confidence. Torbjörn Magnusson Group CEO and President FOURTH QUARTER 2019 IN BRIEF Sampo Group's profit before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to EUR 468 million (451). Earnings per share was EUR 0.66 (0.66) and mark-to-market earnings per share EUR 1.19 (-0.17). Net asset value per share increased EUR 1.81 during the fourth quarter of 2019 and amounted to EUR 20.71. If's combined ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to 85.0 per cent (83.5). Profit before taxes amounted to EUR 228 million (221). The discount rate applied in Finland was lowered from 1.2 per cent to 0.95 per cent with a negative impact of EUR 62 million on the results. Topdanmark's combined ratio for the fourth quarter was 87.1 per cent (81.1) and profit before taxes EUR 58 million (29). Sampo's share of Nordea's fourth quarter 2019 net profit was EUR 143 million (98) and EUR 0 million (-1) of NDX Intressenter's profit in the same period of time. Profit before taxes for Mandatum amounted to EUR 68 million (66). Premiums written grew to EUR 772 million (394). A significant part of the growth was due to one-off items caused by changes in tax treatment of life insurance products. BUSINESS AREAS If Profit before taxes for 2019 for the If segment was EUR 884 million (848). Combined ratio amounted to 84.5 per cent (85.2) and risk ratio to 62.7 per cent (63.3). In 2019 EUR 190 million (173) was released from technical reserves relating to prior year claims. Return on equity increased to 34.5 per cent (11.2) and the fair value reserve on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 457 million (234). Technical result was EUR 685 million (643). Insurance margin (technical result in relation to net premiums earned) rose to 15.9 per cent (15.1). Large claims for If were EUR 4 million (29) worse than expected for the full-year 2019. In BA Industrial they were EUR 8 million better and in BA Commercial EUR 13 million worse than expected in 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019 the large claims were EUR 13 million better than expected. The Swedish discount rate used to discount the annuity reserves was -0.77 per cent (-0.41) at the end of 2019 and had a negative effect on the full-year results of EUR 22 million. The impact on fourth quarter results was EUR 17 million positive. In Finland the discount rate for annuities was lowered from 1.2 per cent to 0.95 during the fourth quarter which had a negative effect of EUR 62 million on the results. Gross written premiums amounted to EUR 4,675 million (4,502) in 2019. With fixed currency rates premiums grew 5.7 per cent in January -- December 2019 and during the fourth quarter premium growth accelerated to 8.5 per cent. All business areas had growth. The growth was highest in the BA Industrial, at 16.5 per cent. In BA Private the premium growth amounted to 5.1 per cent and in BA Commercial 2.8 per cent. Gross written premiums grew by 5.1 per cent in Sweden, 9.5 per cent in Norway, 2.2 per cent in Finland and 5.0 per cent in Denmark. Positive customer development continued in all business areas in 2019, the customer base in BA Private increased by 2 per cent. The cost ratio was 21.8 per cent (21.9) and expense ratio 16.1 per cent (16.4). On 31 December 2019, the total investment assets of If amounted to EUR 10.8 billion (10.9), of which fixed income investments constituted 86 per cent (88), money market 2 per cent (2) and equity 12 per cent (10). Net income from investments amounted to EUR 229 million (229). Investment return marked-to-market for the full-year 2019 was 5.0 per cent (-0.8). Duration for interest bearing assets was 1.3 years (1.4) and average maturity 2.8 years (2.7). Fixed income running yield without taking into account the FX hedging cost as at 31 December 2019 was 1.8 per cent (1.7). If's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. Topdanmark At the end of 2019 Sampo plc held 41,997,070 Topdanmark shares, corresponding to 46.7 per cent of all shares and 48.2 per cent of related voting rights in the company. The market value of the holding was EUR 1,846 million on 31 December 2019. The Board of Directors recommends to the AGM of 2020 a dividend of DKK 1,530 million (EUR 205 million), i.e. DKK 17 per share. If the AGM approves the proposal, Sampo plc's share of the dividend payment is EUR 96 million. Topdanmark's profit before taxes for 2019 increased in Sampo Group's profit and loss account to EUR 238 million (199). The combined ratio amounted to 82.1 per cent (82.3) in 2019. The expense ratio was 16.0 per cent (16.3). The following text is based on Topdanmark's full-year 2019 result release published on 23 January 2020. In non-life insurance, result was positively impacted by higher run-off profit and an improved claims trend in the SME and the agricultural business. On the other hand, the result from illness and accident and lower yield curve had a negative impact on results. In the life insurance, result was impacted positively by improved investment returns. Topdanmark's premium income increased by 2.9 per cent in non-life insurance and by 9.8 per cent in life insurance. In non-life insurance, the run-off profit of EUR 58 was primarily generated in motor third-party liability, in workers' compensation, and in illness and accident. Weather-related claims were EUR 13 million below normal level and amounted to EUR 10 million. Large claims were EUR 6 million below normal level and amounted to EUR 7 million. Topdanmark's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. Further information on Topdanmark A/S and its January-December 2019 result is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zX_xmPI_o1Svi0gQWEEkyZ10f6acwPsa-ggoOoKLyKuDbUGX8pqrQS_GdiC_f_oBKeQdTREt7FUGLdV9VemdgwRbbHlbYz5W6hE-pOQmz_0= www.topdanmark.com. Associated company Nordea Nordea is the largest bank in the Nordic region and among the ten largest financial groups in Europe in terms of total market capitalization with around 11 million customers. Nordea's shares are listed on the Nasdaq exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen. In Sampo Group's reporting Nordea is treated as an associated company and is included in the segment Holding. On 31 December 2019 Sampo plc held 804,922,858 Nordea shares corresponding to a holding of 19.87 per cent. The average price paid per share amounted to EUR 6.46 and the book value in the Group accounts was EUR 8.34 per share. The closing price as at 31 December 2019 was EUR 7.24. Nordea targets a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share (0.69) for 2019. Sampo plc's share amounts to EUR 322 million (594) if approved by the AGM. Sampo's share of Nordea's 2019 profit before taxes amounted to EUR 290 million (625). Mandatum Life Profit before taxes for Mandatum Life in 2019 amounted to EUR 280 million (450). The comparison figure includes the contribution of EUR 197 million from the Danske Bank co-operation agreement in the second quarter of 2018. The total comprehensive income for the period after tax reflecting the changes in market values of assets, increased to EUR 308 million (112). Return on equity amounted to 23.5 per cent (8.7). Premium income on own account increased to EUR 1,596 million (1,074). Premiums from unit-linked policies increased to EUR 1,476 million (976). Claims incurred increased to EUR 1,492 million (1,116). Both premium income and claims paid include around EUR 400 million one-off items caused by changes in the tax treatment of life insurance products. Net investment income, excluding income on unit-linked contracts, increased to EUR 358 million (232). Net income from unit-linked contracts was EUR 908 million (-259). During 2019 the fair value reserve increased to EUR 438 million (352). The expense result decreased to EUR 24 million (35). The risk result increased to EUR 35 million (33). The total technical reserves of Mandatum Life Group were EUR 12.0 billion (11.2). The unit-linked reserves exceeded EUR 8 billion for the first time and were EUR 8.1 billion (7.0) at the end of 2019. Unit-linked reserves corresponded to 67 per cent (62) of total technical reserves. With-profit reserves decreased as planned during 2019 and amounted to EUR 3.9 billion (4.2) on 31 December 2019. With-profit reserves related to the higher guarantees of 4.5 and 3.5 per cent decreased by EUR 264 million to EUR 2.2 billion at the end of 2019. Mandatum Life has overall supplemented its technical reserves with a total of EUR 230 million (232), of which EUR 189 million is allocated to years 2020 -- 2022. The figure does not take into account the reserves relating to the segregated fund. The discount rate used for 2020 and 2021 is 0.25 per cent. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the rate used for 2022 was lowered from 2.50 per cent to 1.25 per cent.

