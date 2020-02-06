Log in
02:56aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -4-
DJ
02:56aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -3-
DJ
02:55aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019

02/06/2020 | 02:55am EST
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                     FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 
6 February 2020 at 9:40 am 
 
   Sampo Group's Results for 2019 
 
   Sampo Group's profit before taxes for 2019 amounted to EUR 1,541 million 
(2,094). The profit includes a loss of EUR 155 million incurred when 
distributing Nordea shares as dividends in the third quarter of 2019. 
The profit for the comparison year contains a positive non-recurring 
item of EUR 197 million from the Danske Bank co-operation agreement that 
Mandatum Life completed in the second quarter of 2018. The total 
comprehensive income for the period, taking changes in the market value 
of assets into account, rose to EUR 1,565 million (1,034). 
 
 
   -- Earnings per share was EUR 2.04 (3.04) and marked-to-market earnings per 
      share was EUR 2.63 (1.70). Marked-to-market earnings were boosted by 
      strong equity market development. Return on equity for the Group amounted 
      to 12.0 per cent (7.5) for 2019. Net asset value per share on 31 December 
      2019 increased to EUR 20.71 (20.60). 
 
   -- Sampo plc's Board of Directors is proposing at the Annual General Meeting 
      to be held on 23 April 2020 a dividend of EUR 2.20 per share (2.85). The 
      proposed dividend payment amounts in total to EUR 1,222 million (1,583). 
      The Board has today approved a new dividend policy according to which 
      total annual dividends paid will be at least 70 per cent of Group's net 
      profit for the year (excluding extraordinary items). In addition share 
      buy-backs can be used to complement the cash dividend. 
 
   -- If segment's profit before taxes rose to EUR 884 million (848). 
      Underwriting performance continues on its excellent track. Insurance 
      technical result amounted to EUR 685 million (643) and combined ratio for 
      full-year 2019 was 84.5 per cent (85.2). Return on equity amounted to 
      34.5 per cent (11.2). Premiums grew strongly in all business areas in the 
      Nordics amounting to 5.7 per cent with fixed currencies. If lowered the 
      discount rate applied in Finland from 1.2 per cent to 0.95 per cent. This 
      had a negative impact of EUR 62 million on the results. If paid a 
      dividend of SEK 7.5 billion (EUR 710 million) to Sampo plc in December 
      2019. 
 
   -- Topdanmark had another strong year and segment's profit before taxes rose 
      to EUR 238 million (199). The combined ratio amounted to 82.1 per cent 
      (82.3). Topdanmark's Board of Directors proposes to the AGM of 2020 a 
      dividend of DKK 17 per share. If approved Sampo plc's share of the 
      dividend payment is EUR 96 million. 
 
   -- Sampo's share of Nordea's net profit for 2019 amounted to EUR 290 million 
      (625). Nordea made encouraging progress in the fourth quarter of 2019 
      towards achieving its financial targets. In segment reporting the share 
      of Nordea's profit is included in the segment 'Holding'. For 2019 Nordea 
      targets a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share (0.69). If the AGM approves this, 
      Sampo plc will receive a dividend of EUR 322 million (594). 
 
   -- Profit before taxes for the segment Mandatum amounted to EUR 280 million 
      (450). The profit for the comparison year includes a contribution of EUR 
      197 million from the Danske Bank co-operation agreement in the second 
      quarter of 2018. Return on equity rose to 23.5 per cent (8.7). Mandatum 
      Life's Board proposes a dividend of EUR 150 million to be paid to Sampo 
      plc in the first quarter of 2020. 
 
   -- Sampo Group's solvency capital is as of October 2019 calculated according 
      to the Solvency II rules. At the end of 2019 the solvency ratio stood at 
      167 per cent (140). 
 
 
 
 
                                            Change,  10-12/  10-12/  Change, 
KEY FIGURES                   2019   2018      %      2019    2018      % 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
EURm 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
Profit before taxes *)        1,541  2,094      -26     468     451        4 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
 
 If                             884    848        4     228     221        3 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
 Topdanmark                     238    199       20      58      29      102 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
 Associates (Nordea & 
  NDX Intressenter)             298    621      -52     143      97       47 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
 Mandatum *)                    280    450      -38      68      66        3 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
 Holding (excl. Associates)    -159     -3        -     -29      38        - 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
Profit for the period 
 **)                          1,237  1,778      -30     389     381        2 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
                                             Change                   Change 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
Earnings per share, EUR        2.04   3.04    -1.00    0.66    0.66        0 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
EPS (incl. change in 
 FVR) EUR                      2.63   1.70     0.93    1.19   -0.17     1.36 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
NAV per share, EUR            20.71  20.60     0.11       -       -        - 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
Average number of staff 
 (FTE)                        9,813  9,509      304       -       -        - 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
Group solvency ratio, 
 %                              167    140       27       -       -        - 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
RoE, %                         12.0    7.5      4.5       -       -        - 
----------------------------  -----  -----  -------  ------  ------  ------- 
 
 
 
   *) the comparison year includes the contribution of EUR 197 million from 
the Danske Bank co-operation agreement in the second quarter of 2018. 
 
   **) of which non-controlling interests are EUR 107 million (91) for 2019 
and EUR 26 million (14) for the fourth quarter of 2019. 
 
 
 
   The figures in this report are not audited. Income statement items are 
compared on a year-on-year basis whereas comparison figures for balance 
sheet items are from 31 December 2018 unless otherwise stated. 
 
   Sampo follows the disclosure procedure enabled by the Finnish Financial 
Supervisory Authority and hereby publishes its Full-Year Financial 
Report attached as a PDF file to this stock exchange release. The 
Full-Year Financial Report is also available at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zX_xmPI_o1Svi0gQWEEkySJhgPgrQ1i3W6GjhK0JsTdkX3BalMfeBz4FxUk7iqkrdDBPWUMPstZz9t2bputvEkHGwzaivPCksugOeYy7Ncs= 
www.sampo.com/result. 
 
 
 
 
Exchange rates used 
 in reporting               1-12/2019  1-9/2019  1-6/2019  1-3/2019  1-12/2018 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
EURSEK 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
Income statement (average)    10.5853   10.5679   10.5181   10.4187    10.2583 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
Balance sheet (at end 
 of period)                   10.4468   10.6958   10.5633   10.3980    10.2548 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
DKKSEK 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
Income statement (average)     1.4183    1.4158    1.4090    1.3959     1.3764 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
Balance sheet (at end 
 of period)                    1.3982    1.4326    1.4153    1.3929     1.3733 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
NOKSEK 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
Income statement (average)     1.0749    1.0816    1.0810    1.0694     1.0688 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
Balance sheet (at end 
 of period)                    1.0591    1.0809    1.0897    1.0765     1.0308 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
EURDKK 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
Income statement (average)     7.4661    7.4644    7.4651    7.4637     7.4533 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
Balance sheet (at end 
 of period)                    7.4715    7.4662    7.4636    7.4652     7.4673 
--------------------------  ---------  --------  --------  --------  --------- 
 
 
   GROUP CEO'S COMMENT 
 
   The insurance group Sampo had quite a challenging but successful year 
2019. Despite the lower for longer interest rate environment and some 
headwinds in our banking associate Nordea, the Group performed well in 
most of its businesses. The Group's P&C insurance operations continued 
to show very high quality in underwriting. If P&C had a strong 
combination of premium growth and low combined ratios. Digital 
investments over several years together with very competitive cost 
levels supported this development. Sampo's other P&C operation, 
Topdanmark, also reported strong results. The company continued to 
invest in modern digital channels, and as usual with Topdanmark's 
underwriting abilities, I expect the Q4 challenges in the I/A business 
to be dealt with rapidly. 
 
   All our insurance operations, not least Mandatum Life, were helped by

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-20 0255ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANISH KRONE / SWEDISH KRONA (DKK/SEK) 0.03% 1.412 Delayed Quote.0.87%
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.48% 115.3 Delayed Quote.6.96%
EURO / DANISH KRONE (EUR/DKK) 0.00% 7.4726 Delayed Quote.0.03%
EURO / SWEDISH KRONA (EUR/SEK) 0.06% 10.55068 Delayed Quote.0.91%
NASDAQ 100 0.36% 9367.481241 Delayed Quote.2.96%
NORDEA BANK ABP. 2.33% 78.31 Delayed Quote.3.53%
NORWEGIAN KRONER / SWEDISH KRONA (NOK/SEK) 0.09% 1.0419 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
SAMPO PLC 1.32% 41.32 Delayed Quote.6.19%
TOPDANMARK 0.76% 320 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 4
<< Preceding Next >>
