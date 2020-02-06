Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 6 February 2020 at 9:40 am Sampo Group's Results for 2019 Sampo Group's profit before taxes for 2019 amounted to EUR 1,541 million (2,094). The profit includes a loss of EUR 155 million incurred when distributing Nordea shares as dividends in the third quarter of 2019. The profit for the comparison year contains a positive non-recurring item of EUR 197 million from the Danske Bank co-operation agreement that Mandatum Life completed in the second quarter of 2018. The total comprehensive income for the period, taking changes in the market value of assets into account, rose to EUR 1,565 million (1,034). -- Earnings per share was EUR 2.04 (3.04) and marked-to-market earnings per share was EUR 2.63 (1.70). Marked-to-market earnings were boosted by strong equity market development. Return on equity for the Group amounted to 12.0 per cent (7.5) for 2019. Net asset value per share on 31 December 2019 increased to EUR 20.71 (20.60). -- Sampo plc's Board of Directors is proposing at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 April 2020 a dividend of EUR 2.20 per share (2.85). The proposed dividend payment amounts in total to EUR 1,222 million (1,583). The Board has today approved a new dividend policy according to which total annual dividends paid will be at least 70 per cent of Group's net profit for the year (excluding extraordinary items). In addition share buy-backs can be used to complement the cash dividend. -- If segment's profit before taxes rose to EUR 884 million (848). Underwriting performance continues on its excellent track. Insurance technical result amounted to EUR 685 million (643) and combined ratio for full-year 2019 was 84.5 per cent (85.2). Return on equity amounted to 34.5 per cent (11.2). Premiums grew strongly in all business areas in the Nordics amounting to 5.7 per cent with fixed currencies. If lowered the discount rate applied in Finland from 1.2 per cent to 0.95 per cent. This had a negative impact of EUR 62 million on the results. If paid a dividend of SEK 7.5 billion (EUR 710 million) to Sampo plc in December 2019. -- Topdanmark had another strong year and segment's profit before taxes rose to EUR 238 million (199). The combined ratio amounted to 82.1 per cent (82.3). Topdanmark's Board of Directors proposes to the AGM of 2020 a dividend of DKK 17 per share. If approved Sampo plc's share of the dividend payment is EUR 96 million. -- Sampo's share of Nordea's net profit for 2019 amounted to EUR 290 million (625). Nordea made encouraging progress in the fourth quarter of 2019 towards achieving its financial targets. In segment reporting the share of Nordea's profit is included in the segment 'Holding'. For 2019 Nordea targets a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share (0.69). If the AGM approves this, Sampo plc will receive a dividend of EUR 322 million (594). -- Profit before taxes for the segment Mandatum amounted to EUR 280 million (450). The profit for the comparison year includes a contribution of EUR 197 million from the Danske Bank co-operation agreement in the second quarter of 2018. Return on equity rose to 23.5 per cent (8.7). Mandatum Life's Board proposes a dividend of EUR 150 million to be paid to Sampo plc in the first quarter of 2020. -- Sampo Group's solvency capital is as of October 2019 calculated according to the Solvency II rules. At the end of 2019 the solvency ratio stood at 167 per cent (140). Change, 10-12/ 10-12/ Change, KEY FIGURES 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- EURm ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- Profit before taxes *) 1,541 2,094 -26 468 451 4 ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- If 884 848 4 228 221 3 ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- Topdanmark 238 199 20 58 29 102 ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- Associates (Nordea & NDX Intressenter) 298 621 -52 143 97 47 ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- Mandatum *) 280 450 -38 68 66 3 ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- Holding (excl. Associates) -159 -3 - -29 38 - ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- Profit for the period **) 1,237 1,778 -30 389 381 2 ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- Change Change ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- Earnings per share, EUR 2.04 3.04 -1.00 0.66 0.66 0 ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- EPS (incl. change in FVR) EUR 2.63 1.70 0.93 1.19 -0.17 1.36 ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- NAV per share, EUR 20.71 20.60 0.11 - - - ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- Average number of staff (FTE) 9,813 9,509 304 - - - ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- Group solvency ratio, % 167 140 27 - - - ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- RoE, % 12.0 7.5 4.5 - - - ---------------------------- ----- ----- ------- ------ ------ ------- *) the comparison year includes the contribution of EUR 197 million from the Danske Bank co-operation agreement in the second quarter of 2018. **) of which non-controlling interests are EUR 107 million (91) for 2019 and EUR 26 million (14) for the fourth quarter of 2019. The figures in this report are not audited. Income statement items are compared on a year-on-year basis whereas comparison figures for balance sheet items are from 31 December 2018 unless otherwise stated. Sampo follows the disclosure procedure enabled by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and hereby publishes its Full-Year Financial Report attached as a PDF file to this stock exchange release. The Full-Year Financial Report is also available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zX_xmPI_o1Svi0gQWEEkySJhgPgrQ1i3W6GjhK0JsTdkX3BalMfeBz4FxUk7iqkrdDBPWUMPstZz9t2bputvEkHGwzaivPCksugOeYy7Ncs= www.sampo.com/result. Exchange rates used in reporting 1-12/2019 1-9/2019 1-6/2019 1-3/2019 1-12/2018 -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- EURSEK -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Income statement (average) 10.5853 10.5679 10.5181 10.4187 10.2583 -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Balance sheet (at end of period) 10.4468 10.6958 10.5633 10.3980 10.2548 -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- DKKSEK -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Income statement (average) 1.4183 1.4158 1.4090 1.3959 1.3764 -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Balance sheet (at end of period) 1.3982 1.4326 1.4153 1.3929 1.3733 -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- NOKSEK -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Income statement (average) 1.0749 1.0816 1.0810 1.0694 1.0688 -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Balance sheet (at end of period) 1.0591 1.0809 1.0897 1.0765 1.0308 -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- EURDKK -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Income statement (average) 7.4661 7.4644 7.4651 7.4637 7.4533 -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Balance sheet (at end of period) 7.4715 7.4662 7.4636 7.4652 7.4673 -------------------------- --------- -------- -------- -------- --------- GROUP CEO'S COMMENT The insurance group Sampo had quite a challenging but successful year 2019. Despite the lower for longer interest rate environment and some headwinds in our banking associate Nordea, the Group performed well in most of its businesses. The Group's P&C insurance operations continued to show very high quality in underwriting. If P&C had a strong combination of premium growth and low combined ratios. Digital investments over several years together with very competitive cost levels supported this development. Sampo's other P&C operation, Topdanmark, also reported strong results. The company continued to invest in modern digital channels, and as usual with Topdanmark's underwriting abilities, I expect the Q4 challenges in the I/A business to be dealt with rapidly. All our insurance operations, not least Mandatum Life, were helped by

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-20 0255ET