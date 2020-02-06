Log in
SAMPO PLC

SAMPO PLC

(SAMPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/06 03:18:33 am
41.595 EUR   +0.67%
Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -3-

02/06/2020 | 02:56am EST
   Discount rate of segregated liabilities was decreased from 0.50 per cent 
to 0.0 per cent and discount rate reserve of segregated liabilities 
amounted to EUR 263 million (250). 
 
   At the end of 2019 Mandatum Life Group's investment assets, excluding 
the assets of EUR 8.2 billion (7.0) covering unit-linked liabilities, 
amounted to EUR 5.7 billion (5.6) at market values. 
 
   Mandatum Life's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. 
 
   Holding 
 
   Holding segment's profit before taxes for January - December 2019 
amounted to EUR 139 million (618), which includes EUR 155 million loss 
incurred when distributing Nordea shares as dividends in the third 
quarter of 2019. Sampo's share of profits of associated companies Nordea 
and NDX Intressenter for January -- December 2019 amounted to EUR 298 
million (621) of which Nordea's share was EUR 290 million (625) and NDX 
Intressenter's EUR 8 million (-4). Nordea's result in the third quarter 
of 2019 was impacted by one-off items amounting to EUR 1.3 billion. 
 
   The segment's profit before taxes excluding the associates for January 
-- December 2019 was EUR -159 million (-3). 
 
   Changes in market values of derivative instruments and currency exchange 
rates can cause volatility in the net investment income and finance cost 
lines. 
 
   Sampo plc's holding in Nordea was booked in the consolidated balance 
sheet at EUR 6.7 billion, i.e. EUR 8.34 per share. The market value of 
the holding was EUR 5.8 billion, i.e. EUR 7.24 per share, on 31 December 
2019. 
 
   OTHER DEVELOPMENTS 
 
   Changes in the Group structure 
 
   If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ) signed on 28 November 2019 an 
agreement to buy Viking Redningstjeneste TOPCO A/S. The acquisition 
price for 100 per cent ownership was EUR 32 million (NOK 325 million) 
which was paid in cash. The enterprise value amounted to EUR 114 
million. 
 
   Viking is a Nordic roadside assistance company headquartered in Norway. 
It serves its customers through an extensive nationwide network of 
stations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. The acquisition of 
Viking will strengthen If's offering towards its partners and further 
improve If's position as the leading Nordic insurance and service 
provider within the mobility area. 
 
   With this strategic acquisition If strengthens its position in the 
Nordics by providing more comprehensive service for its insurance 
customers and partners such as carmakers. The financial effect of the 
acquisition on Sampo Group is not expected to be significant. 
 
   The transaction was subject to approval by competition authorities in 
Norway and Sweden which were received in early January 2020 and the 
transaction was completed. 
 
   Changes in Group Management 
 
   On 6 November 2019 Ricard Wennerklint, 50, was appointed Chief of 
Strategy in Sampo Group as of 1 January 2020. He has held various 
positions in Sampo Group since 2002 and been a member of the Sampo Group 
Executive Committee since 2005. 
 
   Remuneration 
 
   In 2019 EUR 18 million (23), including social cost, was paid on the 
basis of the long-term incentive schemes. EUR 40 million (36), including 
social costs, was paid as short-term incentives during the same period. 
The result impact of the long-term incentive schemes in force in 2019 
was EUR 12 million (5). 
 
   Shares and shareholders 
 
   The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to repurchase a maximum 
of 50,000,000 Sampo A shares. The price paid for the shares repurchased 
under the authorization shall be based on the current market price of 
Sampo A shares on the securities market. The authorization will be valid 
until the close of the next Annual General Meeting, nevertheless not 
more than 18 months after AGM's decision. 
 
   Sampo plc made no repurchases during 2019 and has not purchased its own 
shares after the end of the reporting period. 
 
   Internal dividends 
 
   Sampo plc, Sampo Group's parent company, received more than EUR 1.5 
billion in dividends from its subsidiaries and associated company Nordea 
during 2019. The following dividend payments were received: 
 
   - Mandatum Life; EUR 150 million in March 2019, 
 
   - Nordea; EUR 594 million in April 2019, 
 
   - Topdanmark; EUR 84 million in April 2019 and 
 
   - If; SEK 7.5 billion (EUR 710 million) in December 2019 
 
   Nordea targets a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share for 2019. Sampo plc's 
share amounts to EUR 322 million if approved by the AGM on 25 March 
2020. 
 
   Topdanmark's Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting 
of 2 April 2020 a dividend of DKK 17 per share. If the AGM approves the 
proposal, Sampo's share of the Topdanmark's total dividend amounts to 
EUR 96 million. 
 
   Mandatum Life's Board proposes a dividend of EUR 150 million to be paid 
to Sampo plc in the first quarter of 2020. If normally pays its dividend 
towards the end of the calendar year. 
 
   Ratings 
 
   Relevant ratings for Sampo Group companies on 31 December 2019 are 
presented in the table below. 
 
 
 
 
Rated company                  Moody's          Standard & Poor's 
-----------------------------  ---------------  ------------------- 
                               Rating  Outlook   Rating   Outlook 
-----------------------------  ------  -------  --------  --------- 
                               A3      Stable   A 
  Sampo plc -- Issuer Credit                                Stable 
  Rating 
-----------------------------  ------  -------  --------  --------- 
If P&C Insurance Ltd --        A1      Stable   A+        Stable 
 Insurance Financial Strength 
 Rating 
-----------------------------  ------  -------  --------  --------- 
If P&C Insurance Holding       -       -        A         Stable 
 Ltd (publ) 
 - Issuer Credit Rating 
-----------------------------  ------  -------  --------  --------- 
Mandatum Life Insurance        -       -        A+        Stable 
 Company Ltd -- Issuer Credit 
 Rating 
-----------------------------  ------  -------  --------  --------- 
 
 
 
   Group solvency 
 
   Sampo's capital requirement on Nordea holding increased more than EUR 
800 million during the first half of 2019 although the underlying risks 
for Sampo's holding in Nordea did not change. Sampo took active measures 
to counter the negative impact by issuing EUR 500 million of hybrid 
capital in May 2019. More importantly, the Board received from the AGM 
in April 2019 an authorization to distribute an extra dividend either in 
cash and/or in financial instruments held by Sampo plc and announced on 
13 June 2019 that it planned to resolve on the distribution of an extra 
dividend in the form of Nordea shares in its meeting scheduled 7 August 
2019. 
 
   On 7 August 2019 Sampo Board made the formal decision to distribute a 
total of 55,517,639 shares of Nordea Bank Abp as an extra dividend. As a 
result of the dividend, Sampo's ownership in Nordea decreased below 20 
per cent. 
 
   Hence, the conglomerate rules (FICO) solvency calculation was terminated 
by a formal approval by the Finnish FSA received on 21 October 2019. 
After the approval Sampo Group calculates its group solvency only under 
the Solvency II rules and Nordea is treated as an equity investment. 
Sampo Group's solvency ratio according to the Solvency II directive 
amounted to 167 per cent (140) at the end of December 2019. The proposed 
dividend has been deducted from own funds in the Solvency II 
calculation. 
 
   The consolidation of Nordea as an associated company in Sampo Group's 
Financial Statements (IFRS) will remain unchanged. 
 
   Solvency position in the subsidiaries 
 
   The insurance subsidiaries apply Solvency II rules in their regulatory 
solvency calculations. If Group companies use either partial internal 
models or standard model for calculation of their solo solvency 
position. Mandatum Life reports in accordance with standard formula for 
Solvency II. Topdanmark uses a partial internal model to report its 
stand-alone solvency position. 
 
   If Group has an A+ rating from S&P which will continue to require 
significantly more capital than the standard formula and therefore the 
use of standard formula has no practical implications on If Group's 
capital position. On 31 December 2019 If Group's Solvency II capital 
requirement under standard formula amounted to EUR 1,890 million (1,833) 
and own funds to EUR 3,592 million (3,599). The solvency ratio amounted 
to 190 per cent (196). 
 
   The S&P A+ rating capital requirement for If Group amounted to EUR 3,083 
million (2,949) on 31 December 2019 and the capital base was EUR 3,151 
million (3,149). 
 
   Topdanmark calculates most of its non-life and health risks and their 
respective solvency capital requirement by a partial internal model 
approved by the DFSA. Other risks are calculated by Solvency II SCR 
standard formula. Topdanmark's solvency ratio under the partial internal 
model was 177 per cent (196) at the end of December 2019. 
 
   Mandatum Life's solvency ratio after transitional measures amounted to 
176 per cent (176) on 31 December 2019. Own funds were EUR 2,117 million 
(1,740) and Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) was EUR 1,204 million 
(990). The increase in own funds is mainly due to the Tier 2 issue of 
EUR 250 million in September 2019 and the positive equity market 
development during the reporting year. SCR grew because of increased 
market risk due to positive equity market development, a change in the 
symmetrical adjustment and changes in contract boundary interpretations 
applied in calculating technical provisions. Without transitional 
measures, own funds would have amounted to EUR 1,756 million (1,348) and 
the solvency capital requirement to EUR 1,234 million (1,030) leading to 
a solvency ratio of 142 per cent (131). 
 
   Debt financing 
 
   Sampo plc's debt financing on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 3,908 
million (4,067) and interest bearing assets to EUR 1,725 million 
(1,959). Interest bearing assets include bank accounts, fixed income 
instruments and EUR 359 million (489) of hybrid capital and subordinated

