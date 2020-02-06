Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -3

Discount rate of segregated liabilities was decreased from 0.50 per cent to 0.0 per cent and discount rate reserve of segregated liabilities amounted to EUR 263 million (250). At the end of 2019 Mandatum Life Group's investment assets, excluding the assets of EUR 8.2 billion (7.0) covering unit-linked liabilities, amounted to EUR 5.7 billion (5.6) at market values. Mandatum Life's solvency position is described in the section Solvency. Holding Holding segment's profit before taxes for January - December 2019 amounted to EUR 139 million (618), which includes EUR 155 million loss incurred when distributing Nordea shares as dividends in the third quarter of 2019. Sampo's share of profits of associated companies Nordea and NDX Intressenter for January -- December 2019 amounted to EUR 298 million (621) of which Nordea's share was EUR 290 million (625) and NDX Intressenter's EUR 8 million (-4). Nordea's result in the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by one-off items amounting to EUR 1.3 billion. The segment's profit before taxes excluding the associates for January -- December 2019 was EUR -159 million (-3). Changes in market values of derivative instruments and currency exchange rates can cause volatility in the net investment income and finance cost lines. Sampo plc's holding in Nordea was booked in the consolidated balance sheet at EUR 6.7 billion, i.e. EUR 8.34 per share. The market value of the holding was EUR 5.8 billion, i.e. EUR 7.24 per share, on 31 December 2019. OTHER DEVELOPMENTS Changes in the Group structure If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ) signed on 28 November 2019 an agreement to buy Viking Redningstjeneste TOPCO A/S. The acquisition price for 100 per cent ownership was EUR 32 million (NOK 325 million) which was paid in cash. The enterprise value amounted to EUR 114 million. Viking is a Nordic roadside assistance company headquartered in Norway. It serves its customers through an extensive nationwide network of stations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. The acquisition of Viking will strengthen If's offering towards its partners and further improve If's position as the leading Nordic insurance and service provider within the mobility area. With this strategic acquisition If strengthens its position in the Nordics by providing more comprehensive service for its insurance customers and partners such as carmakers. The financial effect of the acquisition on Sampo Group is not expected to be significant. The transaction was subject to approval by competition authorities in Norway and Sweden which were received in early January 2020 and the transaction was completed. Changes in Group Management On 6 November 2019 Ricard Wennerklint, 50, was appointed Chief of Strategy in Sampo Group as of 1 January 2020. He has held various positions in Sampo Group since 2002 and been a member of the Sampo Group Executive Committee since 2005. Remuneration In 2019 EUR 18 million (23), including social cost, was paid on the basis of the long-term incentive schemes. EUR 40 million (36), including social costs, was paid as short-term incentives during the same period. The result impact of the long-term incentive schemes in force in 2019 was EUR 12 million (5). Shares and shareholders The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to repurchase a maximum of 50,000,000 Sampo A shares. The price paid for the shares repurchased under the authorization shall be based on the current market price of Sampo A shares on the securities market. The authorization will be valid until the close of the next Annual General Meeting, nevertheless not more than 18 months after AGM's decision. Sampo plc made no repurchases during 2019 and has not purchased its own shares after the end of the reporting period. Internal dividends Sampo plc, Sampo Group's parent company, received more than EUR 1.5 billion in dividends from its subsidiaries and associated company Nordea during 2019. The following dividend payments were received: - Mandatum Life; EUR 150 million in March 2019, - Nordea; EUR 594 million in April 2019, - Topdanmark; EUR 84 million in April 2019 and - If; SEK 7.5 billion (EUR 710 million) in December 2019 Nordea targets a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share for 2019. Sampo plc's share amounts to EUR 322 million if approved by the AGM on 25 March 2020. Topdanmark's Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting of 2 April 2020 a dividend of DKK 17 per share. If the AGM approves the proposal, Sampo's share of the Topdanmark's total dividend amounts to EUR 96 million. Mandatum Life's Board proposes a dividend of EUR 150 million to be paid to Sampo plc in the first quarter of 2020. If normally pays its dividend towards the end of the calendar year. Ratings Relevant ratings for Sampo Group companies on 31 December 2019 are presented in the table below. Rated company Moody's Standard & Poor's ----------------------------- --------------- ------------------- Rating Outlook Rating Outlook ----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- --------- A3 Stable A Sampo plc -- Issuer Credit Stable Rating ----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- --------- If P&C Insurance Ltd -- A1 Stable A+ Stable Insurance Financial Strength Rating ----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- --------- If P&C Insurance Holding - - A Stable Ltd (publ) - Issuer Credit Rating ----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- --------- Mandatum Life Insurance - - A+ Stable Company Ltd -- Issuer Credit Rating ----------------------------- ------ ------- -------- --------- Group solvency Sampo's capital requirement on Nordea holding increased more than EUR 800 million during the first half of 2019 although the underlying risks for Sampo's holding in Nordea did not change. Sampo took active measures to counter the negative impact by issuing EUR 500 million of hybrid capital in May 2019. More importantly, the Board received from the AGM in April 2019 an authorization to distribute an extra dividend either in cash and/or in financial instruments held by Sampo plc and announced on 13 June 2019 that it planned to resolve on the distribution of an extra dividend in the form of Nordea shares in its meeting scheduled 7 August 2019. On 7 August 2019 Sampo Board made the formal decision to distribute a total of 55,517,639 shares of Nordea Bank Abp as an extra dividend. As a result of the dividend, Sampo's ownership in Nordea decreased below 20 per cent. Hence, the conglomerate rules (FICO) solvency calculation was terminated by a formal approval by the Finnish FSA received on 21 October 2019. After the approval Sampo Group calculates its group solvency only under the Solvency II rules and Nordea is treated as an equity investment. Sampo Group's solvency ratio according to the Solvency II directive amounted to 167 per cent (140) at the end of December 2019. The proposed dividend has been deducted from own funds in the Solvency II calculation. The consolidation of Nordea as an associated company in Sampo Group's Financial Statements (IFRS) will remain unchanged. Solvency position in the subsidiaries The insurance subsidiaries apply Solvency II rules in their regulatory solvency calculations. If Group companies use either partial internal models or standard model for calculation of their solo solvency position. Mandatum Life reports in accordance with standard formula for Solvency II. Topdanmark uses a partial internal model to report its stand-alone solvency position. If Group has an A+ rating from S&P which will continue to require significantly more capital than the standard formula and therefore the use of standard formula has no practical implications on If Group's capital position. On 31 December 2019 If Group's Solvency II capital requirement under standard formula amounted to EUR 1,890 million (1,833) and own funds to EUR 3,592 million (3,599). The solvency ratio amounted to 190 per cent (196). The S&P A+ rating capital requirement for If Group amounted to EUR 3,083 million (2,949) on 31 December 2019 and the capital base was EUR 3,151 million (3,149). Topdanmark calculates most of its non-life and health risks and their respective solvency capital requirement by a partial internal model approved by the DFSA. Other risks are calculated by Solvency II SCR standard formula. Topdanmark's solvency ratio under the partial internal model was 177 per cent (196) at the end of December 2019. Mandatum Life's solvency ratio after transitional measures amounted to 176 per cent (176) on 31 December 2019. Own funds were EUR 2,117 million (1,740) and Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) was EUR 1,204 million (990). The increase in own funds is mainly due to the Tier 2 issue of EUR 250 million in September 2019 and the positive equity market development during the reporting year. SCR grew because of increased market risk due to positive equity market development, a change in the symmetrical adjustment and changes in contract boundary interpretations applied in calculating technical provisions. Without transitional measures, own funds would have amounted to EUR 1,756 million (1,348) and the solvency capital requirement to EUR 1,234 million (1,030) leading to a solvency ratio of 142 per cent (131). Debt financing Sampo plc's debt financing on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 3,908 million (4,067) and interest bearing assets to EUR 1,725 million (1,959). Interest bearing assets include bank accounts, fixed income instruments and EUR 359 million (489) of hybrid capital and subordinated

