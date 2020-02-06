Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -4

debt instruments issued by the subsidiaries and associated companies. At the end of 2019 the interest bearing net debt of Sampo plc amounted to EUR 2,183 million (2,108). The net debt calculation takes into account interest bearing assets and liabilities. Gross debt to Sampo plc's equity was 51 per cent (52) and financial leverage 34 per cent (34). On 23 May 2019 Sampo plc issued 30NC10 Fixed/Floating rate subordinated notes of EUR 500 million due 23 May 2049. On 24 May 2019 Sampo plc repaid EUR 500 million senior notes maturing on that date. On 26 September 2019 Mandatum Life issued 30NC5 Tier 2 notes of EUR 250 million due 4 October 2049. On 31 December 2019 financial liabilities in Sampo plc's balance sheet consisted of issued senior bonds and notes of EUR 3,414 million (3,943). In addition Sampo plc has issued subordinated notes of EUR 494 million. No CPs were outstanding (124). The average interest, net of interest rate swaps, on Sampo plc's debt as of 31 December 2019 was 1.2 per cent (0.8). More information on Sampo Group's outstanding debt issues is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zX_xmPI_o1Svi0gQWEEkyclLo2nZk9SnhxuHLkBCyqIaIhQw5mofVb8nlp-c-M3HdbxxvRLm9ZeDX7viycEgN701oI3A8NfKN2vSl8iGMcm0Tkhn6huwjXWVfx9yJ08Z www.sampo.com/debtfinancing. OUTLOOK Outlook for 2020 Sampo Group's business areas are expected to report good operating results for 2020. However, the marked-to-market results are, particularly in life insurance, highly dependent on capital market developments. The continuing low interest rate level also creates a challenging environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments. If P&C is expected to reach a combined ratio of 85 -- 89 per cent in 2020. With regard to Topdanmark reference is made to the profit forecast model that the company publishes quarterly. Nordea's contribution to the Group's profit is expected to be significant. The major risks and uncertainties to the Group in the near-term In its current day-to-day business activities Sampo Group is exposed to various risks and uncertainties mainly through its separately managed major business units. Major risks affecting the Group companies' profitability and its variation are market, credit, insurance and operational risks that are quantified independently by the major business units. At the group level sources of risks are the same, but they are not directly additive because of diversification effects. Uncertainties in the form of major unforeseen events may have an immediate impact on the Group's profitability. Identification of unforeseen events is easier than estimation of their probabilities, timing and potential outcomes. Currently there are a number of widely identified macro-economic, political and other sources of uncertainty which can, in various ways, affect the financial services industry negatively. In particular the political risks are at an elevated level at the moment. Other sources of uncertainty are unforeseen structural changes in the business environment and already identified trends and potential wide-impact events. These external drivers may have long-term impacts on how business shall be conducted. Examples of already identified trends are technological development in areas such as artificial intelligence and digitalization, demographic changes and sustainability issues that may have profound effects on financial sector companies as well. DIVIDENDS The new dividend policy Sampo has for several years had the ambition of annually increasing its nominal dividend per share. On 24 October 2019 Sampo management, however, concluded that in the present operating environment and with government bond yields expected to remain negative for some time to come, an increase in the dividend would not best serve the company or its shareholders. This view was further reinforced by a change in Nordea's dividend policy announced earlier on the same day. Sampo plc's Board of Directors has today approved a new dividend policy according to which total annual dividends paid will be at least 70 per cent of Group's net profit for the year (excluding extraordinary items). In addition share buy-backs can be used to complement the cash dividend. Dividend proposal The parent company's distributable capital and reserves totalled EUR 7,383,547,646.18 of which profit for the financial year was EUR 1,489,678,098.42. The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 2.20 per share to company's 555,351,850 shares. The dividends to be paid are EUR 1,221,774,070.00 in total. The remainder of funds are left in the equity capital. The dividend will be paid to shareholders registered in the Register of Shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Ltd as at the record date of 27 April 2020. The Board proposes that the dividend be paid on 5 May 2020. No significant changes have taken place in the company's financial position since the end of the financial year. The company's liquidity position is good and in the view of the Board, the proposed distribution does not jeopardize the company's ability to fulfill its obligations. 