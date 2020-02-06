Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Sampo plc    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO PLC

(SAMPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/06 03:18:51 am
41.6 EUR   +0.68%
02:56aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -4-
DJ
02:56aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -3-
DJ
02:55aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -4-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 02:56am EST
debt instruments issued by the subsidiaries and associated companies. 
 
   At the end of 2019 the interest bearing net debt of Sampo plc amounted 
to EUR 2,183 million (2,108). The net debt calculation takes into 
account interest bearing assets and liabilities. Gross debt to Sampo 
plc's equity was 51 per cent (52) and financial leverage 34 per cent 
(34). 
 
   On 23 May 2019 Sampo plc issued 30NC10 Fixed/Floating rate subordinated 
notes of EUR 500 million due 23 May 2049. 
 
   On 24 May 2019 Sampo plc repaid EUR 500 million senior notes maturing on 
that date. 
 
   On 26 September 2019 Mandatum Life issued 30NC5 Tier 2 notes of EUR 250 
million due 4 October 2049. 
 
   On 31 December 2019 financial liabilities in Sampo plc's balance sheet 
consisted of issued senior bonds and notes of EUR 3,414 million (3,943). 
In addition Sampo plc has issued subordinated notes of EUR 494 million. 
No CPs were outstanding (124). The average interest, net of interest 
rate swaps, on Sampo plc's debt as of 31 December 2019 was 1.2 per cent 
(0.8). 
 
   More information on Sampo Group's outstanding debt issues is available 
at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zX_xmPI_o1Svi0gQWEEkyclLo2nZk9SnhxuHLkBCyqIaIhQw5mofVb8nlp-c-M3HdbxxvRLm9ZeDX7viycEgN701oI3A8NfKN2vSl8iGMcm0Tkhn6huwjXWVfx9yJ08Z 
www.sampo.com/debtfinancing. 
 
   OUTLOOK 
 
   Outlook for 2020 
 
   Sampo Group's business areas are expected to report good operating 
results for 2020. 
 
   However, the marked-to-market results are, particularly in life 
insurance, highly dependent on capital market developments. The 
continuing low interest rate level also creates a challenging 
environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments. 
 
   If P&C is expected to reach a combined ratio of 85 -- 89 per cent in 
2020. 
 
   With regard to Topdanmark reference is made to the profit forecast model 
that the company publishes quarterly. 
 
   Nordea's contribution to the Group's profit is expected to be 
significant. 
 
   The major risks and uncertainties to the Group in the near-term 
 
   In its current day-to-day business activities Sampo Group is exposed to 
various risks and uncertainties mainly through its separately managed 
major business units. 
 
   Major risks affecting the Group companies' profitability and its 
variation are market, credit, insurance and operational risks that are 
quantified independently by the major business units. At the group level 
sources of risks are the same, but they are not directly additive 
because of diversification effects. 
 
   Uncertainties in the form of major unforeseen events may have an 
immediate impact on the Group's profitability. Identification of 
unforeseen events is easier than estimation of their probabilities, 
timing and potential outcomes. Currently there are a number of widely 
identified macro-economic, political and other sources of uncertainty 
which can, in various ways, affect the financial services industry 
negatively. In particular the political risks are at an elevated level 
at the moment. 
 
   Other sources of uncertainty are unforeseen structural changes in the 
business environment and already identified trends and potential 
wide-impact events. These external drivers may have long-term impacts on 
how business shall be conducted. Examples of already identified trends 
are technological development in areas such as artificial intelligence 
and digitalization, demographic changes and sustainability issues that 
may have profound effects on financial sector companies as well. 
 
   DIVIDENDS 
 
   The new dividend policy 
 
   Sampo has for several years had the ambition of annually increasing its 
nominal dividend per share. On 24 October 2019 Sampo management, however, 
concluded that in the present operating environment and with government 
bond yields expected to remain negative for some time to come, an 
increase in the dividend would not best serve the company or its 
shareholders. This view was further reinforced by a change in Nordea's 
dividend policy announced earlier on the same day. 
 
   Sampo plc's Board of Directors has today approved a new dividend policy 
according to which total annual dividends paid will be at least 70 per 
cent of Group's net profit for the year (excluding extraordinary items). 
In addition share buy-backs can be used to complement the cash dividend. 
 
   Dividend proposal 
 
   The parent company's distributable capital and reserves totalled EUR 
7,383,547,646.18 of which profit for the financial year was EUR 
1,489,678,098.42. 
 
   The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 2.20 
per share to company's 555,351,850 shares. The dividends to be paid are 
EUR 1,221,774,070.00 in total. The remainder of funds are left in the 
equity capital. 
 
   The dividend will be paid to shareholders registered in the Register of 
Shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Ltd as at the record date of 27 
April 2020. The Board proposes that the dividend be paid on 5 May 2020. 
 
   No significant changes have taken place in the company's financial 
position since the end of the financial year. The company's liquidity 
position is good and in the view of the Board, the proposed distribution 
does not jeopardize the company's ability to fulfill its obligations. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Board of Directors 
 
   For more information, please contact: 
 
   Knut Arne Alsaker, Group CFO, tel. +358 10 516 0010 
 
   Jarmo Salonen, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications, tel. 
+358 10 516 0030 
 
   Maria Silander, Communications Manager, Media Relations, tel. +358 10 
516 0031 
 
   Press conference 
 
   A press conference will be held in English on 6 February at 12:30 pm 
Finnish time (10:30 am UK time) at Symposion, Kämp, (2nd floor), 
Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki. 
 
   The press conference can be followed as a live webcast at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zX_xmPI_o1Svi0gQWEEkySJhgPgrQ1i3W6GjhK0JsTeEPSiyK6UrGOTGce7NDxzeHcgdHB8klJF3p3Iz8G5veN1x72Z32NAPfGE8o5KjhXA= 
www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the 
same address. 
 
   Conference call 
 
   An English-language conference call for investors and analysts will be 
arranged at 4 pm Finnish time (2 pm UK time). Please call tel. +1 855 
857 0686, +44 333 300 0804, +46 856 642 651, or +358 981 710 310. The 
conference code is 75249242#. 
 
   The conference call can also be followed live at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zX_xmPI_o1Svi0gQWEEkySJhgPgrQ1i3W6GjhK0JsTeDFeA9ly3H_AXy-9HUamfsxGblHiACCeNkDkl9p1OaCEuSL1-prtYjHtYRPdpOW0o= 
www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the 
same address. 
 
   In addition, the Supplementary Financial Information Package is 
available at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zX_xmPI_o1Svi0gQWEEkySJhgPgrQ1i3W6GjhK0JsTeZAt-TM-VqmvtF9GUygfBNY6UuFOs_-KFUdG26wa-V5uMnyzMlLaK_52HYgk5Ha9M= 
www.sampo.com/result. 
 
   Sampo will publish the Interim Statement for January - March 2020 on 6 
May 2020. 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zX_xmPI_o1Svi0gQWEEkyYddjU2clUN4RU0VqC3IDmtmeysvDy7big0M4bSp4P5d31czutZLKEST6NWD4QuvwQ== 
www.sampo.com 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Financial Statement 2019 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac7f67ef-86b8-47e5-853f-b164faea8b24

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.67% 8136 Delayed Quote.4.98%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.43% 9508.682598 Delayed Quote.1.99%
SAMPO PLC 1.32% 41.32 Delayed Quote.6.19%
TOPDANMARK 0.76% 320 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 4 / 4
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMPO PLC
02:56aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -4-
DJ
02:56aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -3-
DJ
02:55aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019 -2-
DJ
02:55aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2019
DJ
02:46aSampo Oyj Sampo's New Dividend Policy
DJ
02:40aSampo Group's Results for 2019
GL
02:32aSAMPO : s new dividend policy
PU
02:30aSampo's new dividend policy
GL
02/03SAMPO PLC : annual earnings release
01/08Sampo Oyj If Completes Viking Deal
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group